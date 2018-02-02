Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rainforest guardian skyscraper

Gives an idea of concept, designing and planning of Rainforest Guardian Skyscraper

Rainforest guardian skyscraper

  1. 1. RAINFOREST GUARDIAN SKYSCRAPER Proposed by chinese designers jie huang, jin wei, qiaowan tang, yiwei yu and zhe hao, the ‘rainforest guardian skyscraper’ towers over the amazonian landscape, protecting the region from the constant threat of fire and drought.the lotus-shaped design, which received an honorable mention as part of evolo‘s 2014 skyscraper competition, primarily functions as a water tower, but is also a weather station, scientific research center and an educational laboratory. According to NASA, fires have destroyed 3% of the amazon rainforest over the last 12 years. These outbreaks are hard to predict and even more difficult to control. The ‘guardian’ serves as a device capable of preventing, monitoring and combating fire. The proposal directly captures rainwater that is subsequently filtered and stored within ancillary reservoirs. Aerial roots with a distinct sponge-structure absorb liquid without disturbing the region’s delicately balanced ecosystem. In the case of flames, firefighters fly to the scene and extinguish the inferno with the previously collected water. Research labs enable scientists to monitor climate change and the stability of the environment. These spaces also act as exhibition galleries for tourists promoting environmental awareness.
  2. 2. The design primarily functions a water tower, but is also a weather station and scientific research center The scheme directly captures rainwater that is subsequently filtered and stored within ancillary reservoirs
  3. 3. DRAWINGS Sectional drawing indicating spatial arrangement
  4. 4. RAINWATER COLLECTION SYSTEM THE ‘AERIAL ROOT’
  5. 5. THE EXTINGUISHMENT PROCESS Rainwater is collected in the reservoirs and the ‘Firefighters’ to be ready for extinguishment. The tower provides a more effective fire detection system; it has a particular detecting area and can reach much quickly than the GPS system, which can make sure the fire to be extinguished in time.
  6. 6. THE WATER-CYCLE REGULATING PROCESS The other important function is capturing the surplus rainfall in the rainy season and storing the water in the reservoir. While in the dry season, the water is delivered back to the land. This article stored delivered mechanism is essential to prevent fires in the dry season as well as fix up the degradation of natural water – cycle ability.

