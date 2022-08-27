TVS Motors.pptx

1.
INTRODUCTION:
TVS Motor Company (TVS) is an Indian multinational automotive
company that manufactures motorcycles, scooters, and three-
wheelers, headquartered in Chennai, India. It is the third largest
motorcycle company in India with a revenue of over ₹20,000 crore
(US$2.7 billion) in 2018–19. The company has an annual sales of three
million units and an annual capacity of over four million vehicles. TVS
Motor Company is also the second largest two-wheeler exporter in
India with exports to over 60 countries.
2.
OVERVIEW:
FOUNDED: 1978; 43 years ago
FOUNDER: T. V. Sundaram Iyengar
C.E.O: K.N RAMKRISHNAN
HEADQUARTERS: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
PRODUCTS: Automobiles, Tyres, Auto components, Energy
Motorcycle, Scooters, Auto rickshaw etc.
NO.OF EMPLOYEES: 5,133 (2020)
3.
OVERVIEW:
Distributed in more than 60 countries.
2nd largest exporter in India.
Annual capacity of over 4 million vehicles.
It has an annual sale of more than 3 million units.
1.2 lakh 3 wheelers annual production capacity.
Third largest motorcycle company in India.
5.
SERVICES PROVIDED:
FOLLOWING ARE THE SERVICES TVS PROVIDES THEIR CUSTOMER:
• Two Wheeler
• Three Wheeler
• Automobile Parts
• Vehicle Services
6.
COMPETITORS OF TVS COMPANY
SOME OF TVS’S TOP COMPETITORS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
• Bajaj Auto
• Hero Motocorp
• Honda Motorcycles
• Kymco
• Suzuki
7.
SWOT ANALYSIS
STRENGHTH
• Huge brand value, one of the largest names on the Indian 2W market.
• The TVS Group has over 40,000 staff and a client base of over 15 million.
• Excellent R&D, Wide variety of products in every segment
• 'Scooty' as a brand has become a second name for the scooter segment
WEAKNESS:
• Absence in the premium bike segment
• TVS Motors have never been aggressive in
advertising their products
• Lack of committed worldwide promoting
structure
• Lack of Scale
• Dependency on the domestic market
OPPORTUNITIES:
• Expanding Indian 2-Wheelers market
• Development in the three-wheeler industry
• Optimistic outlook for the global motorcycle industry
• The two wheelers segment is one of the fastest-growing industries.
• Export of bikes is limited i.e. untapped international
THREATS:
• Intense competition from Indian as well as
international brands
• Environmental regulations
• Dependence on government policies and
rising fuel prices
• Better public transport will affect two -
wheeler sales