TVS Motors.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION: TVS Motor Company (TVS) is an Indian multinational automotive company that manufactures motorcycles, scooters, and three- wheelers, headquartered in Chennai, India. It is the third largest motorcycle company in India with a revenue of over ₹20,000 crore (US$2.7 billion) in 2018–19. The company has an annual sales of three million units and an annual capacity of over four million vehicles. TVS Motor Company is also the second largest two-wheeler exporter in India with exports to over 60 countries.
  2. 2. OVERVIEW:  FOUNDED: 1978; 43 years ago  FOUNDER: T. V. Sundaram Iyengar  C.E.O: K.N RAMKRISHNAN  HEADQUARTERS: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India  PRODUCTS: Automobiles, Tyres, Auto components, Energy Motorcycle, Scooters, Auto rickshaw etc.  NO.OF EMPLOYEES: 5,133 (2020)
  3. 3. OVERVIEW:  Distributed in more than 60 countries.  2nd largest exporter in India.  Annual capacity of over 4 million vehicles.  It has an annual sale of more than 3 million units.  1.2 lakh 3 wheelers annual production capacity.  Third largest motorcycle company in India.
  4. 4. CURRENT VEHICLES: • SCOOTERS: • TVS Jupiter 125 • TVS Ntorq • TVS Jupiter • TVS Zest 110 • TVS Scooty Pep+ • MOTORCYCLE: • TVS Apache RR 310 • TVS Apache RTR series • TVS Raider • TVS Radeon • TVS staR City+ • TVS Sports • MOPEDS: • TVS XL100 • ELECRICS: • TVS iQube • THREE WHEELERS: • TVS King
  5. 5. SERVICES PROVIDED: FOLLOWING ARE THE SERVICES TVS PROVIDES THEIR CUSTOMER: • Two Wheeler • Three Wheeler • Automobile Parts • Vehicle Services
  6. 6. COMPETITORS OF TVS COMPANY SOME OF TVS’S TOP COMPETITORS ARE AS FOLLOWS: • Bajaj Auto • Hero Motocorp • Honda Motorcycles • Kymco • Suzuki
  7. 7. SWOT ANALYSIS STRENGHTH • Huge brand value, one of the largest names on the Indian 2W market. • The TVS Group has over 40,000 staff and a client base of over 15 million. • Excellent R&D, Wide variety of products in every segment • 'Scooty' as a brand has become a second name for the scooter segment WEAKNESS: • Absence in the premium bike segment • TVS Motors have never been aggressive in advertising their products • Lack of committed worldwide promoting structure • Lack of Scale • Dependency on the domestic market OPPORTUNITIES: • Expanding Indian 2-Wheelers market • Development in the three-wheeler industry • Optimistic outlook for the global motorcycle industry • The two wheelers segment is one of the fastest-growing industries. • Export of bikes is limited i.e. untapped international THREATS: • Intense competition from Indian as well as international brands • Environmental regulations • Dependence on government policies and rising fuel prices • Better public transport will affect two - wheeler sales
