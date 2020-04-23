Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Subject: Human Resource Management Topic: Types Of Selection Tests
  2. 2. TESTS: Meaning and definition: Tests are the important device used in the organization. A test designed to measure skills and abilities in a worker test should be used as a supplementary device in selection and the test scores should be verified through other devices . “Psychological tests are an objective and standardized measure of a sample of behaviour.” -Monappa and Saiyadin
  3. 3. TYPES OF SELECTION TEST: Aptitude tests Achievement tests Situational tests Interest tests Personality tests
  4. 4. APTITUDE TEST: These tests measure whether an individual has the capacity or talent ability to learn a given job, if given adequate training. Aptitude Test can be divided into four types, they are: 1. Intelligence Test: These tests, in general, measure intelligence quotient of a candidate. In detail, these tests measure capacity for comprehension, reasoning, word fluency, verbal comprehension, vocabulary, picture arrangement and object assembly. 2. Mechanical Aptitude Test: These tests measure the capacities of spatial visualization, perceptual speed and knowledge of mechanical matter. These tests are useful for selecting apprentices, skilled, mechanical employees, technicians etc.
  5. 5. 3. PSYCHOMOTOR TEST: These tests measure abilities like manual dexterity motor ability and eye-hand coordination of candidates. These tests are useful to select semi-skilled workers and workers for repetitive operations like packaging, watch assembly. 4. CLERICAL APTITUDE TEST: These tests measure specific capacities involved in office work. Items of his test include spelling, computation, comprehension, copying, word measuring etc.
  6. 6. ACHIEVEMENT TEST: These tests are conducted to know what a person can do. These are required to determine the skill or knowledge already acquired through training & job experience. These tests are more useful to measure the value of specific achievement, when an organization wishes to employ experienced candidates. These tests are classified into two types, they are: 1. JOB KNOWLEDGE TEST : these are known as trade tests . These are used to judge the proficiency in typing , shorthand and calculating etc .these can be oral and written 2. WORK SAMPLE TEST: Under this test, a portion of the actual work is given to the candidate and test how efficiently he does it .
  7. 7. SITUATIONAL TEST: This test evaluates a candidate in a similar real life situation. In this test, the candidate is asked either to cope with situation or solve critical situations of the job. 1. GROUP DISCUSSION: This test is administered through group discussion approach to solve a problem under which candidates are observed in the areas of initiating, leading, proposing valuable ideas, conciliating skills, oral communicating skills, coordinating and concluding skills. 2. IN BASKET: Situational test is administered through in basket. The candidate, in this test, is supplied with actual letters, telephone and telegraphic message, reports and requirements by various officers of the organization, adequate information about the job and organization. The candidate is asked to take decisions on various items based on the in basket information regarding requirements in the memoranda.
  8. 8. INTEREST TEST: These tests are inventories of the likes and dislikes of candidates in relation to work, job, occupations hobbies and recreational activities. The purposes of this test is to find out whether a candidate is interested or disinterested in the job for which he is a candidate and to find out in which area of the job occupation the candidates is interested. The assumption of this test is that there is a high correlation between the interest of a candidate in a job and job success.
  9. 9. PERSONALITY TEST: These tests probe deeply to discover clues to an individual’s value system, his emotional reactions and maturity and characteristics mood. They are expressed in such traits like self-confidence, tact, emotional control, optimism, decisiveness, sociability, conformity, objectivity, patience, fear, distrust, initiative, judgement, dominance or submission, impulsiveness, sympathy, integrity, stability and self confidence. 1. OBJECTIVE TEST: Most personality tests are objective tests as they are suitable for group testing and can be scored objectively. 2. PROJECTIVE TEST: Candidates are asked to project their own interpretation of certain standard stimulus situations, basing on ambiguous pictures, figures etc., under these tests.
  10. 10. Precautions of selection tests: 1. OBJECTIVE: Objective refers to the validity and reliability of measuring instrument. 2. VALIDITY: Validity of a test refers to the content of measurement i.e., it is measuring the relevant qualities of the candidates. 3. RELIABILITY: It refers to the consistency with which the test yields the same results throughout a series of measurement. 4. STANDARDIZATION: It refers to the uniformity of procedure in administering and scoring the test, as well as of testing conditions which include the time limit, instructions, tester’s state of mind and health and other facilities while administering the test.
  11. 11. THANK YOU

