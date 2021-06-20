Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRA RAIZA ISABEL TABOADA QUIROZ
• Según datos de la OMS (2004), 64 millones de personas sufren EPOC, y 3 millones de personas fallecieron a causa de la en...
¿QUE ES?  Es una enfermedad común  Prevenible  Y tratable • Se caracteriza por síntomas respiratorios persistentes. • L...
Bronquitis o Tos productiva durante mas de tres meses por año, durante 2 años. o Excesiva producción de moco en el árbol t...
CARACTERÍSTICAS CLÍNICAS El factor de riesgo más importante para la enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica (EPOC) es el t...
Síntomas y patrón de aparición Tres tipos de pacientes 1. Sedentario 2. Disneico 3. Muy sintomático
ABOTAGADO AZUL SOPLADOR ROSADO
HISTORIA CLÍNICA Historia • Factores de riesgo • Historia familiar • Historial de tabaquismo • Edad al inicio • Cantidad m...
Laboratorio: • Ninguna prueba de laboratorio es diagnóstica para la EPOC. • La evaluación de la anemia es un paso importan...
Métodos de Diagnóstico • Espirometría : cuando se evalúa a un paciente por una posible EPOC, se realiza una espirometría a...
• Volumen Espiratorio Forzado (VEF1): es la cantidad de aire expulsado durante el primer segundo de la espiración máxima, ...
EVALUACIÓN DEL PATRÓN Y LA GRAVEDAD DE LA ENFERMEDAD
DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL • Asma obstructiva crónica • Bronquitis crónica con espirometría normal • Obstrucción de la vía aé...
Bmij jiron
  1. 1. DRA RAIZA ISABEL TABOADA QUIROZ
  2. 2. • Según datos de la OMS (2004), 64 millones de personas sufren EPOC, y 3 millones de personas fallecieron a causa de la enfermedad. • La OMS vaticina que la EPOC se habrá convertido en 4ta causa de muerte en todo el mundo en 2030. • Designa diversas dolencias pulmonares crónicas que limitan el flujo de aire en los pulmones. • Los términos 'bronquitis crónicas' y ' enfisema’ son términos familiares en el diagnóstico de EPOC. • En Argentina, según datos publicados por la Asociación Argentina de Medicina Respiratoria (AAMR), padecen EPOC entre un 6 al 8 % de la población general. • Esto representa aproximadamente 2 a 3 millones de personas. Se estima que entre los fumadores aproximadamente un 15 % desarrolla EPOC.
  3. 3. ¿QUE ES?  Es una enfermedad común  Prevenible  Y tratable • Se caracteriza por síntomas respiratorios persistentes. • Limitación del flujo de aire (Se debe a anomalías de las vías respiratorias causadas por una exposición significativa a partículas o gases nocivos). La limitación crónica del flujo de aire que caracteriza al EPOC es causada por una combinación de enfermedad de las vías respiratorias pequeñas:  Bronquitis obstructiva  enfisema. Una pérdida de las vías respiratorias pequeñas puede contribuir:  Limitación del flujo de aire  La disfunción mucociliar, un rasgo característico de la enfermedad La inflamación crónica causa: • Cambios estructurales a) Estrechamiento de las vías respiratorias pequeñas. b) Destrucción del parénquima pulmonar.
  4. 4. Bronquitis o Tos productiva durante mas de tres meses por año, durante 2 años. o Excesiva producción de moco en el árbol traqueobronquial Enfisema o Dilatación y destrucción permanente de las vías aéreas distales al bronquio terminal. o Enfermedad radicada en el acino pulmonar.
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS CLÍNICAS El factor de riesgo más importante para la enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica (EPOC) es el tabaquismo Por lo tanto, un paso clave en la evaluación de pacientes con sospecha de EPOC es determinar el número de paquetes-año fumados (paquetes de cigarrillos al día multiplicados por el número de años). Un historial de tabaquismo debe incluir la edad de inicio y la edad de abandono, ya que los pacientes pueden subestimar el número de años que fumaron. El historial ambiental / ocupacional tomado cronológicamente puede revelar otros factores de riesgo importantes para la EPOC.
  6. 6. Síntomas y patrón de aparición Tres tipos de pacientes 1. Sedentario 2. Disneico 3. Muy sintomático
  7. 7. ABOTAGADO AZUL SOPLADOR ROSADO
  8. 8. HISTORIA CLÍNICA Historia • Factores de riesgo • Historia familiar • Historial de tabaquismo • Edad al inicio • Cantidad media fumada por día desde el inicio • Fecha en que dejó de fumar o fumador actual • Historia ambiental • La historia ambiental tomada cronológicamente puede revelar factores de riesgo importantes para la EPOC • Asma Síntomas • Disnea • Pregunte sobre la cantidad de esfuerzo necesario para inducir una respiración incómoda. Muchas personas negarán los síntomas de disnea, pero habrán reducido sustancialmente sus niveles de actividad. • Tos • La tos con o sin producción de esputo debe ser una indicación para la prueba espirométrica. La presencia de tos crónica y esputo se ha utilizado para definir la bronquitis crónica. • Sibilancias • Sibilancias o chirridos que se producen durante la respiración indican la presencia de obstrucción del flujo de aire • Enfermedades agudas del pecho • Pregunte sobre la aparición y frecuencia de episodios de aumento de la tos y el esputo con sibilancias, disnea o fiebre
  9. 9. Laboratorio: • Ninguna prueba de laboratorio es diagnóstica para la EPOC. • La evaluación de la anemia es un paso importante en la evaluación de la disnea. • Entre los pacientes con EPOC estable con función renal normal, un bicarbonato sérico elevado puede identificar indirectamente la hipercapnia crónica. En presencia de hipercapnia crónica, el bicarbonato sérico suele aumentar debido a una ALCALOSIS METABÓLICA COMPENSATORIA • Las pruebas de deficiencia de alfa-1 antitripsina (AAT) deben realizarse en todos los adultos sintomáticos con obstrucción persistente del flujo de aire en la espirometría. Las características que sugieren particularmente deficiencia de AAT incluyen: – enfisema en un individuo joven (p. Ej., Edad ≤45 años) – enfisema en un no fumador o fumador mínimo – enfisema caracterizado por cambios predominantemente basilares en la radiografía de tórax o antecedentes familiares de enfisema
  10. 10. Métodos de Diagnóstico • Espirometría : cuando se evalúa a un paciente por una posible EPOC, se realiza una espirometría antes y después de la administración del broncodilatador
  11. 11. • Volumen Espiratorio Forzado (VEF1): es la cantidad de aire expulsado durante el primer segundo de la espiración máxima, realizada tras una inspiración máxima. • Capacidad vital forzada (CVF): similar a la capacidad vital (CV), pero la maniobra es forzada y con la máxima rapidez que el paciente pueda producir. • VEF1/CVF: es la relación, en porcentaje, de la capacidad forzada que se espira en el primer segundo, del total exhalado para la capacidad vital forzada. Su valor normal es superior al 80%. • Interpretación: Índice FEV1/CVF: valor normal >70%, si se encuentra por debajo de este valor se considera un patrón respiratorio obstructivo. CVF: valor normal >80%, si se encuentra por debajo de este valor se considera un patrón restrictivo. • Prueba broncodilatadora: se considera prueba broncodilatadora positiva, si después de la aplicación del broncodilatador (salbutamol) el FEV1 basal aumenta un 12% y 200ml. Patrón mixto (obstructivo y restrictivo): FEV1/CVF <70% y CVF <80%. La forma de corroborar si el patrón es mixto y restrictivo es analizando la CPT si es <80%, ya no se considera mixto si no restrictivo únicamente, pero si es >80% se considera un patrón mixto. Análisis del patrón obstructivo: Para conocer la gravedad del patrón obstructivo observar el FEV1.
  12. 12. EVALUACIÓN DEL PATRÓN Y LA GRAVEDAD DE LA ENFERMEDAD
  13. 13. DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL • Asma obstructiva crónica • Bronquitis crónica con espirometría normal • Obstrucción de la vía aérea central • Bronquiectasia • Insuficiencia cardíaca • Tuberculosis • Bronquiolitis constrictiva • Panbronquiolitis difusa • Linfangioleiomiomatosis
