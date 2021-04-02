GET NOW : https://great.ebookexprees.com/php-book/0915540509

This volume focuses on the differences between the Covenant and Dispensational systems of theology and examines their diverse approaches to such issues as GodÃ¢Â€Â™s ultimate purpose for history GodÃ¢Â€Â™s program for the nation of Israel the significance of several key biblical covenants the nature and beginning of the church and the ChristiansÃ¢Â€Â™ relationship to the Mosaic Law and grace. It explores the differences between the premillennial amillennial and postmillennial views of the Kingdom of God and presents an apology for dispensationalpremillennial system of theology. The book is written in easytounderstand nontechnical language and has received favorable response form lay people pastors students and reviewers.

