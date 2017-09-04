R. VILLANO - Spezierie a Napoli: epoca angioina

Presentation by the President of the Italian Academy of Pharmacy History Dr. Antonio Corvi. The essay that represents a remarkable effort of synthesis for an exhaustive history of pharmacy in the oldest Italian kingdom in which the author does not even forget the primordialities of a Mediterranean civilization that has then seen in Campania the birth of the extraordinary Salernitan School of origin uncertain but of fundamental importance, extending from Bologna, with Guglielmo da Saliceto, in Paris, with the Antidoteur of Nicolò, proclaimed a pharmacopoeia official in '400; highlighted, then, the primacy of the birth of public pharmacy by a Genius, studying subsequent periods up to the 19th century and the influences of the many dynasties that succeeded in this strong state as well as the fundamental activity of the Church. The volume is in many specialized libraries, including: Ministry of Health, State Medicine, Noble College of Pharmaceutical Chemistry Universitas Aromatariorum Urbis; Superintendence Architectural, landscaping, historical, artistic and ethno-anthropological heritage for the provinces of Caserta and Benevento; Bruno Molajoli art history library; Italian Historical Institute for the Middle Ages; Modern and Contemporary History of Rome; Southern Studies Giustino Fortunato - Rome. (Chiron, ISBN 978-88-904235-74, LCC DG 831, CDD 615 VIL att 2010, page 112 (richly illustrated), May 1st, 2010, 1st October 2010 - Presented at the National AISF Congress Bari, Nov. 2010);