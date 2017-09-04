Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli42
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 5
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli6 Copia n. _____________ L’autore ________________...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 7 Indice Presentazione 9 Dalla fine dell’impero R...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 9 Presentazione l presente saggio di Raimondo Vil...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 11 “Abbiamo la responsabilità di mantenere vivo i...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 39 L’epoca angioina Nel Basso Medio Evo, in epoca...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli40
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 41 emorragia polmonare che portano a morte anche ...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 43 Guy de Chauliac scrive che la peste nera è “po...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli44
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 45 I religiosi, poi, in alcuni casi anziché porta...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli46
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 47 La nomina può assumere il significato di ricon...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli48
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 105 APPENDICE
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 107 Epoche storiche • Regno di Odoacre, fino al 4...
Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli108
R. VILLANO - Spezierie a Napoli: epoca angioina
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

R. VILLANO - Spezierie a Napoli: epoca angioina

89 views

Published on

Presentation by the President of the Italian Academy of Pharmacy History Dr. Antonio Corvi. The essay that represents a remarkable effort of synthesis for an exhaustive history of pharmacy in the oldest Italian kingdom in which the author does not even forget the primordialities of a Mediterranean civilization that has then seen in Campania the birth of the extraordinary Salernitan School of origin uncertain but of fundamental importance, extending from Bologna, with Guglielmo da Saliceto, in Paris, with the Antidoteur of Nicolò, proclaimed a pharmacopoeia official in '400; highlighted, then, the primacy of the birth of public pharmacy by a Genius, studying subsequent periods up to the 19th century and the influences of the many dynasties that succeeded in this strong state as well as the fundamental activity of the Church. The volume is in many specialized libraries, including: Ministry of Health, State Medicine, Noble College of Pharmaceutical Chemistry Universitas Aromatariorum Urbis; Superintendence Architectural, landscaping, historical, artistic and ethno-anthropological heritage for the provinces of Caserta and Benevento; Bruno Molajoli art history library; Italian Historical Institute for the Middle Ages; Modern and Contemporary History of Rome; Southern Studies Giustino Fortunato - Rome. (Chiron, ISBN 978-88-904235-74, LCC DG 831, CDD 615 VIL att 2010, page 112 (richly illustrated), May 1st, 2010, 1st October 2010 - Presented at the National AISF Congress Bari, Nov. 2010);

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
89
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

R. VILLANO - Spezierie a Napoli: epoca angioina

  1. 1. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli42
  2. 2. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 5
  3. 3. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli6 Copia n. _____________ L’autore __________________________ © Copyright Raimondo Villano. © Ricerche, elaborazioni, copertina a cura di Raimondo Villano. Tutti i diritti sono riservati. Nessuna parte del libro può essere riprodotta o diffusa con un mezzo qualsiasi, fotocopie, microfilm o altro, senza il permesso scritto dell’editore. All right reserved. No part of this book shall be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted by ani means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, withoutwritten permission from the publisher. Realizzazione editoriale: Prof. Dott. Maria Rosaria Giordano. Redazione: mobile 338 59 60 222; e-mail: farmavillano@libero.it Advisor executive: Francesco Villano. Edizioni Chiron Found. - Praxys dpt. © 2009 Fondazione Chiron, via Maresca 12, scala A - 80058 Torre Annunziata (Napoli) Tel. 081 861 22 99 Fax 081 353 29 81 website: www.chiron-found.org Vendite: Prof. Dott. Annamaria Giordano mobile 347 61 71 669; e-mail: annamaria.g10@alice.it; http://www.chiron-found.org Stampa LP - Napoli. Prima edizione maggio 2010. Prima ristampa novembre 2010. Prima edizione inglese febbraio 2011. Finito di scrivere il due aprile 2009. Foto di copertina di Raimondo Villano (2005): anfora biansata di fabbrica napoletana della seconda metà del XVII secolo dell’antica spezieria monumentale della Certosa di San Martino in Napoli (Vomero). Serie numerata. Questo volume, privo del numero di serie e della firma dell’autore, è da ritenersi contraffatto. ISBN 978-88-904235-74. CDD 615 VIL att 2010. LCC DG831. CHIRON FOUND. Praxys dpt
  4. 4. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 7 Indice Presentazione 9 Dalla fine dell’impero Romano al Ducato bizantino 13 Dal Regno ostrogoto al Ducato 17 Dai Normanni agli Svevi 27 L’epoca angioina 39 L’epoca aragonese e spagnola 49 Dagli Asburgo ai Borbone 69 Le produzioni ceramiche 97 Farmacie storiche 103 Appendice: Epoche storiche 109
  5. 5. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 9 Presentazione l presente saggio di Raimondo Villano, che si aggiunge ad altre indagini sull’arte farmaceutica condotte su uno scenario ancora più vasto, rappresenta un notevole sforzo di sintesi. Il Regno delle due Sicilie ha trovato la sua unità, almeno a partire dal 1200, con la prima monarchia moderna di Federico II. L’Autore non dimentica neanche i primordi di una civiltà mediterranea che ha, poi, visto nascere in Campania la straordinaria Scuola Salernitana, di origine incerta ma di fondamentale importanza divulgativa, estesa da Bologna, con Guglielmo da Saliceto, a Parigi, con l’Antidotario di Nicolò, proclamato farmacopea ufficiale nel ‘400. Il primato della nascita della farmacia pubblica voluta da un Genio, pur ispirato da un parziale precedente francese, condizionerà questo Stato a prestare grande attenzione alla nostra arte, favorita dalla cultura monastica, dallo scriptorium di Cassiodoro all’universalismo di Costantino l’Africano. Molte dinastie si sono succedute in questo Paese senza però stravolgere le sue caratteristiche, lasciando molto spazio alle baronie locali e all’attività della Chiesa. Per questo motivo non è mai nato uno Stato forte e il prezioso aggiornamento legislativo dovuto ad una Università, per questo famosa, è stato applicato saltuariamente e, forse, a macchia di leopardo. Si può spiegare così il monopolio delle farmacie conventuali benedettine a Napoli nel ‘700, come le impressioni degli stranieri che nell’800 lodavano magari il singolo speziale per la sua onestà, ma rimarcavano le manchevolezze del sistema. Che, per esempio, esploderanno con la legge di liberalizzazione Crispi alla fine del secolo: pur essendo in vigore una pianta organica, che nelle regioni del nord limitò l’incondizionata proliferazione degli esercizi, qui, vedi a Messina e Catania, centinaia di botteghe alzarono un’insegna limitandosi alla raccolta delle ricette, convogliate all’unico farmacista dietro compenso. Lo studio documentato da Mario Zappalà sulla vicenda si unisce alle diverse fonti consultate da Villano, con speciale riguardo alle opere di Andrea Russo e di Chichierchia e Papa. Partendo da questa base, l’Autore riuscirà a scrivere una storia esaustiva della farmacia nel più antico Regno italiano che, anche nel decadente periodo ottocentesco, sarà il più attento ad aggiornare i suoi Petitoria e Ricettari Napoletani rispetto agli altri Stati italiani. Dott. Antonio Corvi Presidente Accademia Italiana di Storia della Farmacia I
  6. 6. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 11 “Abbiamo la responsabilità di mantenere vivo il passato dal quale veniamo: è allo stesso tempo nostro padre e nostro figlio” Carlos Fuentes
  7. 7. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 39 L’epoca angioina Nel Basso Medio Evo, in epoca angioina, per volere di Sancya de Mayorca, sposa di Roberto d’Angiò, anche nel famoso Chiostro di Santa Chiara è creato un hortus conclusus, lo spazio dedicato alla coltivazione delle piante medicinali ed alimentari. Nel 1340 il famoso maestro medico dottissimo e insigne, dottore in fisica ed uomo nobile Matteo Silvatico, che certamente insegna a Salerno ai primi del XIV secolo, scrive l’eruditissimo libro delle Pandette, l’Opus Pandectarum(27) Medicinae(28) , una compilazione di materia medica dall’immensa erudizione, con diligenti ed esatte ricerche intorno alla virtù delle erbe, che mostra il progresso fatto dall’arabismo a quei tempi. Matteo Silvatico in questa sua opera tratta di tutte le erbe che sono conosciute, sia quelle che, per le loro singolari qualità, guariscono e sia quelle che nuociono. Il manoscritto inizia con “Tabula Semplicium” in cui sono elencate le varie malattie e i relativi rimedi. Accanto al nome di ogni erba vi sono dei disegni decorativi colorati alternativamente in colore mattone e azzurro. Le varie erbe sono elencate in ordine alfabetico e la prima lettera di ciascuna erba è posta in un quadrato ed è scritta con inchiostro rosso o azzurro, circondata da disegni sempre diversi, colorati in rosso se la lettera è in azzurro e in azzurro se la lettera è in rosso. Al nome di ogni erba segue l’indicazione del male per cui viene consigliata, la maniera come trarne rimedio e perfino in quale periodo della giornata si rivela maggiormente efficace (Dia-Sera). Con il nome dell’erba corrispondente all’ultima lettera dell’alfabeto, termina il manoscritto; le pagine, numerate in epoca posteriore, sono 295. Il 12 ottobre 1347 dodici galee genovesi provenienti dalla città di Caffa in Crimea, cinta d’assedio da tre anni dai tartari guidati da Khan Djanisberg, giungono nel porto di Messina con a bordo diversi marinai cadaveri o moribondi(29) infettati da morti di peste catapultati come proiettili dagli oltre le mura della città. I malati presentano il corpo pieno di macchie nere e strani rigonfiamenti di colore nero trasudanti sangue e pus all’inguine e sotto le ascelle oppure una febbre molto alta con _______________ (27) La parola Pandectae è certamente di origine greca che in latino significa dizionario, che raccoglie tutto. (28) Il Manoscritto dell’Opus Pandectarum Medicinae, scritto in latino, è conservato a Roma nella Biblioteca Vaticana (Ms. Vat. Lat. 13010). Esso si presenta all’osservatore in un modo non rifinito, abbastanza grosso e logorato dal tempo. Sulla sbiadita copertina, di colore grigiastro non vi è scritto nulla; le dimensioni sono 280x400 mm. A retro della copertina, nella parte superiore, ci è scritto: N.B. Roberto Re di Napoli e Sicilia homo di gran sapienza ch’era reputato un secondo Salomone fu investito del Regno il 26 agosto del 1301 e morì il 16 gennaio 1343. Queste parole, scritte in italiano e con inchiostro abbastanza vivo, saranno state aggiunte in un’epoca relativamente recente. Il manoscritto dell’Opus Pandectarum Medicinae è stampato, una prima volta in Napoli nell’anno 1474 e, una seconda volta a Lugduni, odierna Lione, nel 1541, presso la tipografia Ugone. La seconda edizione della Pandectae Medicinas si trova in Napoli presso la Biblioteca Nazionale (XXXIV.4.8, Lugduni, 1541, pp.172). (29) “Nascevano nel cominciamento d’essa a’ maschi ed alle femmine parimente o nell’anguinaia o sotto le ditella certe enfiature (...) certissimo indizio di futura morte (...) quasi tutti infra il terzo giorno dell’apparizione de’ sopradetti segni, chi più tosto e chi meno, ed i più senza alcuna febbre o altro accidente morivano” (Giovanni Boccaccio, Il Decameron).
  8. 8. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli40
  9. 9. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 41 emorragia polmonare che portano a morte anche in un solo giorno(30), (31) : è la peste bubbonica che si manitesta nella forma che è trasmessa per contatto infettando il sangue e con i sintomi dei bubboni e delle macchie nere e nella forma più violenta che si trasmette per via aerea attaccando le vie respiratorie. Queste navi, inoltre, hanno le stive zeppe di grano russo di cui si nutrono centinaia di topi neri contaminatori la cui pelliccia è microclima ideale per milioni di pulci indiane pestifere e pestigene del tipo Xenopsylla cheopis. I topi neri, soprattutto se morenti, escono all’aperto in cerca di luce e le loro pulci attecchiscono sull’uomo che, nonostante non sia dotato di pelliccia, costituisce un habitat idoneo per gli abiti e il sudiciume(32) oltre che per l’intrinseco calore corporeo. La presenza di ratti e pulci, inoltre, è fisiologicamente integrata al metabolismo delle città igienicamente precario tra anabolismo dei granai e catabolismo di cloache, fogne a cielo aperto e liquami escrementizi stagnanti nelle strade. Il contagio mortale colpisce con particolare violenza soprattutto l’Italia dove raggiunge l’acme nel 1348 e si diffonde in tutta Europa devastandola per un triennio oltre il quale resta endemica ricomparendo periodicamente a intervalli di circa dieci anni in singole regioni con danni enormi e la perdita almeno di un quarto della popolazione(33) . Vi sono un disastro socioeconomico ed una crisi demografica: ci sono 64.000 morti a Napoli. Col regresso demografico, poi, si ha una significativa diminuzione della durata media della vita(34) : dai trentacinque ai quaranta anni che sarebbero stati raggiunti prima della grande peste si sarebbe tornati sui venticinque degli “anni bui” (in Inghilterra pare da trentaquattro verso il 1300 a diciassette nel periodo della peste per risalire a trentadue nel primo quarto del Quattrocento). Questo mutamento della struttura della società e gli effetti della crisi si prolungano oltre il secolo XIV. E “siccome solamente una minoranza giungeva all’età matura, pochi adulti dovevano portare il carico di mantenere una quantità di bambini e di adolescenti, e la società si reggeva sull’ esperienza di pochi(35) ”. La paura e l’incertezza del futuro giunge a determinare un imbarbarimento dei costumi e la moderazione cede il passo a comportamenti estremi: sopravanza l’egoismo in luogo del rispetto e della compassione, si evitano i contatti con altre persone, crescono conflittualità e rancori fra i Comuni immuni e quelli contagiati. Dilaga, inoltre, un’aggressività massimizzata nell’isteria errabonda dei flagellanti e nella caccia all’ebreo come capro espiatorio (al punto tale da far intervenire addirittura Papa Clemente VI nel 1349 con due Bolle del 4 luglio e del 26 settembre che condannano le persecuzioni antiebraiche sotto pena di scomunica). Per medici e speziali, poi, la pestilenza è un’autentica débacle: dall’insipienza e dalla incomprenzione deviva l’impotenza totale! _______________ (30) Un anonimo cronista orvietano annovera tra le cause di morte anche lo “sbigottimento delle genti”: un violentissimo trauma mentale indotto dalla paura della peste. (Fonte: Cosmacini G, L’Arte lunga, pag. 211). (31) Historia Siculorum del francescano Michele da Piazza. (32) L’uomo occidentale medievale lava raramente se stesso ed i suoi indumenti. (33) La peste abbandonerà il continente europeo soltanto verso la metà del Settecento. Fino al 1537 le epidemie avranno ricorrenza ciclica.
  10. 10. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 43 Guy de Chauliac scrive che la peste nera è “poco vantaggiosa per i medici e tale da farli vergognare, poiché non osavano visitare per paura del contagio e quando visitavano poco o punto facevano e quasi tutti i malati muoiono”. La maggior parte dei medici e degli speziali, in effetti, spesso di fronte alla peste si rifà al precetto dell’aforisma di ascendenza galenica cito, longe fugeas et tarde redeas (scappa rapidamente lontano e torna più tardi che puoi), lasciando campo libero a sedicenti curatori improvvisati che propinano inefficaci rimedi venduti a peso d’oro. Il medico, comunque, quando visita il malato si tiene a distanza e fiuta insistentemente il pomum ambrae, spugna o garza imbevuta di una miscela di aceto in cui sono disciolti polvere di garofano o cannella. È ben comprensibile, dunque, la motivazione dell’invocazione a Dio più diffusa a livello popolare che recita: “a fame, peste et bello, libera nos, Domine!”. Per purificare l’aria dai morbi che causano le varie pestilenze si adotta il metodo dell’accensione di grandi fuochi (calefazione) in cui vengono gettati unguenti, resine ed erbe aromatiche per depurare l’aria dai miasmi che si ritiene diffondano il male in quanto si contrappongono al tanfo proveniente dai corpi abbandonati in putrefazione. Tra le sostanze più usate vanno menzionate la resina di pino bruciata su legno di larice, lo zolfo, l’aceto ed anche materiali maleodoranti che comunque sono in grado di coprire il fetore dei miasmi come, ad esempio, lo sterco di bovini, corna e peli di svariati animali. È poi introdotto l’uso di tenere alle narici sostanze odorose per purificare l’aria direttamente inspirata: si tratta di spugne imbevute di aceto in cui sono stati tenuti in infusione chiodi di garofano, cannella ed altre spezie. La precettistica profilattica raccomanda inoltre: la ventilazione delle stanze, le abluzioni personali con aceto ed acqua rosata, uso di buon vino e cibi sani, l’astensione dal coito nei rapporti sessuali. Tra le terapie sono annoverabili: le “fregagioni delle parti estreme” con aceto o acqua di rose, vernaccia o malvasìa; i depurativi degli umori corrotti a base di purghe e salassi; gli eliminatori di superfluità locali a base di cauteri “actuali” (ferro infuocato) e di cauteri “potenziali” (vetriolo, calce viva); il bolo armeno, alcune terre sigllate, l’erba ersicaria dalle proprietà essiccanti gli umori e riducente le febbri, lo zafferano per il pallore della cute, il corno di cervo in polvere o limatura antitossico e confortativo, l’olio di scorpioni spalmato sui bubboni e, soprattutto, la triaca). Non mancano, poi, preziosi come lo zaffiro e lo smeraldo purificatori e moderatori di calore interno e sudore nonché depuratori della corruzione del corpo e dei peccati dell’anima. Il salasso è praticato con tecnica “derivativa” (sull’area patologica per ridurne la pletora nel focololaio morboso) o con tecnica “revulsiva” (dal lato opposto per deviare dal focolaio gli umori corrotti); alcuni speziali, invece, fanno applicare sanguisughe all’ano degli appestati. Tra le terapie per meno abbienti, poi, compaiono al posto della teriaca i semi di limone o la crosta di pane abbrustolito bagnato in aceto con ruta e cipolla. _______________ (34) Strumenti, La mercatura medievale, a cura di Armando Sapori, 1972. (35) Scrive il Lopez (op. cit.).
  11. 11. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli44
  12. 12. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 45 I religiosi, poi, in alcuni casi anziché portare gli estremi conforti ai moribondi, per paura di infettarsi non assolvono il compito generando lo sconforto di un trapasso senza confessione ed estrema unzione: “molti si confessavano quando erano ancora in salute. Giorno e notte rimanevano esposti sugli altari l'ostia consacrata e l'olio degli infermi. Nessun sacerdote voleva portare il sacramento ad eccezione di quelli che miravano ad una qualche ricompensa. E quasi tutti i frati mendicanti e i sacerdoti di Trento sono morti(36) ”. Gli ammalati rimangono abbandonati nelle case da cui arrivano le invocazioni di aiuto che però rimangono inascoltate, mentre i congiunti piangendo si tengono a distanza: “…moltissimi morirono che non fu chi li vedesse, e molti ne morirono di fame, imperocchè come uno si ponea in sul letto malato, quelli di casa sbigottiti gli diceano: < Io vo per lo medico > e serravano pianamente l'uscio da via, e non vi tornavano più. Costui abbandonato dalle persone e poi da cibo, ed accompagnato dalla febbre si venia meno. Molti erano, che sollicitavano li loro che non li abbandonassero, quando venia alla sera; e' diceano all'ammalato: < Acciocché la notte tu non abbi per ogni cosa a destare chi ti serve, e dura fatica lo dì e la notte, totti tu stesso de' confetti e del vino o acqua, eccola qui in sullo soglio della lettiera sopra 'l capo tuo, e po' torre della roba >. E quando s'addormentava l'ammalato, se n'andava via, e non tornava. Se per sua ventura si trovava la notte confortato di questo cibo la mattina vivo e forte da farsi a finestra, stava mezz'ora innanzichè persona vi valicasse, se non era la via molto maestra, e quando pure alcun passava, ed egli avesse un poco di voce che gli fosse udito, chiamando, quando gli era risposto, non era soccorso. Imperocchè niuno, o pochi voleano intrare in casa, dove alcuno fosse malato(37) ”. Nel 1359 l’importanza della Scuola medica salernitana è tale che, quando la regina Giovanna I rinnova il vecchio decreto di divieto di praticare la medicina senza una licenza reale, Salerno avanza una petizione in cui si afferma che il decreto contrasta con l’antico diritto consuetudinario della Scuola di conferire lauree in medicina. La regina dà risposta favorevole a tale petizione e conferma la consuetudine, per cui quei medici che hanno ottenuto un certificato dai professori di medicina di Salerno possono praticare medicina in tutto il reame, senza l’aggiunta di una licenza reale. Nel 1362 Napoli è colpita da una suova ondata di peste. Nel Trecento, poi, per la presenza di un’amministrazione centrale relativamente forte nel Regno di Napoli, inoltre, vi sono specifiche ordinanze regie che regolano le professioni mediche a cominciare già dal tardo medioevo. A partire dal 1380, poi, si parla di un Protomedico sotto il regno della regina Giovanna; ma la creazione di un vero e proprio magistrato con l’incarico di tutelare l’esercizio dell’arte sanitaria avviene più tardi: il Protomedicato, tuttavia, in breve diventa molto più importante sia per la sua funzione fiscale sia per quella medica. L’incarico di Protomedico, in effetti, è una nomina che conferisce molto prestigio e rappresenta la posizione più alta cui un medico napoletano possa approdare, ma sostanzialmente è un ruolo formale con poco potere reale. _______________ (36) Canonico Giovanni da Parma. (37) Marchionne di Coppo Stefani, cronista fiorentino.
  13. 13. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli46
  14. 14. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 47 La nomina può assumere il significato di riconoscimento per il servizio reso al re e per i successi in campo intellettuale. Il beneficiario dell’incarico è, di solito, all’apice dell’establishment medico del Regno. Il tribunale del Protomedicato napoletano ha una natura ad hoc, cioè si riunisce quando ce n’è bisogno, ma non ha una struttura burocratica permanente (come si può trovare in altri antichi stati italiani). Il Protomedico ha al suo servizio un Consultore, “col parere del quale ministra le cose di giustizia”, un Coadiutore (assistente), un Mastrodatti (notaio) e un portiere. Le cause possono riguardare denunce contro praticanti che hanno oltrepassato i limiti professionali imposti dalle loro patenti o che hanno esercitato senza nessuna licenza. Altri tribunali hanno a che fare con i reati in campo medico, un ruolo che aumenta man mano che ci si allontana dalla capitale: le Udienze provinciali (gli organi principali di amministrazione giudiziaria nelle province) e i Tribunali baronali, nelle ampie zone di giurisdizione feudale. L’altro tribunale che spesso interviene in questioni mediche è il Santo Uffizio dell’Inquisizione o, in sua vece, il Tribunale Episcopale Locale. La giurisdizione in questi casi non è mai chiara(38) . Nel 1383, essendo ascritto a San Pellegrino il merito di aver scoperto una cura che libera i napoletani dall’imperversare della peste, Carlo III Durazzesco gli fa dedicare la costruzione di una chiesa in onore al cui interno, poi, è riposta sotto l’altare la sua salma. Nel 1399 un’altra epidemia di peste si abbatte su Napoli. _______________ (38) Fonte: David Gentilcore - “Regio Protomedicato Napoletano” e gli operatori sanitari nel Regno di Napoli - Leicester University (GB).
  15. 15. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli48
  16. 16. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 105 APPENDICE
  17. 17. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli 107 Epoche storiche • Regno di Odoacre, fino al 493 (eruli ed altri) • Regno Ostrogoto, fino al 542 circa (ostrogoti) • Imp. Bizantino, fino al 763 (bizantini) • Ducato di Napoli, fino al 1137 • Ducato di Napoli, fino al 1195 (normanni) • Regno di Sicilia, fino al 1266 (svevi) • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1442 (angioini, famiglia Durazzo) • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1646 (aragonesi, spagnoli) • Repubblica Napoletana, fino al 1647 • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1713 (spagnoli) • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1734 (austriaci) • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1799 • Repubblica Partenopea, 1799 • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1806 • Regno di Napoli, fino al 1815 (francesi) • Regno delle Due Sicilie, fino al 1860
  18. 18. Raimondo Villano – Attività speziali e farmaceutiche nel Regno di Napoli108

×