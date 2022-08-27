Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Best Shopping Places In Delhi

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 8
1 of 8

Best Shopping Places In Delhi

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

If you're someone who is trying to find international shopping brands and fine dining restaurants beat one place, these two malls situated adjacent to every other is that the place to be. On one side, the DLF Promenade boasts loudly of international eating joints like Smoke House Delhi, Italia, the large Chill cafe, Nandos, Keya, Mamagato, Veda et al. , while on the opposite side, this Ambience mall in Delhi offers food chains like Haldiram's, Gelato, Gloria Jeans, The Beer cafe, Underdoggs, etc. The mall also showcases international brands like Gucci, Prada, Zara, Mango, and lots of others for the exclusive crowd to urge the simplest.












If you're someone who is trying to find international shopping brands and fine dining restaurants beat one place, these two malls situated adjacent to every other is that the place to be. On one side, the DLF Promenade boasts loudly of international eating joints like Smoke House Delhi, Italia, the large Chill cafe, Nandos, Keya, Mamagato, Veda et al. , while on the opposite side, this Ambience mall in Delhi offers food chains like Haldiram's, Gelato, Gloria Jeans, The Beer cafe, Underdoggs, etc. The mall also showcases international brands like Gucci, Prada, Zara, Mango, and lots of others for the exclusive crowd to urge the simplest.












Lifestyle

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free

Best Shopping Places In Delhi

  1. 1. DLF PROMENADE MALL | BEST MALL NEAR SOUTH DELHI | MALL IN VASANT KUNJ LOCATION 3 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj Malls,New Delhi - 110070 CONTACT US +91 11 46104466 - dlfpromenade@dlf.in +91 85958 47573 - Promenade Shop
  2. 2. DLF Promenade is one of the best shopping malls in Delhi. You will get everything you need like Spa, Electronics, Footwear, Kidswear, Jewellery, & more.
  3. 3. DLF Promenade is one of the best shopping malls in Delhi. You will get everything you need like Spa, Electronics, Footwear, Kidswear, Jewellery, & more. At DLF Promenade, we love to present you with exciting offers and unique combinations. A wide array of casual dining, fast food joints and pubs are here for you to enjoy after an exquisite shopping spree
  4. 4. Dlfpromenade is one of the leading fashion design and marketing studios in the world. It designs and markets women's and men's designer collection POP STORE
  5. 5. DINE | FOOD CAFÉ | BEST RESTAURANT | BEER CAFE
  6. 6. ENTERTAINMENT | DLF PROMENADE PVR Ltd. is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India, The company acquired Cinemax in 2012 and took over DTCinemas in 2016, serving 76 million patrons annually. Currently, PVR operates a cinema circuit
  7. 7. KIDDYLAND  Kiddyland is the largest outdoor play area for kids in Delhi. it offers the best and wide range of outdoor play structures, with swings, rope climbs, slides and ship. To add more excitement, Kiddyland also has Ball Pool Area which has more than 2,000 balls.   Kiddyland hosts numerous Birthday Parties as it is one of the most preferred locations for Birthday Bashes with a range of food options like Italian, Thai, Mexican, Indian and American Cuisines to choose from within the huge F&B options inside the mall. BIRTHDAY PARTIES AT KIDDYLAND
  8. 8. THANK YOU https://www.dlfpromenade.com/

×