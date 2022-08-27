Best Shopping Places In Delhi

If you're someone who is trying to find international shopping brands and fine dining restaurants beat one place, these two malls situated adjacent to every other is that the place to be. On one side, the DLF Promenade boasts loudly of international eating joints like Smoke House Delhi, Italia, the large Chill cafe, Nandos, Keya, Mamagato, Veda et al. , while on the opposite side, this Ambience mall in Delhi offers food chains like Haldiram's, Gelato, Gloria Jeans, The Beer cafe, Underdoggs, etc. The mall also showcases international brands like Gucci, Prada, Zara, Mango, and lots of others for the exclusive crowd to urge the simplest.

























