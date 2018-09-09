Final 9.09.18 piezo (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEMINAR REPORT ON ENERGY HARVESTING BY PIEZOELECTRICITY Submitted For Partial Fulfillment of Award of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLO...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC ii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT We present this seminar report entitled ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC iii PREFACE In the last few years it has been an increasing...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC iv DTABLE OF CONTENTS 1.INTRODUCTION. 1-4 1.1 ENERGY HARVES...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 1 1. INTRODUCTION In the last few years, there has been an ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 2 vibration-powered energy harvesting technology, including...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 3 Some wristwatches are already powered by kinetic energy (...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 4 1.5 NEED OF ENERGYHARVESTING Advanced technical developme...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 5 2.PIEZOELECTRICITY Piezoelectricity occurs when an electr...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 6 An additional constant related to piezoelectricity is the...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 7 centrosymmetric structures, and 20 piezoelectric groups a...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 8 where S is the strain component, T is the stress componen...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 9 3. ENERGY HARVESTING BY PIEZOELECTRICITY 3.1 Piezoelectri...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 10 3.4 Human PoweredPiezoelectric Generation The use of pie...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 11 Table 3.1 Coupling coefficient values of typical piezoel...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 12 the piezoelectric materials. Stiff silicon layers govern...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 13 temperature of the piezoelectric PZT material, and it ra...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 14 The fabricated ferroelectric films have spontaneous pola...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 15 the reduction of the elastic energies so that the piezoe...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 16 3.6 Piezoelectric mode (d33 & d31) Randomly oriented PZT...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 17 Table 3.4 Comparison between the d33 and d31 modes for e...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 18 3.7 Electrical power management The total system of self...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 19 The standard energy harvesting circuit is shown in Figur...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 20 The electric circuit for piezoelectric energy harvesters...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 21 4. PIEZOELECTRIC ENERGY HARVESTING The piezoelectric eff...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 22 piezoelectricity, pyroelectricity requires time-varying ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 23 4.3 Electrical Modeling of Piezoelectric Materials From ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 24 Figure 3.1.1.Model ofpiezoceramic as a sinusoidal voltag...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 25 patches. Most often, the bimorph is mounted in a cantile...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 26 Figure 4.2.1. Cantilever beam with added tip mass. A pie...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 27 obtained by duToit et al [26] are used for calculations ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 28 The only remaining undefined variable is the bulk tip ma...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 29 calculation, the fundamental resonance frequency should ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 30 It was initially proposed to use a Kistler impulse hamme...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 31 ωn = ωd 3.2.7 1− ζ 2 4.4.2 Power Generation Setup and Bi...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 32 Figure 4.2.7. Photograph of multiple bimorph testing set...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 33 in their experiments. This would also explain the discre...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 34 5.APPLICATIONS There are some important applications of ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 35 6.ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES Advantages Piezoelectric ...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 36 7.CONCLUSIONS Likewise, methods of increasing the curren...
SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 37 REFERENCES [1] H. R. Silva, J. A. Afonso, P. C. Morim, P...
  1. 1. SEMINAR REPORT ON ENERGY HARVESTING BY PIEZOELECTRICITY Submitted For Partial Fulfillment of Award of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY In Electrical Engineering Submitted By:- MOGISH ANSARI EE-52 1612220035 SHRI RAMSWAROOP MEMORIAL GROUP OF PROFESSIONAL COLLEGE, LUCKNOW Affiliated to DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, LUCKNOW [2018-19]
  2. 2. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC ii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT We present this seminar report entitled to the Department of Electrical Engineering Shri Ramswaroop Memorial College of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow “ENERGY HARVESTING BY PIEZOELECTRICITY” forpartial fulfilment of B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) of Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. We are highly obliged to Mr. Gaurav Pandey and Mr Varun Prakash Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, SRMCEM, Lucknow for his guidance and technical suggestions which enabled us to complete this Seminar Report. We will take opportunity to thank Electrical Lab Department, under their supervision we performed our experiments and also helped us in providing technical support in completion of the seminar. We also gratefully acknowledge the help and support of other faculty members of the department and our colleagues in completion of the manuscript.
  3. 3. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC iii PREFACE In the last few years it has been an increasing demand of low power and portable energy sources due to the development and mass consumption of portable electronic devices. Further, the portable energy sources must be associated with environmental issues and imposed regulations. These demands support the seminar in the areas of portable energy generation methods. In this scope, piezoelectric materials become a strong candidate for energy generation and storage in future applications. This article describes the use of piezoelectric polymers in order to harvest energy from people walking and the fabrication of a shoe capable of generating and accumulating the energy. In this scope, electroactive –PVDF used as energy harvesting element was introduced into a bicolor sole prepared by injection, together with the electronic needed to increase energy transfer and storage efficiency. An electrostatic generator was also included in order to increase energy harvesting Power harvesting, energy harvesting, power scavenging, and energy scavenging are four terms commonly used to describe the process of extracting useful electrical energy from other ambient energy sources using special materials called transducers that have the ability to convert one form of energy into another. While the words power and energy have vastly different definitions, the terms “power harvesting” and “energy harvesting” are used interchangeably throughout much of the literature to describe the same process of extracting electrical energy from ambient sources. Even though most of the energy coupling materials currently available have been around for decades, their use for the specific purpose of power harvesting has not been thoroughly examined until recently, when the power requirements of many electronic devices has reduced drastically. The overall objective of this seminar is to typify the energy harvesting of various devices in order to find some basic way to compare the relative energy densities of each type of device and, where possible, the comparative energy densities within subcategories of harvesting techniques.
  4. 4. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC iv DTABLE OF CONTENTS 1.INTRODUCTION. 1-4 1.1 ENERGY HARVESTING 1 1.2 ACCUMULATING ENERGY 1-2 1.3 STORAGE OF POWER 2 1.4 USE OF THE POWER 2-3 1.5 NEED OF ENERGY HARVESTING 4 2.PIEZOELECTRICITY 5-8 3. ENERGY HARVESTING BY PIEZOELECTRICITY 3-20 3.1 PIEZOELECTRIC EFFECT 9 3.2 PIEZOELECTRIC MATERIALS 9 3.3 PIEZOELECTRIC GENERATORS 9 3.4 HUMAN POWERED PIEZOELECTRIC GENERATION 10-13 3.5 POLING & DEPOLING 13-15 3.6 PIEZOELECTRIC MODE (D33 & D31) 16-17 3.7 ELECTRICAL POWER MANAGEMENT 18-20 4. PIEZOELECTRIC ENERGY HARVESTING 21-23 4.1 MATHEMATICAL MODELING OF PIEZOELECTRIC ENERGY HARVESTING 22 4.2 THE CANTILEVER BEAM MODEL 22 4.3 ELECTRICAL MODELING OF PIEZOELECTRIC MATERIALS 23-24 4.4 PIEZO SYSTEMS BIMORPH MODELING AND CHARACTERIZATION 24 4.4.1BIMORPH MODELING 24 4.4.2 POWER GENERATION SETUP AND BIMORPH CHARACTERIZATION 31-33 5.APPLICATIONS 34 6.ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES 35 7.CONCLUSIONS 36 REFERENCES
  5. 5. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 1 1. INTRODUCTION In the last few years, there has been an increasing demand for low-power and portable-energy sources due to the development and mass consumption of portable electronic devices .Furthermore, the portable-energy sources must be associated with environmental issues and imposed regulations. These demandssupport seminar in the areas of portable-energy generation methods. In this scope, piezoelectric materials become a strong candidate for energy generation and storage in future applications .. 1.1 ENERGY HARVESTING Energy harvesting (also known as power harvesting or energy scavenging) is the process by which energy is derived from external sources (e.g., solar power, thermal energy, wind energy, salinity gradients, and kinetic energy), captured, and stored. Frequently, this term is applied when speaking about small, wireless autonomous devices, like those used in wearable electronics and wirelesssensor networks. Traditionally, electrical power has been generated in large, centralized plants powered by fossil fuels, nuclear fission or flowing water. Large-scale ambient energy, such as sun, wind and tides, is widely available but technologies do not exist to capture it with great efficiency. Energy harvesters currently do not produce sufficient energy to perform mechanical work, but instead provide very small amount of power for powering low-energy electronics. While the input fuel to large scale generation costs money (oil, coal, etc.), the "fuel" for energy harvesters is naturally present and is therefore considered free. For example, temperature gradients exist from the operation of a combustion engine and in urban areas, there is also a large amount of electromagnetic energy in the environment because of radio and television broadcasting. 1.2 ACCUMULATING ENERGY Energy can also be harvested to power small autonomous sensors such as those developed using MEMS technology. These systems are often very small and require little power, but their applications are limited by the reliance on battery power. Scavenging energy from ambient vibrations, wind, heat or light could enable smart sensors to be functional indefinitely. Several academic and commercial groups have been involved in the analysis and development of
  6. 6. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 2 vibration-powered energy harvesting technology, including the Control and Power Group and Optical and Semiconductor Devices Group atImperial College London, IMEC and the partnering Holst Centre [1], AdaptivEnergy, LLC, ARVENI, MIT Boston, Georgia Tech, UC Berkeley, Southampton University, University of Bristol (UK) [2], PMG Perpetuum, Vestfold University College, National University of Singapore [3], NiPS Laboratory at the University of Perugia[4], Columbia University [5] and Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona. Typical power densities available from energy harvesting devices are highly dependent upon the specific application (affecting the generator's size) and the design itself of the harvesting generator. In general, for motion powered devices, typical values are a few µW/cm³ for human body powered applications and hundreds of µW/cm³ for generators powered from machinery.[6] In practice, for energy scavenging devices for wearable electronics, most devices generate just a few milliwatts of power.[7][contradiction] 1.3 STORAGE OF POWER In general, energy can be stored in a capacitor, super capacitor, or battery. Capacitors are used when the application needs to provide huge energy spikes. Batteries leak less energy and are therefore used when the device needs to provide a steady flow of energy. 1.4 USE OF THE POWER In small applications (wearable electronics), the power follows the following circuit: after being transformed (by e.g. AC/DC-to-DC/DC-inverter) and stored in an energy buffer (e.g., a battery, condenser, capacitor, etc.), the power travels through a microprocessor (fitted with optional sensors) and is transmitted (usually wirelessly). The history of energy harvesting dates back to the windmill and the waterwheel. People have searched for ways to store the energy from heat and vibrations for many decades. One driving force behind the search for new energy harvesting devices is the desire to power sensor networks and mobile devices without batteries. Energy harvesting is also motivated by a desire to address the issue of climate change and global warming. There are many small-scale energy sources that generally cannot be scaled up to industrial size: Piezoelectric crystals or fibers generate a small voltage whenever they are mechanically deformed. Vibration from engines can stimulate piezoelectric materials, as can the heel of a shoe.
  7. 7. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 3 Some wristwatches are already powered by kinetic energy (called kinetic watches), in this case movement of the arm. The arm movement causes the magnet in the electromagnetic generator to move. The motion provides a rate of change of flux, which results in some induced emf on the coils. The concept is simply related to Faraday's Law. Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) consist of the junction of two dissimilar materials and the presence of a thermal gradient. Large voltage outputs are possible by connecting many junctions electrically in series and thermally in parallel. Typical performance is 100-200 uV/degreeC per junction. These can be utilized to capture mW of energy from industrial equipment, structures, and even the human body. They are typically coupled with heat sinks to improve temperature gradient. Micro wind turbine are used to harvest wind energy readily available in the environment in the form of kinetic energy to power the low power electronic devices such as wireless sensor nodes. When air flows across the blades of the turbine, a net pressure difference is developed between the wind speeds above and below the blades. This will result in a lift force generated which in turn rotate the blades. This is known as the aerodynamic effect. Special antennae can collect energy from stray radio waves or theoretically even light (EM radiation).[citation needed] [edit]Ambient-radiation sources A possible source of energy comes from ubiquitous radio transmitters. Historically, either a large collection area or close proximity to the radiating wireless energy source is needed to get useful power levels from this source. The nantenna is one proposed development which would overcome this limitation by making use of the abundant natural radiation (such as solar radiation). One idea is to deliberately broadcast RF energy to power remote devices: This is now commonplace in passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems, but the Safety and US Federal Communications Commission (and equivalent bodies worldwide) limit the maximum power that can be transmitted this way. [edit]Biomechanical harvesting Biomechanical energy harvesters are also being created. One current model is the biomechanical energy harvester of Max Donelan which straps around the knee.[8] Devices as this allow the generation of 2.5 watts of power per knee. This is enough to power some 5 cell phones.
  8. 8. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 4 1.5 NEED OF ENERGYHARVESTING Advanced technical developments have increased the efficiency of devices in capturing trace amounts of energy from the environment and transforming them into electrical energy. In addition, advancements in microprocessor technology have increased power efficiency, effectively reducing power consumption requirements. In combination, these developments have sparked interest in the engineering community to develop more and more applications that utilize energy harvesting for power. Energy harvesting from a natural source where a remote application is deployed, and where such natural energy source is essentially inexhaustible, is an increasingly attractive alternative to inconvenient wall plugs and costly batteries. This essentially free energy source, when designed and installed properly, is available maintenance-free and is now available throughout the lifetime of the application. Such systems can be more reliable than wall plugs or batteries. In addition, energy harvesting can be used as an alternative energy source to supplement a primary power source and to enhance the reliability of the overall system and prevent power interruptions.
  9. 9. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 5 2.PIEZOELECTRICITY Piezoelectricity occurs when an electric surface charge develops on a crystalline material by mechanical stress. It was discovered by Jacques and Pierre Curie in 1880, and the inverse phenomenon, named the converse piezoelectric effect, was discovered one year later [19]. These charges, named by polarization (P), are proportional to the applied stress (σ) and are expressed by equation 2.1 or equation 2.2 for the converse piezoelectric effect. The material constant for piezoelectricity is called the piezoelectric strain constant (d) and units are defined as pC/N or pm/V. P = dσ ε = dE where ε is strain and E is electric field. If applying Hook’s law to equation 2.1 P = dcε = eε σ = cε = eE where c is the elastic modulus (Pa) and the piezoelectric stress constant (e) is dc with pC/m2 of unit. The relationship between the mechanical variables and the electrical variables is shown in Figure 2.1. Figure 2.1 The piezoelectric effect and their variables
  10. 10. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 6 An additional constant related to piezoelectricity is the electromechanical coupling coefficient (k), which quantifies the fraction of the electrical energy converted from mechanical energy or vice versa. It is defined by: k 2 = mechanical energy converted from electrical energy input electrical energy k 2 = electrical energy converted from mechanical energy input mechanical energy By introducing Barium Titanate Oxide (BTO), piezoelectric ceramics were developed, and their commercialized applications have expanded to include high voltage sources, wave filters, delay line transducers, underwater sound and ultrasonic power, acoustic speakers, ink-jet printer heads, and various types of sensors Piezoelectric materials have several forms, including polycrystalline, single crystalline ceramics, polymers, thin films, and composite films between polycrystalline and polymer. These materials should be chosen considering the desired frequency and fabrication process. The single crystalline ceramics include α-SiO2 (Quartz), LiTaO3, LiNbO, etc. and have high piezoelectric properties, but their synthesis is limited by size and the cost of the substrate. The piezoelectric polymer and composite polymers include the PVDF families, PZT-PVDF (d33=25 pC/N) [22], PZT-epoxy (d33=80 pC/N) [23], etc. While they show high piezoelectric properties, the synthesis of the materials is limited by size and cost. Now, most material studies for piezoelectric applications are focused on polycrystalline ceramics such as ZnO, AlN, PZT, doped PZT, and BaTiO3. The piezoelectric effect originates from the symmetry of the crystal structure. Only non- symmetric structures can make displacement of gravity in the negative or positive charge under stress. The 32 crystallographic point groups have 11 centrosymmetric and 21 non-
  11. 11. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 7 centrosymmetric structures, and 20 piezoelectric groups are involved in non-centrosymmetrics. Piezoelectricity is a directional property between stress and discharge, so piezoelectric constants (d) have different values in different directions. The relationship should be considered in three dimensions (3D) with tensor notation. The Hook’s law in three dimensions can be expressed as σ ij =c ijkl ε kl (2.6) where σ is stress, ε is strain, and c is elastic modulus. Since the stress and strain can be expressed by a matrix, the tensor notation will be exchanged by a matrix notation. For example, the ij and kl will be substituted by p and q. When i, j, k, or l has 1,2, or 3, p and q have 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Their relationships are shown in Table 2.1. Table 2.1 Relationship between tensor notation and matrix notation j i 1 2 3 1 1 6 5 2 6 2 4 3 5 4 3 Piezoelectricity can be mathematically described by a constitutive equation given by equation S p = s E pqTq + dkp Ek Di = diqTq +ε ik E Ek S p = spq DTq + gkp Dk Ei = − giqTq + βik T Dk
  12. 12. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 8 where S is the strain component, T is the stress component (N/m2 ), E is the electric field component (V/m), D is the electric displacement component (C/m2 ), s is the elastic compliance constant (m2 /N), d is the piezoelectric constant (m/V or C/N), ε is the dielectric constant of the piezoelectric material (F/m), g is the piezoelectric constant (V·m/N or m2/C), and β is the impermittivity components (m/F). The superscript denotes a constant and zero condition of notation for measurement. A cantilevered energy harvester has in-plane strain on the piezoelectric film coated on the structure in this study. The piezoelectric film has top and bottom electrodes that collect the discharge in the normal direction of the strain. The constitutive equations used in this configuration become S1 = s11 ET1 + d31 E3 D3 = d31T1 + ε 33 E E3 and the sandwiched electrode between piezoelectric film with a cantilever structure use the 31 mode of piezoelectricity. We mainly consider constants of d31 and ε33.
  13. 13. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 9 3. ENERGY HARVESTING BY PIEZOELECTRICITY 3.1 Piezoelectric Effect The piezoelectric effect describes the relation between a mechanical stress and an electrical voltage in solids. It is reversible: an applied mechanical stress will generate a voltage and an applied voltage will change the shape of the solid by a small amount (up to a 4% change in volume). Fig.3.1 Piezoelectric Effect 3.2 PIEZOELECTRIC MATERIALS The piezoelectric effect occurs only in non-conductive materials. Piezoelectric materials can be divided in 2 main groups: crystals and ceramics as shown in Table1. 3.3 PIEZOELECTRIC GENERATORS Piezoelectric ceramics have been used for many years to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The following sections describe the range of piezoelectric generators described in the literature to date. For the purpose of this review, piezoelectric generators have been classified by methods of operation and applications and include both macro scale (>cm) and micro scale (μm to mm) devices. It begins with a brief description of piezoelectric theory in order to appreciate the different types of generator and the relevant piezoelectric material properties.
  14. 14. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 10 3.4 Human PoweredPiezoelectric Generation The use of piezoelectric generators to power human-wearable systems has been extensively studied. Human motion is characterized by large amplitude movements at low frequencies and it is therefore difficult to design a miniature resonant generator to work on humans. Coupling by direct straining of, or impacting on, a piezoelectric element has been applied to human applications and these are detailed below. Studies have shown that an average get walking human of weight 68 kg, produces 67Wof energy at the heel of the shoe. Whilst harvesting this amount of energy would interfere with the gait, it is clear that extracting energy from a walking person presents a potential energy harvesting opportunity. The theoretical limits of piezoelectric energy harvesting on human applications based upon assumptions about conversion efficiencies have suggested that 1.27W could be obtained from walking. One of the earliest examples of a shoe-mounted generator incorporated a hydraulic system mounted in the heel and sole of a shoe coupled to cylindrical PZT stacks . The hydraulic system amplifies the force on the piezoelectric stack whilst reducing the stroke. Initial calculations were The energy harvesters require very high piezoelectricity, which is an inherent property of materials, and the performance of the device is seriously affected by piezoelectric materials. When the energy harvester is miniaturized by a MEMS process, the successful integration ofpiezoelectric materials in thin film scale should be follow. The common piezoelectric thin films such as the lead zirconia titanate (PZT) family, zinc oxide (ZnO), aluminum nitride (AlN), PVDF, and BaTiO3 (BT) have been used for piezoelectric applications. Piezoelectric properties are indicated by a piezoelectric coefficient (d) and a coupling coefficient (k), which relates strain to electric field and the ability to convert mechanical energy to electrical energy or vice versa. The typical values of k for unbounded piezoelectric materials are listed in Table 2.2.
  15. 15. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 11 Table 3.1 Coupling coefficient values of typical piezoelectric materials Materials Coupling coefficient (k) Quartz 0.1 ZnO 0.33 BTO 0.4 PZT 0.5 ~ 0.7 The piezoelectric constant in thin film scale, however, has different values when compared to bulk materials, since the film is clamped on the substrate. The effective e31 and d33 for the thin film can be estimated by equations 2.9 and 2.10 [2]. e = d 31 = e − cE e 13 s E + s E cE 31 31 33 11 12 33 d 33 = e3 3 = d33 − 2s E d 31 13 c E sE + sE 3 3 11 12 PZT films have been chosen as a transducer layer for energy harvesting devices due to their excellent electromechanical properties with high piezoelectric constants and electromechanical coupling coefficients. They have been compared with other materials such as ZnO, AlN, and poly(vinylidene fluoride) (PVDF), as shown in Table 2.3 [24-29]. The piezoelectric constants in Table 2.3 are typical values of films less than 1 µm. Under a given force on a cantilever, the stress on the surface of the structure is different depending on the Young’s modulus of the materials. For example, polymer PVDF has a low Young’s modus and makes a larger displacement on structures as compared to others. In this study, a thick Si membrane supports the piezoelectric film so that the stress is not changed much depending on
  16. 16. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 12 the piezoelectric materials. Stiff silicon layers govern the displacement and stress on the surface. PZT was chosen only considering its conversion efficiency. Table 3.2Comparison of piezoelectric coefficients of the representative materials in thin film ZnO AlN PVDF PZT (x=0.48) d31 (pC/N) -2.3~-4.7 -2 -8 -40~-94 k31 (CV/Nm) 0.19 0.12 0.22~0.31 d33 (pC/N) 7.5~12.4 3.4~5.1 30~33 90~223 k33 (CV/Nm) 0.28~0.41 0.21 0.16 0.49~0.67 The values vary in terms ofadditives, process conditions, and thickness (< 1 µm) The perovskite structure of PZT consists of oxygen and small Ti or Zr atoms in symmetrical octahedral sites, and Pb cations occupying dodecahedral sites, as shown in Figure 3.2 Figure 3.2 Perovskite structure The PZT shows that its crystal structure depends on the temperature, as well as the ratio between Ti and Zr, as shown in Figure 2.3. Above the Curie temperature, the solid solution of PbZrO3 and PbTiO3 shows a paraelectric cubic structure. The Curie temperature is the limited
  17. 17. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 13 temperature of the piezoelectric PZT material, and it ranges from 510 K to 800 K. The cubic perovskite structure is distorted below the Curie temperature into a rhombohedral phase for Zr- rich compositions or a tetragonal phase for Ti-rich compositions. The Curie temperature (Tc) is a transition temperature of ferroelectricity and is defined as ε = C/(T-Tθ), where ε is the permittivity, C is the Curie constant, and Tθ is the Curie-Wiess temperature. As the composition of Zr or Ti, the PZT has a different phase between the rhombohedral and tetragonal ones. The boundary of those two phases is called the morphotropic phase boundary (MPB) around the Zr/Ti composition of 0.52/0.48. The tetragonal structure has six <100> polarization directions and the rhombohedral structure has eight <111> polarization directions. The maximum piezoelectric and dielectric constants are commonly observed at MPB due to high probability of polarization, and they are more sensitive to the composition than to the temperature because the MPB is very vertical. Figure 3.3 Phase diagram of PZT [30] 3.5 Poling & depoling When the material becomes ferroelectric with losing its symmetry, small-sized cations (Ti4+ or Zr4+ ) move to the stable sites, which are determined by the minimum free energy through tdistortion of the structure. These movements enable charge separation and spontaneous polarhe ization.
  18. 18. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 14 The fabricated ferroelectric films have spontaneous polarization, but they do not show ferroelectric behavior. Since the electric dipoles are randomly oriented before applying an external electric field on PZT, the net polarization is zero. The uniform electric field or strain is applied to rearrange the dipoles and obtain ferroelectric behavior. This is called “poling,” and the dipole movement with poling is shown in Figure 2.4. Figure4.4 The dipole moment during the poling process The localized dipole with uniform alignment is called the domain, and their boundary is the domain wall. The neighbor domains should have different polarization directions, and the motion of the domain wall is the origin of the ferroelectric mechanism, and the non-180 º domain wall motion can be the origin of the nonlinear piezoelectric properties. It is known that the polarization directions depend on the crystallographic direction as shown in Figure 2.5. The tetragonal structure makes two kinds of polarization in antiparallel and perpendicular directions that refer to the 180º and 90º domain walls, respectively. The rhombohedral structure also provides more spontaneous polarization in the diagonal directions that refer to the 71 º, and 109 º domain walls. It is known that the domain and domain walls are created to reduce the free energy of the electrostatic and elastic energy in materials. Only the non-180 º domain walls contribute to
  19. 19. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 15 the reduction of the elastic energies so that the piezoelectric properties are dominated by them [31, 32]. This is called the extrinsic contribution. The intrinsic contribution is the lattice contribution from the displacement of each ion. Cubic Phase transformation Tetragonal Rhombohedral Figure3.5 The shape change by the polarization as the crystallographic structures Contrary to the poling of the materials, the dipoles rearrange to an equilibrium state as time goes by without the electric fields or mechanical stress. This is called “depoling,” and the piezoelectricity becomes degraded. The depoling of ferroelectric thin films is a factor to determine their lifetime and functional degradation of piezoelectric applications. For example, Kholkin et al. poled sol-gel deposited PZT film by UV. The piezoelectric constant and aging (depoling) improve with poling time, temperature, and electric field [33]. They have saturatedvalues when poled over 100 o C and 600 seconds. The electric field should be high enough to increase the active domains, but not breakdown the voltage because of the thickness of the films.
  20. 20. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 16 3.6 Piezoelectric mode (d33 & d31) Randomly oriented PZT film can be polarized and produce electricity in the direction of the electric field. The d33 (longitudinal) mode has the motion parallel to the electric field. The d31 (transverse) mode utilizes the motion perpendicular to the electrical field. In the d15 (shear) mode, the electric field is perpendicular to the polarization and induces shear stain. The d33 and d31 mode is usually developed, as shown in Figure 2.6. When the cantilever bends up and down, the strain and polarization occur in the direction of right and left. The electrodes are placed in a transverse direction that is perpendicular to the polarization direction. Figure 2.6(a) has the 31 mode. An Interdigital Electrode (IDE) is available for the 33 mode where the electrodes collect polarization in a normal direction. F F F F Figure 2.6 Electroe configurations of d31 and d33 for cantilever beam The energy of the capacitor is expressed by E=CV2 /2. Although the d33 mode has a dielectric constant (d33) that is twice as large, the IDE design has a smaller charge density than that of d31. The longitudinal mode has an incompletely coupled region with the d33 constant under the electrode and induces a different stiffness due to non-uniform poling. While the output voltage of the d31 mode is decided by the thickness of the PZT film, the configuration of IDE can regulate the output voltage in the d33 mode. Table 2.4 shows the comparison between the d33 and d31 modes.
  21. 21. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 17 Table 3.4 Comparison between the d33 and d31 modes for energy harvesters d33 d31 Pro - High dielectric constant - Large charge density - Easy control of PZT microstructure o - Easy output voltage regulation n Pt electrode - High % loss factor Cont. (wasted area under electrode) - Low dielectric constant - Requires optimization of IDE - Complicated modeling due to IDE The optimization of IDE should be executed considering the longitudinal poling to prevent electrode loss. For example, it is intended that a narrow width of electrode is adequate due to the small loss under the electrode area. The simulations for optimized IDE design were developed by Finite Elements Analysis (FEA) [35, 36]. Knight simulated the maximum d33 polarization of IDE, which is obtained when large spacing (s) between electrodes exists and when the polarization is decreased by increasing the space between the finger electrodes/thickness of PZT after a maximum value at 0.8. The width (Ws) between the electrode strips should be four timeslonger than the spacing (s), and the polarization is dramatically decreased if spacing (s) is less than 10 µm [36].
  22. 22. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 18 3.7 Electrical power management The total system of self-power is divided between the piezoelectric energy harvester and the storage circuit system as shown in Figure 2.7. When designing the energy harvester, its efficiency is a major issue, and the link between the energy harvester and the managing circuit should also be considered. Figure 3.7 A schematic diagram of a standard energy harvesting system The vibration source resonates the cantilevered energy harvester and makes cyclic stress on the piezoelectric layer. Piezoelectric energy harvesters generate an AC current parallel to a complex output impedance while the device structure resonates at the resonant frequency. Since electronics requires stable DC voltage, the output from the energy harvester should be rectified and regulated for the target electronics. The process signals are illustrated in Figure 2.9. Figure 3.8 The signals during piezoelectric energy harvester system
  23. 23. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 19 The standard energy harvesting circuit is shown in Figure 2.9. The AC signal is rectified by full-wave by Wheatstone Bridge and the filtering capacitance is followed to smooth the DC voltage. The resistive load regulates the voltage. Since the generated electric output is mostly low and intermittent to be provided to the electronics directly, accumulation or storage of the electrical energy is required. Figure 3.9 A standard energy harvesting circuit The output voltage (Vp) generated from the energy harvester (EH) should be high enough not to be blocked on the rectifier. The diode rectifier has its own threshold voltage, and thepower loss occurs through the diode proportional to its threshold voltage. The diode should be selected considering power losses with low dissipation. The MOS transistor is a possible application with the advantages of scaling down [37]. In the mean time, Vp should be high enough but not too high to breakdown the circuits. The power losses occur through all circuit elements and are constituted as a portion of Vp. To maximize the power delivery, the impedance of the energy harvester should be optimized to match that of circuits or vice versa. Piezoelectric energy harvesters produce low current compared to the generated voltage. The matching impedance might reduce the power losses on circuits. A higher current, moreover, will reduce the charging time on capacitors.
  24. 24. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 20 The electric circuit for piezoelectric energy harvesters has been developed considering the energy harvester [38-40]. The circuits study predicts the electrical behavior of the piezoelectric energy harvesting system considering the electrical load, the resonant frequency, the damping effect, and the electromechanical coupling coefficient. One of the electric circuits for the piezoelectric energy harvesting system called “Synchronized Switch Harvesting on Inductor” (SSHI) was proposed [41]. SSHI consists of a switch and an inductor in serial connection. The switch has a closed state when the transducer makes the maximum displacement, and the inductance and capacitance of the piezoelectric film produces an oscillator. The SSHI increases the output power effectively, but the quality factor of this nonlinear processing circuit is still an issue on efficiency.
  25. 25. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 21 4. PIEZOELECTRIC ENERGY HARVESTING The piezoelectric effect converts mechanical strain into electric current or voltage. This strain can come from many different sources. Human motion, low-frequency seismic vibrations, and acoustic noise are everyday examples. Except in rare instances the piezoelectric effect operates in AC requiring time-varying inputs at mechanical resonance to be efficient. Most piezoelectric electricity sources produce power on the order of milliwatts, too small for system application, but enough for hand-held devices such as some commercially available self- winding wristwatches. One proposal is that they are used for micro-scale devices, such as in a device harvesting micro-hydraulic energy. In this device, the flow of pressurized hydraulic fluid drives a reciprocating piston supported by three piezoelectric elements which convert the pressure fluctuations into an alternating current. As piezo energy harvesting has been investigated only since the late '90s, it remains an emerging technology. Nevertheless some interesting improvements were made with the self-powered electronic switch at INSA school of engineering, implemented by the spin-off Arveni. In 2006, the proof of concept of a battery-less wireless doorbell push button was created, and recently, a demonstrator showed that classical TV infra-red remote control can be powered by a piezo harvester. Other industrial applications appeared between 2000 and 2005 [9], to harvest energy from vibration and supply sensors for example, or to harvest energy from shock. Piezoelectric systems can convert motion from the human body into electrical power. DARPA has funded efforts to harness energy from leg and arm motion, shoe impacts, and blood pressure for low level power to implantable or wearable sensors. The nanobrushes of Dr. Zhong Lin Wang are another example of a piezoelectric energy harvester.[10] They can be integrated into clothing. Careful design is needed to minimise user discomfort. These energy harvesting sources by association have an impact on the body. The Vibration Energy Scavenging Project[11] is another project that is set up to try to scavenge electrical energy from environmental vibrations and movements. The use of piezoelectric materials to harvest power has already become popular. Piezoelectric materials have the ability to transform mechanical strain energy into electrical charge. Piezo elements are being embedded in walkways [12][13][14] to recover the "people energy" of footsteps. They can also be embedded in shoes [15] to recover "walking energy". The pyroelectric effect converts a temperature change into electric current or voltage. It is analogous to the piezoelectric effect, which is another type of ferroelectric behavior. Like
  26. 26. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 22 piezoelectricity, pyroelectricity requires time-varying inputs and suffers from small power outputs in energy harvesting applications. One key advantage of pyroelectrics over thermoelectrics is that many pyroelectric materials are stable up to 1200 C or more, enabling energy harvesting from high temperature sources and thus increasing thermodynamic efficiency. There is a pyroelectric scavenging device that was recently introduced, which doesn't require time-varying inputs. The energy-harvesting device uses the edge-depolarizing electric field of a heated pyroelectric to convert heat energy into mechanical energy instead of drawing electric current off two plates attached to the crystal-faces. Moreover, stages of the novel pyroelectric heat engine can be cascaded in order to improve the Carnot efficiency.[16] 4.1 MATHEMATICAL MODELING OF PIEZOELECTRIC ENERGY HARVESTING The following section describes the development of the PZT models and the analytical estimations of power generation. It is presented a model of a beam with a single wafer mounted on its surface. The linear constitutive equations for a piezoelectric material [13] have been employed in terms of the piezoelectric coefficient e31, the dielectric constant ε33 and the electric field applied across the thickness of the layer Ez. The stress σ in z-direction is assumed zero. This occurs when piezoelectric layer thickness in comparison to the length of the beam can be considered very thin. 4.2 The Cantilever Beam Model Figure 4.1 shows the setup for the cantilever beam model. The PZT patch is attached to the beam near the clamped edge for maximum strain. For the estimated power that a PZT can produce from beam vibrations to be calculated, the moment that the PZT experiences must first be determined.
  27. 27. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 23 4.3 Electrical Modeling of Piezoelectric Materials From the IEEE Standards on Piezoelectricity [36], the direct and converse piezoelectric effects, respectively, are {D}= [e]T {S}+ [α S ]{E} 3.1.1 {T }= [cE ]{S}− [e]{E} where {D} = Electric Displacement vector {T} = Stress vector [e] = Dielectric permittivity matrix [cE ] = Matrix of elastic coefficients at constant electric field strength {S} = Strain vector [αS ] = Dielectric matrix at constant mechanical strain {E} = Electric Field vector For energy harvesting purposes, the direct piezoelectric effect is utilized. Unlike a typical electrical power source, a vibrating piezoelectric device differs in that its internal impedance is capacitive rather than inductive [46]. A piezoceramic patch is most often modeled as an AC voltage source in series with a capacitor and a resistor, as shown in Figure 3.1.1. For even simpler models where the device is not being operated near resonance, the resistance is typically neglected.
  28. 28. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 24 Figure 3.1.1.Model ofpiezoceramic as a sinusoidal voltage source in serieswith a capacitor and a resistor. Piezoelectric materials act like a high voltage, low current power source when used for energy harvesting. The open circuit voltage can be found using V = − dt T 3.1.2OC ε where d is the piezoelectric strain coefficient, t is the thickness of the piezoelectric material, T is the mechanical stress, and ε is the dielectric constant of the piezoelectric material. Since this voltage output is most commonly AC in nature, it must be sent through a rectifier circuit before it can be useful, as described in Chapter 2. 4.4 Piezo Systems Bimorph Modeling and Characterization 4.4.1 Bimorph Modeling For power harvesting, the typical configuration of a power harvesting device is a bimorph, which consists of a thin metal substrate sandwiched between two piezoceramic
  29. 29. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 25 patches. Most often, the bimorph is mounted in a cantilever configuration with a tip mass added to increase strain and to lower the natural frequency of the vibrating beam. The exact size of the mass attached to the tip can also be specified so that the bimorph operates within the range of an ambient driving frequency base excitation. Figure 3.2.1 is a graphical representation of the simplest model for such a device. The first natural frequency of a slender cantilever beam with a concentrated end mass as given by Blevins is [12] ωn = 3EI 3.2.1 ( M b + 0.24M )L3 where E is the modulus of elasticity, I is the moment of inertia, L is the length of the beam, M is the mass of the beam, and Mb is the concentrated bulk end mass. In reality, when an electromagnetic shaker is used to simulate the excitation and for many of the harvesting applications, the left end of the beam cannot be modeled as fixed but rather as another very large vibrating mass. Improved models are being developed by Erturk and Inman [30] to better modeled the left side of the beam. However, to simplify the equations in this section, the left end is assumed to have a fixed boundary condition. E, I, M Mb x(0) L x(t)
  30. 30. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 26 Figure 4.2.1. Cantilever beam with added tip mass. A piezoelectric bimorph is more complicated than this simple cantilever beam model in that it consists of a metal shim layer sandwiched between two piezoceramic layers. Therefore, an equivalent Young’s modulus and moment of inertia must be calculated in order to determine the first natural frequency. For the purposes of these calculations, the thickness of the bonding layers is neglected. Figure 3.2.2 is a cross section of such a bimorph device. tc b tsh tc w = width of the beam tc = thickness of an individual piezoelectric ceramic layer b = distance from the center of the shim to the center of the piezo layers tsh = thickness of the center shim, Figure 4.2.2. Layers representing a piezoelectric bimorph. The ultimate goal is to use a device such as the Piezo Systems, Inc. T226-A4-503X bimorph in a cantilever configuration with a tip mass to tune the first natural frequency to a desired value. Previous experimentation has been performed by duToit et al [26], but further investigation was performed in the lab to validate the proposed model. Some of the values
  31. 31. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 27 obtained by duToit et al [26] are used for calculations here. According to the equations provided by Roundy, the effective moment of inertia is [63] 3 3 I = 2 wtc + wtcb2 + ηs wtsh 12 12 3.2.2 where ηs = ratio of Young’s modulus for piezo to Young’s modulus for shim. The values required to calculate the effective moment of inertia are provided in Table 3.2.1, leading to an effective moment of inertia I of 8.29e-13 m4 . The equivalent Young’s modulus can be calculated using [63] E equiv = 2tc Ec + tsh Esh = 73 GPa 2tc + tsh 3.2.3 Table 4.2.1. Properties of Piezo Systems, Inc. T226-A4-503X bimorph. Beam width, w 31.75 mm Beam length, L 55.0 mm Piezo layer thickness, tc 270 µm Shim layer thickness, tsh 140 µm Distance from shim layer center to 205 µm piezo layer center, b Young’s modulus for piezo layer, Ec 66 GPa Young’s modulus for shim layer, Esh 100 GPa Ratio of Young’s modulus for piezo to 0.66 Young’s modulus for shim, ηs Piezoceramic density, ρ p 7800 kg/m3 Shim layer density, ρs 7165 kg/m3
  32. 32. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 28 The only remaining undefined variable is the bulk tip mass, Mb. Performing a parametric study, we can predict how the natural frequency should change as a function of the tip mass. Figure 3.2.3 plots the predicted first natural frequency as a function of the normalized tip mass, and Table 3.2.2 shows the predicted first natural frequency for several normalized tip mass values. With no tip mass added, the model predicts a first natural frequency of 112.49 Hz. The graph shows that the ratio of the tip mass to the device mass can greatly influence the first natural frequency when the tip mass to beam mass ratio is less than 2. Table 4.2.2. First resonant frequency for normalized tip mass values. Normalized tip First Natural mass Frequency (Hz) 0 112.49 1 49.50 2 36.83 3 30.62 4 26.76 5 24.07 6 22.06 To validate the simple model used for these predictions, a second model from another literature source is used for verification. Adapted from Wang and Cross [85], the first natural frequency of a cantilever bimorph with no tip mass is fr = 3.52t E c 1 + 3(1 + 2B)2 + 4AB3 1/ 2 2 2 + 1) 3.2.44πL 3ρ c 4(1 + B) ( BC Where A = Esh / Ec, B = tsh / 2tc, t = tsh + 2tc, and C = ρsh / ρc . Based upon this
  33. 33. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 29 calculation, the fundamental resonance frequency should be 106.89 Hz, which is very close to our previously predicted value of 112.48 Hz. This section develops two simple model of a cantilever bimorph to predict the first natural frequency. The following section outlines the process used to validate these models experimentally. Experimental Verification Figure 4.2.4 is a photograph of the experimental setup and equipment. The equipment used for testing include a large concrete test stand, a Polytec laser vibrometer, and a dSpace data acquisition system (not in photograph) for measuring the output from a T226-A4-503X bimorph from Piezo Systems, Inc. The two variables recorded were the tip displacement and the open circuit piezoelectric voltage. The displacement of the tip was recorded by the laser vibrometer as backup for the piezoelectric data, but was not utilized for these calculations. However, it will be used in later chapters for predicting the theoretical power output of a hybrid piezoelectric and electromagnetic harvester. Figure 4.2.4. Photograph of test setup for Piezo Systems bimorph experiments.
  34. 34. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 30 It was initially proposed to use a Kistler impulse hammer to provide an initial disturbance to the bimorph. However, due to space issues, the impact hammer was unable to be used during testing. Therefore, the tip of a mechanical pencil was used to “flick” the tip of the cantilevered bimorph in the center to provide the initial disturbance. Figure 3.2.5 is the open circuit voltage output of the piezoelectric bimorph after the initial disturbance for a case of no tip mass and a small 4.8 gram metal tip mass which was attached to the end of the bimorph using cyanoacrylate. Figure 3.2.6 is a plot of the tip displacement measured simultaneously by the laser vibrometer. A small piece of reflective tape of negligible mass was attached to the tip of the bimorph to reflect the laser beam. In order to determine the mechanical damping ratio, the logarithmic decrement method is used. As defined by Inman [37], logarithmic decrement, denoted by δ , can be calculated from the experimental data using δ = 1 ln x(t) 3.2.5 x(t + nT )n where n is any integer number of successive positive peaks. Table 3.2.3 is a summary of the positive voltage peaks and the corresponding time for no added tip mass and a 4.8 gram tip mass. With these voltage values, the logarithmic decrement can be calculated from peak to peak. Averaging the δ values obtained, the damping ratio can be determined using ζ = δ 3.2.6 4π 2 + δ 2 Next, to determine the undamped natural frequency of the device, we can relate it to the damped natural frequency, ωd , of the device using the relationship
  35. 35. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 31 ωn = ωd 3.2.7 1− ζ 2 4.4.2 Power Generation Setup and Bimorph Characterization The setup consisted of a Hewlett Packard 3314A function generator, two Ling Dynamic Systems shakers, two Piezo Systems, Inc. bimorphs, and a dSpace unit used for recording voltages. Because the direct output of the function generator sufficiently generated the desired acceleration vibrations, no amplifier was used. Special care was taken to construct two nearly identical shaker mounts for the bimorph devices, and to ensure that the clamped length of each bimorph was 55.0 mm, similar to the boundary conditions described by du Toit et al [26]. The wires attached to the bimorph are all the same length, and the BNC cables leading to the dSpace computer are very close to the same length. A special box, seen in the bottom right corner of Figure 3.2.7, was constructed using two six-position switches that allowed for the switching between thirty six possible resistor combinations very rapidly to reduce the overall testing time. The original intent of constructing two identical shaker mounts and bimorphs was to ultimately test the effects of unequal and out of phase vibrations when the two bimorphs were wired together. Some preliminary results were obtained, but are not presented.
  36. 36. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 32 Figure 4.2.7. Photograph of multiple bimorph testing setup and equipment. Based upon previous results, the function generator was set to output a sine wave of a particular voltage at 99.8 Hertz, corresponding to the experimental first natural frequency of the bimorph device. Some errors may arise due to the fact that the mass at the shaker end has not been properly modeled and the bimorph cannot truly be considered a cantilevered beam with a fixed base in this configuration. To first study the device, a characterization of the open circuit voltage as a function of the input acceleration was performed. Figure 3.2.8 is a photograph of the experimental setup with a Kistler teardrop accelerometer affixed to the top of the shaker to measure the input acceleration of the first bimorph. The voltage on the function generator was increased from 1 to 10 volts in one volt increments, and the corresponding piezoelectric open circuit voltage and the peak to peak acceleration values were recorded. The process was again repeated on the second bimorph, and the results were recorded and plotted alongside the first test results in Figure 3.2.9. Figure 4.2.8.Photograph oftest setup with Kistler teardrop accelerometer secured to the base. Comparing these results to duToit et al [26], both bimorphs used in this experiment appear to have a higher open circuit voltage than the ones tested in their seminar. One possible explanation is that the clamping condition of the bolts used to secure the device to the base was not controlled as they were
  37. 37. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 33 in their experiments. This would also explain the discrepancy between these two bimorphs during laboratory testing. Once the open circuit voltage of each device had been characterized, the next step was to measure the power generation capabilities. A small capacitor was added in parallel with the resistor in order to smooth the delivered voltage, making the voltage easier to discern. The power was calculated using P = V2 del R 4.2.8 where Vdel is the voltage delivered to the resistor and R is the resistance value. Figure 4.2.10 demonstrates the power harvesting curves using the T226-A4-503X bimorphs from Piezo Systems, Inc. It is important to note that the power measured was of a rectified signal, not the direct output of the bimorph. This is a more accurate depiction of the useful power output of these devices for wireless and other electronic applications. The acceleration input was not directly measured, but based on open circuit measurements in comparison to Figure 3.2.9, it is estimated to be about 0.75 g’s peak to peak. Combining the two bimorphs in parallel clearly lowers the effective impedance, which in turn lowers the impedance requirement of the load necessary to maximize the power output. However, when the resistive load is relatively large, the power output from two bimorphs is not significantly greater than only one bimorph. The results of using a larger capacitor to smooth the voltage output suggest that the size of the smoothing This section analyzes the basic power generation properties of two piezoelectric bimorphs vibrating in tandem. The experimental results confirm the theory that wiring two bimorphs together in parallel both increases the power output and decreases the overall impedance by a factor of two, as can be seen in Figure 3.2.10. The following section examines active fiber composite materials for the purpose of power harvesting.
  38. 38. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 34 5.APPLICATIONS There are some important applications of piezoelectric transducer which are given below, o The piezoelectric transducer is used in spark ignition engines. o It can be used in electronic watches. o It is used in accelerometer. o It is used in record player.
  39. 39. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 35 6.ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES Advantages Piezoelectric materials have the property of being able to extract electricity from movements, sounds and vibrations. The mechanism for this is that the materials have charges separated in a symmetric crystal structure; and when subjected to mechanical stress, a charge asymmetry arises that gives rise to voltage. With piezoelectric flooring and pavement coatings that can extract electricity from waste energy from those who go on them. Trial installations on a small scale are already being tested worldwide. Integrated in environments such as railway stations, and other places where large crowds are moving, they may provide significant contributions to the local electricity suppl There are some advantages of piezoelectric transducer which are given below, o The piezoelectric transducer is available in desired shape. o It has rugged construction. o It is small in size. o It has good frequency response. o It has negligible phase shift. Disadvantages Very low bang-for-the-buck return. If you want to use the natural flow of water to produce electricity with minimal environmental impact, it is better to stay with simple, off the shelf technology. For instance, a system using captured tidal water and driving a turbines is much simpler, and needs only a few valves to regulate the prime mover (water) There are some disadvantages of piezoelectric transducer which are given below, o The piezoelectric transducer is used for dynamic measurement only. o It has high temperature sensitivity. o Some crystals are water soluble and get dissolve in high humid environment.
  40. 40. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 36 7.CONCLUSIONS Likewise, methods of increasing the current output of piezoelectric harvesters are important. The seminar presented shows that the current output can be increased by connecting piezoelectric devices in parallel, but further study is needed to understand the effects of out of phase vibration and different input amplitudes for such devices. Additionally, future work should involve shrinking the overall size of devices such as the mobile energy harvester and studying the physiology of the human gait to possibly improve the mounting location of the harvester to maximize the harvested energy. In terms of multiple bimorph harvesting, it would be beneficial to seminar the effects of out of phase and unequal frequency vibration effects on the power output of piezoelectric harvesters containing multiple bimorphs.
  41. 41. SEMINAR REPORT ENERGY HARVESTINGBY PIEZOELECTRICITY EE, SRMGPC 37 REFERENCES [1] H. R. Silva, J. A. Afonso, P. C. Morim, P. M. Oliveira, J. H. Correia and L. A. Rocha , “Wireless Hydrotherapy Smart-Suit Network for Posture Monitoring,” Proc IEEE. International Symposium on Industrial Electronics, ISIE, 4-7 June 2007, pp. 2713-2717. [2] S. Roundy, P.K. Wright, and J. Rabaey, “Energy Scavenging for Wireless Sensor Networks with Special Focus on Vibrations,” Kluwer Academic Press, 2003. [3] S. Roundy, E. S. Leland, J. Baker, E. Carleton, E. Reilly, E. Lai, B. Otis, J.M. Rabaey, P. K. Wright, “Improving Power Output for Vibration-Based Energy Scavengers,” Pervasive Computing 2005 pp 28-36. [4] M. El-hami et al., “Design and Fabrication of a New Vibration-Based Electromechanical Power Generator,” Sensors and Actuators A: Physical, vol. 92, nos. 1–3, 2001, pp. 335–342. [5] M. Miyazaki et al., “Electric-Energy Generation Using Variable-Capacitive Resonator for Power-Free LSI,” Proc. Int’l Symp. Low Power Electronics and Design (ISLPED), 2003, pp. 193–198. [6] C. Keawboonchuay, T. G. Engel, “Maximum power generation in a piezoelectric pulse generator,” IEEE Trans. Plasma Science, Vol. 31 (1), 2003, pp. 123 – 128. [7] Jiashi Yang, Ziguang Chen, Yuantai Hu, “An exact analysis of a rectangular plate piezoelectric generator,” IEEE Trans. Ultrasonics, Ferroelectrics and Frequency Control, Vol. 54 (1), 2007, pp. 190 – 195. [8] M.S.M Soliman,. E.F El-Saadany,. R.R Mansour,.”Electromagnetic MEMS Based Micro-Power Generator,” IEEE International Symposium on Industrial Electronics, Vol. 4, 9-13 July 2006, pp. 2747 – 2753.

×