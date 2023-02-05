diaster managment unit 1.pptx

1.
Elective
Disasters management
Unit 1
Introduction to Disaster
2.
• A disaster is a serious problem occurring over a short or long period
of time that causes widespread human, material, economic or
environmental loss which exceeds the ability of the affected
community or society to cope using its own resources.[1][2] Disasters
are routinely divided into either "natural disasters" caused by natural
hazards or "human-instigated disasters" caused from anthropogenic
hazards. However, in modern times, the divide between natural,
human-made and human-accelerated disasters is difficult to draw.
• A disaster is defined as a "sudden or great misfortune" or simply "any
unfortunate event." More precisely, a disaster is "an event whose
timing is unexpected and whose consequences are seriously
destructive." These definitions identify an event that includes three
elements: Suddenness. Unexpectedness.
3.
An occurrence disrupting the normal conditions of existence and causing a
level of suffering that exceeds the capacity of adjustment of the affected
community.
Disasters cause destruction of property, loss of financial resources, and
personal injury or illness. The loss of resources, security and access to
shelter can lead to massive population migrations in lesser-developed
countriesDisasters are serious disruptions to the functioning of a community
that exceed its capacity to cope using its own resources.
Disasters can be caused by natural, man-made and technological hazards,
as well as various factors that influence the exposure and vulnerability of a
community.
Natural disasters have three general types of effects:
Primary effects,
Secondary effects, and
Tertiary effects.
5.
• The organization, planning and application of measures preparing
for, responding to and recovering from disasters.
• Disaster management is how we deal with the human, material,
economic or environmental impacts of said disaster, it is the process
of how we “prepare for, respond to and learn from the effects of
major failures”. Though often caused by nature, disasters can have
human origins.
• Disaster management involves examining and managing causal
factors. It requires assessing the extent to which a community can
withstand a disaster. Some communities are more vulnerable than
others. For example, poorer communities have fewer resources to
prepare themselves for a storm or bounce back from flood damage.
6.
•
Emergency managers think of disasters as recurring events with four
phases: Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. The
following diagram illustrates the relationship of the four phases of
emergency management.
• This consists of four steps as given under:
• Recognizing and diagnosing by primary healthcare practitioners.
• Communicating surveillance information to public health authorities.
• Epidemiological analysis of surveillance data.
• Public health measures and delivering proper medical treatment.
7.
Types of Diaster
• Natural
• Socialogical
• Technological
• Transport
• Climate change
• Social and psychological dimensions of diasters
• Coping with stress, anxiety fears
• Technology and disaster management
• Latest technology
• Kutch Earth Quake,2001