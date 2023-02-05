Successfully reported this slideshow.
diaster managment unit 1.pptx

Feb. 05, 2023
  1. 1. Elective Disasters management Unit 1 Introduction to Disaster
  2. 2. • A disaster is a serious problem occurring over a short or long period of time that causes widespread human, material, economic or environmental loss which exceeds the ability of the affected community or society to cope using its own resources.[1][2] Disasters are routinely divided into either "natural disasters" caused by natural hazards or "human-instigated disasters" caused from anthropogenic hazards. However, in modern times, the divide between natural, human-made and human-accelerated disasters is difficult to draw. • A disaster is defined as a "sudden or great misfortune" or simply "any unfortunate event." More precisely, a disaster is "an event whose timing is unexpected and whose consequences are seriously destructive." These definitions identify an event that includes three elements: Suddenness. Unexpectedness.
  3. 3. An occurrence disrupting the normal conditions of existence and causing a level of suffering that exceeds the capacity of adjustment of the affected community. Disasters cause destruction of property, loss of financial resources, and personal injury or illness. The loss of resources, security and access to shelter can lead to massive population migrations in lesser-developed countriesDisasters are serious disruptions to the functioning of a community that exceed its capacity to cope using its own resources. Disasters can be caused by natural, man-made and technological hazards, as well as various factors that influence the exposure and vulnerability of a community. Natural disasters have three general types of effects: Primary effects, Secondary effects, and Tertiary effects.
  4. 4. • Understanding disaster risk • Climate change. • Enviromental degradation. • Globalized economic development. • Poverty and inequality. • Poorly planned urban development. • Weak governance.
  5. 5. • The organization, planning and application of measures preparing for, responding to and recovering from disasters. • Disaster management is how we deal with the human, material, economic or environmental impacts of said disaster, it is the process of how we “prepare for, respond to and learn from the effects of major failures”. Though often caused by nature, disasters can have human origins. • Disaster management involves examining and managing causal factors. It requires assessing the extent to which a community can withstand a disaster. Some communities are more vulnerable than others. For example, poorer communities have fewer resources to prepare themselves for a storm or bounce back from flood damage.
  6. 6. • Emergency managers think of disasters as recurring events with four phases: Mitigation, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. The following diagram illustrates the relationship of the four phases of emergency management. • This consists of four steps as given under: • Recognizing and diagnosing by primary healthcare practitioners. • Communicating surveillance information to public health authorities. • Epidemiological analysis of surveillance data. • Public health measures and delivering proper medical treatment.
  7. 7. Types of Diaster • Natural • Socialogical • Technological • Transport • Climate change • Social and psychological dimensions of diasters • Coping with stress, anxiety fears • Technology and disaster management • Latest technology • Kutch Earth Quake,2001

