STORED PROCEDURE ---------------------------------------------- Chapter 4
Stored procedures are simply collections of one or more T-SQL statements saved for future use. STORED PROCEDURE ----------...
WHY USE STORED PROCEDURE
CREATING STORED PROCEDURE
EXECUTE STORED PROCEDURE
WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 1
ASSIGNMENT 1 Soal 1 : Buatlah sebuah stored procedure dengan nama hapus_vendors, yang dapat menghapus data vendors berdasa...
SOAL 1
SOAL 2
SOAL 3
WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 2
WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 3
DROPPING STORED PROCEDURE
MODIFY STORED PROCEDURE
Stored procedure SQL SERVER

Stored procedure SQL SERVER

  1. 1. STORED PROCEDURE ---------------------------------------------- Chapter 4
  2. 2. Stored procedures are simply collections of one or more T-SQL statements saved for future use. STORED PROCEDURE ---------------------------------------------- Forta (2007)
  3. 3. WHY USE STORED PROCEDURE
  4. 4. CREATING STORED PROCEDURE
  5. 5. CREATING STORED PROCEDURE
  6. 6. CREATING STORED PROCEDURE
  7. 7. EXECUTE STORED PROCEDURE
  8. 8. CREATING STORED PROCEDURE
  9. 9. CREATING STORED PROCEDURE
  10. 10. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 1
  11. 11. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 1
  12. 12. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 1
  13. 13. ASSIGNMENT 1 Soal 1 : Buatlah sebuah stored procedure dengan nama hapus_vendors, yang dapat menghapus data vendors berdasarkan kode vendors yang diinputkan, lalu menampilkan semua data vendors yang terbaru. EXECUTE ➔ HAPUS data vendors dengan ID V0090 Soal 2 : Buatlah sebuah stored procedure dengan nama update_vendors, yang dapat merubah nama pada data vendors berdasarkan kode vendors yang diinputkan, lalu menampilkan semua data vendors yang terbaru. EXECUTE ➔ Ubah nama vendors PUMA menjadi LAMA Soal 3 : Buatlah sebuah stored procedure dengan nama cari_vendors, yang dapat menampilkan data vendors berdasarkan nama vendors yang diinputkan. EXECUTE ➔ Cari data vendors dengan nama yang mengandung huruf A
  14. 14. SOAL 1
  15. 15. SOAL 2
  16. 16. SOAL 3
  17. 17. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 2
  18. 18. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 2
  19. 19. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 2
  20. 20. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 2
  21. 21. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 3
  22. 22. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 3
  23. 23. WORKING WITH PARAMETERS Part 3
  24. 24. DROPPING STORED PROCEDURE
  25. 25. MODIFY STORED PROCEDURE

