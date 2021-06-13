Successfully reported this slideshow.
IBUTILIDE
Ibutilide Vs. Amiodarone (i.v.) in AF & AFl N= 152 (Ibutilide n=79, Amiodarone n= 73) Duration of AF or Afl: 3-48 h 87% Co...
Magnesium as an adjunct to Ibutilide, improves efficacy & minimize toxicity 1. Magnesium have intrinsic antiarrhythmic pro...
Ibutilide vs. Transoesophageal Atrial Pacing Rate of sinus rhythm restoration Group 2: Group 1: Transoesophageal atrial i....
Continued…….. Ibutilide success rate: Presence of MVD- 37.7% (23/61 pts) Absence of MVD- 82.5% (33/40 pts) (p <0.01) Ibuti...
IBUTILIDE • Best in class III antiarrythmics • Easy and rapid administration. • Low incidence of adverse effects. • Agood ...
IBUTILIDE • Accessory pathway-mediatedAF- the conversion rate of Ibutilide is 95%. • Safe and effective in post-cardiac su...
Thank you !
×