CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE(CAD) in WOMEN

CAD IN WOMEN
Overview  The Scope of the problem.  Impact of CAD on women  Risk assessment  Sex specific characteristics  Managemen...
Burden of CAD in Women  CAD is a leading cause of death of women and men worldwide.  Heart disease and stroke claim near...
Prevalence of CHD by age and sex Dariush Mozaffarian et al. Circulation. 2016;133:e38-
Annual number of adults per 1000 having diagnosed heart attack or fatal CHD by age and sex Dariush Mozaffarian et al. Circ...
Incidence of Heart attack or fatal CHD by age, sex, and race Dariush Mozaffarian et al. Circulation. 2016;133:e38-
Incidence of angina pectoris by age and sex Dariush Mozaffarian et al. Circulation.
CAD IN INDIAN WOMEN  Prevalence of CAD - men 4.8 %, women 2.6 %.  19 crore Indian women have CAD. M. N. Krishnan et al. ...
CAD IN INDIAN WOMEN  In 1,565 patients of ACS (STEMI 52%)in the DEMAT registry , 21% were women, who were older than men,...
SCOPE OF THE PROBLEM  Average age at first MI is 64.5 years for men and 70.3 years for women  Women have more comorbidit...
Impact of CAD in women  Women with MI are more likely to have complications and increased mortality1.  Young females wit...
Impact of CAD in women  Among individuals with premature MI (under age 50),women experience a 2 fold higher mortality tha...
How pathophysiology of CAD in women differs?  It appears that the pathophysiology of CAD varies between women and men.  ...
How pathophysiology of CAD in women differs?  Men have higher degrees of atheroma and endothelial dysfunction, whereas wo...
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms in women with MI  Study of 515 women with MI Chest pain absent in 43% Most common symptom:  Dyspnea in 58%  We...
Symptoms in women with MI  Over 1,000,000 men and women in NRMI registry, 1994- 2006 (4,81,581 women)  42% of women pres...
Symptoms in women with MI These women who presented without CP were sicker and has worse outcomes :  More had DM  Later ...
Which risk factors are more predictive in women?  Diabetes: Increase a woman’s risk of CAD by 3- to 7 fold, with only a 2...
Which risk factors are more predictive in women?  After the 5th decade of life, women have higher cholesterol levels than...
 Premature CAD in a first-degree female relative is a relatively more potent risk factor than is premature CAD in male re...
Autoimmune diseases and CAD in women  Framingham offspring study-(Am J Epidemiol 1997) Women with 34 to 44 years with SLE...
Risk assesment for CAD in women Lori Mosca et al. Effectiveness-based guidelines for the prevention of cardiovascular dise...
Lori Mosca et al. Effectiveness-based guidelines for the prevention of cardiovascular disease in women—2011 update: a guid...
Lori Mosca et al. Effectiveness-based guidelines for the prevention of cardiovascular disease in women—2011 update: a guid...
Hormonal Effects  PCOS have an increased prevalence of impaired GTT, metabolic syndrome, and DM.  Functional hypothalami...
Awareness is lacking… Mosca L, et al. Fifteen-year trends in awareness of heart disease in women. Circulation 2013; 127.
Awareness Mosca L, et al. Fifteen-year trends in awareness of heart disease in women. Circulation 2013;
Under treatment of CAD in women  Awareness is now increasing.  Fewer than 1 in 5 physicians recognized that more women t...
ACS in Pregnancy  Incidence was 6.2 in 100,000 pregnancies.  The risk of MI was increased 3 to 4 fold compared to nonpre...
ACS in Pregnancy A study of 150 cases1:  Coronary dissection - 43%  Coronary atherosclerosis - 27%.  Thrombus in a norm...
Management of AMI in pregnancy  Principles same as general population.  A high co-ordination among emergency, obstetric,...
Diagnosis of myocardial ischemia in women  In women, ST depression on exercise stress testing is less accurate than in me...
Diagnostic value of stress tests in women Kohli P et al. Circulation 2010
ACS with non obstructive CAD in women Women with ACS and normal coronary arteries who underwent CMR, abnormalities on late...
Non obstructive CAD in women  A study of predominantly female patients with chest pain and nonobstructive CAD who underwe...
Non obstructive CAD in women  In a small substudy from the WISE cohort, women with non obstructive CAD with an abnormal s...
Management of obstructive CAD in women Why is mortality due to ACS higher in women than in men???  Undertreatment and les...
Conclusion- Women were less likely to receive heparin, ACE Inhibitor, and GP IIb/IIIa inhibitors and less commonly receive...
Conclusion: women were less likely to receive early aspirin treatment , reperfusion therapy or timely reperfusion . Women ...
Conclusion- Invasive strategy was more beneficial in women with positive bio markers in contrast to women with negative bi...
 With raised biomarkers, women receive a risk reduction with GP IIb/IIIa inhibitors. (Boersma E et al. Lancet 2002)
Fibrinolysis in women  Women are less likely to receive fibrinolysis, even if eligible, and had a greater delay in being ...
PCI in women  After PCI, women have a higher mortality in STEMI and NSTEMI. (Lansky AJ. Prog Cardiovasc Dis 2004)  DES p...
CABG in women  Female sex is an independent risk factor for morbidity and mortality.  Less relief from angina than do me...
CABG in women  In the BARI trial in 1829 patients, 27% were women.  Crude mortality rates at 5.4 years were similar for ...
Management of non-obstructive CAD in women  Prognosis was initially felt to be benign1,2.  More recent data have shown t...
 Focus of treatment- Symptoms relief and improving vascular function.  ACEIs and Statins  Effects of BB and Ranolazine ...
Cardiac rehabilitation after MI is underused, particularly in women1-4. 1.Witt BJ et al. Cardiac rehabilitation after MI i...
Take home message  CAD is the biggest health risks for women.  Women can present differently, and do worse when they do....
Take home message  Awareness is still less than it needs to be.  Prevention Can reduce risk.  Screening programs should...
Thank you
Jun. 13, 2021

This is about the epidemiology, unique presentation, clinical features, diagnosis and management of CAD in women

