No finess concrete

The strength of no fine concrete is depended on water/cement ratio , aggregate/cement ratio and unit weight of concrete.
TRANSPORTATION  A No fine concrete mixture should be discharge completely within one hour after initial mixing.  The use...
PLACEMENT AND CONSOLIDATION  Sub-base preparation and forms should be double checked, prior to placement.  Placement sho...
MAINTENANCE To prevent reduction in permeability, pervious concrete needs to be cleaned regularly. Cleaning can be accompl...
Advantages of No-fines Concrete It has low density The cost of the concrete is low as low quantities of cement is used i...
Disadvantage  Runoff from adjacent areas onto pervious concrete needs to be prevented.  The parking areas are generally ...
  1. 1. Definition No-Fines Concrete is a method of producing light concrete by omitting the fines from conventional concrete. No-fines concrete as the term implies, is a kind of concrete from which the fine aggregate fraction has been omitted. This concrete is made up of only coarse aggregate, cement and water.  The main feature of no fines concrete is “ it helps in maintaining its large voids”
  2. 2.  No Fines Concrete (also called porous concrete, permeable concrete, Pervious concrete and porous pavement) It is a special type of concrete with a high porosity used for concrete flatwork applications that allows water from precipitation and other sources to pass directly through, thereby reducing the runoff from a site and allowing groundwater recharge.
  3. 3. The strength of no fine concrete is depended on water/cement ratio , aggregate/cement ratio and unit weight of concrete.
  4. 4.  When no fines concrete is placed on the wall, no laitance layers or cement film is formed. Normally, this type of concrete is used for both load bearing and non- load bearing walls(i.e., for external walls and partitions).  Pervious concrete is also lightweight, 1600 kg/m3 to 1900 kg/m3 (100 lb/ft3 to 120 lb/ft3), and has low drying shrinkage properties.
  5. 5. No fines oncrete is traditionally used in parking areas, areas with light traffic, residential streets, pedestrian walkways, and greenhouses.
  6. 6. History No fine concrete was first used in the 1800s in Europe as pavement surfacing and load bearing walls. Cost efficiency was the main motive due to a decreased amount of cement. It became popular again in the 1920s for two story homes in Scotland and England. It became increasingly viable in Europe after the Second World War due to the scarcity of cement. It did not become as popular in the US until the 1970s. In India it became popular in 2000.
  7. 7.  No fines concrete consists of cement, coarse aggregate and water with little to no fine aggregates. The addition of a small amount of sand will increase the strength. The mixture has a water-cement ratio of 0.28 to 0.40 with a void content of 15 to 25 percent  The correct quantity of water in the concrete is critical. A low water to cement ratio will increase the strength of the concrete, but too little water may cause surface failure. A proper water content gives the mixture a wet-metallic appearance. As this concrete is sensitive to water content, the mixture should be field checked.
  8. 8. PROPERTIES OF NO-FINE CONCRETE  STRUCTURE:- The structure of no-fines concrete is different from conventional concrete. Permeability of no fine concrete is very high but strength is low. Aggregate which are used in concrete are having a thin layer over them. The no-fine concrete has very high void ratio and due to this is a open structure. When the material is taken under the compression then the aggregate are come in contact with each other and improve the strength of structure.  SHAPE:- Spherical shape of aggregate is the ideal shape which is used in no fine concrete. Large number of bonds is developed by this shape.  particle which provides more strength to the concrete. Flaky or elongated particle are avoided because the strength provided by these particle is less than the rounded particle.  Permeability :- It depends on the materials and placing operation. Typical flow rates for water through previous concrete are 120L/m^2/min to 320L/m^2/min.  Compressive :- Strength No fines concrete mixture develop compressive strength in the range 3.5 MPa to 28 Mpa, which is suitable for a wide range of application. Typical Values are about 17 Mpa.
  9. 9. PROPERTIES OF NO-FINE CONCRETE  DENSITY:- The density of no-fines concrete is changes with the change in void ratio. No fine concrete has a density of 2/3 to conventional concrete and it is due to the presence of air content more in no fine concrete. The density of no fines concrete normally ranges between 1600 and 1900kg/m3. This is dependent upon the shape, size and density of the aggregate, the aggregate-cement-water ratio and the compaction exerted on the concrete.  AIR-VOID CONTENT:- The cement paste is only a thin layer and does not contain air bubbles, so the voids are obtained mostly through the interconnected spaces of the aggregate particles. The air content is by definition the sum of the available voids between the aggregate particles and any entrained or entrapped air within the cement paste. The void content is dependent upon the aggregate-cement ratio and thus varies greatly. The air content of no-fines concrete ranges from 13 to 28 percent for aggregate-cement ratios between 4:1 and 6:1.  Shrinkage :- Drying shrinkage of previous concrete develops sooner, but is much less than conventional concrete. Roughly 50% to 80% of shrinkage occurs in first 10 days, compared to 20 to 30% in the same period for conventional concrete. Because of this lower shrinkage and the surface texture, many pervious concrete are made without.  control joints and allowed to crack randomly.
  10. 10. TRANSPORTATION  A No fine concrete mixture should be discharge completely within one hour after initial mixing.  The use of retarding chemicals admixtures or hydration-stabilizing admixtures may extend discharge time to 1'/2 hours or more.  Cement may be replaced by about 10-30% of fly ash, 20-50% blast furnace slag and 5% of silica fume.  Addition of the fine aggregate will decrease the porosity and increase strength.
  11. 11. PLACEMENT AND CONSOLIDATION  Sub-base preparation and forms should be double checked, prior to placement.  Placement should be continuous and spreading should be rapid.  Mechanical vibrating, laser screeds and manual screeds are commonly used, although manual screeds can cause tears in the surface if the mixture is too stiff.  Consolidation is generally accomplished by rolling over the concrete with a steel roller, which compacts the concrete to the height of the forms.  Because of rapid hardening and high evaporation rates, delays in consolidation can cause problem.
  12. 12. MAINTENANCE To prevent reduction in permeability, pervious concrete needs to be cleaned regularly. Cleaning can be accomplished through wetting the surface of the concrete and vacuum sweeping
  13. 13. Advantages of No-fines Concrete It has low density The cost of the concrete is low as low quantities of cement is used in its production It has low thermal conductivity and drying shrinkage It is light in weight It is highly permeable Due to presences of large voids, the insulating characteristics are better It does not allow any capillary action It dries quickly
  14. 14. Disadvantage  Runoff from adjacent areas onto pervious concrete needs to be prevented.  The parking areas are generally limited to auto parking and occasional trucks.  If reinforcement is required, epoxy coated bars should be used.  Concrete is variable in permeability; over vibration significantly reduces permeability.  It is still a new material that requires acceptance from cities and states.

