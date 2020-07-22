Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ejemplo de Estudio de Mercado

Ejemplo de estudio de mercado.

Ejemplo de Estudio de Mercado

  1. 1. ESTUDIO DE MERCADO 3.1-Análisis externo Factores del macroentorno Hoy en día en las aulas de nuestros centros educativos ha aumentado la diversidad de intereses, motivaciones, necesidades, ritmos y estilos de aprendizaje entre el alumnado. Se hace una apuesta cada vez mayor por conseguir crear escuelas más inclusivas. La formación del profesorado de los niveles obligatorios y post-obligatorios ha progresado en los últimos años, al igual que su nivel de implicación y de concienciación de lo importante que es educar a todo el alumnado en igualdad de oportunidades con vistas a que todos desarrollen niveles óptimos en cuanto a competencias básicas. El problema viene que en los últimos años se han producido numerosos recortes en las partidas presupuestarias para el sector educativo. Actualmente no tenemos los suficientes recursos humanos, espaciales y materiales para atender todas las necesidades del alumnado, y la ratio profesor- alumnado por aula ha aumentado igualmente. Luego el sistema tarda en cubrir las vacantes de profesorado y perjudica gravemente la calidad de la enseñanza de nuestro país. Las familias cada vez tienen más conciencia de lo importante que es que las necesidades educativas de sus hijos sean atendidas lo más tempranamente posible para evitar mayores dificultades cuando crezcan, y así evitar que estas dificultades puedan condicionar su futuro académico y profesional. De hecho, los resultados negativos de estudios como PISA podrían evitar si se previene dichas dificultades desde las etapas de educación infantil y primaria (en 2012, se detectó que los jóvenes estudiantes se encontraban en Lectura, Matemáticas y Ciencias por debajo de la media de la Unión Europea). De ahí a que sea importante ayudar a los más jóvenes a encaminar su futuro a partir de orientaciones acerca de los estudios académicos y vías más adecuadas para buscar un empleo ajustado a sus necesidades, incluso promocionando en ellos el “auto-empleo”. El propio promotor puede serles un modelo a seguir en ese sentido. Finalmente, es increíble cómo la tecnología ha evolucionado progresivamente a lo largo de los años, sobre todo en lo que llevamos de siglo. Esto ha provocado que hayan surgido nuevas enfermedades, como las adicciones tecnológicas. Aún no se les denomina “adicción” como tal, sino como “uso problemático” de las nuevas tecnologías. La idea es que hay personas que dedican demasiado tiempo a las nuevas tecnologías descuidando otras facetas de su vida como son los estudios, el trabajo y la familia. Hay adicción cuando afecta a tu desarrollo personal, porque una persona puede estar trabajando muchas horas delante de un ordenador pero por necesidad, y luego desconectar y dedicar su tiempo libre a otras actividades diferentes. ¿Cómo podemos justificar que en nuestro entorno hay necesidades de mejora de los niveles de comprensión lectora, resolución de problemas matemáticos y ciencias, con todas las habilidades (atención, razonamiento, memoria, creatividad, toma de decisiones, etc.) que se encuentran vinculadas en el estudio de las áreas de Lengua, Matemáticas, Ciencias de la Naturaleza y Ciencias Sociales? (son datos de estudiantes de la etapa de Educación Secundaria Obligatoria, pero las dificultades o deficiencias en el aprendizaje pueden venir de las etapas anteriores). Tomaremos como ejemplo los resultados del Informe PISA 2012: • La puntuación que alcanza España en matemáticas es de 484 puntos, significativamente inferior al promedio de la OCDE de 494 puntos. Apenas el 8% de alumnos españoles se ubica en los niveles altos (5 y 6) de rendimiento en matemáticas • En el extremo opuesto, el 24% de los alumnos se encuentra en los niveles inferiores de rendimiento en matemáticas (niveles 1 y <1), lo que indica que uno de cada cuatro alumnos españoles no tiene un dominio básico de la competencia matemática.
  2. 2. • Seis comunidades autónomas logran un resultado promedio en matemáticas • Andalucía obtiene, en matemáticas, resultados significativamente inferiores a la media de España. • Si se consideran los niveles de rendimiento, la proporción del alumnado situado en los niveles bajos en lectura es similar en España y en la OCDE (un 18%). El 6% de los estudiantes en España y el 9% en el conjunto de la OCDE se ubican en los niveles de excelencia (niveles 5 y 6). • Si se consideran los niveles de rendimiento, la proporción del alumnado situado en los niveles bajos en ciencias es algo menor en España (16%) que en la OCDE (un 18%). En el extremo opuesto de la escala de rendimiento, la proporción del alumnado excelente se mantiene sin cambios desde 2006 y sigue siendo reducida (de un 5%), siendo inferior al promedio de la OCDE. • España tiene una proporción de alumnado en los niveles bajos de competencia similar al de la OCDE en las tres materias evaluadas. Una alta proporción del alumnado en los niveles bajos indica la necesidad del sistema educativo español de fomentar las capacidades y las destrezas. • Se requiere una urgente planificación de medidas de intervención dirigidas a aquellos alumnos y alumnas que presentan un bajo rendimiento para prevenir el fracaso y el abandono escolar temprano, y por consiguiente, para evitar una posible exclusión social de estos estudiantes. La franja de alumnos en los niveles de excelencia en matemáticas, lectura y ciencias en España es, por su parte, exigua en comparación a los países de nuestro entorno, lo que podría consolidar en el futuro el retraso de nuestro país en actividades relacionadas con la I+D e intensivas en nuevos conocimientos. • No se han producido cambios significativos en los resultados de España en matemáticas entre 2003 y 2012, ediciones en las que las matemáticas han sido el foco de especial atención de la evaluación PISA. El descenso entre 2003‐2012 ha sido de un solo punto (de 485 a 484), lo que no constituye un cambio significativo. Tampoco se observan cambios significativos entre los resultados de 2003 y 2012 en cuanto al porcentaje de alumnos rezagados y de alumnos excelentes en matemáticas en España. La poca variación de los resultados indica una cierta estabilidad del sistema educativo español en el tiempo. No obstante, también apunta al estancamiento del sistema educativo y a la falta de una progresión positiva. Microentorno En este apartado vamos a estudiar a los clientes a los cuales nos vamos a dirigir, los proveedores que nos aportarán algunos de los recursos principales, los competidores potenciales que podamos tener, y el canal de distribución. Identificación de clientes: • Número de ellos: Aproximadamente 69.765 jóvenes de entre 5 y 19 años inclusive en toda la Bahía de Cádiz. Municipios Edades Entre 5 y 9 años Entre 10 y 14 años Entre 15 y 19 años Cádiz 5518 5086 5536 Chiclana de la Frontera 5555 4903 4546
  3. 3. El Puerto de Santa María 5775 5154 4749 Puerto Real 2541 2219 2003 San Fernando 5924 5115 5141 Fuente: INE, 2013 Además, exponemos a continuación los datos referidos a alumnos que presentan necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo en la provincia de Cádiz, en las etapas de Educación Primaria y Educación Secundaria Obligatoria: Tipo de Necesidad Específica Educación Primaria Educación Secundaria Obligatoria Alumnado con necesidades educativas especiales asociadas a discapacidad o trastornos graves. 2250 1422 Alumnado con altas capacidades intelectuales 225 144 Otras NEAE 1459 1197 Fuente: Estadística de las Enseñanzas no universitarias. Subdirección General de Estadística y Estudios del Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte (2014)1 Finalmente, investigaciones y estudios como el Informe PISA antes comentado indican que el alumnado español presenta dificultades en comprensión lectora y razonamiento lógico-matemático, temáticas que se trabajan desde nuestro gabinete psicopedagógico. • Sexo: Indistinto. • Edad: Entre 5 y 19 años según necesidades. No obstante, podríamos también intervenir con adultos que pudieran presentar necesidades educativas. • Localización: Cádiz capital, aunque también difundiremos nuestros servicios en los diferentes municipios en la Bahía de Cádiz (San Fernando, Chiclana de la Frontera, Puerto Real, El Puerto de Santa María). • Nivel de renta: Medio – Alto. Proveedores: Principalmente los proveedores son aquellos que nos aportan material escolar e instrumentos validados para trabajar con el alumnado con alumnado con necesidades educativas. No obstante, según las necesidades que surjan y los posibles nuevos proyectos que pensemos, podríamos pensar en recurrir a otros proveedores. Además, las redes telemáticas nos ofrecen una gran cantidad de recursos que comparten otros profesionales de manera altruista. 1 Nos habría gustado incluir los datos estadísticos del alumnado con NEAE escolarizado en la Bahía de Cádiz, pero se nos negó el acceso a dicha información. Nos basamos por ello en la formación y experiencia del promotor.
  4. 4. Identificación: TEA EDICIONES S.A • Ubicación: Edificio VIAPOL C/ Balbino Marrón, 8 Portal A - 4ª Planta MOD 14 Sevilla 41018 - Sevilla – (España). • Gama de productos: Test y pruebas de evaluación psicopedagógica. Corrección automática de pruebas. Libros y materiales con actividades. • Plazo de entrega: • Condiciones de pago: 100% contado. • Forma de distribución: Reparto. • Calidad: Muy buena. Identificación: Orientación Andújar • Ubicación: Internet (http://www.orientacionandujar.es/). • Gama de productos: Guías orientativas. Fichas de trabajo. Cuadernos de trabajo. Pruebas de diagnóstico. • Plazo de entrega: Inmediata. • Condiciones de pago: Gratuito. • Forma de distribución: Descarga. • Calidad: Excelente. Identificación: Editorial CEPE • Ubicación: Madrid • Gama de productos: Cuadernos de trabajo. Pruebas de evaluación psicopedagógica. • Plazo de entrega: Inmediata. • Condiciones de pago: Al contado. • Forma de distribución: Reparto. • Calidad: Muy buena. Identificación: Copitecnic • Ubicación: Cádiz • Gama de productos: Material de oficina. Material informático. Material escolar. • Plazo de entrega: Inmediata. • Condiciones de pago: Al contado. • Forma de distribución: Compra directa. • Calidad: Excelente.
  5. 5. Competidores: Hemos realizado un análisis general de las características más relevantes de empresas del sector que se encuentran en la Bahía de Cádiz, incluyendo sus tarifas de precios. No obstante, no vamos a incluir aquí sus datos por considerar que estaríamos vulnerando la ley de protección de datos, a pesar de que este documento no se va a difundir. Hemos analizado tanto gabinetes psicopedagógicos como academias de estudios, debido a que tenemos también interés en ofrecer servicios de apoyo escolar: Nivel de Precios Medio en su mayoría, si acaso las franquicias pueden permitirse reducir los precios o aquellos profesionales que, además de tener su propio despacho profesional, tienen otras ocupaciones. Tamaño de la empresa En general, suelen ser de tamaño medio. Ventajas competitivas de estas empresas • Una de ellas presenta instalaciones deportivas, ofreciendo una metodología innovadora donde el deporte es una herramienta de trabajo. • Las franquicias, al tener más tiempo de existencia, pueden resultar más atractivas para los clientes por su buena fama. • Los gabinetes ofrecen una amplia gama de servicios, incluyendo talleres psicológicos, gracias a que presenta un equipo de trabajo interdisciplinar. Eso conlleva a conseguir clientes con variadas necesidades y que confíen en ellos para cuando tengan nuevas necesidades, una vez los conozcan y se encuentren, en su caso, satisfechos con el servicio recibido. El elevado número de servicios ofrecidos y la disponibilidad de profesionales variados les permite ofrecer tarifas competitivas. • Hay academias de estudios que ofrecen la posibilidad de enviar profesores particulares a los domicilios, o para tener tutorías individualizadas en las mismas condiciones. Grupos pequeños de trabajo, de entre 5 y 6 alumnos por grupo, lo que facilita la atención individualizada. • La mayoría están bien localizadas, disponiendo servicios de transporte público y aparcamientos subterráneos cerca. • Hemos encontrado un gabinete que ofrece atención psicológica dirigida a personas adictas a las nuevas tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (móviles, ordenador, etc.). • Entre los centros que se encuentran en la Bahía de Cádiz, la posible inauguración del Tranvía permitirá la movilidad de clientes entre los municipios de Cádiz, San Fernando y Chiclana de la Frontera. Canales de distribución: Evidentemente, al ser una intervención personal y directa, nuestro trato con la clientela va a ser cercano e inmediato. No utilizaremos intermediarios. Nos comunicaremos en persona o si acaso por vía telefónica o telemática. No se descarta la posibilidad de recibir comunicados a través de WhatsApp, aunque preferiblemente se priorizará el correo electrónico de la empresa y el teléfono. A
  6. 6. la hora de adquirir recursos, se comprarán directamente los recursos que se necesiten. 3.2-Análisis interno Personal: – Características personales del promotor: Emprendedor, realización personal y profesional. Pasión por la educación. Conocimiento de la legislación educativa y de los temas a trabajar. Actualización permanente de conocimientos. Con ganas de aumentar sus conocimientos y de ofrecer nuevos servicios y propuestas originales. – Capacidad técnica (formación y experiencia): El promotor ha estado siempre muy activo trabajando en el sector. Su experiencia es polivalente, habiendo desarrollado tareas en docencia, orientación e investigación educativa, incluso en la organización de reuniones científicas (actividad formativa). Aprende de los errores y se autoevalúa continuamente. Ha planteado un proyecto adaptado a sus posibilidades, tanto a nivel formativo como de capacitación personal, puesto que es consciente de aquellas tareas que se le dan bien y de aquellas otras que no se le dan demasiado bien. – Capacidad gerencial (conocimientos para dirigir y gestionar la empresa): El promotor colaboró en la organización de una reunión científica. Es la primera experiencia empresarial del promotor, aunque realizó un curso de Creación de Empresas impartido desde la OTRI de la Universidad de Cádiz a partir de su proyecto atrEBT!, en 2012, y fue asesorado por el Centro de Apoyo al Desarrollo Empresarial (CADE) y por la Cátedra de Emprendedores de la Universidad de Cádiz. Además, no es el primer Plan de Empresa que realiza, por lo que ha aprendido de errores cometidos anteriormente. – Capacidad económica (para la obtención de los recursos necesarios): Al inicio del proyecto empresarial contamos con unos recursos financieros propios que ascienden a 10.000 €. Asimismo, tenemos una capacidad considerable de endeudamiento personal, ya que contamos con varios bienes inmobiliarios susceptibles de utilizarlos como aval para operaciones crediticias, aunque siempre se utilizarán como último recurso. En principio no solicitaremos ni préstamos ni créditos bancarios. Si acaso podríamos solicitar subvenciones, si las hubiera, cuando saliesen las convocatorias, pero preferimos no contar con ello en la elaboración de nuestro Plan Económico-Financiero. Producto o servicio: – Ventajas: Relación calidad-precio buena. Cercanía a nuestros clientes. El servicio que vamos a ofrecer está muy solicitado por las familias, siempre pensando en el desarrollo educativo de sus hijos con vistas a que sean personas de provecho y puedan competir en la sociedad en un futuro, con vistas a conseguir un empleo y desarrollarse a nivel personal. Buenas comunicaciones. – Inconvenientes: Posible competencia de mediana superficie. Esto se puede traducir a una mayor variedad en cuanto a servicios ofrecidos. Además, es posible que haya familias que, debido a su situación económica, prefieran no invertir en apoyo escolar externo para sus hijos en el caso de que lo necesiten. Luego no debemos nunca cuestionar la calidad de la enseñanza pública en España.

