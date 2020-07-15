Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANALOGÍAS VERBALES ¡VAMOS, ALEXANDRA!
Perro es a ladrar como gato es a…
Vaca es a mugir, como caballo es a…
León es a rugir como rana es a…
Burro es a rebuznar como ganso es a…
Claro es a oscuro, como vida es a…
Los dientes son a la boca como las pestañas son a…
Codo es a brazo como rodilla es a…
Avión es a piloto como nave espacial es a…
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analogías verbales 2

16 views

Published on

Actividad de analogías verbales para 1º de Educación Primaria.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analogías verbales 2

  1. 1. ANALOGÍAS VERBALES ¡VAMOS, ALEXANDRA!
  2. 2. Perro es a ladrar como gato es a…
  3. 3. Vaca es a mugir, como caballo es a…
  4. 4. León es a rugir como rana es a…
  5. 5. Burro es a rebuznar como ganso es a…
  6. 6. Claro es a oscuro, como vida es a…
  7. 7. Los dientes son a la boca como las pestañas son a…
  8. 8. Codo es a brazo como rodilla es a…
  9. 9. Avión es a piloto como nave espacial es a…

×