Mueble de lectura de pinocchio rgdm 15-0156

Pinocchio Mueble de Lectura Raffaella Grisolia 15-0156
Características de Pinocchio • Inocente y curioso • es un muñeco de madera [marioneta] (pantalon rojo, sombrero y traje am...
Memoria Descriptiva • Este mueble es un asiento de lectura, lleva el nombre de GEP2 • El diseño de este mueble se basa en ...
GEP2
Estructura de perﬁles de hierro, soldado en cada junta Espacio de cojines para Acomodar al usuario. Estructura en tríos pa...
Diferentes Propuestas
  1. 1. Pinocchio Mueble de Lectura Raffaella Grisolia 15-0156
  2. 2. Características de Pinocchio • Inocente y curioso • es un muñeco de madera [marioneta] (pantalon rojo, sombrero y traje amarillo y corbatín rojo) • Es un niño
  3. 3. Memoria Descriptiva • Este mueble es un asiento de lectura, lleva el nombre de GEP2 • El diseño de este mueble se basa en las características físicas del personaje. Imitando sus extremidades en la forma de el mueble, tanto en sus patas, como su nariz. • El asiento tiene una altura general de 1.70m x 0.90m. Contiene formas angulares sobresalientes en cada junta, pero estas todas están soldadas, convirtieron la gran estructura de hierro en una sola. • En total, la estructura es de hierro, y en conjunto a esta dos cojines de tela y una lampara en forma de hoja. • GEP2 permite que el usuario pueda recostarse en un ángulo comido tanto para leer como para descansar.
  4. 4. GEP2
  5. 5. Estructura de perﬁles de hierro, soldado en cada junta Espacio de cojines para Acomodar al usuario. Estructura en tríos para formar una resistencia mayor, y el balance del mueble completo.
  6. 6. Diferentes Propuestas

