Supported fidelity scale5 - traduzione in italiano

SUPPORTED EMPLOYMENT FIDELITY SCALE Staff Punteggio 1. Numerosità degli utenti in carico: Ogni operatore IPS ha un carico ...
3. Operatore IPS: Ogni operatore IPS si occupa di tutte le fasi: presa in carico, assessment, ricerca del lavoro, sostegno...
Organizzazione 1. Integrazione con il Centro di Salute Mentale: Gli operatori IPS sono parte integrante dei Centri di Salu...
2. Integrazione con l’equipe della Salute Mentale, attraverso contatti frequenti . Gli operatori IPS partecipano attivamen...
3. Collaborazione fra operatori IPS ed altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi protetti e/ o ...
4. Gruppo di lavoro IPS: composto da almeno 2 operatori IPS a tempo pieno e un team leader. Il gruppo svolge supervisione ...
5. Ruolo del supervisore: Il gruppo per l’inserimento lavorativo è diretto da un team leader. Le competenze dell’operatore...
6. Nessun criterio d’esclusione: Tutti gli utenti interessati a lavorare possono accedere al percorso IPS, a prescindere d...
7. Il Centro di Salute Mentale mira al lavoro competitivo: il Centro di Salute Mentale promuove attraverso varie strategie...
8. Gruppo esecutivo: il gruppo esecutivo (Direttore Dipartimento della Salute Mentale, Responsabile della Qualità, Referen...
SERVIZI 1. Informazioni sui benefit: tutti gli utenti vengono informati in modo personalizzato sui benefit (pensione d’inv...
2. Rivelazione condizione psichica: L’operatore IPS discute dettagliatamente con l’utente tutte le opzioni relative ad un’...
3. Valutazione continua delle capacità lavorative: la valutazione iniziale viene svolta nell’arco di 2-3 sedute. Il profil...
4. Ricerca rapida di un lavoro competitivo: entro 1 mese avviene la valutazione iniziale e il primo contatto diretto con u...
5. Ricerca individualizzata del lavoro: l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi...
6. Sviluppo del mercato lavorativo – Frequenti contatti col datore di lavoro: Ogni operatore IPS ha frequenti contatti dir...
7. Sviluppo del mercato lavorativo – Qualità dei contatti col datore di lavoro: L’operatore IPS incontra spesso il datore ...
8. Varietà dei tipi di lavoro: l’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti ad ottenere lavori diversi. 1= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli u...
9. Varietà dei datori di lavoro: l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi. 1= L’ope...
10. Lavori competitivi: L’operatore IPS ricerca opportunità lavorative competitive di tipo permanente, piuttosto che lavor...
11. Supporto individualizzato continuativo nel tempo: Gli utenti usufruiscono di una varietà di supporti, che si basa sul ...
12. Supporto continuativo e illimitato nel tempo L’operatore IPS incontra mediamente l’utente di persona: - 1 settimana pr...
13. Contesti sociali, comunitari : Nelle varie fasi (ricerca del lavoro, sostegno, ecc.) l’operatore IPS incontra l’utente...
14. “Riagganciare” un utente: La fuoriuscita dal programma IPS non è dovuta ad appuntamenti mancati da parte dell’utente o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Supported fidelity scale5 - traduzione in italiano

41 views

Published on

Linee Guida Individual Placement and Suppor Caltagirone

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Supported fidelity scale5 - traduzione in italiano

  1. 1. SUPPORTED EMPLOYMENT FIDELITY SCALE Staff Punteggio 1. Numerosità degli utenti in carico: Ogni operatore IPS ha un carico personale di utenti .Il numero massimo di utenti per un operatore a tempo pieno è max 20 o meno. 1 = Se numero utenti in carico per operatore ≥ 41 2 = Se numero utenti in carico per operatore compreso fra 31-40 3 = Se numero utenti in carico per operatore compreso fra 26-30 4 = Se numero utenti in carico per operatore compreso fra 21-25 5 = Se numero utenti in carico per operatore ≤ 20 2. Servizi offerti: L’operatore IPS fornisce esclusivamente servizi inerenti l’IPS. 1 = L’operatore IPS fornisce servizi inerenti l’IPS per meno del 60% del suo tempo. 2 = L’operatore IPS fornisce servizi inerenti l’IPS per il 60 -74% del suo tempo. 3 = L’operatore IPS fornisce servizi inerenti l’IPS per il 75-89% del suo tempo. 4 = L’operatore IPS fornisce servizi inerenti l’IPS per il 90-95% del suo tempo. 5 = L’operatore IPS fornisce servizi inerenti l’IPS per il 96% del suo tempo più.
  2. 2. 3. Operatore IPS: Ogni operatore IPS si occupa di tutte le fasi: presa in carico, assessment, ricerca del lavoro, sostegno durante il lavoro, supporto continuativo nel tempo (prima di inviare l’utente ad un altro operatore del Centro di Salute Mentale per valutare altri tipi di inserimenti lavorativi). Nota: Non necessariamente tutti gli operatori IPS devono fornire informazioni dettagliate rispetto ai benefit. Ci potrebbe essere un operatore IPS specializzato che fornisce queste informazioni (vedi punteggio alto nella fidelity item # 1 nella sezione “Servizi”). 1 = L’operatore IPS esegue solo invii ad altri operatori e/o servizi. 2 = L’operatore IPS ha un proprio carico di utenti ma invia anche ad altri servizi lavorativi. 3 = L’operatore IPS esegue da 1 a 4 fasi delle 6 totali previste: (per es. accettazione e presa in carico, assessment, sviluppo opportunità lavorative, collocazione lavorativa, sostegno al lavoro, supporto continuativo nel tempo). 4 = L’operatore IPS esegue 5 delle 6 fasi previste. 5 = L’operatore IPS esegue tutte e 6 le fasi (accettazione e presa in carico, assessment, sviluppo opportunità lavorative, collocazione lavorativa, sostegno al lavoro, supporto continuativo nel tempo).
  3. 3. Organizzazione 1. Integrazione con il Centro di Salute Mentale: Gli operatori IPS sono parte integrante dei Centri di Salute Mentale (fino a 2), da cui proviene almeno il 90% del proprio carico di utenti. 1 = Gli operatori IPS fanno parte di un programma di servizi lavorativi, separato dal Centro di Salute Mentale. 2 = Gli operatori IPS collaborano con 3 o più equipe di salute mentale. OPPURE la presa in carico degli utenti viene effettuata da operatori della Salute Mentale, non organizzati in equipe. OPPURE gli operatori IPS sono collegati a 1 o 2 equipe della Salute Mentale, da cui proviene meno del 50% del carico degli utenti. 3 = Gli operatori IPS collaborano con 1 o 2 equipe di Salute Mentale , da cui proviene almeno il 50 – 74% del carico degli utenti. 4 = Gli operatori IPS collaborano con 1 o 2 equipe di Salute Mentale , da cui proviene almeno il 75-89% del carico degli utenti. 5 = Gli operatori IPS collaborano con 1 o 2 equipe di SaluteMentale , da cui proviene il 90-100% del carico dii utenti.
  4. 4. 2. Integrazione con l’equipe della Salute Mentale, attraverso contatti frequenti . Gli operatori IPS partecipano attivamente a riunioni settimanali d’equipe (non contano riunioni amministrative), discutono i casi singoli, i loro obiettivi lavorativi, partecipando alle decisioni. L’ufficio dell’operatore IPS è vicino agli altri membri della Salute Mentale (o è condiviso). La documentazione clinica e la documentazione inerente il percorso lavorativo sono raccolti in un’unica cartella. Gli operatori IPS sollecitano l’equipe a riflettere sull’inserimento lavorativo per quelle persone che non sono ancora state inviate. 1 = Uno o nessun aspetto è presente 2 = Sono presenti due aspetti 3= Sono presenti tre aspetti 4 = Sono presenti quattro aspetti 5 = Sono presenti cinque aspetti Tutti e cinque gli aspetti sono presenti.  L’operatore IPS partecipa settimanalmente alle riunioni d’equipe del Centro di Salute Mentale.  L’operatore IPS partecipa attivamente alle riunioni e alla presa di decisione condivisa dell’equipe.  La documentazione lavorativa IPS (assessment professionale, profilo, progetto lavorativo, appunti sui progressi) è inserita nella cartella clinica.  L’ufficio dell’operatore IPS è in prossimità a quello degli altri membri dell’èquipe (o è condiviso).  L’operatore IPS ha un ruolo attivo nel proporre all’équipe nuovi utenti da inserire nel percorso IPS
  5. 5. 3. Collaborazione fra operatori IPS ed altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi protetti e/ o con altri Centri di Salute Mentale : hanno contatti frequenti con lo scopo di confrontarsi sugli utenti e sul loro potenziale invio. 1= Gli operatori IPS e le altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi hanno contatti ( via telefono, e-mail, di persona) ogni trimestre o meno. OPPURE Gli operatori IPS e le altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi non comunicano fra di loro. 2= Gli operatori IPS e le altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi hanno contatti ( via telefono, e-mail, di persona) almeno ogni trimestre . 3= Gli operatori IPS e le altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi hanno contatti mensili ( via telefono, e- mail, di persona). 4= Gli operatori IPS e le altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi hanno incontri di persona programmati almeno ogni trimestre, OPPURE si sentono settimanalmente via telefono, e-mail, di persona. 5. Gli operatori IPS e le altre figure professionali che si occupano di inserimenti lavorativi hanno incontri di persona programmati almeno 1 volta al mese, e si sentono settimanalmente via telefono, e-mail, di persona.
  6. 6. 4. Gruppo di lavoro IPS: composto da almeno 2 operatori IPS a tempo pieno e un team leader. Il gruppo svolge supervisione di gruppo ogni settimana, condividendo strategie e informazioni. In caso di necessità, gli operatori IPS si rendono disponibili alla presa in carico degli utenti dei colleghi. 1. Gli operatori IPS non fanno parte di un gruppo. 2. Gli operatori IPS hanno lo stesso supervisore, ma non si incontrano come gruppo. Non si rendono disponibili alla presa in carico degli utenti dei colleghi. 3. Gli operatori IPS hanno lo stesso operatore e discutono i casi settimanalmente. In caso di necessità, si rendono disponibili per gli utenti IPS di altri operatori. OPPURE se gli operatori IPS sono geograficamente lontani, si organizzano 2-3 volte al mese, conferenze telefoniche, insieme al supervisore. 4. Fanno parte del gruppo di lavoro, almeno due operatori IPS e 1 team leader; s’incontrano regolarmente 2-3 volte al mese per supervisione, seguono il modello IPS e condividendo strategie e informazioni. In caso di necessità, si rendono disponibili per gli utenti IPS di altri operatori. OPPURE, se gli operatori IPS sono geograficamente lontani, si organizzano 2-3 volte al mese delle conferenze telefoniche, insieme al supervisore ed agli altri operatori della Salute Mentale che si rendono disponibili ad aiutare l’operatore IPS per attività specifiche (ad es. portare qualcuno al lavoro, ritirare moduli, ecc.). 5. Fanno parte del gruppo di lavoro, almeno due operatori IPS e 1 team leader che s’incontrano settimanalmente per la supervisione, seguono il modello IPS e condividono strategie e informazioni. In caso di necessità, si rendono disponibili alla presa in carico degli utenti dei colleghi.
  7. 7. 5. Ruolo del supervisore: Il gruppo per l’inserimento lavorativo è diretto da un team leader. Le competenze dell’operatore IPS vengono sviluppate e migliorate con una supervisione basata sui risultati. Sono presenti tutti e cinque i punti chiave. 1= Ne è presente uno o nessuno 2= Ne sono presenti due 3 = Ne sono presenti tre 4= Ne sono presenti quattro 5= Ne sono presenti cinque Cinque punti chiave del supervisore:  Un supervisore a tempo pieno è responsabile al massimo per 10 operatori IPS. (Un supervisore per un numero minore di 10 operatori IPS – ad es. 4 - , potrebbe lavorare part-time come supervisore e dedicarsi ad altre attività inerenti).  Il supervisore svolge supervisioni settimanali per aggiornarsi sulla situazione degli utenti e per trovare nuove strategie e idee.  I supervisori comunicano con i Direttori dei Centri di Salute Mentale per garantire l’integrazione e per risolvere eventuali temi (es. procedura invii, ecc.). Ogni trimestre partecipa a una riunione d’équipe, in ogni Centro di Salute Mentale.  Nel caso l’operatore IPS fosse nuovo o avesse qualche difficoltà nel contattare i datori di lavoro (field mentoring), il supervisore lo accompagna nello svolgimento delle sue mansioni, con lo scopo di migliorare le sue capacità attraverso l’osservazione, il modellamento e fornendo feedback sulle sue abilità.  Il supervisore esamina ogni trimestre i risultati degli operatori IPS e stabilisce degli obiettivi da raggiungere.
  8. 8. 6. Nessun criterio d’esclusione: Tutti gli utenti interessati a lavorare possono accedere al percorso IPS, a prescindere dall’uso di sostanze, dai sintomi, da un passato di comportamenti violenti, da problemi cognitivi, dalla non compliance al trattamento, ecc. Gli operatori IPS sono disponibili ad aiutare l’utente a trovare un altro lavoro, a prescindere dal motivo di interruzione dello stesso, o dal numero di posti di lavoro persi. Gli utenti non vengono esclusi. 1= Gli operatori escludono formalmente gli utenti non ritenuti pronti (per esempio per abuso di sostanze, comportamenti violenti, basso livello di funzionamento, ecc.) 2= La maggior parte degli utenti non riesce ad accedere ai Servizi IPS perché non ritenuti pronti (per esempio per abuso di sostanze, comportamenti violenti, basso livello di funzionamento, ecc.). 3= Alcuni utenti non riescono ad accedere ai Servizi IPS perché non ritenuti pronti (per esempio per abuso di sostanze, comportamenti violenti, basso livello di funzionamento, ecc.). 4= Gli utenti non vengono esclusi. Gli invii agli operatori IPS provengono da varie figure professionali. L’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un altro impiego, a prescindere dal motivo dell’interruzione del lavoro o dal numero di posti di lavori precedenti. 5= Tutti gli utenti interessati possono accedere ai Servizi IPS. Gli operatori dei Servizi di Salute Mentale incoraggiano gli utenti a trovare un lavoro. Gli invii agli operatori IPS provengono da varie figure professionali. L’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un altro impiego, a prescindere dal motivo dell’interruzione del lavoro o dal numero di posti di lavori precedenti.
  9. 9. 7. Il Centro di Salute Mentale mira al lavoro competitivo: il Centro di Salute Mentale promuove attraverso varie strategie il lavoro competitivo. La fase di presa in carico comprende domande sull’interesse a lavorare. Vengono fornite informazioni scritte (pieghevoli, posters, ecc.). Il CSM si concentra sui servizi lavorativi per utenti adulti con grave disabilità psichica. Il CSM organizza incontri fra utenti per condividere le loro storie lavorative con altri utenti e operatori. Il CSM raccoglie e condivide con gli altri operatori i dati sugli esiti lavorativi nel mercato lavorativo competitivo 1= Uno o nessuno è presente 2= Ne sono presenti due 3= Ne sono presenti tre 4= Ne sono presenti quattro 5= Ne sono presenti cinque Il CSM promuove il lavoro competitivo attraverso una serie di strategie:  La fase di presa in carico comprende nel CSM prevede domande specifiche sull’interesse a lavorare.  Il CSM pone domande agli utenti sull’interesse a lavorare sia durante l’assessment che durante il trattamento ( con rivalutazioni ogni 6-12 mesi).  Vengono fornite e/o esposte informazioni scritte (pieghevoli, posters, ecc.) nelle sale d’attesa e in altre stanze del CSM relative al lavoro e ai servizi IPS.  Il CSM organizza almeno due volte all’anno incontri fra utenti per condividere le loro storie lavorative con altri utenti e operatori, (organizzando piccoli eventi, gruppi di mutuo-auto-aiuto, newsletter, ecc.).  IL CSM verifica i risultati IPS almeno ogni trimestre e li condivide con gli altri membri dell’equipe e con il Direttore.
  10. 10. 8. Gruppo esecutivo: il gruppo esecutivo (Direttore Dipartimento della Salute Mentale, Responsabile della Qualità, Referente Amministrativo, Responsabile del Centro di Salute Mentale) sostiene l’IPS. Sono presenti tutti i 5 punti chiave. 1= Ne è presente uno 2= Ne sono presenti due 3= Ne sono presenti tre 4= Ne sono presenti quattro 5= Ne sono presenti cinque  Il Direttore della Salute Mentale conosce i principi IPS.  Nel CSM è prevista una valutazione del servizio IPS offerto, attraverso la Supported Employment Fidelity Scale. La valutazione viene eseguita ogni 6 mesi fino a raggiungere buoni livelli di fidelity; poi la valutazione viene eseguita annualmente.  Almeno uno dei membri del gruppo esecutivo partecipa attivamente alle riunioni IPS (una volta ogni 6 mesi se la fidelity è buona; una volta ogni 3 mesi se la fidelity è bassa). Il Comitato Utenti Famigliari partecipa attivamente con il Centro di Salute Mentale per raggiungere alti livelli di fidelity.  Durante i primi 6 mesi (o almeno 1 volta all’anno) una delle figure direttive del CSM comunica a tutti gli operatori sanitari quanto l’IPS sostenga la mission del CSM, evidenziando precisi obiettivi da raggiungere. Questa funzione non può essere delegata.  Si condividono informazioni e si discutono eventuali difficoltà da superare almeno 2 volte all’anno. Lo staff dirigenziale interviene per aiutare a superare eventuali barriere relative all’IPS.
  11. 11. SERVIZI 1. Informazioni sui benefit: tutti gli utenti vengono informati in modo personalizzato sui benefit (pensione d’invalidità, accesso alla mensa, casa, ecc…) prima di iniziare un lavoro e/o prima di eventuali cambiamenti relativi allo stipendio e/o al monte ore di lavoro. 1= Alla maggior parte degli utenti, non vengono fornite queste informazioni. 2= L’operatore IPS comunica agli utenti dove reperire queste informazioni. 3= L’operatore IPS discute con ogni utente l’impatto che il lavoro ha sui benefit. 4= Prima di iniziare un lavoro, l’operatore IPS o altri operatori sanitari mettono in comunicazione l’utente con una persona specializzata nel fornire queste informazioni. 5= Prima di iniziare un lavoro, l’operatore IPS o altri operatori sanitari mettono in comunicazione l’utente con una persona specializzata nel fornire queste informazioni. L’operatore IPS o altri operatori sanitari favoriscono tale comunicazione anche prima di eventuali cambiamenti relativi allo stipendio e/o al monte ore di lavoro da parte dell’utente.
  12. 12. 2. Rivelazione condizione psichica: L’operatore IPS discute dettagliatamente con l’utente tutte le opzioni relative ad un’eventuale rivelazioni condizione psichica al proprio datore di lavoro. 1= Nessuno è presente 2= Ne è presente uno 3= Ne sono presenti due 4= Ne sono presenti tre 5= Ne sono presenti quattro  L’operatore IPS non discute con tutti gli utenti l’opzione di rivelare o meno la propria condizione psichica sul posto di lavoro per ricevere più servizi  L’operatore IPS discute con gli utenti tutti i pro e i contro relativi alla rivelazione della propria condizione psichica sul posto di lavoro.  L’operatore IPS discute in dettaglio tutte le informazioni relative alla rivelazione della propria condizione psichica (per es. l’essere in carico ai Servizi di Salute Mentale, la presenza o l’assenza di un disturbo psichico, la gestione dell’ansia, l’essere stato disoccupato per un certo periodo, ecc.) e offre esempi di che cosa dire al datore di lavoro.  L’operatore IPS affronta il tema della rivelazione della condizione psichica in più di un’occasione (per es. se l’utente non ha ancora trovato lavoro dopo 2 mesi oppure se l’utente ha difficoltà sul posto di lavoro)
  13. 13. 3. Valutazione continua delle capacità lavorative: la valutazione iniziale viene svolta nell’arco di 2-3 sedute. Il profilo professionale (preferenze lavorative, capacità, punti di forza, ecc.) viene costantemente aggiornato in seguito ad esperienze lavorative nel libero mercato. Le fonti delle informazioni sono l’utente, lo staff clinico, le cartelle cliniche, e – col consenso dell’utente – i famigliari e i precedenti datori di lavoro. 1= La valutazione lavorativa avviene prima di una collocazione lavorativa, attraverso la somministrazione di test standardizzati, test d’intelligenza, ecc. 2= La valutazione lavorativa avviene in modo graduale e comprende: esperienze precedenti di lavoro protetto, volontariato, ecc.. 3= L’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare direttamente un lavoro competitivo, senza indagare sistematicamente esperienze, punti di forza e non esamina di solito i motivo di interruzione del lavoro. 4= La valutazione iniziale viene svolta nell’arco di 2-3 sedute, indagando gli interessi e i punti di forza dell’utente. L’utente viene aiutato ad imparare da ogni esperienza lavorativa precedente, analizzando eventuali interruzioni di lavoro, problemi sul lavoro o successi sul lavoro. Il profilo professionale non viene aggiornato con queste informazioni, OPPURE il profilo professionale non viene aggiornata regolarmente. 5= La valutazione iniziale viene svolta nell’arco di 2-3 sedute; queste informazioni vengono trascritte sul modulo “profilo professionale” che comprende le preferenze dell’utente, le sue esperienze, le sue capacità, punti di forza, ecc. Il profilo professionale serve ad identificare tipi e ambienti di lavoro. Il profilo professionale viene aggiornato dopo ogni esperienza lavorativa. Le fonti delle informazioni sono l’utente, lo staff clinico, le cartelle cliniche, e – col consenso dell’utente – i famigliari e i precedenti datori di lavoro. L’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trarre insegnamenti da ogni esperienza lavorativa e collabora con gli altri operatori sanitari per evitare la perdita del lavoro, per analizzare i problemi sul lavoro e i successi sul lavoro.
  14. 14. 4. Ricerca rapida di un lavoro competitivo: entro 1 mese avviene la valutazione iniziale e il primo contatto diretto con un potenziale datore. 1 = Il primo contatto diretto fra un datore di lavoro e l’utente o l’operatore IPS avviene in media 271 giorni o più (9 mesi) dopo la presa in carico nel percorso IPS. 2 = Il primo contatto diretto fra un datore di lavoro e l’utente o l’operatore IPS avviene in media fra 151 e 270 giorni (5-9 mesi) dopo la presa in carico nel percorso IPS. 3 = Il primo contatto diretto fra un datore di lavoro e l’utente o l’operatore IPS avviene in media fra 61 e 150 giorni (2-5 mesi) dopo la presa in carico nel percorso IPS. 4 = Il primo contatto diretto fra un datore di lavoro e l’utente o l’operatore IPS avviene in media fra 31 e 60 giorni (1-2 mesi) dopo la presa in carico nel percorso IPS. 5 = Il primo contatto diretto fra un datore di lavoro e l’utente o l’operatore IPS avviene in media entro 30 giorni (1 mese) dopo la presa in carico nel percorso IPS.
  15. 15. 5. Ricerca individualizzata del lavoro: l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi, con lo scopo di creare un buon abbinamento basato sulle preferenze, sui bisogni (compreso le esperienze, le abilità, sintomatologia, la salute, ecc.) dell’utente, piuttosto che sul mercato lavorativo (per es. occupazioni disponibili). Viene sviluppato un piano individualizzato di ricerca del lavoro che viene costantemente aggiornato dal profilo lavorativo e dalle esperienze lavorative. 1= Meno del 25% delle volte l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi, basandosi sulle sue preferenze, punti di forza, sintomi dell’utente, piuttosto che sul mercato lavorativo 2= Nel 25-49% delle volte, l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi, basandosi sulle preferenze, punti di forza, sintomi dell’utente, piuttosto che sul mercato lavorativo. 3= Nel 50-74% delle volte l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi, basandosi sulle sue preferenze, punti di forza, sintomi dell’utente, piuttosto che sul mercato lavorativo. 4= Nel 75-89% delle volte, l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi, basandosi sulle sue preferenze, punti di forza, sintomi dell’utente, piuttosto che sul mercato lavorativo 5= Nel 90-100% dei casi, l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro in accordo con i suoi interessi , basandosi sulle scelte dell’utente, in base alle sue preferenze, ai suoi punti di forza, ai suoi sintomi, ecc. piuttosto che sul mercato lavorativo. In caso di scarsa esperienza lavorativa, l’operatore IPS fornisce informazioni su una gamma di lavori eventualmente disponibili sul mercato del lavoro.
  16. 16. 6. Sviluppo del mercato lavorativo – Frequenti contatti col datore di lavoro: Ogni operatore IPS ha frequenti contatti diretti (almeno 6 a settimana ) , per conto degli utenti, per trovare un lavoro. Si prenda in considerazione di contare un contatto anche se si vede lo stesso datore di lavoro più volte a settimana. Si considerano sia i contatti generici che quelli specifici per conto dell’utente. L’operatore IPS compila settimanalmente una modulo dei suoi contatti. 1= L’operatore IPS ha meno di 2 contatti diretti (utente-specifici) a settimana con un datore di lavoro. 2= L’operatore IPS ha 2 contatti diretti (utente-specifici) a settimana con un datore di lavoro OPPURE non registra sui moduli i propri contatti. 3= L’operatore IPS ha 4 contatti diretti (utente-specifici) a settimana con un datore di lavoro, e registra sui moduli i propri contatti. Questi moduli vengono visionati mensilmente dal supervisore. 4= L’operatore IPS ha 5 contatti diretti (utente-specifici) a settimana con un datore di lavoro, e registra sui moduli i propri contatti. Questi moduli vengono visionati settimanalmente dal supervisore. 5= L’operatore IPS ha 6 o più contatti diretti (utente-specifici) ( o 2 contatti se il carico dell’operatore IPS è minore di 3 utenti) a settimana con un datore di lavoro, e registra sui moduli i propri contatti. Questi moduli vengono visionati settimanalmente dal supervisore.
  17. 17. 7. Sviluppo del mercato lavorativo – Qualità dei contatti col datore di lavoro: L’operatore IPS incontra spesso il datore di lavoro, con l’intenzione di capire le esigenze del datore di lavoro, comunica che cosa offre il programma IPS al datore di lavoro, descrive i punti di forza dell’utente (attribuire un punteggio per ogni operatore IPS e poi calcolare una media) 1= L’operatore IPS incontra il datore di lavoro quando aiuta l’utente a compilare una domanda di lavoro. 2= l’operatore IPS si informa sui Job openings col datore di lavoro e lo comunica all’utente. 3= L’operatore IPS, oltre ad informarsi sui job openings, si presenta, descrive il programma IPS e chiede al datore di lavoro, di fare un colloquio all’utente. 4= L’operatore IPS incontra il datore di lavoro, a prescindere dai “job openings”, in rappresentanza dell’utente, descrivendo i suoi punti di forza e chiede al datore di lavoro di fare un colloquio all’utente. 5= L’operatore IPS costruisce una relazione col datore di lavoro, tramite visite frequenti, allo scopo di capire le sue esigenze, comunica che cosa offre il programma IPS al datore di lavoro, descrive i punti di forza dell’utente.
  18. 18. 8. Varietà dei tipi di lavoro: l’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti ad ottenere lavori diversi. 1= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavori diversi meno del 50% delle volte. 2= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavori diversi nel del 50-59% delle volte. 3= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavori diversi nel del 60-69% delle volte. 4= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavori diversi nel del 70-84% delle volte. 5= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavori diversi nel del 85-100% delle volte.
  19. 19. 9. Varietà dei datori di lavoro: l’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi. 1= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi meno del 50% delle volte. 2= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi nel 50-59% delle volte. 3= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi nel 60-69% delle volte. 4= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi nel 70-84% delle volte. 5= L’operatore IPS aiuta gli utenti a trovare lavoro presso datori di lavoro diversi nel 85-100% delle volte.
  20. 20. 10. Lavori competitivi: L’operatore IPS ricerca opportunità lavorative competitive di tipo permanente, piuttosto che lavori temporanei. Per lavoro competitivo, si intende un’occupazione con almeno uno stipendio minimo; si tratta di lavori accessibili a chiunque e non rivolti a persone con disabilità. (Lavori stagionali e a tempo determinato, vengono considerati come competitivi). 1= L’operatore IPS offre opzioni per un lavoro permanente e competitivo meno del 64%, OPPURE ci sono meno di 10 lavori. 2= L’operatore IPS offre opzioni per un lavoro permanente e competitivo circa nel 65-74% dei casi. 3= L’operatore IPS offre opzioni per un lavoro permanente e competitivo circa nel 75-84% dei casi. 4= L’operatore IPS offre opzioni per un lavoro permanente e competitivo circa nel 75-84% dei casi. 5= Nel 95% dei casi o più, i lavori ottenuti sono competitivi e permanenti.
  21. 21. 11. Supporto individualizzato continuativo nel tempo: Gli utenti usufruiscono di una varietà di supporti, che si basa sul tipo di lavoro, sulle preferenze dell’utente, sulla sua storia lavorativa, sui suoi bisogni, ecc. Varie persone forniscono un supporto, fra cui lo staff clinico (cambio piano farmacologico, social skill training, fornendo incoraggiamenti), famigliari, amici, colleghi, e l’operatore IPS. Su richiesta dell’utente, l’operatore IPS può fornire un “supporto” anche al datore di lavoro, fornendo informazioni, mediando richieste dell’utente, ecc. L’operatore IPS aiuta a stilare un piano di sviluppo della propria carriera (per es. ambire a un altro lavoro, terminare gli studi, ecc.). 1. La maggior parte degli utenti non continua a ricevere un sostegno dopo aver ottenuto un lavoro. 2. Circa la metà degli utenti che lavorano, ricevono un sostegno limitato da parte dell’operatore IPS. 3. La maggior parte degli utenti che lavorano, ricevono un sostegno limitato da parte dell’operatore IPS. 4. L’utente usufruisce di una varietà di supporto, che si basa sul tipo di lavoro, sulle preferenze dell’utente, sulla sua storia lavorativa, sui suoi bisogni, ecc. L’operatore IPS fornisce supporto, in base alle richieste dell’utente. 5. L’utente usufruisce di una varietà di supporto, che si basa sul tipo di lavoro, sulle preferenze dell’utente, sulla sua storia lavorativa, sui suoi bisogni, ecc. L’operatore IPS fornisce un “supporto” anche al datore di lavoro. L’operatore IPS aiuta l’utente a trovare un lavoro diverso, più gradito all’utente; la persona viene sostenuta inoltre negli studi. Nel Servizio, sono presenti diversi esempi di tipologie di supporto, fornite dalle diverse figure professionali dello staff.
  22. 22. 12. Supporto continuativo e illimitato nel tempo L’operatore IPS incontra mediamente l’utente di persona: - 1 settimana prima che inizia un nuovo lavoro - Entro 3 giorni dopo aver iniziato un lavoro - Una volta alla settimana nel primo mese - Almeno una volta al mese per un anno o più. - L’operatore IPS contatta l’utente entro 3 giorni in caso di perdita del lavoro. Dopo aver raggiunto una posizione lavorativa stabile, gli utenti potrebbero decidere di essere sostenuti meno. 1= L’operatore IPS non incontra l’utente entro 1 mese dopo aver iniziato un nuovo lavoro. 2= L’operatore IPS incontra meno della metà degli utenti che hanno iniziato a lavorare per almeno 4 mesi. 3= L’operatore IPS incontra almeno la metà degli utenti che hanno iniziato a lavorare per almeno 4 mesi. 4= Nel primo mese di lavoro, l’operatore IPS incontra settimanalmente gli utenti, almeno una volta al mese nel primo anno o per più anni, (dopo che la persona ha raggiunto una posizione lavorativa stabile e su sua richiesta). 5= L’operatore IPS incontra mediamente l’utente di persona: - 1 settimana prima che inizia un nuovo lavoro - Entro 3 giorni dopo aver iniziato un lavoro - Una volta alla settimana nel primo mese - Almeno una volta al mese per un anno o più. - L’operatore IPS contatta l’utente entro 3 giorni in caso di perdita del lavoro. Dopo aver raggiunto una posizione lavorativa stabile, gli utenti potrebbero decidere di essere sostenuti meno. L’operatore IPS contatta l’utente entro 3 giorni dalla perdita del lavoro.
  23. 23. 13. Contesti sociali, comunitari : Nelle varie fasi (ricerca del lavoro, sostegno, ecc.) l’operatore IPS incontra l’utente in contesti “naturali”, della comunità (si sommi per ogni operatore IPS il tempo passato in comunità e si faccia una media). 1. L’operatore passa meno del 30% del suo tempo lavorativo in contesti comunitari. 2. L’operatore passa dal 30% al 39% del suo tempo lavorativo in contesti comunitari. 3. L’operatore passa dal 40% al 49% del suo tempo lavorativo in contesti comunitari. 4. L’operatore passa dal 50% al 64% del suo tempo lavorativo in contesti comunitari. 5. L’operatore passa più del 65% del suo tempo lavorativo in contesti comunitari.
  24. 24. 14. “Riagganciare” un utente: La fuoriuscita dal programma IPS non è dovuta ad appuntamenti mancati da parte dell’utente o per motivi di tempi massimi prestabiliti. Viene prodotta documentazione scritta per ogni tentativo di “recuperare” un utente. Questa attività viene svolta dall’intero team. Vengono eseguite 1 o più visite domiciliari. Se necessario, vengono coinvolti i famigliari. Quest’ attività viene interrotta solo quando è chiaro che l’utente non desidera più usufruire dei servizi IPS o se non vuole più lavorare. 1 Sono state usate 2 o meno strategie per riagganciare l’utente. 2 Sono state usate 3 strategie 3 Sono stata usate 4 strategie 4 Sono state usate 5 strategie Sono state usate 6 strategie: a) La fuoriuscita dal programma IPS non è dovuta ad appuntamenti mancati da parte dell’utente o per motivi di tempi massimi prestabiliti. b) I tentativi di riagganciare l’utente sono stati eseguiti da diversi membri dell’equipe. c) Multiple visite domiciliari o in comunità. d) Incontri fra l’operatore IPS insieme all’ equipe curante. e) contatti con i famigliari, se pertinente. .

×