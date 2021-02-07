Cap 1 caderno 11 de geo rafa 3ano

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reconhecer o signiﬁcado de neoliberalismo. Relacionar a revolução informacional ao neoliberalismo. Entender o signiﬁcado d...
Principais conceitos que você vai aprender: Welfare State; Neoliberalismo; FMI e OMC; Consenso de Washington; Revolução té...
5 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo FDR Library Photograph Collection
6 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo A crise mundial de 1929 colocou o capitalismo em risco: a grande depres...
7 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Para evitar que o capitalismo entrasse em colapso, o economista britâni...
8 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Os impostos e, inevitavelmente, os deﬁcits públicos dariam condições mí...
9 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo A cartilha do keynesianismo foi seguida pelo presidente estadunidense F...
10 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Essa nova política tinha como eixo central a intervenção do Estado no ...
11 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Na imagem, Eleanor Roosevelt, primeira-dama dos Estados Unidos de 1933...
12 • Revolução informacional e neoliberalismo Nikola Solic/Reuters/Latinstock A terceirização, a automação e a informatiza...
13 • Revolução informacional e neoliberalismo Nikola Solic/Reuters/Latinstock A Terceira Revolução Industrial, iniciada em...
14 • Revolução informacional e neoliberalismo Nikola Solic/Reuters/Latinstock Intervenção militar dos Estados Unidos no Ir...
15 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE
16 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Herdeiros dos liberais do século XVIII...
17 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Assim, o mercado determina, em última ...
18 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Cabe ao Fundo Monetário Internacional ...
19 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Na iamgem, sede da Embratel, empresa p...
20 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock O Consenso de Washington foi um encontro ocorrido em Washingto...
21 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock Esse encontro teve como objetivo avaliar as reformas econômica...
22 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock Ajuste ﬁscal, política de juros altos para conter a inﬂação, c...
23 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock A grande crise no modelo neoliberal refletiu diretamente no se...
24 • Contexto histórico da globalização
25 • Contexto histórico da globalização Globalização na nova ordem mundial Benefícios e malefícios da globalização
26 • Contexto histórico da globalização Globalização na nova ordem mundial Benefícios e malefícios da globalização A globa...
27 • As redes geográﬁcas
28 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no control...
29 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no control...
30 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no control...
31 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no control...
  1. 1. Reconhecer o signiﬁcado de neoliberalismo. Relacionar a revolução informacional ao neoliberalismo. Entender o signiﬁcado do Consenso de Washington. Explicar o contexto histórico do neoliberalismo e suas relações com o processo de globalização. Reconhecer os principais aspectos da globalização.
  2. 2. Principais conceitos que você vai aprender: Welfare State; Neoliberalismo; FMI e OMC; Consenso de Washington; Revolução técnico-cientíﬁca-informacional.
  3. 3. 5 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo FDR Library Photograph Collection
  4. 4. 6 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo A crise mundial de 1929 colocou o capitalismo em risco: a grande depressão, com a inevitável expansão da miséria, fez com que o fantasma socialista passasse a assombrar as nações industrializadas. FDR Library Photograph Collection
  5. 5. 7 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Para evitar que o capitalismo entrasse em colapso, o economista britânico Keynes propôs que o Estado deveria intervir na economia (planejamento, câmbio e juros), estimular a criação de empregos e o aumento dos salários, por meio da elevação da produtividade, e adotar políticas públicas de caráter social. FDR Library Photograph Collection
  6. 6. 8 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Os impostos e, inevitavelmente, os deﬁcits públicos dariam condições mínimas para isso. Surgia a ideia do Welfare State (Estado do bem-estar social). FDR Library Photograph Collection
  7. 7. 9 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo A cartilha do keynesianismo foi seguida pelo presidente estadunidense Franklin Roosevelt em 1933, com a adoção de um programa econômico chamado new deal, para combater os efeitos da grande depressão (1929). FDR Library Photograph Collection
  8. 8. 10 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Essa nova política tinha como eixo central a intervenção do Estado no processo produtivo. Pautada na chamada “macroeconomia”, propunha um regime de pleno emprego e de controle da inflação. FDR Library Photograph Collection
  9. 9. 11 • O neoliberalismo Do new deal ao neoliberalismo Na imagem, Eleanor Roosevelt, primeira-dama dos Estados Unidos de 1933 a 1945, visita um estaleiro estatal em Des Moines, Iowa, em 1936. Grandes obras patrocinadas pelo Estado tinham como objetivo superar a crise e aumentar a oferta de postos de trabalho: o new deal mostrava a necessidade da intervenção do Estado na economia. FDR Library Photograph Collection
  10. 10. 12 • Revolução informacional e neoliberalismo Nikola Solic/Reuters/Latinstock A terceirização, a automação e a informatização representam grande revolução no processo industrial: decretam o ﬁm do emprego estável, visto que a produção passa a exigir cada vez menos mão de obra.
  11. 11. 13 • Revolução informacional e neoliberalismo Nikola Solic/Reuters/Latinstock A Terceira Revolução Industrial, iniciada em 1960, com o desenvolvimento do setor aeroespacial, da robótica, da automação industrial, de telecomunicações, da informática, da biotecnologia e de novos materiais, traz em seu bojo uma revolução informacional que promove grandes transformações, como o desenvolvimento da internet e sua grande expansão na virada do século XX para o século XXI.
  12. 12. 14 • Revolução informacional e neoliberalismo Nikola Solic/Reuters/Latinstock Intervenção militar dos Estados Unidos no Iraque, em 2003. Após Saddam Hussein ser afastado do poder, o país foi loteado por empresas petrolíferas, de engenharia e de construção anglo-americanas que tinham fortes laços com os responsáveis diretos pela invasão ao Iraque.
  13. 13. 15 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE
  14. 14. 16 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Herdeiros dos liberais do século XVIII, os neoliberais acreditam que a economia só funciona perfeitamente quando as decisões individuais são livres e reguladas pelas leis da oferta e da procura.
  15. 15. 17 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Assim, o mercado determina, em última instância, as principais diretrizes de privatização, a desregulamentação e a liberalização da economia, responsáveis pela condução dos destinos políticos do país.
  16. 16. 18 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Cabe ao Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI), ao Banco Internacional de Reconstrução e Desenvolvimento (Bird) e à Organização Mundial do Comércio (OMC) gerir essas políticas em âmbito mundial, e compete ao mercado decidir quem merece sobreviver às mudanças econômicas.
  17. 17. 19 • O neoliberalismo e a soberania do mercado Rafael Neddermeyer/Agência Estado/AE Na iamgem, sede da Embratel, empresa privatizada em 1990, no contexto de adoção do receituário neoliberal no Brasil. Diversas empresas estatais brasileiras foram privatizadas, como Vale do Rio Doce (mineração), CSN, Cosipa, Usiminas (siderurgia), Eletropaulo (distribuição de energia).
  18. 18. 20 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock O Consenso de Washington foi um encontro ocorrido em Washington D.C., em novembro de 1989. Contou com a participação de funcionários da administração estadunidense, do FMI, Banco Mundial e BID, de especialistas em América Latina e economistas latino-americanos.
  19. 19. 21 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock Esse encontro teve como objetivo avaliar as reformas econômicas de caráter neoliberal que se realizavam na América Latina e nos países subdesenvolvidos. Os participantes chegaram a um consenso sobre o êxito dessas reformas e sobre a necessidade de se prosseguir pelo caminho traçado desde a era Reagan.
  20. 20. 22 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock Ajuste ﬁscal, política de juros altos para conter a inﬂação, controle das contas públicas, reforma tributária, ﬁm das barreiras comerciais e ﬁnanceiras, privatizações, desregulação e ﬂexibilização e proteção da propriedade intelectual.
  21. 21. 23 • Consenso de Washington Joe Belanger / Alamy/Latinstock A grande crise no modelo neoliberal refletiu diretamente no setor imobiliário dos Estados Unidos, em 2007-2008, quando parcela considerável da população não tinha condições de cumprir com o pagamento dos imóveis, ocasionando grande inadimplência e crise no mercado de crédito de modo geral.
  22. 22. 24 • Contexto histórico da globalização
  23. 23. 25 • Contexto histórico da globalização Globalização na nova ordem mundial Benefícios e malefícios da globalização
  24. 24. 26 • Contexto histórico da globalização Globalização na nova ordem mundial Benefícios e malefícios da globalização A globalização trouxe muitos avanços proporcionados por novas tecnologias, levando à difusão mundial do conhecimento em um tempo relativamente curto. Promoveu, contudo, a concentração de renda nas mãos de minorias, tanto em países mais ricos quanto em países menos favorecidos economicamente.
  25. 25. 27 • As redes geográﬁcas
  26. 26. 28 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no controle da tecnologia e da informação, o espaço físico é substituído por redes globais, e ocorre a exclusão (e a não inclusão) social.
  27. 27. 29 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no controle da tecnologia e da informação, o espaço físico é substituído por redes globais, e ocorre a exclusão (e a não inclusão) social. Isso ocorre porque o avanço da tecnologia e da informação não se processa da mesma maneira em todo o mundo, e boa parcela da população mundial é excluída do mundo digital e dos benefícios da globalização.
  28. 28. 30 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no controle da tecnologia e da informação, o espaço físico é substituído por redes globais, e ocorre a exclusão (e a não inclusão) social. Países que geram produtos com alto valor agregado, isto é, que lhes agregam tecnologia, se fortalecem, e países que produzem apenas commodities e matérias-primas (produtos de baixo valor agregado) começam a perder a corrida para o futuro.
  29. 29. 31 • Globalização: todos são modernos, alguns são ricos Na nova divisão internacional do trabalho, que se apoia no controle da tecnologia e da informação, o espaço físico é substituído por redes globais, e ocorre a exclusão (e a não inclusão) social. Reﬂetindo a onda neoliberal, a globalização facilitou a expansão do mercado e da tecnologia, contribuindo para enfraquecer os Estados e, com isso, dando aos agentes econômicos o forte controle que exercem sobre a sociedade. Em nome do lucro máximo, o pensar político foi substituído pelo pensar econômico.

