INDEX 1. Què és l’ànima? 2. Dualisme Antropològic 3. L’anima com Essència 4. L’Ànima en Filosofia - Plató - Aristòtil - Cr...
¿Què és el Alma? ETIMOLÒGICAMENT Alma = Anima Èsser animat ¿Què és l’Anima? Diccionari: Entitat abstracta tradicionalment ...
Entonces Dios tomó un poco de polvo, y con ese polvo formó al hombre. Luego sopló en su nariz, y con su propio aliento le ...
Dualisme antropològic Aixi naix la contraposició entre COS i ÀNIMA Això s’anomena DUALISME ANTROPOLÒGIC Que vol dir que l’...
L’Ànima com a Essència L’essència de l’èsser humà és la consciència d’un mateix Entenem per essència allò que ens fa ùnics...
L’Anima en Filosofia Durant tota la història de la Filosofia, els filòsofs s’han preguntat on residia l’ànima, o quines ca...
• L’origen de l’ànima en la filosofia occidental el podem trobar en la religió órfica. • En aquesta, l’anima inmortal i ma...
Plató Aquestes idees les trobem en Plató. Per a Plató hi ha tres ànimes associades al ventre, el pit i el cap. L'ànima ass...
Aristòtil Per a Aristòtil tots els sers vius tenen ànima, encara que no pot sobreviure sense el cos. L'ànima pot ser mater...
Aristòtil pensava que, així com les substàncies sensibles es composen de matèria i forma, també el ser humà es compon de c...
D'esta concepció de l'ànima es deriven dos importants conseqüències: L'ànima (excepte pel que es referix a l'enteniment ag...
Des d'un punt de vista cristià, la qüestió de l'ànima no es pot tractar només en termes metafísics o psicològics. És un mi...
Descartes Descartes considera que el cos és una substància material regida per lleis mecàniques. L'ànima la conseidera imm...
Si ho has entés hauries de saber… Definir el que és l’ànima i el dualisme antropològic Explicar les teories de l’ànima de ...
