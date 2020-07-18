Informatica 10%

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Cátedra: Informática WINDOWS 7, 8 Y...
WINDOWS 7 CARACTERISTICAS 1° La velocidad: Son 30 segundos aproximadamente que demora en cargar Windows 7, en comparación ...
 Empresas desarrolladoras de Hardware podrán impulsar el comercio de sus productos, un vivo ejemplo es la empresa Dell qu...
Paint Microsoft Paint es uno de los programas gratis de edición de imagen más populares. Windows 7 ofrece una versión mejo...
En las diferentes pestañas del cuadro de diálogo que se nos muestra disponemos de varias opciones de configuración. Iconos...
Posteriormente podremos desanclarlos haciendo clic con el botón derecho del ratón y seleccionando la opción adecuada. Para...
Todo esto lo podemos hacer también desde el menú que aparece al hacer clic en el icono que vemos en la parte izquierda de ...
Acceder a las opciones de carpeta en Windows 7 Para acceder a las opciones de carpeta en Windows 7 de una manera generaliz...
Los cambios que realicemos desde esta opción se harán efectivos únicamente para el directorio o carpeta en el que nos enco...
Opciones de la pestaña General La pestaña General es la primera pestaña que se nos mostrará al abrir las opciones de carpe...
La pestaña buscar propiamente dicha, es la tercera opción dentro de este menú de opciones de carpeta, y es la que nos ayud...
simplemente marcando o desmarcando la casilla de verificación que nos aparecerá al lado izquierdo de cada opción. Desde aq...
actualizado durante todos estos años, el menú contextual sigue ahí y tiene un funcionamiento similar en todas las versione...
Como veis este menú es más extenso que el anterior y además incluye la opción imprimir que no la traía el otro menú contex...
escapan del alcance de este artículo. Otro día veremos cómo hacer fácilmente alguna modificación en el menú contextual. De...
Cuando estemos bien seguros de que no volveremos a necesitar ningún elemento, para borrar definitivamente el contenido de ...
almacén y el dispositivo se vuelve a conectar al equipo, Windows deberá buscar una copia del paquete de controladores en l...
instalación cuando vuelva a conectar el dispositivo. Reinstalar un dispositivo no Plug and Play Reinstale un dispositivo s...
interfaz tiene el nombre clave de Modern UI, Metro UI ó solo Inicio. Es posible iniciar en esta pantalla de Inicio, o en e...
VENTAJAS  El sistema operativo cuenta con un nuevo menú de inicio que es muy impecable ya que muestra solo las aplicacion...
Uso y manejo de ventanas, archivos y carpetas. Para simplificar la manera en la que trabaja con sus archivos, Windows usa ...
 Barra de direcciones: La barra de direcciones refleja la ruta de navegación de sus carpetas. Cuantas más carpetas vaya a...
Cada unidad se identifica con una letra y en ciertos casos por una descripción. El disco duro primario de su equipo (donde...
Sin embargo, no tiene que utilizar la exploración para encontrar los programas, herramientas e información que necesite du...
 Windows: La mayoría de los archivos críticos del sistema se almacenan en esta carpeta. Puede observar, pero a menos que ...
No se necesitan archivos de práctica para este ejercicio. 1° En el Start Screen haga clic en el tile de Windows Explorer. ...
3° Haga doble clic en la unidad C: Se abre la ventana Local Disk (C:) y muestra su contenido. 4° Haga doble clic sobre la ...
5° En la barra de direcciones, haga clic en Local Disk (C:). Nuevamente acabamos de regresar a la ventana del contenido de...
9° Haga clic en Continue. Como es usted el administrador del equipo, lo más seguro es que pueda entrar a ver el contenido ...
Una vez en el escritorio, podrás ver en la esquina inferior izquierda el botón Inicio, es el primero que aparece en la bar...
Este menú incluye bastantes opciones de configuración y del sistema. Entre ellas te resultará muy interesante la que te da...
Pero, además, de la opción de apagar el equipo, en este menú aparecen también otros accesos a herramientas del sistema y a...
Panel de control, se abrirá directamente el escritorio y allí lo hará también el Panel de control. PAPELERA DE RECICLAJE A...
Recuperar todo el contenido de la Papelera de Reciclaje Esta función permite reenviar todos los archivos y carpetas elimin...
1. Pulse la combinación de las teclas logotipo de Windows + X y, a continuación haga clic en Device Manager (Administrador...
 Si el sistema operativo no encuentra automáticamente el controlador, descargue e instale el controlador necesario. Los c...
Microsoftahora llama el “modo touch” de Windows 10. Desde la configuraciónpodrás decidirsi iniciar en el escritorio clásic...
VENTAJAS Power Toys En 2019 Microsoft lanzó un pequeño set de herramientas open-source para Windows 10 bajo el nombre de “...
Para instalar los Power Toys de Windows 10 en nuestro equipo primero debemos entrar en el repositorio de GitHub de Microso...
Vuelve el menú de inicio y desaparece el doble escritorio Eso del doble escritorio creo que no terminó de gustar a nadie y...
Mayor seguridad y fiabilidad Los de Redmond juran y perjuran que es su sistema operativo más seguro hasta la fecha. Habrá ...
Después de un par de años haciendo uso del nuevo explorador de carpetas, os puedo asegurar que la diferencia resulta remar...
Sincronización en la nube A partir de ahora Windows podrá sincronizar tus datos y configuraciones de un dispositivo a otro...
Actualizaciones automáticas y obligatorias A partir de ahora las actualizaciones automáticas serán obligadas y solo si pas...
Todas las aplicaciones, muestran los iconos ordenados alfabéticamente en el Menú de inicio. Accesorios de Windows 10 de se...
4.4 Accesibilidad de Windows 10: Narrador. Es una aplicación de escritorio que lee absolutamente todo lo que se encuentre ...
Teclado en pantalla. Pensado para pantallas táctiles y dispositivos móviles.  Modo continuo táctil / teclado y mouse.  E...
Uso y manejo de ventanas, archivos y carpetas Windows 10 Para abrir todas las opciones que se ponen a nuestra disposición,...
De esta simple forma accederemos a las opciones de carpeta Windows 10. Disponemos de tres secciones distintas: “General”, ...
Eliminar acceso rápido al abrir carpeta Seguramente lo primero que veremos cuando abrimos el explorador de archivos desde ...
 Mostrar los archivos usados recientemente en el Acceso rápido: si desactivamos esta opción, no se mostrarán los últimos ...
Abrir carpeta o archivo de un solo clic También podremos abrir los archivos y carpeta de un solo clic en nuestro mouse. As...
Abrir carpetas en ventanas diferentes La ultima opción de la que disponemos en General es la posibilidad de abrir cada car...
Ahora vamos a pasar a ver las opciones más importantes que tenemos en la sección “Ver” de opciones de carpeta Poner vistas...
Ver o mostrar archivos ocultos en Windows 10 Una de las opciones más interesantes que tenemos en esta sección de Ver, es l...
Mostrar extensión de archivos y otras opciones avanzadas Otra de las opciones más reseñables en esta sección es la posibil...
Uso de Menús contextuales, qué son y para qué sirven Windows 10 El menú contextual de Windows es el menú que se muestra cu...
hacer alguna modificaciónen el registro, es recomendable hacer previamente una copia de seguridad del mismo. Pasos a segui...
Si en algún momento queremos volver a activar el menú contextual del sistema, lo único que tenemos que hacer es repetir es...
 En esta ventana dispondremos de varias opciones: o Tamaño de la papelera: podremos asignarle un tamaño personalizado a l...
Aunque virtualmente estén todas conectadas, los archivos estarán almacenados en cada disco duro por separado. Ocultar icon...
Esta opción la tendremos disponible, aunque no tengamos Windows activado.  En la ventana de configuración nos iremos al a...
 Pulsamos en “aceptar” para confirmar los cambios Ya habremos quitado del escritorio este icono, tanto el icono que repre...
Si elegimos uno cualquier y pulsamos en “Aceptar”, ya tendremos el icono de la papelera de reciclaje cambiado.
Eliminar directamente un archivo en Windows 10 Otra opción que tenemos para borrar directamente los archivos que queramos ...
Se nos mostrará un mensaje de aviso para confirmar la eliminación. Programar eliminación automática de archivos de la pape...
Instalación y Desinstalación de un dispositivo La cantidad de accesorios USB que se instalan en los ordenadores con Window...
Cómo desinstalar le controlador de un accesorioUSB Por suerte, realizar esto es algo muy sencillo y que no necesita de sof...
 Es posible que aparezca un mensaje de texto que debes Aceptar o, en su defecto, una alerta de sonido que indica que se h...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Cátedra: Informática WINDOWS 7, 8 Y 10 Realizado por: Rafael Colina V-28.137.926 Maracaibo, Julio 2020
  2. 2. WINDOWS 7 CARACTERISTICAS 1° La velocidad: Son 30 segundos aproximadamente que demora en cargar Windows 7, en comparación con el Windows Vista, con el que se perdía mucho tiempo después de encenderlo. 2° La compatibilidad: según algunos datos el Windows 7 admite hasta 80.000 dispositivos de conectividad compatibles, lo que traduce que tiene un 90% de probabilidades de encontrar algún dispositivo que se puede conectar a él. 3° Seguridad: Windows 7 permite ejecutar aplicaciones que solo están permitidas por el Administrador del Sistema, eso permite mayor control, por ejemplo, en un entorno corporativo; pero en el mismo hogar se pueden controlar funciones de acuerdo a las credenciales de uso. 4° Ahorro de energía: Windows 7 reduce el consumo de energía hasta un 30% lo que equivale a un buen ahorro mensual, debido a esto las baterías de las PC Portátiles son como las pilas Duracell es decir “duran más”, en comparación con el Windows Xp y Vista. 5° Interfaz gráfica: Mejorada del Windows 7, la barra de tareas es más grande y vistosa, además presenta una nueva función aero, función Shake que agitando la ventana se cierran las demás; en general una Interfaz gráfica más amigable que el Vista sin duda. 6° Pantalla Multitáctil: Un gran avance de Microsoft presente en Windows 7, con la cual puede interactuar con los programas del PC mediante el toque de pantalla con los dedos, 7° Bajo consumo de memoria: La gente de Microsoft ha informado que se pueden tener hasta 50 ventanas abiertas y mantener un rendimiento óptimo. VENTAJAS  Entre las ventajas que se considerarán propias de Windows 7 sobre otros sistemas están:  Mayor sincronización entre el usuario y el ordenador, gracias al soporte de pantallas  multitáctiles y la herramienta de reconocimiento de voz.  Ocupará menos memoria, tanto su nuevo kernel como el Sistema Operativo en sí.  Soportará diversas plataformas de procesadores: 32 y 64 bits.  Es un Sistema Operativo abierto; estará a disponibilidad de cualquier mercado o uso dependiendo de la necesidad del usuario (Hogar, educación, comercio).  Ahorrará energía pues no requiere de tanto soporte de hardware o integración de tantos componentes.
  3. 3.  Empresas desarrolladoras de Hardware podrán impulsar el comercio de sus productos, un vivo ejemplo es la empresa Dell que lanzará al mercado junto al Windows 7 su pantalla táctil pues habrá un sistema operativo que la soporta. DESVENTAJAS  No traerá soporte o compatibilidad con los drivers y dispositivos de tecnologías obsoletas  No sería una total innovación, por contar con características propias de otros sistemas operativos, como lo es el micro-kernel que ya forma parte del Mac OS Tiger y tomaron también parte de la interfaz gráfica del mismo.  Traería desventajas económicas en caso de que no haya actualizaciones de Windows XP o Vista pues implicaría la renovación del sistema operativo instalado en la mayoría de los ordenadores de las empresas. Accesorios conlos que cuenta Windows 7 Transferencia de archivos Bluetooth Sirve para copiar archivos entre un PC y un teléfono o tablet SIN tener que usar cables. Sólo está disponible si tu equipo incluye Bluetooth (suelen tenerlos los laptops u otros equipos portátiles. Es raro que lo tengan los PC fijos). Restaurar sistema Está en Accesorios -> Herramientas del sistema. Es una de las herramientas de reparación más potentes que hay. Sobre todo cuando algún programa o drivers hacen fallar al PC. Desfragmentador de disco Está también en Accesorios -> Herramientas del sistema. La desfragmentación hace que Windows pueda acceder más deprisa a programas, archivos y carpetas. Liberador de espacio en disco También pertenece a las Herramientas del sistema, dentro de los Accesorios. Elimina de forma segura cosas que sobran en el disco duro y aumenta su espacio libre.
  4. 4. Paint Microsoft Paint es uno de los programas gratis de edición de imagen más populares. Windows 7 ofrece una versión mejorada, más práctica y potente. Windows Easy Transfer Es otra de las Herramientas del sistema dentro de los Accesorios. Sirve para hacer copias de seguridad de tus archivos, fotos, e-mails, favoritos del navegador, etc. Calculadora En Windows 7 tiene nuevas capacidades. Como la conversión de unidades de longitud, peso, temperatura, etc. entre el sistema anglosajón y el decimal. Además de las habituales calculadoras básica y científica están disponibles dos modos más. Uno para cálculos estadísticos y otro especial para programadores. Grabadora de sonidos Este sencillísimo programa sirve para crear archivos de audio que puedes grabar tú mismo. Por ejemplo a través de un micrófono conectado al PC. Notas rápidas Para crear post-its digitales y colocarlos en el Escritorio de Windows. Bloc de notas y Wordpad El Bloc permite crear archivos de texto sin formato (sin negrita, cursiva, subrayado, etc.), que pueden leerse en cualquier PC. Wordpad es una versión más avanzada con la que sí puedes escribir texto con formato. Útil sobre todo si no tienes Word. USO Y MANEJO DE VENTANAS Configurar barra de tareas y menú de Inicio Para configurar la barra de tareas haremos clic con el botón derecho del ratón en un parte vacía de ella, y en el menú contextual seleccionaremos la opción Propiedades:
  5. 5. En las diferentes pestañas del cuadro de diálogo que se nos muestra disponemos de varias opciones de configuración. Iconos y accesos directos Los iconos son pequeñas imágenes que representan programas instalados en Windows 7, u otro tipo de archivos. Los accesos directos son iconos que nos permiten abrir esos programas o archivos más rápidamente, sin necesidad de pasar por el botón de Inicio, Todos los programas. Es posible anclar iconos y accesos directos a la barra de tareas o al menú de Inicio con el fin de que permanezcan siempre visibles Para ello haremos clic con el botón derecho y en el menú contextual seleccionaremos Anclar a la barra de tareas o Anclar al menú de Inicio, según deseemos.
  6. 6. Posteriormente podremos desanclarlos haciendo clic con el botón derecho del ratón y seleccionando la opción adecuada. Para crear un acceso directo a un programa o archivo, haremos clic con el botón derecho del ratón (sin estar sobre otro icono), seleccionaremos Nuevo, Acceso directo y navegaremos hasta la carpeta deseada para finalmente seleccionar el archivo y hacer clic en Aceptar. Para eliminar un acceso directo haremos clic con el botón derecho del ratón sobre él, y seleccionaremos la opción Eliminar. Otra forma es simplemente arrastrándolo hacia la Papelera de reciclaje. Manejo de las ventanas En esta imagen mostramos las diferentes partes en las que se divide una ventana:  Maximizar: Para hacer que la ventana ocupe toda la pantalla pulsaremos en el icono .  Restaurar: Cuando una ventana está maximizada aparece el icono en lugar del de Maximizar, y se usa para redimensionar la ventana al estado anterior.  Minimizar: Para ocultar la ventana pulsaremos en . Seguiremos viendo el icono de la ventana en la barra de Inicio.  Cerrar: Pulsaremos en el icono .
  7. 7. Todo esto lo podemos hacer también desde el menú que aparece al hacer clic en el icono que vemos en la parte izquierda de la barra de título. Para redimensionar una ventana situaremos el cursor en una de las esquinas o laterales de la misma, hasta que veamos como el cursor del ratón cambia de forma a , y después haremos clic con el botón izquierdo del ratón, para a continuación y manteniéndolo pulsado arrastrar hacia otro lugar de la pantalla, y finalmente soltar el botón. Cuando tenemos varias ventanas abiertas a la vez podemos organizarlas de varias formas. Para ello haremos clic con el botón derecho en una zona vacía de la barra de tareas, mostrándose el siguiente menú contextual: Desde el menú contextual podemos colocar las ventanas en Cascada, en Paralelo o Apiladas:
  8. 8. Acceder a las opciones de carpeta en Windows 7 Para acceder a las opciones de carpeta en Windows 7 de una manera generalizada, es decir, para que los cambios que hagamos sean efectivos para todos los directorios a la vez, accederemos mediante el Panel de Control de nuestro Windows a la opción de Apariencia y personalización y después Opciones de carpeta. Todos los cambios que hagamos dentro de las opciones de carpeta desde el panel de control, se harán efectivos para todas y cada una de las carpetas de nuestro sistema Operativo de una forma generalizada. Si por el contrario, lo que queremos hacer es cambiar las opciones de carpeta de un solo directorio o carpeta, de modo que se comporte de manera diferente al resto, tendremos que acceder a dichas opciones desde el propio directorio elegido, para ello desde la barra de tareas de la propia carpeta accederemos a la opción Organizar y después Opciones de carpeta y búsqueda.
  9. 9. Los cambios que realicemos desde esta opción se harán efectivos únicamente para el directorio o carpeta en el que nos encontremos en ese momento, que será desde el cual hemos accedido a las opciones de carpeta desde la opción Organizar. Una vez ya abierta las opciones de carpeta, nos encontraremos con una ventana principal con tres pestañas para opciones distintas y bien diferenciadas: General, Ver y Buscar. A continuación les explicaremos las principales opciones dentro de estas tres secciones de la configuración de las carpetas.
  10. 10. Opciones de la pestaña General La pestaña General es la primera pestaña que se nos mostrará al abrir las opciones de carpeta en Windows 7, desde ella podremos controlar cosas tan básicas como si queremos abrir todas las carpetas en una misma ventana o en ventanas nuevas, también podremos decidir si queremos que la carpeta se abra haciendo un solo clic sobre ella o haciendo doble clic, además podremos elegir la forma en que se nos mostrará la vista del panel de navegación que en Windows 7 nos aparece a la izquierda de la carpeta, decidiendo si queremos ver el panel de navegación con todas las carpetas del equipo o expandir el contenido de la carpeta actual. Opciones de la pestaña Buscar
  11. 11. La pestaña buscar propiamente dicha, es la tercera opción dentro de este menú de opciones de carpeta, y es la que nos ayudará a decidir de que manera de que manera realizar las búsquedas en dicha carpeta. Así podremos cambiar opciones tan básicas como decirle a nuestro Windows si incluye archivos comprimidos tipo Zip o Cab en las búsquedas realizadas, aparte de muchas otras opciones varias. Opciones de la pestaña Ver Dentro de esta pestaña de opciones, existen un montón de diferentes configuraciones a elegir: El modo de seleccionar estas configuraciones es
  12. 12. simplemente marcando o desmarcando la casilla de verificación que nos aparecerá al lado izquierdo de cada opción. Desde aquí podremos seleccionar cosas tan básicas como que se nos muestren las extensiones de los archivos, abrir ventanas en procesos independientes, mostrar u ocultar archivos ocultos y de sistema, mostrar con un color diferente los archivos NTFS comprimidos o cifrados, ocultar archivos protegidos del sistema operativo o restaurar ventanas de carpetas anteriores al iniciar sesión. Estas son unas de las muchas opciones que podremos retocar y cambiar a nuestro gusto, para que la navegación entre carpetas y la manera de visionar sus archivos contenidos sea la más ajustada a nuestras necesidades propias. Como podéis comprobar, el sistema Operativo Windows nos brinda opciones de personalización del sistema de carpetas muy jugosas y adaptadas a las necesidades de cada uno. Uso de Menús contextuales, qué son y para qué sirven Si hacemos clic con el botón derecho del ratón sobre una zona libre de vuestro escritorio obtenemos el siguiente menú contextual: En el verá todo los que puedes hacer con los elementos que hay en tu escritorio, como por ejemplo organizar los iconos. Si ponemos el cursor sobre cualquier elemento del menú que tenga una flechita en su lateral aparecerá otro menú desplegable como puedes ver en la imagen superior. Aunque estamos hablando del menú contextual de Windows XP, esto también es similar para Windows 7 y Windows 10. A pesar de que el sistema se ha
  13. 13. actualizado durante todos estos años, el menú contextual sigue ahí y tiene un funcionamiento similar en todas las versiones. Menú contextual de un archivo Si hacemos clic sobre un archivo el menú contextual variará en función de la extensión que tenga ese archivo (su formato). Por ejemplo este es el menú contextual de un archivo con extensión PDF. En este menú vemos elementos que no aparecían en el menú contextual del escritorio de Windows, como por ejemplo la opción «Scan …» para comprobar con el antivirus que el archivo PDF no tiene virus ni otras amenazas conocidas. También podemos ver el elemento «IZArc» que abre un segundo menú con el que podemos comprimir el archivo PDF usando el compresor IZArc. Pero como ya he dicho este menú variará en función del tipo de archivo sobre el que lo llamemos. Por ejemplo si abrimos el menú contextual pinchando con el botón secundario sobre un archivo .DOC (archivo de Word) en vez de sobre un archivo .PDF obtenemos el siguiente menú contextual.
  14. 14. Como veis este menú es más extenso que el anterior y además incluye la opción imprimir que no la traía el otro menú contextual. Podemos encontrar muchísimos menús contextuales distintos, ya hemos visto algunos pero las variaciones son infinitas, en casi todos los programas encontraremos menús contextuales para ayudarnos a realizar tareas más rápidamente sin tener que navegar por las barras de herramientas de cada programa. De modo que solo vamos a ver los ejemplos ya mostrados. He querido explicar hoy que son y para qué sirven los menús contextuales porque de ese modo en próximos tutoriales haré referencia a ellos y si alguien no sabe lo que son los menús contextuales, tan solo tendrá que pasarse por aquí para hacerse una idea. Para quien quiera saber más sobre los menús contextuales les diré que es posible codificarlos añadiendo o quitándole elementos al mismo. Si bien alguna de estas operaciones pueden hacerse fácilmente otras son bastante más complejas y
  15. 15. escapan del alcance de este artículo. Otro día veremos cómo hacer fácilmente alguna modificación en el menú contextual. De momento y para los que quieran tener un control total sobre el menú contextual les recomiendo que lean este artículo sobre el menú contextual, pero con una ADVERTENCIA clara, el artículo no está recomendado para usuarios noveles y con poca experiencia ya que hay que manipular el registro de Windows para modificar el menú contextual. Por otro lado recomiendo a todos los que tengan más experiencia a que le echen un vistazo tanto al artículo como a la página de Erwind Ried. PAPELERA DE RECICLAJE Abrir la Papelera de reciclaje Para abrir la Papelera de reciclaje haremos doble clic en el icono Papelera de reciclaje en el Escritorio de Windows. La Papelera de reciclaje de Windows es usada para almacenar elementos (archivos y carpetas) que hemos eliminado, pero que podremos recuperar hasta que no la vaciemos. Recuperar Archivos o Carpetas Para recuperar todos los elementos de la papelera, sin tener ninguno seleccionado haremos clic en : se restaurarán en la ubicación de la que que fueron borrados. Si deseamos recuperar varios elementos, tras seleccionarlos haremos clic en . Vaciar la Papelera de reciclaje
  16. 16. Cuando estemos bien seguros de que no volveremos a necesitar ningún elemento, para borrar definitivamente el contenido de la Papelera de reciclaje haremos clic en . Otra forma es haciendo clic con el botón derecho sobre el icono de la Papelera de reciclaje y seleccionando luego la opción Vaciar papelera de reciclaje. Eliminar sólo elementos seleccionados Si sólo queremos eliminar los elementos que seleccionemos en la Papelera haremos clic en y seleccionaremos Eliminar. También podremos hacerlo seleccionando los elementos deseados para después clic con el botón derecho sobre uno de ellos, y seleccionar Eliminar en el menú contextual. Instalación y Desinstalación de un dispositivo. El requisito mínimo para realizar este procedimiento es pertenecer al grupo Administradores local o equivalente. Revise los detalles en "Consideraciones adicionales" de este tema. Desinstalar un dispositivo Normalmente, no es necesario usar el Administrador de dispositivos para desinstalar un dispositivo Plug and Play. Basta con desconectar el dispositivo Plug and Play del equipo. Sin embargo, es posible que deba reiniciar el equipo dependiendo del tipo de dispositivo. Para obtener más información, consulte las instrucciones del fabricante del dispositivo. Para desinstalar un dispositivo 1. Abrir el Administrador de dispositivos. 2. Haga doble clic en el tipo de dispositivo que desea desinstalar. 3. Haga clic con el botón secundario del mouse en el dispositivo específico que desee y, a continuación, haga clic en Desinstalar. También puede hacer doble clic en el dispositivo y, a continuación, en la ficha Controlador, hacer clic en Desinstalar. 4. En la página Confirmar la eliminación del dispositivo, seleccione Eliminar el software de controlador para este dispositivo si también desea quitar el paquete de controladores de dispositivo del almacén de controladores. . La opción Eliminar el software de controlador para este dispositivo quita el paquete del almacén de controladores. No quita el controlador que esté instalado actualmente para otros dispositivos operativos que usan el mismo controlador. Si quita el controlador del
  17. 17. almacén y el dispositivo se vuelve a conectar al equipo, Windows deberá buscar una copia del paquete de controladores en las ubicaciones de búsqueda estándar o incluso solicitar medios al usuario. Esta opción equivale a ejecutar el comando: pnputil -d -f <package.inf>. Para obtener más información, consulte Eliminar un paquete de controladores del almacén de controladores. 5. Haga clic en Aceptar para completar el proceso de desinstalación. 6. Cuando se complete el proceso de desinstalación, desconecte el dispositivo del equipo. Si se pide que reinicie el equipo, el proceso no se habrá completado y es posible que el dispositivo continúe funcionando hasta que el equipo se reinicie. Reinstalar un dispositivo Plug and Play Reinstale un dispositivo sólo si no funciona correctamente o ha dejado de funcionar. Antes de reinstalar un dispositivo, intente reiniciar el equipo y, a continuación, compruebe si el dispositivo funciona correctamente. Si no lo hace, reinstale el dispositivo. Para reinstalar un dispositivoPlug and Play 1. Abrir el Administrador de dispositivos. 2. Siga las instrucciones del procedimiento anterior para desinstalar el dispositivo. 3. Si se le pide que reinicie el equipo, siga estos pasos: o Conecte el dispositivo y, a continuación, reinicie el equipo. El dispositivo se detecta y reinstala al reiniciarse Windows. o Siga las instrucciones de la pantalla para completar la instalación. 4. Si no se le pide que reinicie el equipo, siga estos pasos: o En el Administrador de dispositivos, en el menú Acción, haga clic en Buscar cambios de hardware. o Siga las instrucciones que aparecerán en la pantalla. Nota Buscar cambios de hardware no reinstala ningún dispositivo Plug and Play si ya hay instalado un controlador en el equipo. Si no se ha desinstalado el dispositivo, Buscar cambios de hardware no detecta la conexión del dispositivo como un cambio. Debe desinstalar el dispositivo Plug and Play para que Window s inicie la
  18. 18. instalación cuando vuelva a conectar el dispositivo. Reinstalar un dispositivo no Plug and Play Reinstale un dispositivo sólo si no funciona correctamente o ha dejado de funcionar. Antes de reinstalar un dispositivo, intente reiniciar el equipo y, a continuación, compruebe si el dispositivo funciona correctamente. Si no es así, reinstale el dispositivo. Para reinstalar un dispositivono Plug and Play 1. Abrir el Administrador de dispositivos. 2. Siga las instrucciones del primer procedimiento para desinstalar el dispositivo. 3. Haga clic con el botón secundario del mouse en el nodo superior del panel de detalles. 4. Haga clic en Agregar hardware heredado. 5. En el Asistente para agregar hardware, haga clic en Siguiente y, a continuación, siga las instrucciones de la pantalla. Consideraciones adicionales  De forma predeterminada, el mínimo requerido para modificar controladores de dispositivo es la pertenencia al grupo Administradores o un equivalente. Un usuario estándar sólo puede modificar un controlador si la clase de instalación de dispositivos del controlador está en la directiva de equipo para permitir que los usuarios estándar instalen controladores para estas clases de dispositivos. Para obtener más información, consulte Configurar directivas de equipo para permitir a los no administradores instalar dispositivos específicos. WINDOWS 8 CARACTERISTICAS  El cambio más resaltante es la Pantalla de Inicio una nueva colorida interfaz encima del escritorio clásico, esta pantalla es el método primario para abrir apps, sitios web e información de redes sociales con las apps adecuadas. Esta
  19. 19. interfaz tiene el nombre clave de Modern UI, Metro UI ó solo Inicio. Es posible iniciar en esta pantalla de Inicio, o en el escritorio, activando una de las opciones en las propiedades de la barra de tareas. La interfaz ModernUI se ha descrito como la antítesis de un usuario avanzado por uno de sus diseñadores.33 Se puede abrir el escritorio pulsando en su propio icono, y se puede usar el mismo fondo de pantalla del escritorio en la pantalla de inicio. Esta interfaz se desactiva cuando la resolución de pantalla es inferior a 1024x768. Inicio también trae como novedad Apps son utilidades exclusivas de Windows 8, ocupan toda la pantalla y pueden acoplarse hasta 4 en la misma pantalla. Es posible cerrarlas con una X en la parte superior derecha. También se pueden alternar con Alt+Tab ↹, tanto modernas como escritorio clásico en caso de pantallas táctiles se toca la esquina superior izquierda de la pantalla.. Sus iconos pueden ser rectangulares o cuadrados, grandes y pequeños; agrupados y mostrar notificaciones. Estas apps modernas se cierran por sí mismas luego de unos minutos de inactividad (un truco para forzar el cierre de una app, es mover el puntero del ratón [o los dedos] al borde superior de la pantalla y deslizar hacia abajo).  Menú Inicio: Este elemento fue eliminado y su función la suple la Pantalla Inicio y la barra de Charm, la cual tiene una lista de cinco comandos: Búsqueda, Compartir, Botón alternar Escritorio Clásico e Inicio, Dispositivos y Configuración.34 El sistema de listas que lo caracterizó fue rediseñado para presentar, en primer plano, los programas instalados; y en el segundo, la lista completa de programas y comandos. El 2 de abril de 2014, Microsoft reconoció el error de la eliminación del menú de inicio y anunció que lo volverían a implementar en la siguiente versión de Windows.3  Internet Explorer 10: Aparte de incluirse como aplicación táctil, también se dispone como aplicación de escritorio; y ahora soporta HTML5 y CSS3, incluyendo una plataforma como Adobe Flash Player.  OneDrive: Ahora hay una App para ver rápidamente tus archivos en OneDrive ｢antes Skydrive｣.35  Configuración de PC: Una app metro para cambiar opciones sobre Pantalla Inicio, como colores y notificaciones.  Pantalla de bloqueo: Personalizable por el usuario que transmite notificaciones y protege el equipo contra el uso no autorizado. Además de fecha y hora, solo seis apps como máximo pueden mostrar sus notificaciones aquí. Quitarlo se debe arrastrar hacia arriba con el ratón o el dedo. Aparece pulsando ⊞ Win+L y antes de iniciar sesión, este último comportamiento no se puede desactivar.
  20. 20. VENTAJAS  El sistema operativo cuenta con un nuevo menú de inicio que es muy impecable ya que muestra solo las aplicaciones que el usuario quiere tener visibles en este, haciendo que disminuya el estrés visual.  Las aplicaciones son interactivas, al ser tan personalizado Windows 8 en el menú tiene acceso al correo electrónico, a una aplicación de mensajería instantánea con un diseño muy fluido.  Al crear una cuenta no pide un nombre si no tu cuenta de correo pero solo de Hotmail, porque con ello sincroniza las aplicaciones con tu correo, calendario, etc.  Skydrive es una de las aplicaciones que impresionó ya que es como la dichosa nube de Apple llamada I Cloud, que consiste tener archivos en un espacio virtual y acceder a ellos desde cualquier parte con una conexión a Internet.  El Sistema de Windows 8 es más rápido al encender el equipo.  Todo es muy personalizado. DESVENTAJAS  El Sistema Operativo está enfocado a tablets no a un computador que no cuente con pantalla táctil llamada touch, si no cuenta con este tipo de pantalla la experiencia de usuario no va a ser tan satisfactoria.  Las aplicaciones por a hora son gratuitas pero cuando el sistema operativo este en forma, algunas van hacer cobradas y esto no es muy favorable para las persona; como estudiantes y otra clases de bajos recursos.  La aplicación de Internet Explore que no es beta tiene una insuficiencia ya que no deja Instalar Adobe Flash Player y por este motivo no se pueden ver ciertos vídeos y juegos flash por lo que causa molestia.  Por el momento todas las aplicaciones no están en funcionamiento total, no solo porque son beta si no por que no están disponibles para varios países ente ellos Colombia, Argentina entre otros. Accesorios conlos que cuenta Windows 8 En Windows 8, desde la pantalla principal de mosaicos se hace clic en el botón con la fecha apuntando hacia abajo (se encuentra en la parte inferior izquierda de la pantalla, como se muestra en la imagen de abajo). Al hacer clic allí se mostrarán todas las aplicaciones instaladas por categorías, allí encontrarás la categoría Accesorios de Windows.
  21. 21. Uso y manejo de ventanas, archivos y carpetas. Para simplificar la manera en la que trabaja con sus archivos, Windows usa un sistema de almacenamiento jerárquico para organizar información en su equipo de una manera similar a la forma en la que usted organizar su información en la oficina. En lugar de organizar los papeles en folders manila dentro de archivadores, usted organiza archivos electrónicos en carpetas electrónicas en el disco de almacenamiento disponible en tu computador. Nosotros usamos Windows Explorer para ver las carpetas y archivos almacenados en su equipo. Con versiones anteriores a Windows 7, la ventana de Windows Explorer podría mostrar los contenidos de solo una carpeta a la vez. Con Windows 8, puedes ver los contenidos de varias carpetas en una única ventana, agregando las carpetas a una biblioteca. Esta nueva característica le permite acceder fácilmente a los archivos mientas aún mantiene su organización. CONOZCA SU EQUIPO Los programas, las herramientas y la información sobre su equipo se encuentran estructurados de forma jerárquica. La información está almacenada en archivos que se organizan en carpetas dentro de su disco duro y otros dispositivos de almacenamiento (como CD, DVD, o dispositivos USB). Las herramientas disponibles en cada ventana de carpeta varían en función de los contenidos de la carpeta, pero todas incluyen las siguientes características básicas:
  22. 22.  Barra de direcciones: La barra de direcciones refleja la ruta de navegación de sus carpetas. Cuantas más carpetas vaya a abrir, la barra de direcciones irá reflejando cada una de esas carpetas agregando una flecha adelante y atrás del nombre de la carpeta. Estas flechas permiten ver las carpetas que están por encima de la jerarquía o las que están por debajo. Por ejemplo, si hace clic en la flecha detrás del nombre de carpeta se mostrarán todas los directorios de nivel superior, si hace clic en la flecha después del nombre de carpeta, se mostrarán todas las carpetas que están dentro de la carpeta seleccionada. Nota: la ruta de una carpeta o archivo indica la dirección donde la carpeta o el archivo se encuentra almacenado en su disco duro. Una ruta típica comienza con la letra de la unidad y lista las carpetas y subcarpetas, separadas por barras invertidas ( ), por las que tiene que navegar para alcanzar el archivo o la carpeta.  Cinta de opciones: Microsoft ha decidido implementar su ya famosa Cinta de opciones a todas las ventanas del sistema. La cinta de opciones apareció por primera vez en algunas aplicaciones de Office 2007 como Word, Excel, PowerPoint y Access. Esta nueva interfaz permite trabajar de manera fluida e intuitiva y tal éxito llevó a que las ventanas del sistema en Windows 8 adoptarán esta nueva característica. La cinta de opciones alberga todas las herramientas necesarias para trabajar con las carpetas y archivos de la ventana.  Panel de navegación: Muestra una vista jerárquica de toda la estructura de almacenamiento de su equipo. Para visualizar los contenidos de una carpeta personal, haga clic sobre su nombre. Para expandirla, señálela y después haga clic sobre la flecha blanca que aparece a su izquierda. (Seleccione de igual forma la flecha para ocultar las subcarpetas.)  Panel de contenidos: Muestra los archivos y carpetas almacenadas en la carpeta seleccionada o el dispositivo de almacenamiento.
  23. 23. Cada unidad se identifica con una letra y en ciertos casos por una descripción. El disco duro primario de su equipo (donde se ha instalado el sistema operativo) está casi siempre identificado por la letra C. (Tradicionalmente, las letras A y B están reservadas para las unidades de disco, que han sido reemplazadas por las unidades de alta capacidad y que casi nunca se instalan en los equipos hoy en día.) si su equipo tiene discos duros adicionales, tendrá asignadas las siguientes letras (D, E, F…) en ese orden secuencial, seguidas por las unidades removibles. Puede navegar por la jerarquía de las carpetas de cada unidad, mostrando los contenidos de las carpetas dentro de otras carpetas hasta que dé con el archivo que busca. Este proceso de navegación se denomina exploración.
  24. 24. Sin embargo, no tiene que utilizar la exploración para encontrar los programas, herramientas e información que necesite durante su trabajo diario. No tiene ni que saber de forma precisa dónde se encuentran las cosas, pues Windows 8 aporta un sistema de vínculos que puede usar para navegar directamente por sus configuraciones y herramientas, sus programas y a ciertos almacenes de información. Cuando se instala Windows 8 en un equipo, se crean las siguientes carpetas de sistema:  Program Files: Donde se encuentran la mayoría de los programas (incluyendo los programas y herramientas que incluye Windows 8), archivos de instalación y demás carpetas que estos programas necesitan para su ejecución. Durante la instalación, se le ofrece la posibilidad de designar para ellos una carpeta diferente. A partir de ese momento, no podrá mover, copiar, renombrar o eliminar las carpetas ni los archivos. Si lo hace, el programa posiblemente deje de funcionar y no podrá desinstalarlo luego.  Users: La primera vez que un usuario inicia una sesión en el equipo, Windows 8 crea un perfil de usuario que contiene 12 subcarpetas: AppData, Contactos, Escritorio, Documentos, Descarga, Favoritos, Vínculos, Música, Imágenes, Juegos guardados, Búsquedas y Videos. Todos menos uno de ellas es accesible desde su carpeta personal,  que puede abrir haciendo doble clic en el ícono de su nombre de usuario. Como trabaja en su equipo y va a personalizar Windows, este se ocupará de guardar la información específica a cada perfil de usuario individual de esta carpeta. Nota: Si inicia una sesión en su equipo con más de un nombre de usuario, Windows crea una carpeta con el perfil de usuario para cada nombre. Si quiere hacer que los archivos de su equipo estén disponibles sin importar la forma de entrar en el sistema, guárdelo en la carpeta de perfil público. La carpeta de usuarios también contiene una carpeta de perfil público, cuyos contenidos son accesibles por cualquiera que inicie sesión en el equipo. Por defecto, la carpeta pública contiene cinco carpetas: Public Documents, Public Downloads, Public Music, Public Pictures y Public Videos. Los equipos que ejecutan las versiones que incluyen Windows Media Center también tienen una carpeta llamada Public Recorded TV.
  25. 25.  Windows: La mayoría de los archivos críticos del sistema se almacenan en esta carpeta. Puede observar, pero a menos que sepa realmente lo que está haciendo, ¡ni se le ocurra tocarlo! La mayoría de los usuarios de Windows 8 nunca accederán a los archivos de esta carpeta. Nota: Si actualizó desde Windows XP, la carpeta Windows de la versión anterior debería permanecer en su equipo. Sin embargo, se renombrará a Windows.Old durante el proceso de actualización para evitar confusiones.  PerfLog: En esta carpeta se encontrarán las informaciones de los subprocesos en Windows 8. En el siguiente ejercicio explorará el contenido de su disco duro, y accederá a las carpetas del sistema que llegan cuando instaló Windows 8.
  26. 26. No se necesitan archivos de práctica para este ejercicio. 1° En el Start Screen haga clic en el tile de Windows Explorer. Se acaba de abrir la ventana Libraries. 2° En el panel de navegación, haga clic en el ícono del directorio Computer. Ahora podrá ver los íconos de sus unidades de almacenamiento. La unidad C: está designada para su disco duro. Cuando usted vea el ícono de Windows encima del ícono del ícono del disco duro, esto indica que ese disco almacena el sistema operativo y por lo tanto, cualquier daño ocasionado a esta unidad puede afectar a los archivos del sistema. Si hubiera otro disco duro aparecería con la unidad D: y así sucesivamente. Una unidad de DVD o CD tomará la siguiente letra después de los discos duros.
  27. 27. 3° Haga doble clic en la unidad C: Se abre la ventana Local Disk (C:) y muestra su contenido. 4° Haga doble clic sobre la carpeta Program Files. Nota: Cuando tiene instalado Windows 8 de 64 bits, el sistema automáticamente crea dos tipos de Programs Files. Uno de ellos lleva la denominación (X86) indicando que en ese directorio se almacenarán los programas de 32 bits instalados en Windows 8 de 64bits. Dentro de la ventana Program Files encontrará todas las aplicaciones instaladas en Windows 8.
  28. 28. 5° En la barra de direcciones, haga clic en Local Disk (C:). Nuevamente acabamos de regresar a la ventana del contenido del disco duro. 6° Haga doble clic en la carpeta Users. Ahora puedes ver todas las carpetas creadas para cada usuario en su equipo. 7° Haga doble clic sobre la carpeta de alguno de los usuarios. La carpeta muestra su contenido. 8° Intente ingresar a la carpeta Pictures. Por lo general aparecerá un mensaje indicando que no tenemos permiso para acceder a esta carpeta.
  29. 29. 9° Haga clic en Continue. Como es usted el administrador del equipo, lo más seguro es que pueda entrar a ver el contenido de la carpeta. 10° Haga clic en la flecha al lado de Users y seleccione el directorio de su cuenta de usuario. Ahora puede ver todas sus carpetas creadas con su cuenta de usuario. Desde aquí podrá ordenar todos sus archivos. Uso de Menús contextuales, qué son y para qué sirven Windows 8 En Windows 8, el menú de opciones contextual se muestra cuando se hace click con el botón derecho del ratón en la esquina inferior izquierda de la pantalla o al presionar las teclas Windows+X. En el sistema Windows 8.1, puedes acceder de manera similar a este mismo menú que además, ahora, incluye algunas nuevas opciones. Para activarlo desde el escritorio de Windows, debes acceder primero a este entorno. Hazlo a través del icono que lo representa en la pantalla Inicio.
  30. 30. Una vez en el escritorio, podrás ver en la esquina inferior izquierda el botón Inicio, es el primero que aparece en la barra de Tareas. Como ves, con Windows 8.1 se ha recupera el botón Inicio del escritorio, un elemento muy tradicional en este sistema operativo. Ahora, al pincha sobre él con el botón izquierdo del ratón, el usuaio accede directamente a la pantalla Inicio de mosaicos, es decir, su funcionamiento es igual a presionar directamente la tecla Windows. Sin embargo, si pulsas sobre él con el botón secundario del ratón se abrirá el menú de opciones.
  31. 31. Este menú incluye bastantes opciones de configuración y del sistema. Entre ellas te resultará muy interesante la que te da la posibilidad de apagar, suspender y reiniciar el equipo o cerrar sesión. Todo ello directamente desde el escritorio de Windows 8.1.
  32. 32. Pero, además, de la opción de apagar el equipo, en este menú aparecen también otros accesos a herramientas del sistema y a opciones de configuración muy importantes. Por ejemplo, puedes abrir directamente el Panel de control, la función de búsqueda, el menú Ejecutar, el símbolo del sistema o el Administrador de tareas, de dispositivos y de equipos. Menú contextual desde la pantalla Inicio Ten en cuenta que este menú de opciones se encuentra también accesible desde la pantalla Inicio de Windows 8.1 (también lo estaba en Windows 8, pero con menos opciones). Para abrirlo, sitúate primero en el pantalla de mosaicos y, desde la esquina inferior izquierda de la pantalla, pulsa una vez con el botón derecho del ratón. Opcionalmente, también puedes hacer que aparezca este menú presionando la combinación de teclas Windows+X. Igual que antes, sólo tendrás que pinchar en la función que desees utilizar, y se llevará a cabo directamente. Obviamente, si pinchas en una de las que se utilizan desde el escritorio, se abrirá primero este entorno. Así, si pinchas en la entrada
  33. 33. Panel de control, se abrirá directamente el escritorio y allí lo hará también el Panel de control. PAPELERA DE RECICLAJE Abra la Papelera de reciclaje mediante un doble clic (o pulse dos veces) en el icono del Escritorio. Verá la lista de archivos de la Papelera de reciclaje; esta lista se administra como la de la ventana del Explorador de archivos: las herramientas del grupo Diseño de la pestaña Vista permiten definir su presentación.
  34. 34. Recuperar todo el contenido de la Papelera de Reciclaje Esta función permite reenviar todos los archivos y carpetas eliminados a su ubicación de origen. Active la pestaña Herramientas de Papelera de reciclaje - Administrar. Active el botón Restaurar todos los elementos del grupo Restaurar. Recuperar uno o varios archivos/carpetas Seleccione el o los archivos que desea recuperar en la ventana de la Papelera de reciclaje. Active la pestaña Herramientas de Papelera de reciclaje - Administrar. Active el botón Restaurar los elementos seleccionados del grupo Restaurar. También puede escoger la opción Restaurar del menú contextual de la selección. El o los archivos desaparecerán de la Papelera de reciclaje y estarán de nuevo disponibles en la ventana del Explorador de archivos; Windows vuelve a crear, si fuese necesario, la o las carpetas en las que estaban esos archivos. Instalación y Desinstalación de un dispositivo. Siga estos pasos para eliminar y reinstalar un dispositivo desde el Administrador de dispositivos.
  35. 35. 1. Pulse la combinación de las teclas logotipo de Windows + X y, a continuación haga clic en Device Manager (Administrador de dispositivos). 2. En la ventana Device Manager (Administrador de dispositivos),haga doble clic en el icono category (categoría) del dispositivo que desea desactivar. 3. Bajo la Device Manager category (categoría de Administrador de dispositivos),haga clic para seleccionar el dispositivo que desea desactivar. 4. En la barra de menú, haga clic en Action (Acción). 5. En el menú de Action (Acción), haga clic en Uninstall (Desinstalar). 6. En la ventana Confirm Device Uninstall (Confirmar la desinstalación del dispositivo), haga clic en el botón Aceptar (OK). 7. En la ventana Device Manager (Administrador de dispositivos),haga clic en la X en la esquina superior derecha de la ventana para cerrarla. NOTAS:  Cuando la computadora se reinicia, el sistema operativo encuentra el dispositivo e instala el controlador.
  36. 36.  Si el sistema operativo no encuentra automáticamente el controlador, descargue e instale el controlador necesario. Los controladores están publicados en la página de Asistencia de su modelo. WINDOWS 10 CARACTERISTICAS 1. El menú inicio Windows 10 El menú inicio clásico ahora si regresa de verdad, con acceso a todas las aplicaciones y lugares como lo hacías en Windows 7, pero además incluirá las live tiles o baldosas de la pantalla de inicio de Windows 8 muchas de las cuales contarán con información en tiempo real, y podrás anclar desanclar las que quieras a tu gusto. 2. Modo táctil La pantalla de inicio de Windows 8 con sus baldosas no desaparecerá por completo,el usuario podrádecidir si la quiere usar, especialmente útil para aprovechar dispositivos conpantallas táctiles, esto es lo que
  37. 37. Microsoftahora llama el “modo touch” de Windows 10. Desde la configuraciónpodrás decidirsi iniciar en el escritorio clásico o en el modo táctil, todo dependeráde tu preferenciapersonal y de las capacidades de tu PC. 3. Las aplicaciones Modern correrán en el escritorio En Windows 8 se introdujeron las aplicaciones Metro o Modern, que tomaban protagonismo en toda la pantalla y que parecían imposibles de cerrar o minimizar. Esta también fue una gran queja porque era muy confuso si tenías que manejarlas con el ratón. Ahora, en Windows 10, las aplicaciones Modern podrán verse en ventanas comunes y corrientes,con botones para maximizar, minimizar y cerrar. 4. Escritorios virtuales Microsoftfinalmente está agregando una característicaque hemos tenido en Linux y OS X desde hace años: los escritorios virtuales. Algo que solo se podíanlograr en Windows instalando aplicaciones de terceros.Ahora, podremostener varias áreas de trabajo o “escritorios” con diferentes aplicaciones abiertas. Para lograrlo se añadirá en Windows 10 un nuevo botón en la barra de tareas que nos dejará gestionar los diferentes espacios. 5. Multitarea mejorada La multitarea de siempre en Windows presionando ALT+TABen el teclado para mirar las diferentes aplicaciones abiertas va a mejorar mucho en Windows 10, principalmente gracias a los escritorios virtuales que ya mencionamos.Sin embargo,la función de windows snap para manejar varias ventanas a la vez que teníamos en Windows 7 regresaen esta nueva versión y mejorada. Gracias al botón de multitareas podremos ver todas las ventanas abiertas al mismo tiempo,no solo iconos representativos,lo que nos dará más control e información sobre lo que estamos ejecutando.
  38. 38. VENTAJAS Power Toys En 2019 Microsoft lanzó un pequeño set de herramientas open-source para Windows 10 bajo el nombre de “PowerToys”. Estas curiosas utilidades se encargan de realizar tareas sencillas pero tremendamente poderosas, como por ejemplo, crear “zonas” para reorganizar las ventanas que tenemos en pantalla o mostrar los atajos de teclado disponibles mediante una simple pulsación. Uno de mis power toys favoritos es PowerRename, una práctica utilidad con la que podemos renombrar varios archivos y carpetas a la vez. Algo que nos viene genial para automatizar una tarea que por otro lado resultaría de lo más tediosa.
  39. 39. Para instalar los Power Toys de Windows 10 en nuestro equipo primero debemos entrar en el repositorio de GitHub de Microsoft, y desde ahí descargarnos el archivo de instalación MSI más reciente. Modo oscuro El modo oscuro en las opciones de personalización de la interfaz es una característica que ya podemos encontrar en muchas de las apps para móviles más populares del momento. Desde hace un tiempo Windows 10 también se ha sumado a la fiesta con su propio modo oscuro. Puedes encontrar más detalles sobre cómo activarlo en este OTRO POST.
  40. 40. Vuelve el menú de inicio y desaparece el doble escritorio Eso del doble escritorio creo que no terminó de gustar a nadie y la gente de Microsoft ha tomado nota. Una de las grandes ventajas de Windows 10 es que vuelve el arranque clásico con el famoso botón de inicio a la cabeza. Con algunos cambios, eso sí. Un sistema más ligero y que consume menos recursos Windows 10 consume menos recursos que sus predecesores, lo que hace que trabajar con él sea más fluido que en ocasiones anteriores y mejore sensiblemente su rendimiento. Comentan que funciona especialmente bien en portátiles y notebooks antiguos. Éste es el mínimo que exige Windows 10 para funcionar correctamente:  Procesador: CPU con 1 GHz o superior  RAM: 1 GB (versión 32-bit) o 2 GB (versión 64-bit)  Disco duro: 16 GB (versión 32-bit) o 20 GB (versión 64-bit)  Tarjeta gráfica: DirectX 9 con WDDM 1.0 800×600
  41. 41. Mayor seguridad y fiabilidad Los de Redmond juran y perjuran que es su sistema operativo más seguro hasta la fecha. Habrá que esperar a que pase algo de tiempo para confirmarlo, pero de entrada, es una muy buena noticia: código fuente sin fisuras, mayores niveles de encriptación y un gestor de contraseñas más protegido. Ahí tenemos el ejemplo del conocido como Intelgate. Las vulnerabilidades «Spectre» y «Meltdown» recibieron sus correspondientes parches en actualizaciones que llegaron a una velocidad pocas veces vista. Aunque no era para menos, dada la repercusión del escándalo ocurrido en enero de 2018. Cortana Una de las novedades más llamativas es la inclusión del asistente virtual de Microsoft, Cortana. Es una mezcla de buscador, agenda y unas cuantas cosas más. Si quieres saber algo mas te recomiendo que eches un vistazo al post que escribimos sobre el tema. Explorador de Windows inteligente Las carpetas de Windows ahora recuerdan cuales son las carpetas más recientes y las que más utilizas, y te lo muestra cuando abres el explorador.
  42. 42. Después de un par de años haciendo uso del nuevo explorador de carpetas, os puedo asegurar que la diferencia resulta remarcable a la hora de navegar. Ahorramos muchos clics, que a la larga compensa y mucho. Útil y práctico. Escritorios virtuales Otra de las ventajas de Windows 10 es que ahora tienes la posibilidad de crear escritorios virtuales y usarlos a conveniencia. ¿Esto qué quiere decir? Pues que puedes crear/configurar 2 escritorios, y cambiar de uno a otro al gusto. Por ejemplo, puedes crear un escritorio para cosas del trabajo, y otro para temas de ocio. Desaparece Internet Explorer Después de más de 20 años dando la lata han jubilado a éste navegador para dejar paso a Edge. Se trata de un navegador más minimalista y ligero, que consume menos recursos que sus predecesores. Incluso han llegado a decir que consume menos RAM que Google Chrome (cosa no muy difícil de conseguir por otro lado). Si estamos acostumbrados a usar Internet Explorer al principio nos puede constar aclimatarnos. Pero una vez hemos aprendido dónde está cada cosa, todo son ventajas.
  43. 43. Sincronización en la nube A partir de ahora Windows podrá sincronizar tus datos y configuraciones de un dispositivo a otro simplemente con estar conectado a Internet. Por ejemplo, ahora podemos iniciar sesión en cualquier equipo con Windows 10 con nuestra propia cuenta de Outlook. Haciendo esto, el sistema es capaz de cargar el mismo fondo de pantalla en todas las sesiones, sincronizar nuestra cuenta de la Windows Store y facilitar el acceso a OneDrive directamente desde el explorador. Compatibilidad Si todas estas razones no fueran suficientes, también hay que decir que Windows 10 es capaz de ejecutar los programas que fueron diseñados para Windows 7 o Windows 8 sin apenas despeinarse. Por tanto, si tenemos reparos de pasarnos a Windows 10 por miedo a que nuestras aplicaciones dejen de ser compatibles, podemos estar tranquilos: Windows 10 ofrece un altísimo nivel de compatibilidad con versiones anteriores del sistema. DESVENTAJAS Windows 10 también tiene sus cosas negativas. Aunque con el paso del tiempo han ido corrigiendo muchos de estos errores, resulta interesante ver cuales fueron los fallos que se le achacaron al último Sistema Operativo de Microsoft cuando salió al mercado. Ya no reproduce DVDs Desaparece Windows Media Center, y con él la posibilidad de reproducir el formato DVD. Si quieres reproducir tus discos tendrás que instalar alguna aplicación externa. Actualización gratis solo el primer año Cuando se lanzó Windows 10 nos dijeron que si queríamos actualizar a Windows 10 tendríamos que hacerlo antes de agosto de 2016. Si no, tocaría pasar por caja. Por suerte, no ha acabado siendo así. A día de hoy, hemos comprobado que el servicio de actualización gratuita a Windows 10 aún sigue funcionando como el primer día. Sin embargo, las licencias oficiales que se anunciaron por 119 € (Windows 10 Home) y 199 € (Windows 10 Proffesional), han pasado a costar 145 € y 259 € respectivamente, a fecha de 2018.
  44. 44. Actualizaciones automáticas y obligatorias A partir de ahora las actualizaciones automáticas serán obligadas y solo si pasas por caja y te conviertes en usuario Pro podrás aplazar estas actualizaciones. Con el tiempo ésta puede convertirse en una de las grandes desventajas de Windows 10 sobre todo para usuarios avanzados que quieran evitar ciertas actualizaciones en su sistema. Bugs Cuando Windows 10 todavía era muy joven aparecieron varios bugs y errores de sistema. No fue nada grave, pero muchos usuarios todavía hoy lo miran con recelo. Privacidad Parece que un gran número de usuarios no están contentos con el nivel de privacidad que ofrece Windows 10, en aplicaciones como por ejemplo Cortana. ¿Qué hace Microsoft con las consultas de usuario que registra Cortana? Una respuesta que por ahora parece bastante difícil de determinar a ciencia cierta si nos guiamos únicamente por las explicaciones que ofrece el fabricante. Panel de control El clásico panel de control ha sido sustituido por un panel de configuración más sencillo pero con menos opciones. Puede que si vienes de usar una versión anterior de Windows te encuentres un poco perdido a la hora de manejar ciertos aspectos del sistema operativo. Por supuesto no es ningún problema grave, ya que como la mayoría de cosas en esta vida, todo es cuestión de acostumbrarse. Accesorios conlos que cuenta Windows 10 El menú de inicio de Windows 10.
  45. 45. Todas las aplicaciones, muestran los iconos ordenados alfabéticamente en el Menú de inicio. Accesorios de Windows 10 de serie. Seguir leyendo … 4.2 Tiles del menú de inicio. Las tiles se pueden activar como iconos dinámicos, mostrando contenido aleatorio. Se pueden desanclar del menú Inicio, cambiar de tamaño, anclar a la barra de tareas… (seguir leyendo). 4.3 Aplicaciones de la tienda de Windows. Ahora podemos agregar pequeñas aplicaciones a modo de accesorios que amplíen la funcionalidad de Windows 10. Ejemplos son Fotos, Mapas, Películas y TV, Aplicaciones de dibujo, etc, … La aplicación Contactos. Viene instalada por defecto.
  46. 46. 4.4 Accesibilidad de Windows 10: Narrador. Es una aplicación de escritorio que lee absolutamente todo lo que se encuentre en la ventana activa. Incluso va más allá de leer el texto disponible, pues describe el tipo de elemento activos y los elementos que lo componen. Por ejemplo, al abrir una ventana del directorio C: escuchamos vía audio: «Ventana c: tabla vista elementos,… la carpeta tiene 26 elementos.» Para ejecutarlo simplemente haz clic en el botón de Inicio y teclea narrador. Lupa de Windows 10. La lupa de Windows 10 es una aplicación que nos permite definir el zoom sobre cualquier elemento sobre el Escritorio. Para ejecutarla basta con hacer clic en el botón de Inicio y teclear lupa. Reconocimiento de voz. A través del micro podemos dictar para crear textos y ejecutar comandos orales en nuestro equipo. Microsoft Dictate. Para escribir con tu voz.
  47. 47. Teclado en pantalla. Pensado para pantallas táctiles y dispositivos móviles.  Modo continuo táctil / teclado y mouse.  El Mapa de caracteres. Resulta de ayuda para insertar símbolos especiales. Y el Editor de caracteres privados, que permite crear nuestros propios caracteres. Notas rápidas. Las famosas notas para recordatorios en tu escritorio. Post-it digitales. Paint. El clásico editor básico de imágenes digitales de Windows. Bitmaps.
  48. 48. Uso y manejo de ventanas, archivos y carpetas Windows 10 Para abrir todas las opciones que se ponen a nuestra disposición, lo primero que debemos hacer es abrir el explorador de archivos. Esto lo podremos hacer abriendo cualquier carpeta que queramos. Ahora debemos dirigirnos a la barra de herramienta y pulsar sobre “Archivo” y seguidamente sobre “Cambiar opciones de carpeta y búsqueda”
  49. 49. De esta simple forma accederemos a las opciones de carpeta Windows 10. Disponemos de tres secciones distintas: “General”, “Ver” y “Buscar”. Veremos la utilidad de cada una de ellas en los siguientes apartados
  50. 50. Eliminar acceso rápido al abrir carpeta Seguramente lo primero que veremos cuando abrimos el explorador de archivos desde la barra de tareas sea un directorio en el que aparecen los últimos archivos a los que hemos accedido y también las carpetas. Si estamos cansados ya de que nos aparezcan, desde las opciones de carpeta podremos cambiar esto: Situados en la pestaña “General”, debemos de fijarnos justamente en la primera de las opciones que tenemos “Abrir el explorador de archivos en:”. Debemos de desplegar la lista para poder elegir:  Acceso rápido: esta es la forma predeterminada, por lo que cuando abramos el explorador obtendremos los elementos recientemente abiertos  Este equipo: si elegimos esta opción, al abrir el explorador se nos mostrará directamente el directorio principal del sistema. Privacidad Además, podremos modificar la vista de acceso rápido para que se muestra lo que nosotros queramos. Para ello, situados en la pestaña “General” nos iremos a la última sección de “Privacidad”.
  51. 51.  Mostrar los archivos usados recientemente en el Acceso rápido: si desactivamos esta opción, no se mostrarán los últimos archivos a los que hemos accedido en el acceso rápido.  Mostrar las carpetas usadas con frecuencia en el Acceso rápido: de igual forma, desactivando esta opción no se mostrará las últimas carpetas a las que hayamos accedido  Borrar: con este botón borraremos el historial de acceso rápido del exportador de archivos Desactivando las opciones anteriores, lo que obtendremos al abrir el explorador serán las carpetas frecuentes, pero nunca las que hayamos accedido.
  52. 52. Abrir carpeta o archivo de un solo clic También podremos abrir los archivos y carpeta de un solo clic en nuestro mouse. Así podremos cambiar el histórico doble clic que tantas calorías nos hace perder. Para hacer esto debemos situarnos sobre la pestaña General de las opciones de carpeta Windows 10 e irnos a la segunda sección “Acciones al hacer clic en un elemento”. Si activamos la primera opción, solamente debemos de hace run clic para acceder a un archivo. Tendremos además dos sub-opciones:  Subrayar los títulos de iconos para que coincidan con los del explorador: se usar para subraya determinados archivos según nuestras preferencias de navegación  Subrayar los títulos de iconos solo cuando los señale: esto básicamente será lo mismo que lo anterior, pero actuará en todos los iconos y carpetas
  53. 53. Abrir carpetas en ventanas diferentes La ultima opción de la que disponemos en General es la posibilidad de abrir cada carpeta que abramos en la misma ventana (por defecto) o en una diferente. Para ello nos dirigiremos a la primera sección y tendremos que activar o desactivar una de las dos opciones que tenemos ahí.
  54. 54. Ahora vamos a pasar a ver las opciones más importantes que tenemos en la sección “Ver” de opciones de carpeta Poner vistas de carpeta en todas iguales La primera sección que nos encontramos en Ver, es la de poder aplicar la vista actual de la carpeta en donde estamos a todas las carpetas del sistema. De esta forma podremos hacer que todo el sistema tenga la misma representación de iconos y carpetas.  Para hacer esto, debemos de pulsar el botón “Aplicar a las carpetas” y todas ellas quedará iguales que la actual.  Si queremos restablecer el estado porque no nos gusta todo igual, pulsaremos sobre “restablecer carpetas”
  55. 55. Ver o mostrar archivos ocultos en Windows 10 Una de las opciones más interesantes que tenemos en esta sección de Ver, es la de mostrar los archivos ocultos de Windows 10. Esta opción se encuentra en la sección de “Configuración avanzada” Debemos dirigirnos a la línea “Archivos y carpetas ocultos” y dentro de ella, activar la opción “Mostrar archivos, carpetas y unidades ocultos”. De esta forma ya veremos casi todos los archivos ocultos del sistema.
  56. 56. Mostrar extensión de archivos y otras opciones avanzadas Otra de las opciones más reseñables en esta sección es la posibilidad de mostrar las extensiones de todos los archivos del sistema para así podremos cambiarlos si lo necesitamos. Para hacer esto debemos de localizar y desactivar la opción “Ocultar las extensiones de archivo para tipos de archivo conocidos”. Las demás opciones son algo menos importante y relevante. Si quieres puedes echarles un vistazo para ver que otras posibilidades tienes.
  57. 57. Uso de Menús contextuales, qué son y para qué sirven Windows 10 El menú contextual de Windows es el menú que se muestra cuando hacemos clic con el botón derecho del ratón sobre algún elemento del sistema, archivos, carpetas, escritorio, etc. Hemos visto en algunas ocasiones cómo añadir nuevas opciones al menú contextual para tenerlas siempre a mano, pero puede que en ocasiones queramos desactivarlo para que un determinado usuario no pueda acceder a estas opciones. Por eso, vamos a mostrar los pasos a seguir para desactivar el menú contextual en Windows10. Como puedes imaginar, esta opciónno está disponible en la página de configuración de Windows, por lo tanto, vamos a tener que acceder al registro del sistema para desactivar el menú contextual. Como en otras ocasiones, siempre que vamos a
  58. 58. hacer alguna modificaciónen el registro, es recomendable hacer previamente una copia de seguridad del mismo. Pasos a seguirpara desactivar el menú contextual de Windows Una vez hecho, ya podemos abrir el registro lanzando el comando regedit desde una ventana Ejecutar y a continuación navegar hasta la ruta HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionPoli ciesExplorer. Ahora, dentro de la clave del registro Explorer, hacemos clic sobre el panel de la derecha de la ventana del registro con el botón derecho del ratón y seleccionamos la opción Nuevo > Valor DWORD de 32 bits. A este nuevo valor le tenemos que dar el nombre de NoViewContextMenu yuna vez creado, hacemos doble clic sobre él y establecemos su valor en hexadecimal a 1. 1 significa que el menú contextual no aparecerá, se mostrará desactivado, mientras que si le dejamos con el valor 0 por defecto, el menú contextual seguirá apareciendo. A partir de este momento, cuando se haga clic con el botón derecho del ratón sobre algún elemento del sistema, escritorio, archivos o carpetas, no aparecerá el menú contextual con las opciones que contiene. Aunque Windows permite crear usuarios con distintos permisos sobre el sistema, la opción de desactivar el menú contextual de Windows es una manera de restringir aún más todo lo que puede hacer un usuario en el sistema.
  59. 59. Si en algún momento queremos volver a activar el menú contextual del sistema, lo único que tenemos que hacer es repetir estos pasos y borrar el valor del registro NoViewContextMenu o bien cambiar su valor a 0. Si cualquiera de los cambios en el registro de Windows no son efectivos de manera automática, podemos probar a reiniciar el sistema para que se apliquen los cambios. La Papelera de Reciclaje Este directorio nos permite almacenar archivos que deseamos eliminar de nuestro sistema y si estos se encuentran en este lugar, también tendremos la posibilidad de restaurarlos a donde estaban anteriormente. Veamos a continuación que podemos hacer con este almacén de archivos basura de Windows. Abrir la papelera de reciclaje y opción del icono Windows por defecto trae el icono de la papelera de reciclaje en el escritorio del sistema. Para acceder al directorio simplemente tendremos que hacer doble clic en él y se nos abrirá su contenido.  Para abrir las opciones de la papelera de reciclaje, nos vamos a la barra de herramientas y pulsamos sobre “Administrar”  Pulsamos sobre “Propiedades de la papelera de reciclaje”
  60. 60.  En esta ventana dispondremos de varias opciones: o Tamaño de la papelera: podremos asignarle un tamaño personalizado a la papelera. De esta forma los archivos más antiguos se irán eliminando y esta está llena o No mover archivos a la papelera: si activamos esta opción los archivos se eliminarán directamente si almacenarse en la papelera o Cuadro de diálogo: si activamos esta casilla se nos mostrará un mensaje para la eliminación definitiva de los archivos La papelera de reciclaje es un almacén para los archivos eliminados en cualquiera de las particiones o discos duros de nuestro sistema. Esto no implica que todos los archivos estén ubicados en un solo directorio, cada disco duro tendrá un almacén para estos archivos. Si vamos a la opción de “liberar espacio” de cualquiera de nuestros discos duros o particiones, veremos que sale una papelera de reciclaje en todos ellos.
  61. 61. Aunque virtualmente estén todas conectadas, los archivos estarán almacenados en cada disco duro por separado. Ocultar icono de papelera de reciclaje Windows 10 Si lo que queremos es ocultar el icono de la papelera de nuestro escritorio tendremos que hacer lo siguiente. Este proceso es válido también para restaurar su icono.  Nos vamos al escritorio y pulsamos con botón derecho sobre él  Elegimos el botón “personalizar”
  62. 62. Esta opción la tendremos disponible, aunque no tengamos Windows activado.  En la ventana de configuración nos iremos al apartado de “Temas”  Navegando en sus opciones tendremos que darle a “Configuración de iconos de escritorio”  En la nueva ventana podremos seleccionar qué iconos queremos que se muestren en nuestro escritorio. Este equipo, Usuario, Red, Papelera de reciclaje  Desactivamos la casilla que corresponde a este para quitarla del escritorio
  63. 63.  Pulsamos en “aceptar” para confirmar los cambios Ya habremos quitado del escritorio este icono, tanto el icono que representa la papelera llena o vacía. Cambiar icono de papelera de reciclaje Windows 10 Para cambiar el icono de la papelera de reciclaje, podremos hacerlo en la misma pantalla de configuración del apartado anterior.  Para hacer esto, tendremos que seleccionar uno de los iconos de la papelera y pulsar sobre “Cambiar icono”  Se nos abrirá una ventana con una lista de iconos que podremos seleccionar
  64. 64. Si elegimos uno cualquier y pulsamos en “Aceptar”, ya tendremos el icono de la papelera de reciclaje cambiado.
  65. 65. Eliminar directamente un archivo en Windows 10 Otra opción que tenemos para borrar directamente los archivos que queramos y sin necesidad de pasar por la papelera de reciclaje es con la combinación de teclas “Mayúsculas + Supr”.
  66. 66. Se nos mostrará un mensaje de aviso para confirmar la eliminación. Programar eliminación automática de archivos de la papelera de reciclaje Este es otro truco muy útil que podemos configurar de nuestra papelera de reciclaje. Podremos decidir que, pasada una cierta cantidad de días, los archivos que esta contienen se eliminen automáticamente. Veamos cómo hacerlo  Nos vamos a inicio y pulsamos sobre la rueda dentada de configuración  En el panel de configuración pulsamos sobre “Sistema”  Dentro de esta, pulsamos sobre la opción de “Almacenamiento”  Localizamos la opción en la parte derecha de “Cambiar el modo de liberar espacio automáticamente”  Si nos vamos a la sección de “Archivos temporales”. Veremos una opción para “Eliminar archivos de la papelera de reciclaje si llevan en este más de…”  Si desplegamos la lista podremos elegir cuándo se eliminarán los archivos de la papelera automáticamente
  67. 67. Instalación y Desinstalación de un dispositivo La cantidad de accesorios USB que se instalan en los ordenadores con Windows 10 es muy elevada, y con ellos llegan sus controladores -que se quedan residentes si se deja de utilizar el dispositivo-. Para que esto no sea motivo de fallos de funcionamiento en los nuevos periféricos, lo ideal es eliminar estos. Mostramos cómo hacerlo. En algunas ocasiones los mencionados drivers pueden ser los culpables de una mala instalación de un nuevo accesorio USB, como por ejemplo una impresora o un Smartphone . El caso, es que este puede no funcionar de forma correcta e, incluso, puede ocurrir que Windows 10 no reconozca el periférico en cuestión (pese a que sea un despido Plug & Play). Por lo tanto, si se tiene claro que el antiguo no se utilizará más, lo recomendable es eliminar el controlador que utiliza. Por cierto, la solución que vemos a mostrar tambiénse puede utilizar si un accesorio USB deja de funcionar de forma correcta y comienza a dar fallos. Al eliminar su controlador e instarlo de nuevo, todo empieza desde cero y permite que muchos de los problemas que se tiene desaparezcan.
  68. 68. Cómo desinstalar le controlador de un accesorioUSB Por suerte, realizar esto es algo muy sencillo y que no necesita de software de terceros, ya que en Windows 10 se incluye todo lo necesario para conseguir esto sin el más mínimo problema (y sin necesidad de tener excesivos conocimientos). Eso sí, para proceder es necesario conectar el dispositivo en cuestión para conseguir eliminar lo que causa los problemas -o puede llevar a que ocurra lo que indicamos-. Hecho esto, se debe hacer lo siguiente:  Accede al Administrador de dispositivos escribe este texto en el cuadro de búsqueda que hay en la barra inferior del escritorio de Windows 10. Pulsa en el resultado para acceder  Ahora debes revisar hasta localizar el accesorios elegido para eliminar los controladores, es posible que no esté dentro del apartado USB (por ejemplo, una webcam estará en el aparatado Cámara)  Ahora debes pulsar en él con el botón derecho del ratón y en el menú que parece selecciona Desinstalar dispositivo
  69. 69.  Es posible que aparezca un mensaje de texto que debes Aceptar o, en su defecto, una alerta de sonido que indica que se he comenzado con el proceso. Cuando esta finaliza, simplemente debes retirar el periférico USB y habrás finalizado Ya no tendrás rastro alguno del dispositivo en cuestión y no te dará problemas con nuevos que instales. Si lo deseas, se puede proceder a darle uso de nuevo, pero se tendrá que instalar su controlador de nuevo y, esto, es lo que permite solucionar algunos problemas de funcionamiento como hemos indicado antes. Una solución sencilla y efectiva.
  70. 70. BIBLIOGRAFIAS https://sites.google.com/site/windows7y8/windows-7/caracteristicas-windows-7 https://donaldocepeda.wordpress.com/2011/03/24/caracteristicas-y-funciones-de-sistema- operativo-windows-7/ https://www.aboutespanol.com/10-accesorios-de-windows-7-3507736 https://informaticapc.com/microsoft-windows-7/ventanas-iconos-accesos-directos.php https://culturacion.com/consejos-y-trucos-para-el-manejo-de-carpetas-en-windows-7 https://informaticapc.com/microsoft-windows-7/papelera.php https://www.actualidadgadget.com/el-menu-contextual-que-es-y-para-que-sirve-el-menu- contextual/ https://forsenergy.com/es-es/devmgr/html/2fd3c71e-fda3-4676-8268-670ca0060914.htm https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_8 https://sites.google.com/site/semespro/ventajas-y-desventajas http://blogwindows8paola.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_17.html https://www.ediciones- eni.com/open/mediabook.aspx?idR=77ba3d87d1ed52181f742e163696e7c5 https://www.sony-latin.com/es/electronics/support/personal-computers/articles/00021381 https://elandroidefeliz.com/pros-y-contras-de-windows-10/ https://www.profesionalreview.com/2018/11/29/opciones-de-carpeta-windows-10/ https://www.adslzone.net/windows-10/como-desactivar-menu-contextual-windows-10/ https://www.profesionalreview.com/2018/11/17/papelera-de-reciclaje-windows-10/ https://topesdegama.com/noticias/apps-software/evita-problemas-windows-10-accesorios-usb

