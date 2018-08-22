Textual fibra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. JUSTIFICATIVA A pesquisa justifica-se pela necessidade de compreender a importância do assistente social nas unidades b...
2. OBJETIVOS 2.1. OBJETIVO GERAL Apresentar o diagnóstico do funcionamento do sistema único de saúde (SUS) quanto ao atend...
4. REFERENCIAL TEÓRICO O Estatuto da criança e do adolescente (ECA), criado em 13 de Julho de 1990, afirma em seu artigo 2...
5.2. LEVANTAMENTO E ANÁLISE DE DADOS Obtenção de dados oficiais em relação aos atendimentos de saúde na unidade básica de ...
7. REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS VON SPERLING, Marcos. Princípios do Tratamento Biológico de Águas Residuárias – Introdução à...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADE FEDERAL RURAL DA AMAZÔNIA INSTITUTO CIBERESPACIAL INSTITUTO SOCIOAMBIENTAL E DOS RECURSOS HIDRICOS CURSO DE GRADUAÇÃO EM ENGENHARIA AMBIENTAL E ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS RAFAEL MARCELO ALMEIDA CARNEIRO CISTERNAS COMO FERRAMENTA DE PROMOÇÃO DA JUSTIÇA SOCIOAMBIENTAL NOS BAIRROS PERIFÉRICOS DE BELÉM PARÁ. BELÉM-PA 2016
  2. 2. RAFAEL MARCELO ALMEIDA CARNEIRO CISTERNAS COMO FERRAMENTA DE PROMOÇÃO DA JUSTIÇA SOCIOAMBIENTAL NOS BAIRROS PERIFÉRICOS DE BELÉM PARÁ. Plano de trabalho apresentado à Comissão de Trabalho de Conclusão de Curso do Curso de Graduação em Engenharia Ambiental e Energias Renováveis da Universidade Federal Rural da Amazônia como requisito parcial para avaliação da disciplina Trabalho de Conclusão de Curso I. Orientadora: Profª Dra. Silvana Veloso BELÉM-PA 2016
  3. 3. 1. JUSTIFICATIVA A pesquisa justifica-se pela necessidade de compreender a importância do assistente social nas unidades básicas de saúde (como é o caso da UBS TELÉGRAFO – objeto de estudo desta pesquisa) na garantia do atendimento essencial para crianças de 0 a 12 anos. Atualmente a compreensão da relação entre a demanda por atendimento e eficiência do atendimento. Diante deste desafio apresentado torna-se fundamental a proposição de alternativas viáveis para a superação das problemáticas referentes ao tema proposto. Neste contexto o presente trabalho tem como objetivo geral abordar as causas da referida problemática e sobretudo as consequências mais graves para a faixa etária de crianças, que residem no bairro do Telégrafo localizado na periferia de Belém.
  4. 4. 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1. OBJETIVO GERAL Apresentar o diagnóstico do funcionamento do sistema único de saúde (SUS) quanto ao atendimento de baixa complexidade a crianças na unidade básica de saúde no bairro do Telégrafo, Belém.Pa. 2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS 2.2.1. Apresentar dados mais recentes de atendimentos a crianças na referida unidade de saúde, identificando as principais causas de doenças neste público - alvo; 2.2.2. Mostrar a importância do assistente social para a garantia do direito à saúde com qualidade para crianças na unidade básica de saúde; 3. PROBLEMATIZAÇÃO O assistente social faz parte de equipe multidisciplinar presente nas unidades básicas de saúde no município de Belém. Este profissional é imprescindível no acompanhamento e monitoramento da aplicação da legislação do Estatuto da criança e do adolescente (ECA) em relação ao atendimento de crianças nestes espaços, levando em consideração a demanda e as necessidades das mesmas. A saúde infantil é um assunto de extrema importância para a sociedade brasileira, e para estas terem qualidade de vida significa um desenvolvimento humano mais adequado com políticas públicas executadas afim de garantir este direito fundamental. As unidades básicas de saúde são responsáveis pelo atendimento da população residente no entorno destas, as pessoas que as procuram tem um perfil de menor poder aquisitivo com características socioeconômicas bastante complexas, necessitando de acolhimento e atendimento de excelência na atenção básica para seus filhos e filhas como preconiza a lei.
  5. 5. 4. REFERENCIAL TEÓRICO O Estatuto da criança e do adolescente (ECA), criado em 13 de Julho de 1990, afirma em seu artigo 2º: “considera-se, criança para efeitos desta lei, a pessoa até doze anos de idade incompletos, e adolescentes, aqueles que estão com dezoito anos de idade incompletos”(BRASIL,1990). Centenas de crianças brasileiras constantemente estão sujeitas a riscos sociais, devido à carência de efetivação de políticas públicas e o não cumprimento dos deveres e direitos destinados à crianças e adolescentes visando à proteção integral destes. É importante salientar que o ECA, na lei 8.069/90 em seus primeiros artigos, os quais enquadrados como direitos fundamentais (vida, nome, liberdade, saúde, alimentação, etc.), transversalizados à direitos humanos para crianças e adolescentes(BRASIL,1990). Ao longo da história da sociedade latino-americana é marcante a evidência de desigualdades sociais como: pobreza, miséria, fome e muitas outras mazelas, que afetaram principalmente crianças e adolescentes. “Ignorar esse amplo segmento de nossa população é fazer uma história social, uma história de família, uma história de vida privada ou história do cotidiano, incompletas, omissas, insuficientes” (MARCÍLIO,1998). O papel do assistente social no que diz respeito aos direitos de crianças, basicamente consiste no processo de escuta dos pais de usuários, além de acompanhamento ao atendimento oferecido na rede de atendimento. Este trabalho tem uma abordagem focada na temática da importância do assistente social para a garantia de direito básico à saúde de crianças na unidade básica de saúde do bairro do Telégrafo. 5. METODOLOGIA A metodologia para a realização deste estudo será subdividida nas seguintes etapas: pesquisa bibliográfica; levantamento e análise de dados e obtenção de acervo fotográfico. 5.1. PESQUISAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Realizadas em consulta a Bibliotecas presenciais e virtuais, através de disponibilização de informações de ong’s e dados quantitativos de sites de Instituições públicas da União, estadual e municipal.
  6. 6. 5.2. LEVANTAMENTO E ANÁLISE DE DADOS Obtenção de dados oficiais em relação aos atendimentos de saúde na unidade básica de saúde, referente à faixa etária de estudo nesta pesquisa. Posteriormente os dados serão analisados e, consecutivamente qualificados. 5.3. OBTENÇÃO DE ACERVO FOTOGRÁFICO Registro fotográfico do local de estudo, com ênfase nos atores sociais presentes na unidade de atendimento básico. 6. CRONOGRAMA DE EXECUÇÃO Meses 05 06 07 Pesquisas Bibliográficas X x Visita de campo x Coleta de Dados e análise x x Elaboração de questionário x Aplicação de questionário x
  7. 7. 7. REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS VON SPERLING, Marcos. Princípios do Tratamento Biológico de Águas Residuárias – Introdução à qualidade das águas e ao tratamento de esgotos, v.01. Minas Gerais: ABES, 1995

