Spain goya

  1. 1. GOYA
  2. 2. FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE GOYA ● He was a Spanish painter and printmaker. ● He was born in a lower-middle class in 1746. ● He studied painting from the age 14. ● When he was 24 he travelled to Italy to learn techniques from other painters. ● He had Susac’s syndrom as a cause of deafness that gave way to the `black era´ of the painter. ● Goya´s art announces contemporary painting and he is consider one of the most relevant Spanish painters and one of the masters of the history of world art.
  3. 3. MOST IMPORTANT PAINTINGS EL 3 DE MAYO EN MADRID, 1814 EL AQUELARRE, 1798 SATURNO DEVORANDO A SU HIJO, 1819-1823
  4. 4. MOST IMPORTANT PAINTINGS LA MAJA DESNUDA, 1797-1800 LA FAMILIA DE CARLOS IV, 1800-1801 EL AQUELARRE (O EL GRAN CABRÓN), 1821
  5. 5. FUN FACTS ➔ Goya is buried in San Antonio de la Florida (Madrid), but without head! It has been lost for more than 200 years. ➔ The stinginess was one of the features that defined the painter. It is said that he charged an extra so that in his works the hands of the portrayed appeared. That is why in many paintings they are not seen. ➔ He was a very fast painter. To make his paintings he used brushes, spatula, fingers, and even the back of a spoon. ➔ Although it is one of the most important artists it was hard to get the title, like 3 attempts.

