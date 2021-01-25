Hungary heritage

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historical heritage sites in Hungary
Minaret of Érd The Minaret of a famous Turkish leader called Hamza can be found at Érd. Érd is a city close to Budapest an...
Hungary was occupied by the Osman Empire for approximately 150 years. Beside minarets, the turkish occupation left us bath...
Buda Castle Buda Castle is a huge palatial structure that dominates the hill's Castle District and offers some of the best...
It's a great monument to explore after nightfall, when it's lit up in spectacular fashion. Buda Castle is a massive 18th-c...
You can have a ride in the fully restored historic Castle Funicular Railway, which departs from the Buda end of the famous...
The Feszty Panorama Arrival of the Hungarians
  1. 1. Historical heritage sites in Hungary
  2. 2. Minaret of Érd The Minaret of a famous Turkish leader called Hamza can be found at Érd. Érd is a city close to Budapest and to out town, Százhalombatta. It is 23 meters tall. A minaret is a tall slender tower, with a balcony from which a muezzin calls Muslims to prayer.
  3. 3. Hungary was occupied by the Osman Empire for approximately 150 years. Beside minarets, the turkish occupation left us baths, words, famous dishes such as stew or stuffed cabbage, and great variety of crops.
  4. 4. Buda Castle Buda Castle is a huge palatial structure that dominates the hill's Castle District and offers some of the best views over the beautiful Danube located on the west bank of the Danube in Buda's Old Town area, where you'll find many of Budapest's most important historic sites and tourist attractions.
  5. 5. It's a great monument to explore after nightfall, when it's lit up in spectacular fashion. Buda Castle is a massive 18th-century, Neo- Baroque-style structure of more than 200 rooms. These are arranged in a symmetrical layout around the 62-meter-high central dome facing the Danube. The castle was badly damaged in WWII, but much of the exterior has since been fully restored. Although the interior was also stripped and destroyed during the war, parts are open to the public. This entire historic landmark is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site
  6. 6. You can have a ride in the fully restored historic Castle Funicular Railway, which departs from the Buda end of the famous Széchenyi Chain Bridge and deposits travelers in the heart of the Castle District, which is one of the most emblematic architectural masterpieces of the city.
  7. 7. The Feszty Panorama Arrival of the Hungarians

