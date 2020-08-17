Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ø Comprehensive multi-specialty care, all under one roof Experienced team with the nest surgical & medical expertiseØ Adv...
CORE SPECIALTIES CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN BARIATRIC SURGERY CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN IN-VITRO FERTILIZATION (IVF) Today, Obe...
CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN GASTROENTEROLOGY & MAS GI SURGERY Centre is all set to provide services for Preventive, Diagnostic...
CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU) Dept. takes care of critical moments including trauma & high risk condit...
3rd & 4th Floor, Shital Varsha III, Nr. Vijay Char Rasta, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-9, Gujarat, India. Phone : 079-48912882, ...
Radiance best multi speciality hospital in ahmedabad

Looking for the Best Multi speciality hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat? Radiance Hospital Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmedabad is an established and reliable healthcare services provider. At Radiance Hospitals, we believe in creating a sheer aura of health induced by a gamut of healthcare solutions and multi-specialty approach. Radiance Hospitals is meant to provide the quintessential care leveraged by leading-edge medical infrastructure and best-inclass medical & tness and trapped intosurgical experts under one roof, for the people who fail to maintain the cage of ailments.

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Ø Comprehensive multi-specialty care, all under one roof Experienced team with the nest surgical & medical expertiseØ Advanced Operation Theatres with Class 100 Laminar air owØ 12 bedded ICU, working 24 X 7 & supported by trained & Skilled nursing staff and intensivistsØ First time in India, 4 K laparoscopic set from Wolf- GermanyØ In-house diagnostic & imaging facility; Radiology & PathologyØ Best-in-class post care wards, rooms with a choice of categoryØ CORE FEATURES To be hale and happy is everyone's birth-right. At Radiance Hospitals, we believe in creating a sheer aura of health induced by a gamut of healthcare solutions and multi-specialty approach. Radiance Hospitals is meant to provide the quintessential care leveraged by leading-edge medical infrastructure and best-in- class medical & surgical experts under one roof, for the people who fail to maintain tness and trapped into the cage of ailments.
  2. 2. CORE SPECIALTIES CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN BARIATRIC SURGERY CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN IN-VITRO FERTILIZATION (IVF) Today, Obesity has become lifestyle induced disease to larger extent in addition to the few amount of contribution by genetic factors. At Radiance Hospitals, centre is equipped to cater all sort of obesity related problems and provide holistic treatment for Morbid Obesity associated with Diabetes, Infertility, Hypertension, Sleep Apnea, Depression & Joint Problems. Centre is well-supported by Expert team of Metabolic-GI Surgeon & Gastroenterologist. Type of Bariatric Surgeries; Sleeve Gastrectomy / with bandØ Gastric Bypass Roux-En-Y / with bandØ Mini Gastric BypassØ Bilio-pancreatic diversion with duodenal switchØ Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery (SILS)Ø Intragastric Air BaloonØ Laparoscopic Bariatric SurgeryØ Robotic Bariatric SurgeryØ st Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) Scarless Procedure - 1 time in GujaratØ Gamut of Methods for Bariatric Solutions Infertility treatment always demand patience and field expertise to deal with. Centre at Radiance Hospitals has dedicated centre to take care of the same adapting the most advanced proven technology combined with years of rich experience of field experts. Available Facilities Ovulation InductionØ IUI - Intra - Uterine InseminationØ Reproductive Surgery : LaparoØ Hysteroscopy for evaluation of Infertility IVF - In-vitro FertilisationØ Assisted HatchingØ Genetic CounsellingØ Ø Frozen Embryo Transfer CryopreservationØ ICSI – Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm InjectionØ Andrology ServiesØ Surgical Sperm RetrievalØ
  3. 3. CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN GASTROENTEROLOGY & MAS GI SURGERY Centre is all set to provide services for Preventive, Diagnostic and therapeutic Surgical Intervention of Upper & lower GI Section. Centre offers all types of joints related comprehensive care supported by team of eminent experts. Ø Dedicated Endoscopy unit to cater all types of GI ailments Endoscopic Procedures includes; Colonoscopy, Upper GI Gastroscopy and ERCPØ Facility for Ultrasound guided endoscopy and for Biopsy Sample CollectionØ Dept. of MAS along with the management of rare surgery also impart training on live casesØ MAS Team has performed more than 17000 Minimal Access GI Surgeries, 1200 obesityØ surgeries using laparoscopic and Robotic interventions. These broad spectrum of surgeries include; Robotic Bariatric and GI Surgeries, Gastric Sleeve, Splenectomy, Nephrectomy through Single Port Surgery, Lap. Adrenalectomy, Lap. Hemicolectomies, Lap. Achalasia Cardia, Lap. CBD exploration, Lap. MAL Syndrome, Lap. Choledochoduodenostomy/ Jenunostomy, Lap. Hiatus Hernia, Lap. Lower partial Gastrectomy, Lap. Nephrectomy, Lap. Splenectomy, Lap. Liver Cyst Excision, Lap. Inguinal Hernias, Lap. Ventral Hernias, Lap. Difficult Cholecystectomy/Appendicectomy, Lap. Difficult Hysterectomy. st Centre also earned the name by doing rare surgeries for the first time in Gujarat, India or Asia respectively; 1 RoboticØ Bariatric Surgeries, Robotic Gastric Bypass with Cholecystectomy, Duodenectomy, Robotic Median Arcuate Ligament (MAL Syndrome) etc. CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN JOINT REPLACEMENT Ø Knee/Hip/Shoulder/Elbow Replacement and treatment related to joint Centre has independent skill-set to run the division of Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine.Ø Division offers total Management of ligament & Sport injuries, Frozen Shoulder, Stabilisation for dislocations, Cartilage replacement, Osteotomy around Knee etc. Advanced shoulder & Knee ArthroscopyØ Centre also performs; revision of Joint replacement, Cartilage regeneration and repair andØ advanced care for orthopaedic infections and surgeries for multiple fractures. Centre is also prepared to cater all types of Accident & Trauma Care supported byØ multi-specialty and emergency team approach.
  4. 4. CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU) Dept. takes care of critical moments including trauma & high risk conditions Ø Dept. of ICU services function 24 X 7 12 bedded ICU supported by trained nursing staff and experienced intensivistsØ Close co-ordination with Emergency & Trauma DepartmentØ Caters to the broad array of critical conditions like; Poisioning, Neurological emergencies, Cancer Critical care, KidneyØ or Liver failure, Pneumonia/ARDS & High Risk Pregnancy etc. Dept. equipped with new generation ventilators with multi-para monitoring system for continuous observationØ Bed side facilities for performing 2D Echo Doppler & Ultrasound Sonography etc.Ø Dept. also takes care of Pain Management, CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy)Ø CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN NEURO & SPINE SURGERY Brain & Spine are the most delicate and sensitive organ of a human body and needs focused and compassionate care. Centre takes care of all types of brain and spine related ailments with utmost care. Ø Dept. provides comprehensive treatment for varied Neurological Orders & Spine conditions Most experienced and skilled team of Neuro & Spine expertsØ Advanced Operation Theatre to perform surgeries from minor to major related to Brain & traumaØ conditions Centre for Spine Surgery takes care of a wide range of services; Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery,Ø Spinal Tumour, Vascular malformation excision, Cervical & lumber artificial disc replacement surgery, Correction of scoliosis and other deformities. ANCILLARY SERVICES & OTHER SPECIALTIES Ø Dedicated Sleep study Unit Plastic and Cosmetic SurgeryØ Oncology & Urology SurgeryØ IVF Clinic supported by Dept. of Gynaec SurgeryØ In-house services – Pathology, RadiologyØ
  5. 5. 3rd & 4th Floor, Shital Varsha III, Nr. Vijay Char Rasta, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-9, Gujarat, India. Phone : 079-48912882, (M) +91 70432 11118 FOR MORE INFORMATION : 999 87 333 77

