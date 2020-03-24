Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Radhika Chintamani
CONTENTS • Introduction • History • Exercise Psychology • Role Of Sports Psychology • Principles Of Rehabilitation • Prepa...
INTRODUCTION The word psychology is derived from the Greek word psyche – Breath, spirit or soul ology - is the study of It...
 Sport psychology is a proficiency that uses psychological knowledge and skills to address optimal performance and well-b...
 Sports psychology applies to a broad population base. Although some professionals use it to help elite athletes achieve ...
 Sports psychology is an interdisciplinary science that draws knowledge from many related field including biomechanics, p...
Coleman Roberts Griffith was an American sport psychologist. (1893- 1966) BORN: May 22, 1893, Guthrie Centre, Iowa, United...
HISTORY  The birth of sports psychology in Europe happened largely in Germany. The first sports psychology laboratory was...
 Carl Diem, a German who lived in Berlin, founded the world’s first sports psychology laboratory in 1920.  Today, sport ...
EXERCISE PSYCHOLOGY • Study of psychological issues and theories related to exercise. Sub discipline within the field of p...
ROLE OF SPORTS PSYCHOLOGY • Skills to help enhance their learning. • Process and motor skills. • Cope with competitive pre...
PRINCIPLES OF REHABILITATION • Avoid Aggravation • Timing • Compliance • Individualization • Specific Sequencing • Intensi...
PREPARING FOR COMPETITION • Learning relaxation skills. - Progressive relaxation - Slow controlled - Deep abdominal breath...
Physical Readiness Mental Readiness Competition Readiness Tasks Skills Application Competition
Before the Game/Meet/Match • Make final check of all equipment and athlete needs. • Be confident and relaxed. • Be sure yo...
At the Game/Meet/Match • Encourage and support your athletes. • Keep calm and offer positive reinforcement at the competit...
After the Game/Meet/Match • Say “well done” or “good effort” to all your athletes when appropriate. • Be sure to collect a...
PSYCHOLOGY OF INJURED ATHLETE
• Anderson and William (1988) have clarified the role of psychological factors that play in athletic injuries. • Relation ...
PSYCHOLOGIC STRESS FACTORS • PERSONALITY FACTOR • LIFE STRESS MODEL - Attention disruption - Increase muscle tension - Wor...
ATHLETES RESPONSE TO INJURY ISOLATION FRUSTRATION DISTURBANCES
SPORTS PSYCHOLOGY THEORIES • SELF DETERMINATION THEORIES • ORGANIC INTEGRATION THEORY PERSONALITY THEORIES
ICE BERG PROFILE
DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS • Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) • State Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) • Athletic Co...
TREATMENT 1. GOAL SETTING
2. SELF TALK : - Positive – is an asset that enhances self esteem motivation , attentional focus performance. “ I CAN DO I...
3. IMAGERY: - Internal - Execution of a skill from your own point. - External - Perspective of an external observer. Eg.- ...
4. COGNITIVE BEHAVIOURAL THERAPY •Improve concentration •Improve motivation •Improve self control •Improve stamina trainin...
5. AUROSAL THERAPY : - progressive muscle relax - breathing exs -meditation -energizing techniques.
6. PRE PERFORMANCE ROUTINE
EVIDENCES • A study was conducted by Wittig A. F on women volleyball players to assess the psychological characteristics o...
• A study conducted by N. Callow and Waters on effect of kinesthetic imagery on the sports confidence of flat-race horse j...
• Weinberg, Robert S etal. Studied the effect of visio motor behaviour rehearsal, relaxation and imagery on karate perform...
• A study done by Rosen etal. on hockey players to ascertain the frequency of SAD. Players studied 1 complete season durin...
REFERENCES • Ronald P Pleiffer, Brent c Mangus. Concepts of atheletic training. 2nd edition. • Brad Schoenfeld. Foundation...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sports psychology

21 views

Published on

sports psychology

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sports psychology

  1. 1. Radhika Chintamani
  2. 2. CONTENTS • Introduction • History • Exercise Psychology • Role Of Sports Psychology • Principles Of Rehabilitation • Preparing For Competition • Psychology Of Injured Athlete • Sports Psychology Theories • Diagnostic Tools • Treatment • Evidence • References
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION The word psychology is derived from the Greek word psyche – Breath, spirit or soul ology - is the study of It is the science of study and practice of mental preparation of sports.
  4. 4.  Sport psychology is a proficiency that uses psychological knowledge and skills to address optimal performance and well-being of athletes, developmental and social aspects of sports participation, and systemic issues associated with sports settings and organizations. - American Psychological Association.  Sports is 90% mental and 10% physical. -Yogi Beera.
  5. 5.  Sports psychology applies to a broad population base. Although some professionals use it to help elite athletes achieve peak performance, many others are concerned more with children, physically and mentally disabled, seniors and average participants.  Recently some psychologist have focused on the psychological factors involved in exercise, developing strategies to encourage sedentary people to exercise or assessing the effectiveness of exercise as a treatment for depression.
  6. 6.  Sports psychology is an interdisciplinary science that draws knowledge from many related field including biomechanics, physiology, kinesiology and psychology.  It involves the study of how psychological factors affect performance and how participation in sports and exercise affect psychological and physical factors.
  7. 7. Coleman Roberts Griffith was an American sport psychologist. (1893- 1966) BORN: May 22, 1893, Guthrie Centre, Iowa, United States. DIED: February 7, 1966, Urbana, Illinois, United States. BOOKS:  An introduction to applied psychology,  Psychology applied to teaching and learning AWARDS: Guggenheim Fellowship for Social Sciences, US & Canada
  8. 8. HISTORY  The birth of sports psychology in Europe happened largely in Germany. The first sports psychology laboratory was founded by Dr. Carl Diem in Berlin, in the early 1920s.  The first sports psychologist has said to be Norman Triplett a North American man from Indiana, born in 1898. Triplett’s first finding as a sport psychologist was that cyclists cycle faster in pairs or a group, rather than riding solo.
  9. 9.  Carl Diem, a German who lived in Berlin, founded the world’s first sports psychology laboratory in 1920.  Today, sport and exercise psychologists have begun to research and provide information in the ways that psychological well-being and vigorous physical activity are related.
  10. 10. EXERCISE PSYCHOLOGY • Study of psychological issues and theories related to exercise. Sub discipline within the field of psychological and is typically grouped with sports psychology.  Helps to achieve optimal mental health and improve performance.  Participation and exercise and physical activity affects an individual’s psychological development.
  11. 11. ROLE OF SPORTS PSYCHOLOGY • Skills to help enhance their learning. • Process and motor skills. • Cope with competitive pressure. • Fine-tune the level of awarness needed for optimal performance. • Stay focused
  12. 12. PRINCIPLES OF REHABILITATION • Avoid Aggravation • Timing • Compliance • Individualization • Specific Sequencing • Intensity • Total Patient.
  13. 13. PREPARING FOR COMPETITION • Learning relaxation skills. - Progressive relaxation - Slow controlled - Deep abdominal breathing - Autogenic Training.
  14. 14. Physical Readiness Mental Readiness Competition Readiness Tasks Skills Application Competition
  15. 15. Before the Game/Meet/Match • Make final check of all equipment and athlete needs. • Be confident and relaxed. • Be sure your athletes are warmed up, stretched and ready to compete. • Be sure to have the proper shoes for each event. • Be positive and upbeat but do not over excite.
  16. 16. At the Game/Meet/Match • Encourage and support your athletes. • Keep calm and offer positive reinforcement at the competition. • Tell parents to be supportive but not to coach athletes. • Keep substitutions simple. Have substitutes ready • Commit yourself to equal participation throughout the season. • Give different athletes the chance to compete in new events for which they have trained. • Make sure that the athletes have plenty of fluids.
  17. 17. After the Game/Meet/Match • Say “well done” or “good effort” to all your athletes when appropriate. • Be sure to collect all the equipment from each athlete. • Cool down after competition to prevent soreness. • Spend time reviewing the athletes’ performances and prepare some useful comments for the beginning of the next practice.
  18. 18. PSYCHOLOGY OF INJURED ATHLETE
  19. 19. • Anderson and William (1988) have clarified the role of psychological factors that play in athletic injuries. • Relation between athletic injuries and psyhological factors is viewed as primary stress related. • Potentially stressful athletic situations. Eg: Competition Practice Poor Performace.
  20. 20. PSYCHOLOGIC STRESS FACTORS • PERSONALITY FACTOR • LIFE STRESS MODEL - Attention disruption - Increase muscle tension - Worthlessness attitude.
  21. 21. ATHLETES RESPONSE TO INJURY ISOLATION FRUSTRATION DISTURBANCES
  22. 22. SPORTS PSYCHOLOGY THEORIES • SELF DETERMINATION THEORIES • ORGANIC INTEGRATION THEORY PERSONALITY THEORIES
  23. 23. ICE BERG PROFILE
  24. 24. DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS • Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) • State Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) • Athletic Coping Skills Inventory (ACSI) • Jesse Lobert Winning Profile Athlete Inventory (WPAI) • Personality Factor Questionnaire • Behavioral Observational Checklist/ Scale (BOS) • Athletic Motivation Inventory (AMI) • Competitive State Anxiety Inventory (CSAI -2) • Myers- Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) • Leadership Scale for Sports (LSS) • Sports Motivation Scale (SMS)
  25. 25. TREATMENT 1. GOAL SETTING
  26. 26. 2. SELF TALK : - Positive – is an asset that enhances self esteem motivation , attentional focus performance. “ I CAN DO IT” - Negative - critical and self demanding gets away of reaching goal. Anxiety producing. “HOW CAN YOU DO SO BAD”
  27. 27. 3. IMAGERY: - Internal - Execution of a skill from your own point. - External - Perspective of an external observer. Eg.- Movies
  28. 28. 4. COGNITIVE BEHAVIOURAL THERAPY •Improve concentration •Improve motivation •Improve self control •Improve stamina training •Improve mind set •Understanding and self awareness •Time management •Ability to recuperate
  29. 29. 5. AUROSAL THERAPY : - progressive muscle relax - breathing exs -meditation -energizing techniques.
  30. 30. 6. PRE PERFORMANCE ROUTINE
  31. 31. EVIDENCES • A study was conducted by Wittig A. F on women volleyball players to assess the psychological characteristics of women volleyball players, their relationship with injuries, rehabilitation and team success. The study found that women with high level of tough mindedness were found to experience a higher rate of sever injuries than athletes who were more tender minded.
  32. 32. • A study conducted by N. Callow and Waters on effect of kinesthetic imagery on the sports confidence of flat-race horse jockeys to examine the efficacy of a kinesthetic imagery intervention on the sports confidence of 3 professional flat race horse jockeys. SSCI vealey R.S(1986) kinesthetic imagery intervention consists of 6 kinesthetic imagery sessions, twice weekly during a 3 week period. After 1 week end of data collection, participants completed a post experimental questionnaire.
  33. 33. • Weinberg, Robert S etal. Studied the effect of visio motor behaviour rehearsal, relaxation and imagery on karate performance. N=32 were randomly assigned to either VMBR, relaxation imagery or attention placebo control condition in one way design. During the 1st day f karate class (which met twice a week) each group provided with explanation of how to practice their assigned strategy at home. Trait anxiety test were administered at the beginning and the end of 6 weeks test period. In addition performance test were administered at the end of testing period. VMBR showed better results.
  34. 34. • A study done by Rosen etal. on hockey players to ascertain the frequency of SAD. Players studied 1 complete season during which they were given a set of questionnaires designed to identify those players exhibiting either symptomatic or subsyndromal SAD which is insufficient in intensity to meet criteria for a major depressive disorder. 22 of the 68 players found suffering symptomatic SAD (N=6 [9%]) or subsyndromal (N=16 [25%]).
  35. 35. REFERENCES • Ronald P Pleiffer, Brent c Mangus. Concepts of atheletic training. 2nd edition. • Brad Schoenfeld. Foundations of Sport & Exercise Psychology. 4th edition. • Daniel Gould, Robert S. Weinberg .Foundations of Sport and Exercise Psychology. 5th edition. • Jack Anderson . Modern Sports Law: A Textbook Paperback – 26 Oct 2010 •  M Jarvis.Students Handbook on sports psychology.

×