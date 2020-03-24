Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Pilates RADHIKA CHINTAMANI
  Introduction  History  Principles  Theory  Effects  Benefits  Equipment  Prescription Contents
  Progression  MAT work  Indications  Contraindications  Evidences  References Contents
  Pilates is an anaerobic method of exercise, popular all around the world. It combines the modern knowledge about the h...
 According to APPI(Australian Physiotherapy and Pilates Institute), Pilates is, “a form of dynamic stabilization retraini...
  As a child Joseph was very sick and suffered from a number of ailments like asthma, rheumatic fever and even suspected...
 Joseph began to work in refugee camps where he helped in the rehabilitation of the injured by teaching them exercises wh...
 He taught his method to 6 instructors and opened two studios in New York city.  He authored two books: Your Health (193...
  Traditional Principles:  Flat / Neutral Spine: Pilates believed that correct breathing was very important and that if...
 Pilates Principles:  Alignment:  Correct postural alignment of the skeletal structure.  Helps to prevent risk of inju...
 Centering:  Pilates called a very large group of muscles surrounding the abdomen, lower back and buttocks as ‘the POWER...
 Control:  All physical motion must be controlled by the mind.  Control over the POWERHOUSE, where all the motions orig...
  The core is made of:  The lumbopelvic/hip complex – impact from movement meets compression of weight from upper trunk...
 Neutral Pelvis: in an anteriorly tilted pelvis, strengthening of the abdominals and the gluteals is done with stretchin...
 Lengthening of the spine: Pilates looks to achieve a lengthened POWERHOUSE as it decompresses the spine. Hence, the core...
  Improves Strength & Muscle Endurance.  Improves Flexibility  Improves Posture and Alignment  Helps in Relaxation  ...
 An observational study was done in the year 2004 by Segal N. A. et al in order to assess the effects of the Pilates met...
  A randomized controlled trial with pretest posttest design was done by Rydeard R et al in 2006 aimed to investigate th...
  The outcome measures were Roland Morris Disability Questionnaire and Numerical Pain Rating Scale.  There was improvem...
  People with chronic pain and joint stress  People with low back pain  People who need to prevent osteoporosis  Over...
  The few equipment that were invented by Joseph Pilates but have been modernized are :  Mat  Tower  Cadillac/Trapeze...
 Physio-ball  Bosu ball  Medicine ball  Thera-bands/Thera-tubes
  A study was published with the title, “ effectiveness of Mat Pilates or Equipment –based Pilates exercises in patients...
  Scoop  Pilates Box  Softening  Pilates Imagery  Neutral Zone  Pilates Stance Terminology
  According to the FITTS principle:  Frequency: 4 times a week  Intensity: vigorous  Time: 15-30 minutes per session ...
  Body Awareness / Fundamental Exercises  Beginner  Intermediate  Advanced Progression
  Breathing/imprinting: Fundamental Pilates
  Pelvic placement / bowl: Fundamental Pilates
  Scooping: Fundamental Pilates
  Head & Cervical Placement Fundamental Pilates
  Foot work / Toe raises: Fundamental Pilates
 MAT Work
  Weight loss  Fitness during Pregnancy for mother and baby  Dysmenorrhea  Mobility enhancement  Chronic LBP  Chron...
 A study on the effect of Pilates exercises on the post-partum maternal fatigue was published by Ashrafini F et al in 20...
  Acute episodes of RA  Suspected whiplash injuries  Acute episodes of LBP  Early stages of CV surgeries  Third trim...
Thank You
×