Python variables datatypes

Python Data Type
python variables
python data type
python numbers

  1. 1. Python Variables  Variables are containers for storing data values. HOW TO CREATE VARIABLES:  Python has no command for declaring a variable.  FOR EX: a=5 b=“radhika” print(a) print(b) Output:---- 5 radhika
  2. 2.  If you want to specify the data type of a variable, this can be done with casting. for ex: a=int(5) b=str(5) c=float(5) output: 5 5 5.0 TYPE() FUNCTION:--- FOR EX:- a=5 print(type(a)) Output: <class 'int'>
  3. 3. Single and double quotes  String can be declared either by using single and double quotes.  For ex: a=‘hello’ b=“hello” print(a) print(b) Output: hello hello  Variable names are case-sensitive  a = 4 A = “hello” #A will not overwrite a
  4. 4. Python Data Type
  5. 5. Python Numbers For ex: a=1 a=1.5 a=1j Random number: import random print(random.randrange(1, 10)) Output: 4

