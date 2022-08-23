Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 BHK luxury apartments for sale in Koramangala

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 2 views
4 BHK luxury apartments for sale in Koramangala

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Real Estate

Real Estate

Had no luck finding the perfect 4 BHK luxury apartments for sale in Koramangala? Look no further than Advaitha Aksha. This luxurious project offers flats for sale in Koramangala along with top-notch amenities, smart home features, excellent infrastructure and a lot more. These 4 BHK luxury apartments in Koramangala are everything you have wished for. Schedule a site visit and book your dream home today!

Had no luck finding the perfect 4 BHK luxury apartments for sale in Koramangala? Look no further than Advaitha Aksha. This luxurious project offers flats for sale in Koramangala along with top-notch amenities, smart home features, excellent infrastructure and a lot more. These 4 BHK luxury apartments in Koramangala are everything you have wished for. Schedule a site visit and book your dream home today!

Real Estate

4 BHK luxury apartments for sale in Koramangala

  1. 1. Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in Koramangala • Located at Koramangala, 1st Block, just 5 mins from HSR • Breathtaking views of 1500 acres of no development across Agara lake, Bellandur lake & infinite green zone • 60+ superior amenities shared amongst just 170 families • Spacious design, with no common walls • Koramangala's most prized community ready for interior • Superior construction quality with the most transparent processes & approvals
  2. 2. AWARDS • Winners of the "Most Admired Residential Apartment Project of the year 2016" at the SiliconIndia Real Estate Awards 2016 with less than a year of work from the time we started.
  3. 3. About Advaitha • Advaitha Ventures Private Limited was established in the year 2006 with a vision to create, build, and deliver superior quality upscale modern residences and commercial work spaces on time with utmost transparency, built around a holistic philosophy and work ethic based on Aptitude, Attitude and Acumen. Advaitha Ventures has built up a sizeable Land bank in Bangalore, Mysore and Coorg
  4. 4. MASTER PLAN
  5. 5. Floor Plan • 3 BHK Floor Plan
  6. 6. • 4 BHK Floor Plan
  7. 7. CONSTRUCTION STATUS

