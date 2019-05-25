Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks Author : Regina Luttrell Language : English Grade Level : 1-2 Product Dimensions ...
q q q q q q Author : Regina Luttrell Pages : 226 pages Publisher : Rowman & Littlefield 2016-07-21 Language : English ISBN...
Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks
Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks
q q q q q q Author : Regina Luttrell Pages : 226 pages Publisher : Rowman & Littlefield 2016-07-21 Language : English ISBN...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks

3 views

Published on

Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks

  1. 1. Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks Author : Regina Luttrell Language : English Grade Level : 1-2 Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces Format : BOOKS Seller information : Regina Luttrell ( 2? ) Link Download : https://cbookdownload6.blogspot.com/?book=1442265248 Synnopsis : Updated to reflect the latest technological innovations-and challenges-the second edition of Social Media: How to Engage, Share, and Connect will help readers understand and successfully use today s social media tools. Luttrell s text offers: - a thorough history of social media and pioneers of the field; - chapters on specific subjects such as photo-sharing, video, crisis communication, ethics, and "sticky social," among others; - discussions on appropriate use of social media in public relations, where the profession stands today and where it is headed in the future; and - real-world examples of successful social media campaigns. This book will become your go-to reference guide for all things social media-related as it applies to public relations and the everyday duties of PR professionals.
  2. 2. q q q q q q Author : Regina Luttrell Pages : 226 pages Publisher : Rowman & Littlefield 2016-07-21 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1442265248 ISBN-13 : 9781442265240
  3. 3. Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks
  4. 4. Download Social Media | eBooks Textbooks
  5. 5. q q q q q q Author : Regina Luttrell Pages : 226 pages Publisher : Rowman & Littlefield 2016-07-21 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1442265248 ISBN-13 : 9781442265240

×