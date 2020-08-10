Successfully reported this slideshow.
R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT
Message From Founder's Desk Rakhi Kankaria
CAREER IN COMMERCE Gone are the days when students opted for the commerce stream in +2 only as a second option after the S...
TheTheThe BIGBIG GRADUATIONGRADUATION BIG GRADUATION PROGRAMPROGRAMPROGRAM Dear Student, Rachnoutsav College of Commerce &...
BBA UGC / Industry Recognised The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is a three years Undergraduate Professional Co...
B.Com UGC / Industry Recognised The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) is a three years Undergraduate Professional Course. The c...
AFFILIATED TO # Registration Fee ` 8300/- # University examination fees extra as per regulation.
JOIN NOW FIRST OF A KIND PROGRAM IN INDIA AFFILIATED TO # JNAFAU BA HONOURSIN EVENT PLANING & MANAGEMENT
*Terms & Conditions apply. REFER YOUR FRIEND FOR AN ADMISSION @ RCCM REWARD! *Conditions apply for eligibility HP Laptop for a UG Program Degree * Admission
INTERNATIONAL WING ACCA- association of Certiﬁed Chartered Accountants, with a presence in 180 countries world wide, is kn...
About ACCA ACCA ( The Association of Chartered Certiﬁed Accountants ) is the global body for professional accountants, off...
It takes strategic vision to lead Join an elite group of global management accountants. Becom ® e a CGMA designation holde...
Fee Details 2020 An Ini a ve of SIGNATURE EVENT MANAGEMENT COURSE # Registration Fee extra for all curricular activity as ...
SIGNATURE EVENT MANAGEMENT PROGRAME Course Brief: Signature Event Management Program is Rachnoutsav Academy’s Flagship Cou...
R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT STUDENT TESTIMONIAL AbhileshMekala SEM001 batch – 2016-2017 I thank R...
Rachnoutsav Coffee Table Book
For more information please visit our official website https://rachnoutsaveventsacademy.com/

  2. 2. Message From Founder's Desk Rakhi Kankaria Warm Regards, Through these aspirations and endeavors, Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management is aiming not only to meet speciﬁc standards of excellence, but has also made a commitment to ongoing improvement to ensure that the institution will continue to deliver high quality education to its students. Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management has taken the initiative of felicitating meritorious students through scholarship program for graduation, in addition to partnering with high schools of various Boards in their aspiration to impart the best education. We conduct Faculty Development Programs, Career Talks, Industry Talks, Workshops for slow learners and so on at our partner educational institutions. Rachnoutsav College of Commerce & Management is a pioneer in the training of Event Management & Wedding Planning & Designing, backed by over 23 years of Industry Experience; the Academy was founded with the vision of creating industry ready candidates and bridging the gap between academic excellence and professional on-the-job readiness. We are offering for the First Time in India BA Honours in Event Planning and Management and Certiﬁcate Program in Event Management afﬁliated to JNAFAU Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management is also a knowledge partner to ACCA UK and CIMA UK imparting professional Qualiﬁcations to commerce students. We have also introduced an appropriate amount of global and local components in the curricula and started offering more electives with international business perspectives to make students aware of the after global business environment. Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management has designed Graduate Programs anchored within the vision and mission, at the same time, we ensure that our students have a fair understanding with an analytical insight of the Indian economic and social realities. Presently Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management is working on student exchange partnerships with International Business Schools around the world. Greetings from Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management. It is a great pleasure for me to Welcome you on this Journey of the career growth with the immediate future of your child. You will get a broad overview of the variety of career opportunities your child can pursue with freedom of choice. Dear Students & Parents, Founder Director Rachnoutsav College of commerce and Management R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT Rakhi Kankaria Founder Director
  3. 3. 1. The RCCM app connects students, faculty, parents and management making communica on fast and eﬀec ve 2. The RCCM Scholarship exam helps iden fy deserving students 3. Placements based on performance 4. Professional Faculty and Mentorship enhances the ability of each RCCM student 5. Modern, Clean and Safe Campus creates the best learning environment 6. Additonal Professional Courses will add value to your skills and resume 7. Industry visits and Guest Lectures from recognized and established leaders 8. Experien al event Calendar ensuring the overall growth and development of all RCCM students 9. Smooth Admission Process of just 4 steps available online 10.Wholesome and holis c college experience 10 REASONS TO JOIN RCCM
  4. 4. RCCM App unica on fast and eﬀec ve The RCCM App connects students, faculty, parents and management making comm- The RCCM Scholarship exam helps iden fy deserving students.
  5. 5. Placements based on performance Professional Faculty and Mentorship enhances the ability of each RCCM student.
  6. 6. Modern, Clean and Safe Campus creates the best learning environment Addi onal Professional Courses will add value to your skills and resume
  7. 7. Industry visits and Guest Lectures from recognized and established leaders Experien al Event Calendar ensuring the overall growth and development of all RCCM students
  8. 8. Smooth Admission Process of just 4 steps available online Wholesome and Holis c College Experience
  9. 9. CAREER IN COMMERCE Gone are the days when students opted for the commerce stream in +2 only as a second option after the Science stream. Also, the commerce stream is no longer pursued by only those who are looking at managing family businesses! With careers in commerce undergoing a sea change both in terms of options and scope, commerce has become a sought after and popular option among students. In that boardroom among all those rufﬂed pages of numerical ﬁgures, policies, tax ﬁlings, stock prices and that city view from the glass wall behind your chair. Isn't that a pleasant thought? As a commerce student the future we plan and look forward to- a successful career in commerce. Right? Well, this isn't just another cakewalk. If a student wishes to pursue commerce in +2, he will have to study subjects like Economics, Accountancy, Business Mathematics and Business Studies. There are several career options that open up for a student after commerce stream. Chartered Accountancy, Business Management, Cost & Works Accountancy, Company Secretary, Actuarial Science, Chartered Financial Analyst are some of the ﬁelds that are directly related to the subjects in the commerce stream. Industrial Internships Incubation & Accelerations Conceptual Understanding Corporate Interface Holistic Development Soft Skills Training Digital Class Rooms 100% Campus Placement Assurance RCCM - UNIQUENESS R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT
  10. 10. TheTheThe BIGBIG GRADUATIONGRADUATION BIG GRADUATION PROGRAMPROGRAMPROGRAM Dear Student, Rachnoutsav College of Commerce & Management has always believed in quality education, while keeping an eye on the latest trends in education and the industry that absorbs such professionals. Keeping this in mind, we have come to realise that such professional courses are the future of academics in the dynamic environment. Hence, we provide this opportunity to the 12th grade students to get into this stream at the right time. With the obvious beneﬁts of a graduation with professional qualiﬁcations, our students are a part of a global circle with a worldwide perspective and a river of opportunities bequeathing their feet. We demand the best from our students and we deliver the best. R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT
  11. 11. BBA UGC / Industry Recognised The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is a three years Undergraduate Professional Course. It introduces and exposes the students to various industry- speciﬁc management functions in the areas of Marketing, Finance, Human Resource and Event Management. This bridges the gap between the students skills, knowledge, attitude and corporate expectations, duly preparing them to be successful TheTheThe BIGBIG GRADUATIONGRADUATION BIG GRADUATION PROGRAMPROGRAMPROGRAM R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT IYEAR ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Organization Behaviour ¤ Business Statistics ¤ Business Law SEMESTER-II ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Principles of Management ¤ Basics of Marketing ¤ Business Economics SEMESTER-I IIYEAR ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Financial Accounting ¤ Human Resources Management ¤ Introduction to IT ¤ IT-LAB SEMESTER-III ¤ English-II ¤ Second Language-II ¤ Organization Behavior ¤ Business Statistics ¤ Business Law SEMESTER-IV IIIYEAR ¤ Quantitative Techniques for Business ¤ International Business ¤ Fundamentals of Technology Management Elective -I ¤ Financial Institutions & Markets(F) ¤ Marketing of Services (M) ¤ Change Management(HR) Elective -II ¤ Investment Management(F) ¤ CRM & Retail Management(M) ¤ Industrial Relations(HR) SEMESTER-V ¤ Strategic Management ¤ BB604 Cost & Management Accounting ¤ Project Work Elective- III ¤ Banking & Insurance (F) ¤ Consumer Behaviour(M) ¤ Performance Management (HR) Bb607 Elective- IV ¤ Business Taxation (F) ¤ Advertising & Sales Promotion(M) ¤ Talent Management(HR) SEMESTER-VI COURSE STRUCTURE R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT
  12. 12. B.Com UGC / Industry Recognised The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) is a three years Undergraduate Professional Course. The course is structured to imbibe the ability in our students to perform exceptionally well in organizations by focusing on organizational behavior and core subjects like Finance, Law, Accounting, Economics and Event Management. General / Computer TheTheThe BIGBIG GRADUATIONGRADUATION BIG GRADUATION PROGRAMPROGRAMPROGRAM R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT COURSE STRUCTURE IYEAR ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Financial Accounting - I ¤ Business Economics ¤ Information Technology ¤ Business Organization SEMESTER-I IIYEAR ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Advanced Accounting ¤ Income Tax-I ¤ Business Statistics-I ¤ Entrepreneurial Development & Business Ethics SEMESTER-III IIIYEAR ¤ Cost Accounting ¤ Business Law ¤ Banking Theory & Practice ¤ Auditing ¤ Computerized Accounting ¤ Accounting Standards SEMESTER-V ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Financial Accounting - II ¤ Managerial Economics ¤ Principles of Management ¤ Foreign Trade SEMESTER-II ¤ English ¤ Second Language ¤ Income Tax-II ¤ Business Statistics-II ¤ Financial Statement Analysis SEMESTER-IV ¤ Managerial Accounting ¤ Company Law ¤ Financial Institutions & Markets ¤ Commerce Lab ¤ Advanced Managerial Accounting ¤ Advanced Corporate Accounting SEMESTER-VI R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT
  AFFILIATED TO # Registration Fee ` 8300/- # University examination fees extra as per regulation. BBABachelor of Business Administration B.Com General Bachelor of Commerce B.Com Computer Bachelor of Commerce Fee Details 2020 VALUE ADDED COURSE * WITH DEGREE Duration - 1 Year Fee - `45K BBA `40K B.Com| # Placement assistant* Duration - 3 Years | Fee - ` 45K Per Year ACCA CIMA SEM CHOOSE ANY ONE COURSE # ACCA Examination fees extra as applicable in £ # CIMA Examination fees extra as applicable in £ # SEM Examination Fee extra SIVE & JNAFAU Silver Learning Partner Learning Partner JNAFAU Aﬃliated ToGovernment Cer ﬁcate
  14. 14. JOIN NOW FIRST OF A KIND PROGRAM IN INDIA AFFILIATED TO JNAFAU BA HONOURSIN EVENT PLANING & MANAGEMENT JNAFAU AFFILIATED TO v Ability to have a constant interac on with stake holders clients therefore good communica on skills. v Leadership & decision making skills essen al in this ﬁeld as managers will be required to structure teamsinfulﬁlling responsibili escarefully. v Possess organisa onal & me management skills that are helpful in order to manage people vendors i nerary andmuchmoreasisneededineventsandthewedding industry. v The proﬁciency to good communica on right amount of conﬁdence courage to conduct events witheﬃciency. We have Developed a program to ins l the following skills. We have designed a curriculum with the combina on of conven onal topics along with all the tools of training to build in technical understanding as will be required to grow professionally. We have wri en booksonsubjects oneventmanagementwhichwillbepublishedbyendof2020. We have a proﬃcient process for on campus placement drive as well as big brands industry partners acrosstheboardforplacements. Rachnoutsav College of Commerce and Management is oﬀering the BA HonoursInEvent PlanningandManagement, threeyeardegreeprogram AﬃliatedtoJawaharlalNehruArchitectureandFineArtsUniversity MinimumQualiﬁca onforApplica on:Intermediate/Grade12pass ThisprogramisbeingoﬀeredfortheFirstTimeinIndiastar ngacademicyear 2020 . The course is designed to create industry ready professionals for the Event industry growing exponen ally. The vision woven into the philosophy on campus lies in its industry - oriented pedagogy that emphasizes on industry - preparedness,businessskills&professionalethics. IN EVENT PLANNING & MANAGEMENT BA HONOURS Three Years Degree Program At Ameerpet campus oﬀering JNAFAU Event Management Programs
  JNAFAU AFFILIATED TO BA HONORS IN EVENT PLANNING & MANAGEMENT Fee Details 2020 Best Faculty Faculty Reachable for Doubt Clariﬁcation| Mentorship Programmes Robust Student Calendar| Duration - 3 Years Fee - ` 50K Per Year Rachnoutsav College of Commerce & Management is a pioneer in the training of Event Management & Wedding Planning & Designing, backed by over 23 years of Industry Experience; the Academy was founded with the vision of crea ng industry ready candidates and bridging the gap between academic excellence and professional on-the-job readiness. We are oﬀering for the First Time in India BA Honours in Event Planning and Management and Cer ﬁcate PrograminEventManagementaﬃliatedtoJNAFAU
  18. 18. INTERNATIONAL WING ACCA- association of Certiﬁed Chartered Accountants, with a presence in 180 countries world wide, is known as the GLOBAL CHARTERED ACCOUNTANCY COURSE. Having more than 7200 global employers, the course is soon touted to replace mainstream educational courses like Bachelor of Commerce etc. CIMA - Chartered institute of Management Accountant’s is a course made for global leaders. Such courses are generally made for students aiming to become entrepreneurs, or aspiring for designations in the upper management levels such as CEO’s, CFO’s etc.
  19. 19. About ACCA ACCA ( The Association of Chartered Certiﬁed Accountants ) is the global body for professional accountants, offering business – relevant, ﬁrst choice qualiﬁcations to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, ﬁnance and management. ACCA supports its 208,000 members and 503,000 students in 179 countries, helping them to develop successful careers in accounting and business, with the skills required by employers. ACCA works through a network of 104 ofﬁces and centers and more than 7,300 Approved Employers worldwide, who provide high standards of employee learning and development. Through its public interest remit, ACCA promotes appropriate regulation of accounting and conducts relevant research to ensure accountancy continues to grow in reputation and inﬂuence. ACCA has introduced major innovations to its ﬂagship qualiﬁcation to ensure its members and future members continue to be the most valued, up to date and sought – after accountancy professionals globally. ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS Course Brief: The Associaon of Chartered Cerﬁed Accountants (ACCA) is a leading accountancy body. To be member of the ACCA which you are required to pass 13 examinaons. The ACCA qualiﬁcaon is recognized over 13 countries treat it as equivalent to local accountancy studies. The ACCA Qualiﬁcaon covers a wide variety of aspects of business management. It covers theorecal aspects like movaonal theories along with many technical aspects such as cost accounng, book keeping, ﬁnancial management, business leadership, business reporng and taxaon P1 Governance, Risk and Ethics P2 Corporate Reporting P3 Business Analysis P4 Advanced Financial Management P5 Advanced Performance Management P6 Advanced Taxation P7 Advanced Audit and Assurance F1 Accountant in Business F2 Management Accounting F3 Financial Accounting F4 Corporate and Business Law F5 Performance Management F6 Taxation F7 Financial Reporting F8 Audit and Assurance F9 Financial Management KEY FACTS Program code: ACCA001 COURSE MODULES Assessments: Students are assessed through various methods which include praccal experience reports, essays, weekly self study and assignments, presentaons, respecve journals, performance in simulated events and on-the-job internship performance
  20. 20. It takes strategic vision to lead Join an elite group of global management accountants. Becom ® e a CGMA designation holder R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTANTS KEY FACTS Program code: CIMA001 COURSE MODULES Assessments: Students are assessed through various methods which include praccal experience reports, essays, weekly self study and assignments, presentaons, respecve journals, performance in simulated events and on-the-job internship performance Course Brief: CIMA members are qualiﬁed to work across an organizaon i.e. their role goes beyond ﬁnance. Because in addion to strong accounng fundamentals, CIMA teaches strategic business and management skills to: • Analyse informaon for business decisions. • Formulate business strategy to create wealth and shareholder value. • Idenfy and manage risk • Apply accounng techniques to plan & budget • Communicate and explain the trends, numbers and charts to non-ﬁnancial managers Ba1: Fundamentals of Business Economics Ba2: Fundamentals of Management Accounting Ba3: Fundamentals of Financial Accounting Ba4: Fundamentals of Ethics, Corporate Governance and Business Law Operational Level E1: Organizational Management P1: Management Accounting F1:Financial Reporting and Taxaation E2: Project and Relationship Management P2:Advanced Management Accounting F2: Advanced Financial Reporting Managerial Case Study Exam E3: Strategic Management P3: Risk Management F3: Financial Strategy Strategic Case Study Exam Operational Case Study Exam Management Level Strategic Level
  Silver Learning Partner Fee Details 2020 # Registration Fee ` 8300/- # Examination fees extra as applicable in £ # Placement assistant* Duration - 1 Year Fee - ` 45K Learning Partner Fee Details 2020 Duration - 1 Year Fee - ` 45K
  Fee Details 2020 An Ini a ve of SIGNATURE EVENT MANAGEMENT COURSE # Registration Fee extra for all curricular activity as applicable case to case. # Faculty from across country. Phase C - Paid Internship Duration - 3 months | Fee - ` 30K Phase B - Event Practical sessions Indoor & Outdoor Duration - 5 months | Fee - ` 75K Phase A - Online Theory Based Delivery Duration - 4 months | Fee - ` 50K Learning PartnerSilver Learning Partner # Registration Fee ` 8300/- # Examination fees extra as applicable in £ # Placement assistant* Duration - 3 Years | Fee - ` 45K Per Year PROFESSIONAL STAND ALONE COURSES OFFERED CHOOSE ANY ONE
  24. 24. SIGNATURE EVENT MANAGEMENT PROGRAME Course Brief: Signature Event Management Program is Rachnoutsav Academy’s Flagship Course. It is aimed at producing management professional for employment in the Event Management Industry and its related sectors. Events are diverse and range from small Private Functions to Large scale Occasions, right from Birthday Parties to Concerts, Weddings, Award Functions and many more. Rachnoutsav Events Private Limited has been a pioneer in this sector for over 22 years and utilizes all of their knowledge and experience to from the foundation of this course. This course has been recognized by the Event And Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) and The Government Of Telangana (S.I.V.E Certiﬁcation) KEY FACTS Program code: SEM001 Assessments: Students are assessed through various, that include practical experience report, essays, weekly self study and assignments, presentations, reﬂective journals, performance in simulated events and on-the-job internship performance. Career Opportunities: There are many exciting, challenging and varied career opportunities in the Indian events industry and around the globe. Opportunities exits to work in different industries such as Hotels, Fashion, Film, Sports, Travel, Hospitality, the Corporate Sector ans many National and International event organizations. Alternatively, you can continue your academic career and study the Advance Masters in Event Management or Wedding Planning and Designing - both of which are also offered in Hyderabad. GET TRAINED FROM THE INDUSTRY EXPERTS IN THE ART OF EVENT MANAGEMENT International career in event management. Well qualiﬁed & experienced faculties. The best study material. State - of- de’ art infrastructure. Air conditioned class rooms. Industry visits. Internship & 100 % placement assistance. Students gain hands on experience in large scale event management while pursuing their degree program. Rachnoutsav has a dedicated state of art studio facility to train students – art works conceptualizing, designs and creating. Opportunity to participate in high proﬁle weddings, sports events & product launch for major National & International companies Brands. Build a strong foundation in events & scale up to be an Entrepreneur. Accelerate your Career with 21 Century Skills The courses, workshops and training on event management are organized in partnership with Rachnoutsav Events Pvt. Ltd. Career Opportunities ö Event Management Companies ö Hotels ö Wedding Planning Company ö Professional Conference Organizers (PCO’s) ö Exhibitions & Trade Show Organizers ö Sports Stadium ö Corporate- Events ö Advertising Agencies ö Media Houses Placements and many more...
  25. 25. R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT STUDENT TESTIMONIAL AbhileshMekala SEM001 batch – 2016-2017 I thank Rachnoutsav Academy for providing me the educa on, exposure and placement in an organiza onofmychoiceandworkproﬁlesuitedtome. EshaMundada I am extremely happy with the start of my career in Event Management. The Exposure at Rachnoutsav Academy has helped mealot!! AjayReddy IwouldliketothankRachnoutsavfortheamazingexperienceIhad in the past year. I have now started my INTERNSHIP with the Rachnoutsav Event Team and I am extremely happy to start my career BhavyaBanda Being a third year student , I have evolved and grown a lot in Rachnoutsav. Rachnotsav has hone my talent and help me shape my management skills. Due to ample opportuni es provided by rachnoutsav. I see my career beginning to take shape . I will foreverbegrea ultorachnoutsavforalltheopportuni esandthe exposure I got from Rachnotsav was a lot more than I expected beforeIjoinedRachnoutsav R C C M RACHNOUTSAV COLLEGE OF COMMERCE & MANAGEMENT NatashaBanaji Joining Rachnoutsav has brought out the best in me . My conﬁdence hasgrownbyleapsandbounds.Mytakeawayfromtheeventswhich I have had the privilege to do has made me more responsible, taught me about a en on to detail and me management. I am grea ul to rachnoutsavAcademyfortheopportuni esprovidedtome AdityaBaldev There have been a lot of things which have changed me and my personality. I have improved myself as a be er team player, I have a be er understanding of taking charge in leadership, I am now more pa enttoallthechallenges. NainikaMathur I am in BBA, ﬁnal year. Joining Rachnoutsav Academy has brought in a huge change in my life. I have seen lot of posi ve changes in me. I've gained experience working on ﬁeld in various types of events. This ins tu on not only enhanced my knowledge academically but alsoexposedmetoprac calenvironment. PrashasthaReddy Hi I'm studying in Rachnoutsav academy from past 3 years this ins tute has given me many exposures in life, including government events like Digi dhan.And market survey to ﬁnd how to buy cheap and good qualitythingsinthemarketand exploretheevents outside side. STUDENT TESTIMONIAL
