Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mata Pelajaran : Tema 1 Sub tema 2 No :……………………………... Hari / Tanggal : ………………… Nama : ……………………………. Waktu : Menit Kelas : V...
8. Tuliskan contoh pengamalan sila ke 5 dilingkungan a. Rumah b. Masyarakat ______________________________________________...
20. Menurutmu, Negara mana saja yang melakukan kegiatan ekonomi seperti tulisan diatas ! _________________________________...
26). Paragraf 1 27). Paragraf 2 28). Paragraf 3 29. Susunlah informasi penting tersebut menjadi sebuah paragraf menggunaka...
Ulangan harian kelas 6 tema 1 sub tema 2
Ulangan harian kelas 6 tema 1 sub tema 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ulangan harian kelas 6 tema 1 sub tema 2

40 views

Published on

semoga bermanfaat

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ulangan harian kelas 6 tema 1 sub tema 2

  1. 1. Mata Pelajaran : Tema 1 Sub tema 2 No :……………………………... Hari / Tanggal : ………………… Nama : ……………………………. Waktu : Menit Kelas : VI Petunjuk : 1. Berdoalah sebelum bekerja! 2. Tulis namamu di sudut kanan atas! 3. Dahulukan menjawab soal yang kamu anggap mudah! 4. Periksalah pekerjaanmu sebelum diserahkan! 5. Tulisanmu harus bersih, jelas, dan mudah dibaca! Basmalah: 1. Dibawah ini nilai – nilai yang terkandung dalam pancasila sila ke – 4 adalah …. a. Mensyukuri keberadaan tumbuhan dan hewan b. Memiliki rasa solidaritas dan tenggang rasa yang tinggi c. Rela berkorban demi bangsa dan negara d. Tidak memaksakan kehendak kepada orang lain 2. Disekitar rumah Nina, terdapat restoran ayam bakar yang cukup laris. Ketika restoran ramai, kendaraan para pengunjung yang diparkir memenuhi bahu jalan. Selain itu sampah dari restoranmenumpuk dan baunya mengganggu warga sekitar. Sikap dan cara menyelesaikan masalah diatas adalah .... a. Nina memarahi para pengunjung yang datang ke restoran b. Melaporkan pemilik restoran pada pihak yang berwajib c. Bermusyawarah dengan pemilik restoran d. Bersikap adil terhadap pemilik restoran 3. Dibawah ini nilai – nilai yang terkandung dalam pancasila sila ke – 5 adalah …. a. Mengutamakan kepentingan Negara dan masyarakat b. Memiliki rasa cinta tanah air dan bangsa c. Saling menghargai hak asasi orang lain d. Bekerja keras 4. 1. Bersikap adil terhadap orang lain 2. Mengutamakan musyawarah dalam pengambilan keputusan 3. mengutamakan kepentingan Negara dan masyarakat 4. pemerintah menyediakan lapangan pekerjaan untuk rakyat 5. memiliki rasa cinta tanah air 6. kerja sama antar umat beragama 7. tidak bersikap boros atau bergaya hidup mewah 8. berteman tanpa melihat suku dan agama Yang merupakan nilai – nilai kehidupan dalam pancasila sila ke – 5 adalah … a. 5-6-1 b. 2-8-5 b. 1-4-7 c. 3-4-6 5. Menolong teman merupakan salah satu contoh penerapan sila ke ________ 6. Sikap yang mencerminkan sila ke – 4 adalah ________________________ 7. Tuliskan contoh pengamalan sila ke -4 dilingkungan sekolahmu ! _______________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________ Nilai PKN IPA IPS B INDO
  2. 2. 8. Tuliskan contoh pengamalan sila ke 5 dilingkungan a. Rumah b. Masyarakat ____________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ 9. Berikut ini merupakan hewan yang berkembangbiak dengan cara bertelur yaitu … a. Itik, angsa, dan bebek b. Hiu, ayam, dan cicak c. Kera, bebek, dan ayam d. Angsa, bebek dan kelinci 10. Perkembangbiakan secara bertelur dan melahirkan disebut juga dengan perekmbangbiakan …. a. Spora c. ovipar b. Vivipar d. ovovivipar 11. Burung elang berkembang biak dengan cara bertelur, artinya, burung merpati melakukan perkembangbiakan dengan cara …. a. Spora c. vegetatif b. Generative d. membelah diri 12. Hewan yang berkembang biak secara ovipar yaitu …. a. Kambing, sapi, dan kelinci c. bebek, ayam, angsa b. Hiu, ayam, dan lumba – lumba d. hiu, kadal, dan ular 13. Embrio pada hewan ovovivipar adalah …. a. Pembuahan internal yang terjadi didalam tubuh hewan b. Hewan yang baru lahir akan disusui dan diasuh oleh induknya c. Pertemuan spermatozoid dan sel telur d. Cangkang didalam tubuh induk 14. Dibawah ini hewan yang berkembang biak secara vegetative adalah …. a. Cacing planaria, amoeba dan sapi b. Ayam, orang utan dan hydra c. Amoeba, hydra, planaria d. Burung, amoeba, dan tunas 15. Tuliskan hewan yang melakukan perkembang biakan secara vivipar ! ________________________________________ 16. Contoh hewan yang melakukan perkembang biakan ovipar ! _________________________________________ 17. Sebutkan perkembanbiakan hewan secara vegetative ! ____________________________________________________ 18. Ikan mas dan katak adalah hewan yang bertelur di air. Ayam dan bebek adalah hewan yang bertelur di darat. Walaupun sama – sama bertelur kedua golongan hewan tersebut memiliki ciri – cirri yang berbeda. Jelaskan beberapa perbedaan cirri kedua hewan tersebut ! ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ 19. Jelaskan cara perkembang biakan hewan berikut ! a. Ular : _____________ b. Lumba – lumba : _______________ c. Angsa : _____________
  3. 3. 20. Menurutmu, Negara mana saja yang melakukan kegiatan ekonomi seperti tulisan diatas ! ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ 21. Mengapa mayoritas penduduk di Asia tenggara bekerja disektor agraris ? jelaskan ! ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ 22. Tuliskan Negara – Negara ASEAN yang mengandalkan bidang agraris sebagai kegiatan ekonomi penduduknya ! ________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________ 23. Negara apa saja yang memiliki kegiatan ekonomi yang berbeda dari Negara – Negara agraris di ASEAN ! _________________________________________________________________ 24. Secara letak geografis Negara ASEAN berada diantara __________________________ 25. Tuliskan langkah – langkah menentukan isi laporan ! Soal untuk 26 - 30 Kalkun merupakan salah satu jenis unggas. Kalkun ini termasuk jenis unggas seperti ayam. Bahkan, sebagian besar masyarakat cenderung menjuluki kalkun dengan sebutan ayam kalkun. Namun pada kenyataannya, kalkun cukup berbeda dengan ayam. Hal itu dapat dilihat dari cirri fisik serta ukuran tubuhnya. Ukuran ayam kalkun jauh lebih besar dari ayam pada umumnya. Seekor kalkun bias memiliki berat mencapai 17 kg. selain ukuran tubuh, kalkun, kalkukn dan ayam juga memiliki perbedaan fisik lainnya. Jika pada ayam terdapat jengger atau daging yang tumbuh diatas kepala, kalkun justru memiliki janggut. Janggut kalkun tumbuh pada bagian dada kalkun. Janggut tersebut biasanya menjuntai hingga ke tanah. Walaupun berbeda, kalkun dan ayam juga memiliki persamaan. Kedua hewan ini termasuk jenis hewan yang sering diternakkan oleh manusia. Kalkun dan ayam diternakkan agar dapat dimanfaatkan, baik itu daging ataupun telurnya. 26. Tuliskan informasi penting yang kamu peroleh dari teks diatas ! Pertambangan minyak bumi dan gas alam Bertani Padi Petani Garam
  4. 4. 26). Paragraf 1 27). Paragraf 2 28). Paragraf 3 29. Susunlah informasi penting tersebut menjadi sebuah paragraf menggunakan bahasamu sendiri ! ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________ 30. Judul yang tepat untuk wacana diatas adalah ? ___________________________________________________________________ HAMDALAH :

×