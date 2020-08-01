Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soal ulangan harian tematik kelas 6 tema 1 sub tema 2

semoga bermanfaat

  1. 1. SOAL ULANGAN HARIAN TEMATIK TEMA 1 SUBTEMA 2 o Muatan Pelajaran: BAHASA INDONESIA Bacalah teks berikut untuk mengerjakan soal 1 sampai dengan 3! Danau dan Jenisnya (Paragraph 1) Danau adalah kumpulan air dalam cekungan tertentu, yang biasanya berbentuk mangkuk. Suplai air danau berasal dari curah hujan, sungai-sungai, serta mata air dan air tanah. Danau bersifat permanen atau tetap berair sepanjang tahun. Akan tetapi, jika sumber air pengisi danau berasal dari salah satu saja, danau tersebut bersifat sementara atau periodik, sehingga pada waktu tertentu danau tersebut akan kering. (Paragraph 2) Menurut jenis airnya, danau dapat dibedakan menjadi dua jenis yaitu danau air tawar dan danau air asin. Danau air tawar adalah danau yang sumber airnya berasal dari air hujan. Danau air tawar banyak terbentuk di daerah-daerah yang bercurah hujan tinggi atau humid (basah). Indonesia adalah salah satu negara yang banyak memiliki danau air tawar. Contoh danau air tawar di Indonesia adalah Danau Toba yang terletak di Pulau Samosir, Sumatra Utara. (Paragraph 3) Berbeda dengan danau air tawar yang bersifat permanen atau tetap, danau air asin adalah danau yang bersifat temporer. Danau air asin umumnya terdapat di daerah semiarid dan arid. Proses penguapan yang terjadi pada danau air asin sangat kuat dan tidak memiliki aliran keluaran. Danau ini mempunyai kadar garam yang tinggi, sehingga jika danau tersebut kering, akan meninggalkan lapisan garam di dasar danau. Contoh danau dengan kadar garam tinggi di antaranya adalah Great Salt Lake yang memiliki kadar garam mencapai 18,6% dan Laut Mati yang memiliki kadar garam mencapai 32%. 1. Tentukan ide pokok dari paragraph 1 dan tentukan jenis paragraphnya (deduktif/induktif)! 2. Tulislah kesimpulan dari paragraph 2 dengan menggunakan bahasamu sendiri! 3. Tentukan ide pokok dari paragraph 3 dan tulislah kembali kesimpulannya dengan menggunakan bahasamu sendiri!
  2. 2. Bacalah teks berikut untuk mengerjakan soal nomor 4! Tarian Saronde Tari Saronde adalah salah satu tarian tradisional yang berasal dari Gorontalo. Tarian ini diangkat dari tradisi masyarakat Gorontalo saat malam pertunangan dalam rangkaian upacara perkawinan adat mereka. Tarian ini biasanya ditampilkan oleh para penari pria dan penari wanita yang menari dengan gerakan yang khas dan menggunakan seledang sebagai atribut menarinya. Tari Saronde merupakan salah satu tarian tradisional yang cukup terkenal di masyarakat Gorontalo. Selain menjadi bagian dari acara pernikahan adat, Tari Saronde juga sering ditampilkan dalam acara seperti penyambutan, pertunjukan seni, dan festival budaya. 4. Tentukan ide pokok dari teks di atas dan tentukan jenis paragraphnya (deduktif/induktif)! Bacalah teks di bawah ini untuk menjawab soal nomor 5! GORONTALO Gorontalo adalah provinsi di Indonesia yang lahir pada tanggal 5 Desember 2000 dan memiliki ibu kota provinsi bernama sama yaitu, Kota Gorontalo. Sama halnya dengan ibu kotanya, Provinsi Gorontalo terkenal dengan julukan "Serambi Madinah". Dalam catatan sejarah Indonesia, satu-satunya Presiden RI yang berasal dari Suku Gorontalo adalah Presiden Republik Indonesia ke-3, Prof. DR. Ing. B.J. Habibie, dari garis keturunan ayahnya yang memiliki marga Habibie, yaitu Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie. Seiring dengan munculnya pemekaran wilayah yang berkenaan dengan otonomi daerah di era Reformasi, provinsi ini kemudian dibentuk berdasarkan Undang-Undang Nomor 38 Tahun 2000, tertanggal 22 Desember dan menjadi provinsi ke-32 di Indonesia. Provinsi Gorontalo terletak pada Semenanjung Gorontalo di Pulau Sulawesi, tepatnya di bagian barat dari Provinsi Sulawesi Utara. Luas wilayah provinsi ini 12.435,00 km² dengan jumlah penduduk sebanyak 1.166.142 jiwa (2018), dengan laju pertumbuhan penduduk sebesar 0.91%.Disisi lain, masyarakat Gorontalo juga memiliki budaya "Moleleyangi" atau dalam bahasa Indonesia disebut "Merantau", dimana penyebaran etnis Gorontalo paling banyak tersebar di Sulawesi Utara, Sulawesi Tengah, dan Kalimantan Timur. Ditengarai, penyebaran Diaspora Orang Gorontalo telah mencapai 5 kali lipat dari total penduduknya sekarang yang tersebar di seluruh dunia. 5. Tulislah kesimpulan dari paragraph di atas dengan menggunakan bahasa kalian sendiri!
  3. 3. o Muatan Pelajaran : PPKn 1. Apa lambang sila ke empat Pancasila? Tuliskan bunyi dari sila ke empat Pancasila tersebut! 2. Apa lambang sila ke Lima Pancasila? Tuliskan kembali bunyi sila ke lima Pancasila! 3. Sebutkan 3 contoh pengamalan nilai sila ke empat pancasila dalam kehidupan sehari- hari! 4. Sebutkan 3 contoh pengamalan nilai sila ke lima Pancasila dalam kehidupan sehari-hari! 5. Sebagai warga Negara yang baik, bagaimanakah sikap kalian saat melihat dua orang teman kalian saling mementingkan pendapat pribadi mereka masing-masing? Jelaskan! Dan termasuk pengamalan pancasila sila ke berapakah sikap kalian? o Muatan Pelajaran : IPA 1. Perkembangbiakan pada hewan yang terjadi karena bersatunya sel kelamin jantan dan sel kelamin betina di sebut juga sebagai perkembangbiakan a. Vegetatif b. Generatif c. Silang d. Okulasi 2. Perkembangbiakan generatif terbagi atas 3, yaitu…. a. Okulasi, Ovipar, dan Silang b. Ovipar, Ovovivipar, dan Setek c. Ovipar, Vivipar, dan Ovovivipar d. Vivipara, Okulasi, dan Ovipar 3. Salah satu ciri-ciri hewan ovipar ialah… a. Embrio tumbuh di dalam cangkang telur b. Embrio tumbuh di luar cangkang telur c. Betina tidak butuh di buahi sel telurnya d. Betina mati setelah menetaskan telurnya 4. Persamaan antara hewan Ovipar dan Ovovivipar adalah… a. Kedua hewan sama-sama melahirkan b. Kedua hewan sama-sama tidak perlu pembuahan sel telur c. Kedua hewan sama-sama bertelur d. Kedua hewan tidak dapat bertelur
  4. 4. 5. Embrio hewan vivipar biasanya berada dalam tubuh induk dan … a. Di lindungi cangkang telur b. Tidak di lindungi oleh cangkang telur c. Di buahi di luar tubuh induk d. Tidak perlu di buahi oleh sel kelamin jantan 6. Perhatikan gambar hewan berikut! Hewan pada gambar tersebut berkembangbiak dengan cara bertelur melalui… a. Pembuahan eksternal b. Pembuahan internal c. Pembuahan silang d. Pembuahan alami 7. Perhatiakan gambar di bawah ini! Hewan pada gambar tersebut berkembang biak dengan cara… a. Melahirkan (Vivipar) b. Bertelur (Ovipar) c. Bertelur dan melahirkan (Ovovivipar) d. Tidak berkembangbiak 8. Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini! Ular pada gambar di atas memiliki telur yang … a. Embrionya mendapatkan cadangan makanan dari hewan lain b. Embrionya tidak mendapatkan cadangan makanan c. Embrionya mendapatkan cadangan makanan dari sang induk d. Embrionya mendapatkan cadangan makanan dari dalam cangkang telur
  5. 5. 9. Perhatikan gambar berikut! Hewan pada gambar tersebut memiliki ciri-ciri perkembangbiakan dengan… a. Embrio tumbuh di dalam tubuh jantan b. Embrio di buahi di luar tubuh betina c. Memiliki cangkang d. Embrio tumbuh di dalam rahim betina 10. Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini! Lumba-lumba berkembang biak dengan cara melahirkan sehingga di sebut juga sebagai hewan … a. Serangga b. Reptil c. Mamalia d. Ungas o Muatan Pelajaran : IPS 1. Negara-negara ASEAN terletak di kawasan … a. Asia Tenggara b. Asia Pasific c. Asia Timur d. Asia Barat 2. Kawasan Asia Tenggara terletak di antara … a. Benua amerika dan Benua Australia b. Laut Sulawesi dan Selat Karimata c. Samudera Hindia dan Samudera Pasifik d. Laut Cina dan Benua Eropa
  6. 6. 3. Negara Indonesia memiliki kesamaan kondisi geografis dengan Negara Malaysia yaitu … a. Bersalju b. Beriklim tropis c. Berada di garis katulistiwa d. Memiliki musim gugur 4. Gajah merupakan hewan yang menjadi icon dari Negara … a. Malaysia b. Filipina c. Vietnam d. Thailand 5. Kegiatan ekonomi utama dari Negara Kamboja adalah … a. Tambang dan pertanian b. Pertanian padi dan perikanan c. Perdagangan dan industry d. Perkapalan dan pertanian 6. Negara yang terletak di Semenanjung Indochina adalah … a. Negara Indonesia b. Negara Kamboja c. Negara Vietnam d. Negara Laos 7. Negara-negara yang mengandalkan pertanian sebagai kegiatan ekonomi utama di sebut juga sebagai negara—negara … a. Maju b. Tertinggal c. Agraris d. Demokrasi
  7. 7. 8. Perhatikan gambar berikut! Berdasarkan gambar di atas, negara-negara yang tidak mengandalkan kegiatan ekonominya di bidang pertanian adalah… a. Indonesia dan Vietnam b. Laos dan Kamboja c. Vietnam dan Indonesia d. Singapura dan Brunei Darussalam 9. Negara-negara yang terdiri atas kepulauan adalah … a. Indonesia dan Filipina b. Malaysia dan Singapura c. Brunei Darussalam dan Indonesia d. Laos dan Thailand 10. Perhatikan gambar berikut! Gambar di atas adalah gambar dari … a. Pertanian padi b. Perikanan c. Perdagangan d. Industri Pertambangan Minyak Bumi ###GOOD LUCK###

