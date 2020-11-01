Materi tema 4 sub tema 1 KELAS VI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 4 Sub Tema 1 Globalisasi di Sekitarku
Tujuan Pembelajaran Siswa .diharapkan mampu : ● PPKN : siswa dapat menjelaskan sikap yang tepat dalam menghadapi keragaman...
Materi Pokok PPKN Keragaman Ekonomi 01 IPA Cara menghasilkan Listrik 02 IPS bentuk kerja sama di bidang sosial budaya dala...
Materi Pokok Bahasa Indonesia Teks ekplanasi 04 SBDP Reklame dam poster Budaya 05
https://www.menti.com/kcgu4be9j4
PPKN KERAGAMAN EKONOMI di INDONESIA
Amati Gambar di Bawah ini !
IPA Listrik
?????
Cara menghitung Listrik di rumah????
IPS Kerja Sama ASEAN di Bidang SOSIAL dan Budaya
Kerja sama dalam bidang sosial dan budaya dilaksanakan oleh COSD (Committee on Social Development). Beberapa bentuk kerja ...
2) membantu kepada kaum wanita dan pemuda dalam usaha-usaha pembangunan; 3) menanggulangi masalah masalah perkembangan pen...
5) peningkatan kesejahteraan; 6) program peningkatan kesehatan (makanan dan obat- obatan); 7) pertukaran budaya dan seni, ...
4 Bahasa Indonesia Teks ekplanasi
Teks Ekplanasi : teks yang berisi tentang proses mengapa dan bagaimana suatu peristiwa alam, ilmu pengetahuan, sosial, bud...
Struktur Teks Ekplanasi 1. Pernyataan Umum 2. Deretan Penjelas 3. Kesimpulan
5 SBDP POSTER
Syarat membuat reklame 1.
  1. 1. Tema 4 Sub Tema 1 Globalisasi di Sekitarku
  2. 2. Tujuan Pembelajaran Siswa .diharapkan mampu : ● PPKN : siswa dapat menjelaskan sikap yang tepat dalam menghadapi keragaman kegiatan ekonomi ● Bahasa Indonesia : siswa mampu menyajikan informasi penting dari teks eksplanasi secara visual ● IPA : siswa mampu menjelaskan proses menghasilkan energi listrik ● IPS : siswa mampu menjelaskan berbagai bentuk kerja sama di bidang sosial budaya dalam lingkup ASEAN ● SBDP : siswa dapat membuat poster ajakan melestarikan budaya
  3. 3. Materi Pokok PPKN Keragaman Ekonomi 01 IPA Cara menghasilkan Listrik 02 IPS bentuk kerja sama di bidang sosial budaya dalam lingkup ASEAN 03
  4. 4. Materi Pokok Bahasa Indonesia Teks ekplanasi 04 SBDP Reklame dam poster Budaya 05
  5. 5. https://www.menti.com/kcgu4be9j4
  6. 6. PPKN KERAGAMAN EKONOMI di INDONESIA
  7. 7. Amati Gambar di Bawah ini !
  8. 8. IPA Listrik
  9. 9. ?????
  10. 10. Cara menghitung Listrik di rumah????
  11. 11. IPS Kerja Sama ASEAN di Bidang SOSIAL dan Budaya
  12. 12. Kerja sama dalam bidang sosial dan budaya dilaksanakan oleh COSD (Committee on Social Development). Beberapa bentuk kerja sama di bidang sosial negara- negara anggota ASEAN antara lain sebagai berikut. 1) bidang pembangunan sosial dengan menekankan kesejahteraan golongan berpendapatan rendah, perluasan kesempatan kerja, serta pembayaran (upah) yang wajar;
  13. 13. 2) membantu kepada kaum wanita dan pemuda dalam usaha-usaha pembangunan; 3) menanggulangi masalah masalah perkembangan penduduk dengan bekerja sama dengan badan badan internasional yang bersangkutan; 4) pengembangan sumber daya manusia;
  14. 14. 5) peningkatan kesejahteraan; 6) program peningkatan kesehatan (makanan dan obat- obatan); 7) pertukaran budaya dan seni, juga festival film ASEAN; 8) penandatanganan kesepakatan bersama di bidang pariwisata ASEAN (ASEAN Tourism Agreement (ATA)); 9) penyelenggaraan pesta olahraga dua tahun sekali melalui SEA-Games
  15. 15. 4 Bahasa Indonesia Teks ekplanasi
  16. 16. Teks Ekplanasi : teks yang berisi tentang proses mengapa dan bagaimana suatu peristiwa alam, ilmu pengetahuan, sosial, budaya, dan lainnya bisa terjadi. Peristiwa alam maupun sosial yang terjadi di sekitar kita, selalu mempunyai hubungan sebab akibat dan proses.
  17. 17. Struktur Teks Ekplanasi 1. Pernyataan Umum 2. Deretan Penjelas 3. Kesimpulan
  18. 18. 5 SBDP POSTER
  19. 19. Syarat membuat reklame 1.

×