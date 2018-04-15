Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAPORAN TUGAS AKHIR SIMULASI VoIP DENGAN MENGGUNAKAN MIKROTIK Disusun Oleh : Nama : Rabil IrsanNovantoArdyasa NIS : 1516116156 Kelas : XII-TKJ2 SMK NEGERI 4 BANDUNG
Kata Pengantar Puji Syukur saya panjatkan kepada Allah SWT yang telah senantiasa memberikan hikmah dan berkah, serta kemud...
Pendahuluan A. Pengertian Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) adalah teknologi yang memungkinkan percakapan suara jarak ja...
Mengatur IP Address pada mikrotik 1. IP address ether 2 2. IP addressWlan1
Setting Wireless 1. Security Profiles 2. Setting Interface
DHCP SERVER 1. Setting DNS 2. Setting NAT
Setting DHCP
Konfigurasi pada TrixBox
PENUTUP Kesimpulan Demikian laporan yang laporan yang saya kerjakan mohon maaf atas segala kesalahan dan kekurangannya ter...
  1. 1. LAPORAN TUGAS AKHIR SIMULASI VoIP DENGAN MENGGUNAKAN MIKROTIK Disusun Oleh : Nama : Rabil IrsanNovantoArdyasa NIS : 1516116156 Kelas : XII-TKJ2 SMK NEGERI 4 BANDUNG
  2. 2. Kata Pengantar Puji Syukur saya panjatkan kepada Allah SWT yang telah senantiasa memberikan hikmah dan berkah, serta kemudahan, rahmat dan karunia-NYA sehingga saya bisa menyelesaikan Tugas Akhir dengan Judul Simulasi VoIP Dengan Menggunakan Mikrotik. Pada kesempatan ini saya ucapkan terima kasih kepada semua pihak yang berkaitan dengan Tugas Akhir ini terimakasih atas partisipasi dan bantuannya. Saya menyadari bahwa dalam penyusunan laporan ini masih jauh dari kesempurnaan, untuk itu mohon maaf apabila terdapat kesalah serta kekurangan baik dari isi, tulisan, baik yang lainya. Akhir kata saya berharap semoga dokumentasi ini bermanfaat bagi yang membacanya Bandung, 15 April 2018 Penulis Rabil Irsan Novanto Ardyasa 1516116156
  3. 3. Pendahuluan A. Pengertian Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) adalah teknologi yang memungkinkan percakapan suara jarak jauh melalui media internet. B. Latar Belakang Untuk memudahkan orang orang berkomunikasi dalam suatu jaringan menggunakan IP dalam satu network. C. Maksud dan Tujuan - Dalam satu network kita bisa saling berkomunikasi - Memenuhi Tugas Akhir dari pelajaran ADMS dan RBJ - Sebagai syarat untuk memenuhi aspek kelulusan
  4. 4. Mengatur IP Address pada mikrotik 1. IP address ether 2 2. IP addressWlan1
  5. 5. Setting Wireless 1. Security Profiles 2. Setting Interface
  6. 6. DHCP SERVER 1. Setting DNS 2. Setting NAT
  7. 7. Setting DHCP
  8. 8. Konfigurasi pada TrixBox
  9. 9. PENUTUP Kesimpulan Demikian laporan yang laporan yang saya kerjakan mohon maaf atas segala kesalahan dan kekurangannya terimakasih.

×