Rabeya Akter Rabu Lecturer in Physics Dept. of EEE B.Sc. and M.Sc. In Physics Jahangirnagar University
Wave and Oscillations Presentedby RabeyaAkterRabu
Transverse waves occur when a disturbance creates oscillations that are perpendicular (at right angles) to the propagation...
Jens Martensson 9 1. Wave length of a particular wave is 10cm, if the phase difference is 𝜋 6 what would be the path diffe...
1. The displacement (in meters) of a particle executing simple harmonic motion at any instant of time is given by, 𝑦 = 0.2...
Jens Martensson 17 The group velocity of a wave is the velocity with which the overall envelope shape of the wave's amplit...
Thank You
  Rabeya Akter Rabu Lecturer in Physics Dept. of EEE B.Sc. and M.Sc. In Physics Jahangirnagar University
  Wave and Oscillations Presentedby RabeyaAkterRabu
  7. 7. Transverse waves occur when a disturbance creates oscillations that are perpendicular (at right angles) to the propagation of wave (the direction of energy transfer). Longitudinal waves occur when the oscillations are parallel to the direction of propagation of wave.
  1. Wave length of a particular wave is 10cm, if the phase difference is 𝜋 6 what would be the path difference?
  10. 10. 1. The displacement (in meters) of a particle executing simple harmonic motion at any instant of time is given by, 𝑦 = 0.2𝑠𝑖𝑛2𝜋(350𝑡 − 0.30). Calculate i) the amplitude, ii) wave velocity, iii) wave length, iv) frequency. The displacement of the particle at P y = A sin (ωt - δ ) = A sin (ωt - 2πx λ ) = A sin (2𝜋ft - 2πx λ ) = A sin (2𝜋 v λ t - 2πx λ ) = A sin 2π λ (v t - x)
  The group velocity of a wave is the velocity with which the overall envelope shape of the wave's amplitudes—known as the modulation or envelope of the wave—propagates through space.
  Group velocity
  25. 25. Jens Martensson 25 Q. Derive the expression of displacement of a particle executing Simple Harmonic Motion. Q. Derive the expression of velocity of a particle executing Simple Harmonic Motion. Q. Derive the differential Equation of simple harmonic motion. Q. Deduce the solution of the Differential Equation of simple harmonic motion. Q. Mechanical energy (E) of a particle executing SHM. Q. Average Kinetic Energy of a particle executing SHM. Q. Average Potential Energy of a particle executing SHM. Q. Equation of progressive wave or simple harmonic wave. BIG QUESSTIONS
  Thank You

