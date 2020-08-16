Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPTICS PRESENTED BY : RABEYA AKTER RABU
Optics is the branch of physics which involves the behavior and properties of light, including its interactions with matte...
page 5
Interference of Light In physics, interference is a phenomenon in which two waves superpose to form a resultant wave of gr...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2YB9OZzxPw
Detailed question is in the PDF file
Conditions of Interference When waves come together, they can interfere constructively or destructively. To set up a stabl...
Constructive Interference When two light waves superpose with each other in such a way that the crest of one wave falls on...
Newton’s Rings Newton's ring is a phenomenon in which an interference pattern is created by the reflection of light betwee...
What do you mean by diffraction of light? Diffraction is the slight bending of light as it passes around the edge of an ob...
What are the conditions of diffraction of light? There are two conditions (1) In case of straight edge: The edge should be...
# Distinguish between interference and diffraction of light 1. Two separate wave fronts originating from two coherent sour...
What do you mean by Polarization? In an electromagnetic wave, both the electric field and magnetic field are oscillating b...
# State Brewster’s Law In 1811 Brewster’s proposed it. The law states that the tangent of the angle at which polarization ...
# State Malus Law and explain it mathematically. According to Malus, when completely plane polarized light is incident on ...
# What do you mean by Polarimeters? A polarimeter is a scientific instrument used to measure the angle of rotation caused ...
Assignment 1. Light of wavelength 550 nm from a narrow slit is incident on a double slit. The overall separation of 5 frin...
QUESTIONS 1.Interference is a phenomenon where two waves superpose to form a resultant wave and alternately bright and dar...
Thank you……….
