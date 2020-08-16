Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEAT AND THERMODYNAMICS Presented by Rabeya Akter Rabu
Q. Define heat.  Heat is a form of energy which produces the sensation of hotness or coldness of a body.  Heat is a form...
Q. Distinguish between heat and temperature. ( Read it from pdf file) Q. What is Isothermal Process? When a gas undergoes ...
As temperature remains constant represent the P-V diagram from the ideal gas equation.
Q. Write down the conditions for isothermal process? The following conditions are to be satisfied for isothermal process (...
Q. What is Adiabatic process? The process in which a system neither receives heat nor rejects heat is called adiabatic pro...
Q. What are the Conditions for adiabatic change? The following conditions are to be satisfied for adiabatic change (i) The...
# Platinum Resistance Thermometer • The platinum resistance thermometer is based on the principle that the electrical resi...
𝑅 𝜃 = 𝑅0 1 + 𝛼𝜃 𝑝 or, 𝑅 𝜃 = 𝑅0 + 𝑅0 𝛼𝜃 𝑝 or, 𝑅 𝜃 − 𝑅0 = 𝜃 𝑝 𝑅0 𝛼 ∴ 𝜃 𝑝 = 𝑅 𝜃−𝑅0 𝛼𝑅0 ……………… (2) and 𝑅100= 𝑅0 1 + 𝛼. 100 ∴ 𝛼...
𝜃 𝑝 = 𝑅 𝜃 − 𝑅0 𝑅100 − 𝑅0 100𝑅0 . 𝑅0 = 𝑅 𝜃 − 𝑅0 𝑅0 × 100𝑅0 𝑅100 − 𝑅0 ∴ 𝜽 𝒑= 𝑹 𝜽−𝑹 𝟎 𝑹 𝟏𝟎𝟎−𝑹 𝟎 × 𝟏𝟎𝟎…………………. (4) Putting the...
Q. What is the general form of first law of thermodynamics? Clausius expressed the first law of thermodynamics in a genera...
# What is Entropy? It is a measure of disorder or randomness of molecular motion of the system. Entropy is measured by the...
Q. Define Molar Specific Heat of Gas at Constant Volume The quantity of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole...
Q. Show that the change in entropy of n mole of a perfect gas is 𝑺 𝟐 − 𝑺 𝟏 = 𝒏 𝑪 𝒗 𝒍𝒏 𝑻 𝟐 𝑻 𝟏 + 𝑹 𝒍𝒏 𝑽 𝟐 𝑽 𝟏 where, the sy...
From ideal gas law we know, 𝑃𝑉 = 𝑛𝑅𝑇 𝑜𝑟, 𝑃 = 𝑛𝑅𝑇 𝑉 Inserting this value in Eqn. (ii) we get, 𝑑𝑄 = 𝑛𝐶𝑣 𝑑𝑇 + 𝑛𝑅𝑇 𝑉 𝑑𝑉 => 𝑑𝑄 ...
Q. Define Molar Specific Heat of Gas at Constant Pressure The quantity of heat required to raise the temperature of one mo...
Q. Show that for an ideal gas, 𝑪 𝒑 > 𝑪 𝒗 where, the symbols have their usual meanings. Or, Cp-Cv= R, where the symbols hav...
According to the first law of thermodynamics, dQ = dU + dW dQ = dU + PdV ………………… (1) Since volume is constant [ dV = 0, So...
But for n mole of ideal gas. PdV = nRdT ………………………………………….. (5) From equation (4), we get n CP dT = n CvdT + n R dT or, nCp...
Q. Define Brownian motion. Brownian motion is the random motion of particles suspended in a fluid (a liquid or a gas) resu...
