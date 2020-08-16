Successfully reported this slideshow.
Electricity and Magnetism
•Electricity: • The definition of electricity is the flow of charge and it is one of the basic forms of energy. • Electric...
Electricity and Magnatism
Electricity • Magnitude of Changes: 𝑞 = 𝑛𝑒, 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 (n = 0, ±1, ±2, ±3, … .) and e = 1.60 × 10−19 𝑐 • Which means Charges ar...
Coulomb’s Law The magnitude of electrical force between two point charges is directly proportional to the product of magni...
Problems Here 1 4𝜋𝜀 = 9 × 109 d = ?
Problems
Problems
Electric Field The space surrounding an electric charge within which it is capable of exerting a force on another electric...
Electric Field Lines or Lines of Force: A visual representation of the electric field can be obtained in terms of electric...
Electric Field Intensity due to point charge
Problems
CAPACITOR Capacitor is a device winch is used to store charge. A simple capacitor consists of two conductors which are sep...
When the plates of a capacitor are connected with the terminals of the battery of emf V, then the charge q is stored in th...
Q: How would you present the expression for the electric potential V due to a point charge? Potential due to a point charg...
Ohm’s Law Ohm’s law states that the potential difference between the ends of a conductor varies directly as the current fl...
Problems
Problems
CAPACITOR
Storing Energy in a Capacitor The work done is stored in the form of electric potential energy dU dU=Vdq When the capacito...
A 70 µF capacitor initially uncharged is connected through a 500 Ω resistor to a 20 V battery. i. What is the maximum char...
The co-efficient of mutual inductance between two coils is 10mH. What emf is induced in the 2nd coil if the current is cha...
The flux linking an air-cored coil of 500 turns changes from 300 mwb to 60 mwb in 0.04 s. Calculate the value of the induc...
Kirchhoff’s Law Kirchhoff's current law (First Law) This law is also called Kirchhoff's first law, Kirchhoff's point rule,...
Kirchhoff’s Law Kirchhoff's voltage law (Second Law) The directed sum of the electrical potential differences (voltage) ar...
Charging of a capacitor Study from PDF.
Discharging of a capacitor Study from PDF.
Magnetic Field The space around a magnet or a current carrying conductor within which it is capable of attraction or repul...
Magnetic Flux & Moment Magnetic Flux: The strength of magnetic field through an area that is the number of lines of magnet...
Energy stored in a magnetic field Consider a resistor and an inductor is connected in series with a battery of emfℰ. Accor...
If 𝑈 𝐵 is the total energy stored in the magnetic field of inductance coil, then the energy stored per unit time is: 𝑑𝑈 𝐵 ...
Self-induction
Let, in a coil for current I, the passing magnetic flux through the coil is (Nφ), then N φ ∞ I N φ = L I Where, N φ is the...
Mutucal inductance
Let, in a primary coil for current I, the passing magnetic flux through the secondary coil is (Nφ), then N φ ∞ I N φ = M I...
  1. 1. Electricity and Magnetism
  2. 2. •Electricity: • The definition of electricity is the flow of charge and it is one of the basic forms of energy. • Electricity is related to magnetism. • Charge -The fundamental and characteristic property of the elementary particle which makes up matter. -Charge is measured in coulombs (C). -Charge is conserved.
  3. 3. Electricity and Magnatism
  4. 4. Electricity • Magnitude of Changes: 𝑞 = 𝑛𝑒, 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 (n = 0, ±1, ±2, ±3, … .) and e = 1.60 × 10−19 𝑐 • Which means Charges are quantized. • Charges of 10𝑒 or −5𝑒 is possible but +3.57𝑒 or −2.35𝑒 not possible • Equal number of positives and negatives charge makes neutral
  5. 5. Coulomb’s Law The magnitude of electrical force between two point charges is directly proportional to the product of magnitude of charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centres and the force acts along the line connecting the charges.
  6. 6. Problems Here 1 4𝜋𝜀 = 9 × 109 d = ?
  7. 7. Problems
  8. 8. Problems
  9. 9. Electric Field The space surrounding an electric charge within which it is capable of exerting a force on another electric charge is called electric field. An electric field is generated by electrically charged particles and time-varying magnetic fields. Figure show an electric field produced by a positive and negative charge.
  10. 10. Electric Field Lines or Lines of Force: A visual representation of the electric field can be obtained in terms of electric field lines. As electric field line provides the information about the electric force exerted on a charge, the lines are commonly called “Lines of Force”.
  11. 11. Electric Field Intensity due to point charge
  12. 12. Problems
  13. 13. CAPACITOR Capacitor is a device winch is used to store charge. A simple capacitor consists of two conductors which are separated a small distance. There may be vacuum or some dielectric medium between the conductors of a capacitor.
  14. 14. When the plates of a capacitor are connected with the terminals of the battery of emf V, then the charge q is stored in the capacitor. This charge stored is directly proportional to the potential difference applied between the plates. 𝑞 ∝ 𝑉 𝑞 = 𝐶𝑉 Here C is called the capacitance of a capacitor. The SI unit of capacitance is farad.
  15. 15. Q: How would you present the expression for the electric potential V due to a point charge? Potential due to a point charge:
  16. 16. Ohm’s Law Ohm’s law states that the potential difference between the ends of a conductor varies directly as the current flowing in it, provided the temperature does not change and the physical state of the conductor remains the same. If V is the potential difference between two ends of a conductor AB and I is the current flow in it, then I ∞ V I = GV (where, G is the proportionality constant called conductivity.) I = 1 R V IR = V
  17. 17. Problems
  18. 18. Problems
  19. 19. CAPACITOR
  20. 20. Storing Energy in a Capacitor The work done is stored in the form of electric potential energy dU dU=Vdq When the capacitor is fully charged, then the total energy stored is U= dU = 0 𝑞 Vdq U= 0 𝑞 𝑞 𝐶 dq = 1 𝐶 0 𝑞 q dq = 1 𝐶 [ 𝑞2 2 ] = 1 𝐶 ( 𝑞2 2 -0) = 1 2 𝑞2 𝐶 U= 1 2 𝐶2 𝑉2 𝐶 = 1 2 C𝑉2 This is the stored energy of the capacitor.
  21. 21. A 70 µF capacitor initially uncharged is connected through a 500 Ω resistor to a 20 V battery. i. What is the maximum charge 𝒒 𝟎 on the capacitor? ii. What is the time constant of the circuit? How long after the capacitor is connected to the battery will it be charged to 0.63 𝒒 𝟎?
  22. 22. The co-efficient of mutual inductance between two coils is 10mH. What emf is induced in the 2nd coil if the current is changing at the rate of 6 kA/s in the first coil?
  23. 23. The flux linking an air-cored coil of 500 turns changes from 300 mwb to 60 mwb in 0.04 s. Calculate the value of the induced emf in the coil.
  24. 24. Kirchhoff’s Law Kirchhoff's current law (First Law) This law is also called Kirchhoff's first law, Kirchhoff's point rule, or Kirchhoff's junction rule (or nodal rule). At any node (junction) in an electrical circuit, the sum of currents flowing into that node is equal to the sum of currents flowing out of that node. Or equivalently The algebraic sum of currents in a network of conductors meeting at a point is zero. According to Kirchhoff’s law I1 + I2 + I3 – I4 – I5 = 0
  25. 25. Kirchhoff’s Law Kirchhoff's voltage law (Second Law) The directed sum of the electrical potential differences (voltage) around any closed network is zero. According to Kirchhoff’s law i1R1 + i2R2 – i3R3– i4R4 = E1 – E2
  26. 26. Charging of a capacitor Study from PDF.
  27. 27. Discharging of a capacitor Study from PDF.
  28. 28. Magnetic Field The space around a magnet or a current carrying conductor within which it is capable of attraction or repulsion is known as magnetic field. Normally, it is denoted by B. the unit of magnetic field is Tesla. 1 Tesla = 1𝑁 𝐴𝑚𝑝−𝑚 = 104 Gauss The magnetic field exerts a force on moving charge. Magnetic field is vector quantity. Figure: Magnetic field of an ideal cylindrical magnet. The magnetic field is represented by magnetic field lines.
  29. 29. Magnetic Flux & Moment Magnetic Flux: The strength of magnetic field through an area that is the number of lines of magnetic force passing through a surface area is called magnetic flux. It is denoted by 𝜑 𝐵 and mathematically magnetic flux can be defined as 𝜑 𝐵 = 𝐁 . 𝐝𝐫 The unit of magnetic flux is weber (wb). Magnetic flux is a scalar quantity.
  30. 30. Energy stored in a magnetic field Consider a resistor and an inductor is connected in series with a battery of emfℰ. According to the Kirchhoff‟s 2nd rule; ℰ − 𝑉𝑅 − 𝑉𝐿 = 0 ℰ = 𝑉𝑅 + 𝑉𝐿 ℰ = 𝐼𝑅 + 𝐿 𝑑𝐼 𝑑𝑡 Multiplying both sides by 𝐼, we have: ℰ𝐼 = 𝐼2 𝑅 + 𝐿𝐼 𝑑𝐼 𝑑𝑡 Here ℰ𝐼 is the power supplied by the source, 𝐼2 𝑅 is the power dissipated in resistance and 𝐿𝐼 𝑑𝐼 𝑑𝑡 is the energy supplied per time in the inductance coil, where the magnetic field also exists.
  31. 31. If 𝑈 𝐵 is the total energy stored in the magnetic field of inductance coil, then the energy stored per unit time is: 𝑑𝑈 𝐵 𝑑𝑡 = 𝐿𝐼 𝑑𝐼 𝑑𝑡 𝑑𝑈 𝐵 = 𝐿𝐼 𝑑𝐼 Integrating both sides, we get: 𝑑𝑈 𝐵 𝑈 𝐵 0 = 𝐿𝐼 𝑑𝐼 𝐼 0 𝑈 𝐵 = 𝐿 𝐼2 2 0 𝐼 𝑈 𝐵 = 1 2 𝐿𝐼2 This is the expression of energy stored in the magnetic field of a current carrying inductor.
  32. 32. Self-induction
  33. 33. Let, in a coil for current I, the passing magnetic flux through the coil is (Nφ), then N φ ∞ I N φ = L I Where, N φ is the number of flux linkage (N being the number of turns) From, Faraday’s law, the induced emf E= - 𝑑(𝑁𝜑) 𝑑𝑡 E= - 𝑑 𝑑𝑡 (LI) E= - L 𝑑(I) 𝑑𝑡 Where, L is a constant called self inductance. That is, in a coil, the change in current per second is unity, then the induced emf appears in that coil is called self-inductance or co-efficient of self-induction. The unit of self inductance is Henry.
  34. 34. Mutucal inductance
  35. 35. Let, in a primary coil for current I, the passing magnetic flux through the secondary coil is (Nφ), then N φ ∞ I N φ = M I Where, N φ is the number of flux linkage (N being the number of turns) From, Faraday’s law, the induced emf in the secondary coil E= - 𝑑(𝑁𝜑) 𝑑𝑡 E= - 𝑑 𝑑𝑡 (MI) E= - M 𝑑(I) 𝑑𝑡 Where, M is a constant called mutual inductance. That is in a primary coil, the change in current per second is unity, then the induced emf appears in the secondary coil is called mutual-inductance or co-efficient of mutual-induction. The unit of mutual inductance is Henry.

