  3. 3. The Old Woman's Bag & Birbal and the Palmist Audiobook Free | The Old Woman's Bag & Birbal and the Palmist downloadable audio books free Ask him the trickiest question and he will have the answer. Who else could it be but Birbal, the wise vizier at Emperor Akbar's court? When it comes to Birbal, no problem is without a solution. Admired, loved, envied but always unbeaten, his wit leaves you wondering, “How does he do that?” When it comes to Birbal, the wise vizier in Emperor Akbar's court, no problem is without a solution and no question is without an answer. In the first story, Birbal helps an honest astrologer to present the truth in a way that pleases the listener. He helps an old woman regain her gold coins from a wicked priest in the second story.
  4. 4. The Old Woman's Bag & Birbal and the Palmist Audiobook Free | The Old Woman's Bag & Birbal and the Palmist downloadable audio books free Written By: Sajid A. Latheef. Narrated By: Kirtana Kumar Publisher: DC Books Date: December 2013 Duration: 0 hours 13 minutes
