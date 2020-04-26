Computer operating system and network model

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPERATING SYSTEM AND NETWORK PROCESSING SYSTEM Prepared by- your name here ’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’’
a) OPEARATING SYSTEM
History of operating system  A series of development in the computer architecture led to the evolution of operating syste...
THERE ARE FOLLOWINGTYPES OF OPERATING SYSTEMS . I. BACTH PROCESSINGOPERATING SYSTEMS II. SINGLE –USEROPERATING SYSTEMS III...
I) BATCH PROCESSING OPERATING SYSTEM It is also known as off line or sequential or stacked processing system.  In this o...
Fig – Example of Batch Processing System.
These operating system allow you to operate at a time i.e. DOS. A single user operating system provides the facilities t...
iii)MULTI USER OPERATING SYSTEMS  A multi user operating system is that which handles and controls multiple users attache...
IV) MULTITASKING OPERATING SYSTEMS  Executing more than two programs at the same time.  It is supported in windows xp,wi...
Fig- ExampleOf MultiTasking Operating Systems
v) MULTI PROGRAMMING OPERATIN SYSTEMS  Multiprogramming is a common approach to resources management.  In multiprogrammi...
VI)MULTI PROCESSING OPERATING SYSTEMS Multi-processing refers to the users of two or more central processing units (CPU)w...
VII)TIME SHARING OPERATING SYSTEM In computing, time-sharing is the sharing of a computing resource among many users at t...
Fig -TIME SHARING OPERATING SYSTEM
VIII) REALTIME OPERATING SYSTEMS  It serves data without any buffering delays.  It is time bound system which has well d...
FIG- REALTIME OPERATING SYSTEMS
B) NETWORK PROCESSING SYSTEM
NetworkTopologiesAnd Application ■ Refers to arrangement of computer connected in network through some physical medium lik...
There are following types of network topologies 1. Hierarchical Topology 2. BusTopology 3. StarTopology 4. RingTopology 5....
1) HIERARCHICALTOPOLOGY ■ It is also called tree topology ■ It is divided into different layers that are connected through...
2) BusTopology nodes connected to single backbone or bus terminator attached to stop bounce Advantages ■ requires less cab...
3) StarTopology connected to a common device known as hub hub sees overall data transmission in network Advantages ■ allow...
4)RingTopology nodes are connected in the form of a ring data is transmitted in the clockwise direction Advantages ■ equal...
5)MeshTopology  In a mesh topology, each station is connected to every station in the network. ADVANTAGES-  Very fast da...
6)HybridTopology  A hybrid topology is a type of network topology that uses two or more different network topologies.  I...
ANY QUESTIONS?
Computer operating system and network model
