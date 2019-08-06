Big Medicine is a guide for anyone who is interested in health and healing, including ?patients,? providers, and caregivers who want to uncover the deeper meaning of physical symptoms and build a new relationship with their bodies. Author Pierre Morin, MD, PhD, revolutionizes the field of medicine by explaining the body?s manifestations as a Process?one that is neither bad nor good, neither ?sick? nor ?healthy.? Dr. Morin explores how, through our body?s innate intelligence, we can gain creative and spiritual insights that help us appreciate our inner diversity and understand our most profound selves. These powerful discoveries will not only stimulate our own personal healing?they can also inspire us to foster community, systemic, and social change.

