May. 20, 2021

  1. 1. Welcome to Meal planning101 Allan Paul Mataya Presented by
  2. 2. Objective: Discuss the methods of cooking Learn to compute their own BMI Compute the calories per food
  3. 3. We are what we eat
  4. 4. Food Pyramid
  5. 5. Why do we need to cook food?
  6. 6. What is Heat?
  7. 7. Heat Trasfer
  8. 8. Conduction
  9. 9. Convection
  10. 10. Radiation
  11. 11. Cooking methods
  12. 12. Moist Heat
  13. 13. Simmering
  14. 14. Steaming
  15. 15. Boiling
  16. 16. Pressure cooking
  17. 17. Poaching
  18. 18. Blanching
  19. 19. Dry heat
  20. 20. Sauteing
  21. 21. Roasting
  22. 22. Baking
  23. 23. Grilling/ Broilling
  24. 24. Frying
  25. 25. Combination
  26. 26. Braising
  27. 27. Stewing
  28. 28. Other Methods
  29. 29. Microwav e cooking
  30. 30. Solar Cooking
  31. 31. Air Frying
  32. 32. Does the Nutritional Value decreases while using different methods of cooking?
  33. 33. Food label
  34. 34. Parts of the Food Label
  35. 35. Nutritional Value
  36. 36. Why is it important that we must check the label before consuming something?
  37. 37. Top 10 killer foods
  38. 38. Fries
  39. 39. Burger
  40. 40. Coke
  41. 41. Pancit canton
  42. 42. Sodium intake
  43. 43. Sugar intake
  44. 44. What is BMI?
  45. 45. Activity •Compute your BMI and check your status using online BMI calculator •Calculate Your BMI - Metric
  46. 46. Assignment Compute your meal calories intake for a
  47. 47. Thank you

