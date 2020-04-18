32 2.1 rkut_tresc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 1 Moduł II Zasady rozliczeń imprez turystycznych krajowych i zagranicznych Wprowadzenie Pojęcie i podział imprez turystycznych1. Zasady rozliczeń imprez turystycznych2. Marża biura podróży i stawka akwizycyjna agenta3. Bibliografia
  2. 2. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 2 Wprowadzenie Termin „impreza” oznacza m.in. wycieczkę, ale także wydarzenie kulturalne czy koncert. Impreza turystyczna najczęściej związana jest z atrakcyjnością odwiedzanego miejsca. Tę atrakcyjność nazywamy także walorem, który należy rozumieć jako coś, co przynosi turyście zadowolenie, np. możliwość wypoczynku czy poznania nowych miejsc i kultur. Połączenie kilku usług turystycznych w jeden produkt można nazwać imprezą tury- styczną, gdyż impreza turystyczna to co najmniej dwie usługi, które tworzą pro- gram. Usługi (transport, zakwaterowanie, wyżywienie) zebrane w całość i objęte wspólną ce- ną, które spełniają jeden z następujących warunków:  obejmują nocleg,  trwają co najmniej dobę,  obejmują zmianę miejsca pobytu, możemy nazwać imprezą turystyczną. Podczas zakończeniu tej lekcji:  wymienisz rodzaje imprez turystycznych,  rozliczysz imprezy turystyczne,  odróżnisz marżę biura od stawki agenta.
  3. 3. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 3 Pojęcie i podział imprez turystycznych1. Najważniejsze dla nas jest pojęcie (definicja) imprezy turystycznej. Wspomniana została już we wstępie, lecz spróbujmy ująć ją jeszcze inaczej. Impreza turystyczna to, zgodnie z Ustawą z dnia 29 sierpnia 1997 r. o usługach tury- stycznych, co najmniej dwie usługi turystyczne tworzące jednolity program i objęte wspólną ceną, jeżeli usługi te obejmują nocleg lub trwają ponad 24 godziny albo jeżeli ich program przewiduje zmianę miejsca pobytu. Pakiet taki obejmuje np. transport i zakwaterowanie, choć z reguły zawiera też inne usługi, takie jak: transfer, opiekę pilota, bilety wstępu i usługi związane z wycieczkami i zwiedzaniem. Pojęcie „imprezy” często mylone jest w potocznej mowie z „wycieczką”. Stosowanie tych pojęć zamiennie jest błędem. Jakie znaczenie kryje się więc pod słowem „wycieczka”? Wycieczka jest rodzajem imprezy turystycznej. Wyróżnia ją to, że obejmuje ona zmianę miejsca pobytu. Dla usystematyzowania wiedzy i łatwiejszego przyswajania kolejnych partii materiału przypomnijmy pozostałe ważne dla turystyki definicje. Usługi turystyczne – definiowanie pojęcia usług turystycznych może opierać się na wy- liczeniu rodzajów usług objętych tym pojęciem, takich jak: usługi przewozowe, hotelar- skie, rekreacyjne, gastronomiczne, organizatorskie itp. Organizator turystyki (touroperator) – przedsiębiorca organizujący imprezę tury- styczną. Występuje on zatem we własnym imieniu jako usługodawca wobec klientów. Jest jednostką odpowiadającą przed klientem za wykonanie usługi. Pośrednik turystyczny – przedsiębiorca wykonujący na zlecenie klienta czynności fak- tyczne i prawne związane z zawieraniem umów o świadczenie usług turystycznych. Po- średnik działa na zlecenie klienta i w jego interesie. Nie może jednocześnie działać w interesie drugiej strony umowy. Agent turystyczny – przedsiębiorca, którego działalność polega na stałym pośrednicze- niu w zawieraniu umów o świadczenie usług turystycznych na rzecz organizatorów tu- rystyki. Pilot wycieczek – osoba posiadająca uprawnienia do kierowania grupą, sprawująca w imieniu organizatora opiekę nad turystami, zapewniająca realizację programu imprezy. Jest także osobą, która przyjmuje reklamacje turystów.
  4. 4. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 4 Przewodnik turystyczny – osoba posiadająca odpowiednie uprawnienia, wykonująca zadania w zakresie oprowadzania wycieczek, udzielająca uczestnikom informacji oraz sprawująca nad nimi opiekę. Wyróżniamy cztery klasy przewodników: miejscy, górscy, terenowi oraz wysokogórscy międzynarodowi. Klient – osoba, która zawiera umowę o imprezę turystyczną, lub osoba, w imieniu której zawierana jest umowa, lub osoba, której odstąpiono imprezę. Dodatkowo zawieranie umów nie jest dla klienta przedmiotem działalności gospodarczej (Raciborski 2009). Rodzaje imprez turystycznych W literaturze przedmiotu spotyka się wiele klasyfikacji imprez turystycznych. W zależ- ności od przyjętego kryterium można wyróżnić: Rysunek 2.1. Klasyfikacja imprez turystycznych Źródło: opracowanie własne wykonawcy Impreza krajowa – odbywająca się na terytorium państwa, w którym na stałe zamiesz- kuje turysta. Impreza zagraniczna – odbywająca się poza terytorium państwa, w którym na stałe zamieszkuje turysta (przy czym może obejmować więcej niż jedno takie państwo). Podział imprez turystycznych ze względu na inne kryteria:  imprezy wyjazdowe lub imprezy przyjazdowe (należą do turystyki zagranicznej);
  5. 5. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 5  imprezy własne lub zlecone;  imprezy grupowe (kiedy grupie osób świadczy się te same usługi, najczęściej są to imprezy katalogowe – w przypadku touroperatora);  imprezy indywidualne:  w ich skład wchodzą także imprezy kalkulowane na zamówienie,  ich program wykracza poza standard katalogowy,  w ich ramach świadczone są usługi dodatkowe lub usługi te zastępują świadczenia podstawowe, np. zamiast transferu grupowego wynajmowa- na jest limuzyna, którą turysta udaje się z lotniska do hotelu,  czasem taka impreza odbywa się w nietypowym terminie – niezgodnym z programem katalogowym – wówczas np. przelot realizowany jest nie sa- molotem czarterowym, ale rejsowym, co wpływa znacząco na cenę, zmie- niając ogólne koszty imprezy;  imprezy pobytowe – składają się na nie następujące świadczenia: przelot lub przejazd, zakwaterowanie, wyżywienie, inne usługi, np. transfer lotnisko – hotel – lotnisko, ubezpieczenie, opieka rezydenta;  imprezy objazdowe – poza świadczeniami imprezy pobytowej składają się na nie: dodatkowy transport do zwiedzanych obiektów na trasie objazdu, zmiana świad- czeń żywieniowych (mają inny charakter niż przy imprezie pobytowej, gdzie tu- rysta je w tym samym hotelu, w którym mieszka, w tym przypadku posiłki często spożywa się w lokalach gastronomicznych), opieka pilota, lokalnych przewodni- ków. W kwestii biletów wstępu do zwiedzanych obiektów najczęściej kwotę na te bilety należy zabrać ze sobą, co oznacza, że nie wchodzi ona w kalkulację impre- zy;  imprezy pobytowo-objazdowe – połączenie imprezy pobytowej z imprezą objaz- dową, najczęściej w proporcjach 7 dni/7 dni (przy imprezach zagranicznych sa- molotowych i autokarowych). Realizowanie części w czasie jest dowolne, tzn. to, czy pierwsza jest część pobytowa, czy objazdowa, ustalane jest z touroperatorem. Inny podział to rozróżnienie ze względu na środek transportu:  samolotowa,  autokarowa. W przypadku imprezy objazdowej transport jest łączony. Często realizacja części objaz- dowej następuje przy pomocy kolejnych środków transportu, takich jak statek, pociąg, komunikacja miejska.
  6. 6. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 6 Do specyficznych typów imprez turystycznych zalicza się:  imprezy fakultatywne – są uzupełnieniem oraz urozmaiceniem podstawowego programu imprezy, z których turysta może skorzystać za dodatkową opłatą;  imprezy lokalne (cykliczne) – imprezy własne biura, mające stały termin i pro- gram, najczęściej związany z określoną atrakcją turystyczną (targi, wydarzenia historyczne, imprezy regionalne);  imprezy typu study tour – mają charakter imprez promocyjnych, organizowanych dla różnych grup – dziennikarzy, touroperatorów, agentów prowadzących sprze- daż imprez, gestorów bazy noclegowej i żywieniowej, przewoźników. Ich celem jest zapoznanie z jakością, charakterem, sposobem organizacji imprezy, standar- dem oferowanych świadczeń oraz promowanie określonych atrakcji turystycz- nych, jak również utrwalenie więzi z odbiorcami. W zależności od przyjętej kon- cepcji impreza finansowana jest przez organizatora w całości lub w części.
  7. 7. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 7 Zasady rozliczeń imprez turystycznych2. Chcemy zacząć świadczyć usługi turystyczne. Jak powinniśmy księgować usługi tury- styczne w przypadku, gdy nie zdecydowaliśmy jeszcze, czy będziemy rozliczać usługi turystyczne na zasadach ogólnych, czy też będziemy korzystać ze szczególnej procedu- ry? Warunki świadczenia przez przedsiębiorców usług turystycznych w kraju i za granicą (jeżeli umowy z klientami o świadczenie tych usług są zawierane na terytorium kraju) określa Ustawa z dnia 29 sierpnia 1997 r. o usługach turystycznych. Natomiast główne zasady opodatkowania w usługach turystycznych pochodzą przede wszystkim z Ustawy z dnia 11 marca 2004 r. o podatku od towarów i usług. Przepisy tej ustawy przewidują szczególne zasady opodatkowania (głównie na mocy art. 119 mó- wiącego o szczególnych zasadach opodatkowania), których podstawą przy wykonywa- niu usług turystyki jest kwota marży pomniejszona o kwotę należnego podatku. Marżą w usługach turystycznych nazywamy różnicę pomiędzy kwotą należności, którą płaci nabywca, a ceną nabycia (przez podatnika) towarów i usług od innych podatników dla bezpośredniej korzyści turysty. Zakwaterowanie, wyżywienie, transport, ubezpieczenie, usługi pilotów, przewodników i tłumaczy są usługami dla bezpośredniej korzyści turysty i stanowią składnik świadczo- nej usługi turystycznej – zgodnie z ustawą o podatku od towarów i usług. Nie ma znaczenia, kto jest nabywcą usługi w przypadku, gdy podatnik:  ma na terytorium kraju siedzibę lub miejsce zamieszkania;  działa na rzecz nabywcy usługi na własny rachunek i we własnym imieniu;  nabywa usługi i towary od innych podatników i robi to dla bezpośredniej korzy- ści turysty;  dokumentuje odpowiednio nabycie towarów i usług od innych podatników dla bezpośredniej korzyści turysty oraz posiada dokumenty, z których wynikają te kwoty. Jeżeli jeden z powyższych warunków nie zostanie spełniony, nie jest możliwe stosowa- nie szczególnych procedur. Powyższe unormowania wskazują, że ze szczególnych procedur w zakresie opodatko- wania usług turystycznych będą korzystały głównie biura podróży, które wykonują usługi turystyczne na własny rachunek i we własnym imieniu.
  8. 8. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 8 Podstawą opodatkowania w przypadku świadczenia usług turystycznych pozosta- je marża. Jeżeli jednak podatnik część świadczeń w ramach usługi wykonuje we własnym zakresie, osobno ustala się pod- stawę opodatkowania dla usług własnych i osobno dla usług nabytych od innych podatników. Powyższy sposób świadczenia usług bę- dzie miał miejsce dość często w grupie podmiotów świadczących usługi turystyczne. Może się także zdarzyć, że podatnik będzie wszystkie usługi świadczył we własnym zakresie. Grupa podatników świadczących usługi w ten sposób jest już dużo mniej liczna, należą do niej głównie duzi touroperato- rzy, którzy pozostają niezależni od zewnętrznych usługodawców. Powodem niezależno- ści jest posiadanie na własność obiektów noclegowych czy autokarów. W ustawie o podatku od towarów i usług przewidziane zostały trzy sposoby rozliczania usług turystycznych:  stosowanie w rozliczeniach wyłącznie zasad ogólnych,  procedura szczególna,  system mieszany, w którym stosowane są zarówno zasady ogólne, jak i procedu- ra szczególna. Przy określaniu podstawy opodatkowania usług własnych stosuje się przepisy odnoszą- ce się do zasad ogólnych, które wynikają z art. 29. Podstawą opodatkowania jest więc w powyższych przypadkach obrót, czyli kwota, która wynika z tytułu sprzedaży. Kwotę pomniejszamy o kwotę należnego podatku. Ustawa ogranicza podatnikom, którzy stosują marżę jako podstawę opodatkowania VAT, prawo do obniżenia kwoty podatku należnego o kwoty podatku naliczonego od towarów i usług. Co za tym idzie, wymienionym podatnikom nie przysługuje prawo do obniżenia kwoty podatku należnego o kwoty podatku naliczonego od towarów i usług nabytych dla bezpośredniej korzyści turysty. Nie dotyczy to jednak podatników, którzy naliczają podatek związany ze świadczeniem usług własnych. Przy opodatkowywaniu usług turystycznych obowiązują zróżnicowane stawki, dlatego tak istotne jest ich rozróżnienie. Inna stawka obowiązuje w przypadku usług nabywa- nych od innych podatników dla bezpośredniej korzyści turysty, jeżeli usługi te świad- czone są poza terytorium Unii Europejskiej. W przypadku, gdy usługa nabywana jest od
  9. 9. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 9 innych podatników i jest świadczona na terytorium Unii Europejskiej oraz poza nim, to usługi turystyki podlegają dwóm różnym stawkom. Dla usług turystycznych ustawa określa zarówno inny od ogólnego termin powstania obowiązku podatkowego, jak i „szczególne wymogi, które powinna spełniać faktura do- kumentująca usługi turystyki, objęte szczególną procedurą”. Podatnik wystawiając fak- tury, nie wykazuje w nich kwot podatku. Stosowanie procedury szczególnej lub zasad ogólnych nie zależy od podatnika. Uwarun- kowane jest to zawsze tym, jaki rodzaj usług turystycznych jest przez niego świadczony. Zależne od rodzaju opodatkowania usług będą ich księgowania. Bardzo istotnym faktem jest, że w turystyce kluczem rozliczeń będzie powiązanie dokumentacji merytorycznej z zasadami rachunkowości. Przez dokumentację merytoryczną rozumiemy np.  program imprezy,  kalkulację ceny oraz rejestr imprez. Dla porządku każdy dokument związany z procesem gospodarczym należy oznaczyć tym samym numerem. Co jeśli rozliczamy się przy pomocy księgi przychodów i rozchodów? Podatnik świadczący usługi turystyczne opodatkowane według procedury VAT marża w podatkowej księdze przychodów i rozchodów jako przychód wykazuje kwotę należno- ści za sprzedaną usługę turystyczną pomniejszoną o podatek VAT należny od mar- ży, a nie wyłącznie marżę. Rozliczenie występuje przy imprezach, a nie dotyczy sprzedaży agencyjnej. Od 2013 r. podmiot świadczący usługi turystyczne opodatkowane według procedury VAT marża stosuje faktury z napisem „procedura marży dla biur podróży” zamiast „fak- tura VAT marża”. Zapisy dotyczące przychodów ze sprzedaży usług turystycznych powinny być dokony- wane w podatkowej księdze przychodów i rozchodów na podstawie prawidłowych do- wodów księgowych, a następnie pomniejszone o należny (wyliczony od marży) podatek od towarów i usług. Podatnik świadczący usługi turystyczne opodatkowane według procedury VAT marża powinien, wyliczony w powyżej przedstawiony sposób, przychód ująć w kolumnie 7 PKPiR, która zawiera informacje dotyczące wartości sprzedanych towarów i usług.(http://www.infor.pl/).
  10. 10. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 10 A jak to wygląda w praktyce? Zadajmy sobie pytanie dotyczące kosztów imprez turystycznych – dlaczego to tyle kosz- tuje? Wiemy już, że na cenę imprezy turystycznej składają się: przelot, opłaty lotnisko- we, transfery między lotniskiem a hotelem, zakwaterowanie, dodatkowe wyżywienie, opieka rezydenta oraz ubezpieczenie klientów. Jako pierwsze nasuwa się od razu stwierdzenie, że im dalsza wycieczka, tym bardziej rośnie udział biletu lotniczego w jej cenie. Im wyższy standard hotelu, tym więcej sta- nowi ten koszt w cenie końcowej wycieczki. Podział ceny imprezy na przykładzie standardowej wycieczki (katalogowej) do Turcji z noclegami w dobrym hotelu:  40% – hotel,  34% – przelot,  5% – transfery oraz:  8% – prowizje dla agentów,  5% – marketing (w tym reklamy),  5% – koszty stałe (prowadzenia biura) i podatki,  3% – marża biura. Stąd wniosek, że organizacja wyjazdów turystycznych jest działalnością niskomarżową, dodatkowo jest obarczona dużym ryzykiem związanym z wydarzeniami niezależnymi od touroperatorów, jak ostatnie wydarzenia w Egipcie czy Tunezji, wybuchy wulkanów, trzęsienia ziemi itd. W skali roku marża wynosi średnio około kilkudziesięciu złotych na jedną wycieczkę. Większe zarobki dają jedynie wycieczki do unikalnych miejsc docelowych. Patrząc zatem okiem turysty – około 80% ceny wycieczki to koszty samych usług pod- stawowych. Rozliczenie imprezy zagranicznej obejmuje kalkulację imprezy, czyli określenie ceny z uwzględnieniem:  kosztu zamówionych świadczeń:  przy imprezach krajowych ceny podane są w złotówkach, płatne są także w złotówkach,
  11. 11. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 11  przy imprezach zagranicznych wyjazdowych ceny podane są w dewizach (niezależnie od tego, czy zawierają podatek), płatne są także w dewizach,  przy imprezach zagranicznych przyjazdowych ceny podane są w dewi- zach, płatne w złotówkach;  marży własnej (która jest przychodem biura);  stawki dla sieci agencyjnej (doliczana do ceny imprezy, jest zyskiem agenta);  podatku (w cenę imprezy wliczany jest podatek VAT). Wspomniane koszty dzielimy na stałe i zmienne. Koszty stałe są niezależne od liczby uczestników:  opłaty rezerwacyjne,  pilot (koszt na grupę),  przewodnik (koszt na grupę),  autokar. Natomiast koszty zmienne są ściśle związane z liczbą uczestników:  bilety wstępów, komunikacyjne (koszt na osobę),  noclegi. W turystyce krajowej cała impreza rozliczana jest w złotówkach. W turystyce zagranicznej wyjazdowej w stosunku do państw Unii Europejskiej przyjęte jest prowadzenie rozliczeń w euro, a z pozostałymi państwami w walutach narodowych lub dolarach amerykańskich. Posługujemy się średnim kursem z tabeli NBP. W turystyce przyjazdowej ceny podajemy zagranicznym kontrahentom w dewizach. Przy kalkulowaniu cen w turystyce przyjazdowej kontrahent podaje ceny w dewizach. W związku z tym zmiany kursów nie mają wpływu na rozliczenie.
  12. 12. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 12 Marża biura podróży i stawka akwizycyjna agenta3. Marża biura podróży Od dnia 1 kwietnia 2013 r. wprowadzono zmiany w zakresie definicji marży w usługach turystycznych. Wedle nowej definicji marżą w usługach turystycznych jest różnica między kwotą, którą ma zapłacić nabywca usługi, a faktycznymi kosztami ponie- sionymi przez podatnika z tytułu nabycia towarów i usług od innych podatników dla bezpośredniej korzyści turysty. Natomiast przez usługi dla bezpośredniej korzyści tury- sty rozumiemy te, które stanowią składnik świadczonej usługi turystyki. Są to głównie transport, zakwaterowanie, wyżywienie i ubezpieczenie. Wprowadzona zmiana dotyczy zastąpienia sformułowania „cena nabycia” pojęciem „faktyczne koszty poniesione przez podatnika”. Oznacza to, że podatnik oferujący usługi nabyte wcześniej w ramach impor- tu usług (turystycznych) może w kalkulacji marży uwzględnić podatek naliczony z tytu- łu importu tych usług. Przez to podstawa opodatkowania przy wykonywaniu usług tury- styki będzie niższa. Karta rozliczeniowa to formularz sporządzany po otrzymaniu wszystkich faktur, słu- żący do wyliczenia uzyskanej marży, zestawiając ją z kosztami poniesionymi przy reali- zacji imprezy. Uzyskana z nich kwota daje ogólny koszt imprezy. Koszt ten odejmujemy od należności na fakturze VAT za imprezę dla klientów. Na tym etapie uwzględniamy również podatek VAT odprowadzany do Urzędu Skarbo- wego. Obliczenie podatku VAT polega na odjęciu od ceny brutto imprezy poniesionych przy jej realizacji kosztów. Otrzymana różnica stanowi marżę własną. CENA BRUTTO – KOSZTY + MARŻA + VAT = MARŻA WŁASNA Po odjęciu od marży własnej podatku od marży otrzymamy marżę wynikową. MARŻA WŁASNA – PODATEK OD MARŻY = MARŻA WYNIKOWA Gdy chcemy ustalić wskaźnik procentowy marży wynikowej, marżę tę (wynikową, kwo- tową) mnożymy przez 100 oraz podzielimy przez całkowity koszt imprezy. MARŻA WYNIKOWA × 100/KOSZTY IMPREZY = % WSKAŹNIK MARŻY WYNIKOWEJ Karta rozliczeniowa jest podpisywana przez pracownika odpowiedzialnego za imprezę oraz przez kierownika biura podróży. Na jej podstawie można dokonać korekty rachun-
  13. 13. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 13 ku dla klienta. Korektę stosuje się, jeśli nie nastąpi realizacja części lub całości przewi- dzianych w programie imprezy usług lub obniżenie ich standardu, czy podwyższenie ceny wycieczki z tytułu zamówionych w czasie imprezy dodatkowych świadczeń przez upoważnionego przez zleceniodawcę przedstawiciela. Marża nie jest całym zyskiem dla biura. Z tej marży pokrywa się takie koszty jak pro- wadzenie biura, rachunki telefoniczne itd. Zyskiem jest kwota, która zostaje po odjęciu powyższych kosztów. Koszt świadczeń + marża + podatek VAT (od marży) = cena imprezy turystycznej Przykład: Jeśli kontrahent podaje organizatorowi cenę za nocleg w wysokości 214 zł za osobę i ta cena zawiera w sobie 8% podatku VAT, czyli 16 zł, to organizator nie odejmuje tego po- datku w kalkulacji i podatek ten, mimo że już naliczony w usłudze, nie pomniejsza po- datku VAT, który na koniec i tak musi odprowadzić organizator turystyki, dlatego że za- warty w usłudze podatek VAT (16 zł) płaci podatnik, jakim jest np. hotelarz albo prze- woźnik. W kalkulacji zaleca się wstawianie cen brutto (z podatkiem VAT naliczonym przez kon- trahentów w podanych przez nich cenach. Stawka akwizycyjna agenta Stawka akwizycyjna agenta (prowizja agencyjna) – kwota przeznaczona dla agenta prowadzącego w imieniu touroperatora sprzedaż. Stawka akwizycyjna nie jest określo- na żadnymi normami. Jej wysokość jest zależna od atrakcyjności imprez wprowadza- nych do sprzedaży. Często jest to wartość wyrażona procentowo, procent kwoty płaco- nej przez klienta zostaje u agenta. Ta kwota nie jest dla klienta widoczna w żaden spo- sób, cena, którą płaci klient, zawiera już prowizję agenta. Stawka akwizycyjna jest do- chodem agenta, a więc, podobnie jak marża u organizatora, powinna pokrywać koszty związane z prowadzeniem biura agencyjnego, a ponadto przynosić zysk. Jeżeli ustalona przez organizatora stawka nie będzie spełniać tych wymagań, wówczas agent po prostu nie będzie sprzedawał imprez, ponieważ nie ma uzasadnienia do prowadzenia działal- ności, która nie przynosi dochodu. Stawka akwizycyjna wliczana jest w cenę danej imprezy, którą płaci klient, w przypad- ku gdy biuro (touroperator) sprzedaje swoje imprezy turystyczne przez agenta lub sieć agencyjną.
  14. 14. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 14 W praktyce stawki prowizyjne dla agentów są ustalane przez touroperatora dla całej sieci agencyjnej. Podlegają one jednak negocjacjom w przypadkach, gdy agent ma bardzo dużą sprzedaż imprez danego touroperatora. Średnie stawki prowizyjne dla sieci agentów wahają się od 6 do 18% wartości imprezy, którą płaci klient, lub są określone kwotowo. Najniższe stawki prowizyjne wypłacane są w przypadku gdy:  liczba świadczeń jest mała, np. obejmuje wyłącznie zakwaterowanie i wyżywie- nie, a transport i atrakcje na miejscu realizowane są we własnym zakresie przez turystę, np. wyjazd narciarski z transportem własnym, gdzie ski pass nie jest wli- czony w cenę;  impreza jest krótka, a transport jest inny niż samolotowy, np. dwudniowa wy- cieczka autokarem do Krakowa, bez wliczonych biletów wstępu do zwiedzanych obiektów. Najwyższe stawki prowizyjne wypłacane są przy imprezach w turystyce zagranicznej. Marża własna biur jest również najwyższa w przypadku tych imprez. Oddzielną kategorię imprez turystycznych podlegających stawkom prowizyjnym sta- nowią wyjazdy egzotyczne i wyjazdy na zamówienie. W przypadku wypraw egzo- tycznych bardzo dużym kosztem jest bilet lotniczy. W 90% korzysta się z regular- nych linii lotniczych, a nie z czarterów. Podobnie jest przy imprezach kalkulowa- nych na zamówienie. W takich imprezach najczęściej stosowana jest prowizja kwotowa polegająca na ustale- niu z góry przez touroperatora, w jakiej kwocie za osobę wypłacona zostanie prowizja.
  15. 15. Projekt „Model systemu wdrażania i upowszechniania kształcenia na odległość w uczeniu się przez całe życie” Projekt współfinansowany ze środków Unii Europejskiej w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego Rozliczanie kosztów usług turystycznych 15 Bibliografia Literatura obowiązkowa Banasik W., Borne-Januła H., Planowanie i kalkulacja kosztów imprez turystycznych, WSiP, Warszawa 2013. Gołębiewska B., Grontkowska A., Klepacki B., Ekonomia i prawo w hotelarstwie, Format– AB, Warszawa 2009. Gorzelany T., Aue W., Prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej, WSiP, Warszawa 2013. Padurek B., Zasady Rachunkowości, Wydawnictwo Bożena Padurek, Wrocław 2009. Raciborski Jerzy Usługi Turystyczne. Przepisy i komentarz, Wydawnictwo Prawnicze Warszawa 2009. Wajgner M., Tylińska R., Ekonomia i prawo w turystyce, Wydawnictwo Rea, Warszawa 2009. Literatura uzupełniająca Ustawa z dnia 26 lipca 1991 r. o podatku dochodowym od osób fizycznych (Dz. U. 1991 nr 80 poz. 350). Ustawa z dnia z 11 marca 2004 r. o podatku od towarów i usług (Dz. U. 2004 nr 54 poz. 535). Ustawa z dnia 29 sierpnia 1997 r. o usługach turystycznych (Dz. U. 1997 nr 133 poz. 884). Netografia http://www.infor.pl/

