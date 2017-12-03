Звіт директора Костянтинівської загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 3 Шубіної Вікторії Вікторівни про роботу за 2016 ...
З 43 випускників школи ІІІ ступеня продовжуть навчання у вищих навчальних закладах 41 учня: ІІІ – ІV рівня акредитації – 3...
РОБОТА З ПЕДАГОГІЧНИМИ КАДРАМИ На початок 2016/2017 н.р. школа була забезпечена штатними працівниками на 100%.Навчально–ви...
За період 2016– 2017 навчального року в школі продовжується робота моніторингу якості мовної освіти учнів 4,9,11 класів. З...
з української мови Житнікова Т (ІІІм) 10 кл – учитель Самсонова О.А. з хімії Кравченко О. (І м) 8-А кл – учитель Давідова ...
Аналіз протоколів міського етапу предметних олімпіад показав результативність участь учнів школи в олімпіадах: Загальна кі...
електронний документообіг, регулярний доступ до інформаційних ресурсів усіх учасників. УЧАСТЬ У СПОРТИВНИХ ЗМАГАННЯХ Учні ...
подвір’я школи не впізнати. Ступка Д. є координатором проекту від фонду Кличко «Волонтер-2017». Проводиться робота з трудо...
-дослідження за індивідуальними запитами вчителів та батьків; -готовність учнів 4 класу до переходу в середню ланку. Практ...
БЕЗПЕКА ЖИТТЄДІЯЛЬНОСТІ ТА ЗАПОБІГАННЯ ДИТЯЧОГО ТРАВМАТИЗМУ На початок 2016 - 2017 навчального року були оформлені всі нео...
Тримається на контролі медичний огляд, а також організація літнього відпочинку та оздоровлення дітей пільгових категорій. ...
  1. 1. Звіт директора Костянтинівської загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 3 Шубіної Вікторії Вікторівни про роботу за 2016 – 2017 навчальний рік на загальній конференції педагогічного колективу, батьковського комітету, ради, піклувальної ради та громадськості Шановні учасники конференції! Діяльність навчального закладу у 2016 -2017 навчальному році спрямовувалася на створення сприятливих умов для виконання Законів України «Про освіту», «Про загальну середню освіту», Статуту школи, Типового положення про загальноосвітній навчальний заклад. Адміністрацією школи було вжито заходи, спрямовані на забезпечення належних умов для функціонування закладу та створення умов для рівного доступу усіх категорій дітей мікрорайону до якісної освіти відповідно до їхніх потреб. ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ ОБОВ’ЯЗКОВОЇ ОСВІТИ Педагогічним колективом школи проведено певну роботу щодо збереження й розвитку шкільної мережі. На початок навчального 2016-2017 н.р. в школі навчалося 685 учнів, з них дівчат 351 , що становить 51,2 % від загальної кількості. Укомплектовано 30 класів із середньою наповненістю 22,8 учня. (в порівняння з минулим роком 22,9). В школі в І семестрі навчалося дітей ВПО, а в ІІ семестрі - . Мова навчання – українська та російська. Охоплено навчанням 100 % учнів. На усіх дітей, які з різних причин продовжують навчатися за межами нашого закладу, своєчасно оформлені відповідні документи. За навчальний рік вибуло 32 учнів, із них 9 учнів до інших навчальних закладів міста, 11-у заклади області, 10 – за межи області, 2-виїхали за границю. Прибуло до школи 19 учнів. За рейтингом причини вибуття із закладу слід відмітити таку, як переїзд на інше місце проживання. Було організовано роботу щодо охоплення навчанням дітей шкільного та дошкільного віку (5років), які проживають у мікрорайоні школи. З лютого 2017 року по травень 2017 року функціонувала «Школа майбутнього першокласника», яку відвідувало 45 дітей. Всі діти мікрорайону охоплені навчанням. Аналіз обліку учнівського контингенту в мікрорайоні свідчить про плинність та нестабільність учнівської молоді. В мікрорайоні 848 дітей, із них 549 (68%) навчаються у навчальних закладах для отримання повної загальної середньої освіти, а саме у загальноосвітніх школах – 480 учня, в ПТУ –17 учня, на відділеннях вищих навчальних закладів – 45, 1 дитина навчається у вечірній школі. Навчається в нашій школі 378 ( 307 учнів навчаються в школі з інших мікрорайонів). Проблема збереження й збільшення контингенту учнів залишається актуальною. Тому це залишається однією із основних задач роботи педагогічного колективу в наступні роки. Хоча і в цьому напрямку в роботі є зміни. На наступний рік планується відкриття трьох перших класів, уже маємо 55 заяв. В 10 клас написано вже 23 заяви. В цьому навчальному році в 10 класі було двупрофільність: української філології та математичний. В школі постійно ведеться облік випускників 9-х, 11-х класів. Рік навчання Всього учнів 9 кл. 10 клас ПТУ Коледж Робота 2015-2016 62 29 (47%) 5(9%) 25 (40%) - 2016-2017 61 36 (59%) 10 (16%) 15 (26%) -
  2. 2. З 43 випускників школи ІІІ ступеня продовжуть навчання у вищих навчальних закладах 41 учня: ІІІ – ІV рівня акредитації – 31 учнів, І-ІІ рівня акредитації – 7, у ПТУ –3 учня,залишаються на здачу ДПА на базі школи (за хвороби під час ЗНО-2017 ) – 2 учня. Адміністрацією школи, класними керівниками приділяється велика увага охопленню учнів навчанням. Протягом всього навчального року в школі проводиться заходи щодо контролю відвідування навчальних занять учнями: - рейд «Урок»; -питання охоплення учнів навчанням розглядаються на засіданні педагогічної ради, на нараді при директорі; -проводиться індивідуальна робота з батьками; - ведуться журнали та екрани відвідування. ОРГАНІЗАЦІЯ НАВЧАЛЬНО – ВИХОВНОГО ПРОЦЕСУ Стратегічною метою розвитку школи як загальноосвітнього навчального закладу є перетворення її в адаптовану школу, тобто в школу для всіх, у школу, в якій навчально- виховний процес буде організовано відповідно до психологічних особливостей, здібностей та нахилів дітей з урахуванням запитів батьків у розрізі загальнодержавних стандартів. Навчально-виховний процес здійснюється в школі відповідно плану роботи школи, Статуту школи та робочого навчального плану. Школа працювала за 5-денним режимом. В основу навчального плану покладена нормативна база МОН України. Стратегічними напрямками розвитку початкової освіти залишаються особистісно- орієнтований підхід в навчально-виховному процесі, формування ключових компетентностей учнів початкових класів, зокрема, загальнокультурної, громадянської, здоров’язбережувальної, інформаційно-комунікаційної; Початкова школа розпочала і зараз продовжує роботу з впровадження Державного стандарту початкової загальної освіти. Тому завдання постало перед школою - забезпечити створення належних умов для організації навчання першокласників в умовах змін у початковій школі, а завдання вчителя початкових класів полягало в тому, що б створити для кожного учня оптимально сприятливі умови для його всебічного розвитку. Тому з варіативної частини навчального плану було виділено 1 годину на виконання завдань освітньої технології «Мистецтво». Розпочато роботу по впровадженню Державного стандарту базової і повної загальної середньої освіти в частині базової загальної середньої освіти з 1 вересня 2013 р. 1)додаткові години на предмети варіативної складової: 1-А(1г),2-А,Б,В(1г),3-А(1г),4-А(1г) – музичне мистецтво 2-Б (0,5г), 2-В (0,5г),3-В (0,5г), 3-Б(0,5г)- літературне читання (російське) 8-Б(1г) – російська мова 5-А(1г),6-А(1г),7-А(1г) – французька мова 10-А (мат)- українська мова -2г, укр..література – 2г, зарубіжна література -1г 10-А(філол)- матем -3г, фізика-2г 10-А – історія України- 1г 11-А (1г), 11-Б (1г) – українська мова 2) курси за вибором - 11-Б (1г) математика У 2016-2017 навчальному році в школі за індивідуальною формою навчалося 7 учнів, які за станом здоров’я не могли відвідувати школу, для них було організовано індивідуальне навчання. Індивідуальне навчання здійснювалось за індивідуальними навчальними планами, розробленими школою з урахуванням індивідуальних особливостей дітей, їх здібностей та потреб.
  3. 3. РОБОТА З ПЕДАГОГІЧНИМИ КАДРАМИ На початок 2016/2017 н.р. школа була забезпечена штатними працівниками на 100%.Навчально–виховний процес в школі забезпечує 52 педагогічних працівника та 4 - сумісника. Щорічною перевіркою особистісного зростання, іспитом на компетентність педагогів є атестація педагогічних кадрів. У 2016 – 2017 навчальному році за підсумками атестації встановлена відповідність раніше присвоєній кваліфікаційній категорії "спеціаліст вищої категорії" – 1 учителю (Бабічева В.Б.) та підтвердила звання «вчитель – методист», встановлено кваліфікаційну категорію «спеціаліст 1 категорії» - 2 учителям (Касцова С.А., Самбор Т.В.), встановлено кваліфікаційну категорію «спеціаліст ІІ категорії» - 1 вчителю (Воробйова Д.Е.), підтверджено кваліфікаційну категорію «спеціаліст 1 категорії» - 2 вчителями (Пузіков В.М., Самсонова О.А.). Якісний склад педагогічних кадрів такий: Учителів вищої категорії – 23 (41 %) Учителів-методистів – 4(7%) Старший учитель – 4 ( 7 %) Учитель І категорії – 11 (19,6 %) Учитель ІІ категорії – 10 (17,9 %) Спеціалістів – 10 (17,9 %). В порівнянні з минулим роком збільшилась кількість вчителів спеціалістів за за результатами атестації педагогічних працівників в цьому році зросла кількість вчителів першої категорії. Із 56 педагогічних працівників школи, 56 має вищу освіту (100 %). В школі створені належні умови для успішного поєднання роботи з навчанням. Середній стаж роботи педагогів – 21,4 років. До 3-х років – 0 3-10 років – 12 (21 %) 10-20 років –13 (23 %) більше 20 років – 31 (55 %) Середній вік педагогів – 45 років До 30 років – 5 (8,9 %) 31-45 років – 31 (55,4%) 46-55 років – 9 (216%) 56-60 років – 3 (5,4 %) більше 60 років – 8 (14,3%) У 2016– 2017 навчальному році педагогічний колектив працював над єдиною методичною проблемою: «Забезпечення науково-методичного супровіду зростання професійної майстерності педагогічних працівників у відповідності до стратегічних орієнтирів розвитку освіти». АНАЛІЗ УСПІШНОСТІ УЧНІВ 2-8 кл, 10 кл. 2014-2015(659) 2015 – 2016 (688) 2016 – 2017 (675) І сем 2016 – 2017 (671) ІІ сем Не атестовано 63 – 9,5% 79 - 11% 154 – 23% 154- 23%(1-3кл) Високий рівень 89 – 13,5% 85 – 13% 51 – 7% 77- 11% Достатній рівень 219 – 33% 229 – 33% 183 – 27% 176 – 26% Середній рівень 269 – 41% 242 – 35% 242 – 36% 227 – 34% Низький рівень – 19 – 3% 57 – 8% 45 – 6% 37 – 6% Кількість відмінників: І семестр – 51 – 7,5 %, ІІ семестр – 77 – 11 %
  4. 4. За період 2016– 2017 навчального року в школі продовжується робота моніторингу якості мовної освіти учнів 4,9,11 класів. Згідно з Державним стандартом мовної освіти перед учителями були поставлені завдання щодо формування і розвитку лінгвістичних, мовленнєвих, соціокультурних, стратегічних компетентностей. Клас Всього учнів Атестовано Кіл/% Н/а Кіл/ % В рівень Кіл/% Д рівень Кіл/% С рівень Кіл/% Н рівень Кіл/% 1-11 671 454/68% (1-3 кл =217уч. н/а) 217/ 32% 77 176 227 37 4 64 68/100% - 7 35 26 - 9 59 59/100% - 6 16 34 7 11 43 43/100% - 8 20 18 1 Коефіцієнт якості освіти за результатами I семестру 2016-2017 н.р. становить по школі - 56 % , по випускних класах початкової школи – 59% по основній та старшій школі відповідно – 35 % , 65%. У школі створені умови для зростання ініціативи і творчої активності вчителів та учнів. Тому на протязі 2016– 2017 н.р. учні школи посіли такі місця на олімпіадах, конкурсах: За підсумками учнівських олімпіад призові місця посіли учні: з історії Чупрін М. (ІІм)- 10 кл – учитель Волкова Є.Г. Ісраєлян Р.(ІІм)-11-Б кл- учитель Шистко А.Ю. Сорбат К (ІІІм)-9-Б кл-учитель Шистко А.Ю. з фізики Житнікова Т.(ІІІ м) 10 кл – учитель Гурбик Л.О. з географії Дуднік Д.(Ім) 10-Б – учитель Шкурідіна О.В. Кравченко О. (ІІм)8-А– учитель Шкурідіна О.В. Орлов О. (ІІ м)-7-Б - учитель Шкурідіна О.В. з економіки Юдакова Г. (Ім)11-Б– учитель Шкурідіна О.В. Добудько Д. (Ім)10 кл- учитель Шкурідіна О.В. з математики Дьоміна Л. (ІІм) 6-А кл- учитель Коваленко О.М. Кравченко О. (Ім) 8-А кл – учитель Троянська С.М. Добудько Д (ІІІм) 10-А- учитель Троянська С.М. з технічної праці Ступка Д (Ім) 9-Б кл – учитель Мандзій С.М. Олійник В (І м) 10- кл – учитель Мандзій С.М. Богданов І (ІІ м) 11-Б кл - учитель Мандзій С.М. з французької мови Салькова Ю. (Ім) 9-Б-учитель Гріценко О.В. з інформатики, інформаційні технології Щевелев К. (ІІІм) 8-А кл-учитель Смірнов В.В. з російської мови Бритченко Л. (ІІм) 9-В кл – учитель Матвєєва А.В.
  5. 5. з української мови Житнікова Т (ІІІм) 10 кл – учитель Самсонова О.А. з хімії Кравченко О. (І м) 8-А кл – учитель Давідова О.Л. Добудько А. (ІІІм) 9-А кл – Шубіна В.В. Добудько Д (ІІІм) 10 кл – учитель Давідова О.Л. Бондаренко А. (ІІм)- учитель Давідова О.Л. з обслуговуючої праці Арцибашева К (ІІм) 9-В – учитель Мохно Н.М. з біології Шаповалов Г (ІІм) 8-А кл – Давідова О.Л Петриченко К (Ім) 9-А кл - Волкова В.М. Чуприн М (ІІІм) 10кл- учитель Давідова О.Л. з зарубіжної літератури Виниченко А (ІІм) 11-Б кл- учитель Белецька Н.В з правознавства Травлєєва Є(Ім) 10 кл- учитель Волкова Є.Г. Клімова Д (ІІІм) 11-Б кл- учитель Шистко А.Ю. Необхідно відмітити, що 7 учнів одержали запрошення до участі в олімпіадах обласного етапу, це на 28% меньше у порівнянні з минулим навчальним роком: Травлєєва Є (правознавство), Дуднік Д (географія), Юдакова Г, Добудько Д (географія), Бритченко Л. (рос.мова), Виниченко А. (зарубіжна література), Ступка Д (технічна праця) . Найвищу якість продемонстрували учні з предметів: технічна праця (вчитель Мандзій С.М), математика (вчитель Троянська С.М), хімія (вчитель Давідова О.Л, Шубіна В.В.), історія, правознавство (вчитель Шистко А.Ю, Волкова Є.Г.), географія, економіка (вчитель Шкурідіна О.В.). Аналіз призових місць у ІІ етапі предметних олімпіад з базових дисциплін предмет 2013-2014 2014-2015 2015-2016 2016-2017 І ІІ ІІІ І ІІ ІІІ І ІІ ІІІ І ІІ ІІІ математика 3 2 0 2 0 1 2 1 0 1 1 1 укр.мова 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 історія 0 2 1 0 1 2 0 3 1 0 1 2 право 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 анг. мова 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 французька мова 0 4 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 географія 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 0 2 1 економіка 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 біологія 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 фізика 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 хімія 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 2 технології (дівчата) 2 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 технології (хлопці) 2 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 3 0 0 інформатика 1 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 рос.мова 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 екологія 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 астрономія 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 зарубіжна література 0 0 1 0 1 0 ІКТ 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
  6. 6. Аналіз протоколів міського етапу предметних олімпіад показав результативність участь учнів школи в олімпіадах: Загальна кількість 2016-2017 2015-2016 2014-2015 2013-2014 30 35 25 24 Але слід зауважити, що з 30 призових місць (2016-2017 н.р.) лише 20 були зараховані у рейтингову таблицю по місту, бо кількість балів склала менше третини від усієї кількості. Відповідно до цього ж рейтингу поточного навчального року неконкурентоспроможні учні з предметів: інформатика (вчителі Самбор Т.В., Смірнов В.В.), астрономія (вчитель Гурбик Л.О.), екологія (вчителі Давідова О.Л., Волкова В.М.), англійська мова (вчителі Хоружевська М.С., Обухова О.О, Новікова Д.В) Аналіз результативності виступу учнівської команди школи у ІІ,ІІІ етапах олімпіад, порівняльні результати виступу команди у попередні роки свідчать про те, що педагогічним колективом проводиться певна робота щодо розвитку інтересів учнів до поглиблення знань з базових дисциплін, проводиться робота з обдарованими дітьми. З метою виявлення, підтримки обдарованої учнівської молоді, залучення її до наукових досліджень та створення умов для самореалізації творчої особистості в сучасному суспільстві учні школи брали участь у Всеукраїнському конкурсі-захисті науково-дослідницьких робіт учнів-членів Малої академії наук України. Учасниками І етапу конкурсу-захисту стало 2 учнів школи. За тематикою науково-дослідницькі роботи розподілилися за відділеннями таким чином: Секція «Хімія», відділення «Хімія та біологія»: «Дослідження дії синтетичних мийних засобів та їх впливу на живі організми», учениця 11-Б класу Бондаренко Анастасія, керівник Давідова О.Л.. Секція «Мультимедійні системи, комп'ютерна графіка, ігрові програми», відділення «Обчислювальна техніка та програмування»: «Тривимірна небезпека чи обман розуму», учень 10 класу Мережко Максим, керівник Самбор Т.В. До участі у ІІ етапі конкурсу-захисту було направлено роботу Бондаренко А, керівник Давідова О.Л. (І місце у міському етапі), яка зайняла І місце. Активно відгукнулися школярі на участь у Всеукраїнському конкурсі знавців рідної мови ім..П.Яцика: учениця 5-А класу посіла ІІІ місце (учитель: Осікова Т.О.); Арцибашева К (8-А клас – учитель: Боюс С.В.). В Шевченківському конкурсі брала участь Бабаскіна В(4-місце, вчитель: Боюс С.В). В конкурсі « Шукай краси – добра шукай» (номінація «Буктлейлер», учень 8-А класу Шаповалов Г. (учитель: Боюс С.В.) став лауреатом конкурсу. Учні школи взяли участь у Всеукраїнському природничому інтерактивному конкурсі „Колосок” (88 учнів) та в конкурсі з українознавства «Соняшник» ( 47 учнів), у Міжнародному конкурсі «Бобер» (56 учнів), у Всеукраїнському конкурсі з англійської мови «Грінвіч» ( 28 учнів), у Всеукраїнському конкурсі з англійської мови «Олімпус» (19 учнів)., у конкурсі «Галлус» ( 17 учнів), У Х Міжнародному конкурсі з українознавства для учнів 8-11 класів в м. Києві , учениця 9-А класу Пилипенко С . посіла V місце.( учитель: Осікова Т.О.) та учениця 11-Б класу Вінниченко А. посіла IV місце. В цьому навчальному році учитель інформатики Самбор Т.В разом із Сорокою В, учнем 8-Б класу, взяли участь у XVI Всеукраїнському чемпіонаті з інформаційних технологій «Екософт 2017» В січні 2017 року учениця 9-А класу Пилипенко С. посіла І місце в « Х Олексиних читаннях» (учитель: Осікова Т.О.). Створено сайт школи який постійно оновлюється. В 2016-2017 н.р. сайт нашої школи був визнано найкращим. Він посів І місто серед навчальних закладів міста. Актуальним постає питання створення єдиної локальної мережі, що забезпечило б
  7. 7. електронний документообіг, регулярний доступ до інформаційних ресурсів усіх учасників. УЧАСТЬ У СПОРТИВНИХ ЗМАГАННЯХ Учні школи протягом 2016 — 2017 навчального року в рамках міської Спартакіади брали участь у спортивно – масових заходах серед загальноосвітніх закладів: - змагання з легкої атлетики (4 жовтня 2016 р) – учасники; - першість міста з міні-футболу серед учнів 5-7 класів (з 24 по 27 січння 2017р)- ІІІ місце; - міські змагання «Олімпійське лелеченя» (29 листопада 2016 р)- учасники; - першість міста по баскетболу (з 13 по 22 березня 2017 р) – учасники; - спортивні ігри серед учнів 6-7 класів «Старти надій» (2 березня 2017 р)- ІІ місце; - спортивні ігри «Веселі старти» (жовтень. 2016р)- учасники; - естафета на приз «Знамя індустрії» (18 травня 2016 р)- ІІІ місце. На підставі наказу управління освіти від 24.05.2017 № 166 «Про підсумки проведення міських спортивно-масових заходів у 2016-2017 навчальному році» , за підсумками всіх змагань учні школи, під керівництвом вчителів Михайленка В.М., Луценка С.О. посіли ІІІ місце. Змагання показали , що школярі та їх наставники старанно та з відповідальністю готувались до стартів усіх вищезазначених заходів. Хочеться відмітити, що четвертий рік поспіль команда школи підтверджує рейтинговий показник. СИСТЕМА ВИХОВНОЇ РОБОТИ Виховна діяльність педагогічного колективу має на меті виконання головного завдання: формування успішної особистості на засадах загальнолюдських цінностей та життєвих компетенцій через використання інноваційних технологій формування в учнів комплексу громадянських якостей, національної самосвідомості, любові до рідної землі, бажання працювати для розвитку держави, готовність її захищати, прищеплення поваги до традицій і звичаїв українського народу та народностей, які населяють нашу державу. У плануванні виховної роботи використовуємо передовий досвід сучасної педагогіки, різноманітні за змістом методи та форми організації діяльності. Педагогічний колектив школи, створивши певну систему виховання учнів, працює над проблемою «Формування успішної особистості на засадах загальнолюдських цінностей та життєвих компетенцій через використання інноваційних технологій». Приділяється належна увага роботі Ради школи, Піклувальної ради, юридичного всеобучу батьків, надається допомога у проведенні засідань батьківських зборів. Учні школи беруть участь у проведенні шкільних та міських акцій: «Ветеран живе поряд»; «Святий Миколай дітям»; «Серце до серця»; «Територія добра». Протягом року було проведено багато виховних заходів класними керівниками, Радою школярів в яких прийняли участь всі учасники НВП. Учні школи беруть активну участь у проектах та розробляють свої власні проекти, які втілюють у життя. Команда учнів школи з координатором проекту «Від самоврядування до свідомої громади» Мельник А.В. дали театралізовану виставу в ДНЗ міста та за вирученні кошти придбали лави, які встановили на спортивному майданчику школи, пофарбували спортивне знаряддя. Це був проект «Спорт і ми» учнів 9- б класу Ступка Д. та Кулієва М. Проект «Легкий доступ» Долгих В. учениці 9- В класу учням школи «подарував» відкритий доступ до мережці Інтернет (Wi-fi зона). Проект «Чисте джерельце знань» координатор Сорбат К., учениця 9- б класу, завдяки йому наше
  8. 8. подвір’я школи не впізнати. Ступка Д. є координатором проекту від фонду Кличко «Волонтер-2017». Проводиться робота з трудового виховання та профорієнтації, працевлаштування учнів, влаштовуються зустрічі з представниками різних навчальних закладів, підприємств міста. РОБОТА ДОПОМІЖНИХ СЛУЖБ Справжню допомогу педагогічному колективу здійснювала бібліотека Закладу у підготовці різних заходів як з учнями так і з педагогами та батьками. Склад бібліотечного фонду (кількість екземплярів) становить 20002: науково- методичної літератури -540, художньої літератури – 13632, дитячої літератури -5112, довідкової літератури – 718. В наявності періодичні видання – 8, медіа ресурси (диски) - 7 та підручників -10457. Одним із найважливіших завдань бібліотеки є своєчасне забезпечення підручниками учнів навчального закладу. Початкові класи (1-4) забезпечені підручниками на 98 %, середні (5-9) – на 100 % та 10,11 класи – 80 %. Загальний показник забезпеченості учнів закладу підручниками становить 96%. Психологічна служба школи приймала участь у реалізації національних, державних та регіональних программ. У 2016 - 2017 навчальному році робота психологічної служби була спрямована на: - створення сприятливого психологічного клімату в педагогічному та учнівському коллективах. - моніторинг особистісного розвитку соціальної ситуації розвитку. - профілактику насильства та жорстокості, формування безпечного освітнього середовища у ЗНЗ. - корекційно - розвивальну роботу з учнями які потребують особливої уваги . - соціально – психологічну реабілітацію дітей, які знаходяться в кризовій життєвій ситуації було проведено таку роботу : Вивчено рівень адаптації до школи учнів 1-го класу. Вивчено рівень адаптованості учнів 5-го класу до навчання у школі ІІ ступеня. Визначено дезадаптованих, проведено корекційно-розвивальну роботу направлену на формування якостей, необхідних для адаптації. Проведено просвітницьку роботу з учителями, які викладають у п’ятих класах та батьками п’ятикласників. Проведено діагностичну, просвітницьку та розвивальну роботу, направлену на формування в учнів 9-го класу готовності до вибору профілю подальшого навчання. Проведено корекційно - розвивальну роботу з учнями які потребують особливої уваги. Активізовано превентивні заходи щодо різних форм узалежнень,соціально небезпечних ігор, фізичного насилля та агресивної поведінки в соціальних мережах. Проведено діагностичну, просвітницьку та розвивальну роботу з підлітками «групи ризику». Активізований психологічний супровід психосексуального розвитку школярів, посилення уваги до висвітлення питань репродуктивного здоров'я, статевого виховання учнів. Проведено роботу щодо формування в учнів орієнтації на здоровий спосіб життя, профілактика алкоголізму, наркоманії, СНІДу серед неповнолітніх. Проведено роботу щодо розвитку лідерських якостей в обдарованих дітей. Проведено дослідження: -індивідуальна діагностика учнів «групи ризику» ; -участь у роботі шкільної атестаційної комісії ( дослідження оцінювання роботи - вчителів колегами, учнями, батьками, самооцінки педагогічних умінь учителів);
  9. 9. -дослідження за індивідуальними запитами вчителів та батьків; -готовність учнів 4 класу до переходу в середню ланку. Практичний психолог Касцова С.А. постійно вивчає психологічний стан дітей пільгових категорій. В школі працює батьківський лекторій «Сімейна розмова». СОЦІАЛЬНИЙ ЗАХИСТ, ОХОРОНА ЗДОРОВ’Я Згідно чинного законодавства велика робота проводиться з дітьми пільгових категорій. З метою виявлення та посиленої уваги до питання виховання, навчання, утримання дітей з багатодітних сімей, дітей, які знаходяться під опікою, дітей-напівсиріт, дітей- інвалідів та інших учнів із соціально вразливих категорій на початку кожного навчального року в школі проводиться громадський огляд. Складаються акти, в яких зазначаються санітарно-гігієнічні умови проживання сім’ї, докладний опис матеріальних та житлово-побутових умов, відомості про дитину. В даних актах також записують певні висновки і пропозиції. На 01.05.2017 року всього у школі навчається 678 дітей; в тому числі: - дітей – сиріт - 3; - дітей, які позбавлені батьківського піклування - 18 ( в тому числі 3 із них виховуються в прийомних сім’ях); - дітей-інвалідів - 14; - дітей, які мають статус постраждалих від наслідків аварії на ЧАЕС-1; - багатодітних сімей - 18, в тому числі 1 сім’я , що прибули із зони АТО; - малозабезпечених сімей – 12, в них дітей – 14; - прийомних сімей – 2, в них виховується неповнолітніх дітей – 3; - сімей матерів – одиночок - 29, в них виховується 30 дітей; - неповних сімей – 52, в тому числі: -сімей, в яких вихованням дітей займається один батько – 6; - сімей, які потрапили в складні життєві обставини -3, в них виховується 5 дітей; - дітей, які потребують особливої педагогічної, психологічної уваги - 3. Усі діти пільгових категорій на 100% забезпечені безкоштовними підручниками. Організація гарячого харчування є однією з головних умов, яка забезпечує збереження та зміцнення здоров’я підростаючого покоління. Харчування учнів та працівників в школі організовано згідно діючих нормативних документів. Робота шкільної їдальні на задовільному рівні. Але потребує покращення створення умов для виконання санітарно-гігієнічних вимог. І семестр - 632 ІІ семестр – 675 Кількість -283- 100 % учнів 2-4 класів Кількість -215 - 77 % учнів 1-4 класів 5-9 класів – 230 – 71% 5-9 класів- 258 – 63% 10-11 класів - 40 – 58% 10-11 класів – 41- 58% 100% забезпечення безкоштовним гарячим харчуванням учнів пільгових категорій та учні початкової ланки зарчуються за схемою 50/50 (кошти місцевого бюджету/ кошти батьків). Серед 2-8 класів, охоплених гарячим харчуванням, є такі, в яких у порівнянні з І семестром кількість дітей, які отримують гаряче харчування поступово зменшується у ІІ семестрі: 6-А на 4 %, 6 - Б на 4 %, 6 – В на 3 %, 7 – А на 5 %, 7 - Б на 2 %, 7 – В на 4%, що свідчить про послаблення контролю з боку батьків. Залишається значний відсоток учнів середньої та старшої ланки, які харчуються буфетною продукцією.
  10. 10. БЕЗПЕКА ЖИТТЄДІЯЛЬНОСТІ ТА ЗАПОБІГАННЯ ДИТЯЧОГО ТРАВМАТИЗМУ На початок 2016 - 2017 навчального року були оформлені всі необхідні акти- дозволи на проведення навчальних занять у кабінетах і шкільних приміщеннях підвищеної небезпеки, дозвіл СЕС на експлуатацію харчоблоку, акт санітарно-технічного стану школи. На засіданні педради (протокол № 9, від 30.08.2016 року) затверджено річний план роботи школи на навчальний рік. Затверджено інструкції з охорони праці та безпеки життєдіяльності з реєстрацією їх у відповідному журналі. Складено акти санітарного режиму школи, санітарні паспорти кабінетів фізики, інформатики, хімії. Перевірено стан спортивного обладнання та спортивних майданчиків. Оформлено акти дозволу на роботу в кабінетах підвищеної небезпеки. Проводяться всі види інструктажів з персоналом школи та учнями. Розроблено та доведено до відома учнів пам’ятки збереження життя та здоров’я під час канікул. Організовано чергування вчителів на перервах. Органiзувано роботу щодо запобігання випадкiв дитячого травматизму з дiтьми, якi навчаються вдома. Також розробили графік проведення тижнів безпеки життєдіяльності. Поновлено наочну агiтацiю з питання дитячого травматизму, оформлено на І поверсі наочність(«Цивільний Захист») з попередження травматизму на дорогах, поблизу водоймищ, правила поведінки на льоду. Проводяться тематичні лінійки, тижні, місячники згідно річного плану роботи школи, з 1-го по 11-ті класи вивчаються Правила дорожнього руху. Особлива увага приділялася питанням запобігання дитячого травматизму під час навчально-виховного процесу та в побуті. Порівняно з минулим роком збільшився відсоток травмування учнів як у побуті так і під час НВП, Травмовано учнів 116 учнів (17% ) . 97 учням школи була надана кваліфікована допомога. 8 учнів після надання першої медичної допомоги звернулись до міського травмпункту,з яких :3 перелами, 3 ушиби, 2 розтягнення зв'язок,1 СГМ. Також була зафіксована одна дорожньо - транспортна пригода, учасником, якої стала учениця 3-Б класу (в позаурочний час). У 2016-2017 навчальному році було проведено медичний огляд учнів відповідно до пункту 4 Порядку здійснення медичного обслуговування учнів загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів, затвердженого постановою Кабінету Міністрів України від 08.12.2009 року №1318. Результати медичних оглядів 2016-2017 навчального року засвідчили, що із 675 учнів закладу здорових 433 учнів, що становить 64% від загальної кількості учнів, захворювання виявлено у 242 учнів (36%). Найпоширенішими серед учнів виявлено захворюваності: - опорно-рухової системи; - органів зору; - серцево-судинної системи; - травної системи; - ендокринної системи; - дихальної системи. Рівень захворюваності учнів зростає. Найпоширенішими залишаються захворюван- ня опорно-рухової, серцево-судинної, дихальної системи. Учні відвідують уроки згідно розподілу на групи за пробами РУФЬЄ: всього учнів Групи здоров’я основна % підгото вча % спеціальна % звільнені % 671 338 50 247 37 80 12 6 1
  11. 11. Тримається на контролі медичний огляд, а також організація літнього відпочинку та оздоровлення дітей пільгових категорій. Суттєвою проблемою нашого часу є тенденція погіршення стану здоров’я дітей: хвороби, відхилення в роботі внутрішніх органів, зниження рухової активності. Ці недоліки характерні і для нашої школи. всього учів ЗАХВОРЮВАННЯ застудні % травматич % нещасні випад % інфекційні % 671 107 60 8 4,5 1 0,5 61 35 МАТЕРІАЛЬНО-ТЕХНІЧНЕ ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ Будівля закладу і приміщення відповідають реалізації завдань освітніх програм. У закладі створено умови для роботи і навчання, існують навчальні кабінети, що відповідають сучасним умовам. Під час навчального року і підготовки школи до нового навчального року всі зусилля були спрямовані на підвищення рівня комфорту, безпеки дітей, забезпечення належного санітарно-епідеміологічного стану. Враховуючи аналіз роботи школи у 2016/2017 навчальному році перед педагогічним колективом постають нові завдання, які зумовлюють необхідність пошуку принципово нових шляхів розвитку освіти і виховання, що і стануть одним із головних завдань навчально-виховної роботи в школі в новому навчальному році: Всі завдання на новий навчальний рік будуть направлені на виконання основної місії школи: «Робити все можливе, щоб наша школа стала острівцем людяності й гуманізму, творчості й постійного пошуку, щоб її випускники на все життя засвоїли: якщо хочеш стати щасливим, то слідуй золотому правилу - розум в голові, щирість - у серці, здоров’я в тілі». Фінансово-господарська діяльність адміністрації і педколективу була направлена на удосконалення матеріально-технічної бази, підтриманню її у робочому стані. За допомогою батьківської громади здійснено ремонти та підготовку класних кімнат до навчального року. Адміністрацією школи приділяється достатньо уваги естетичному вигляду навчального закладу. Коридори, вестибюль школи поступово поповнюються новими сучасними пластиковими стендами, активно проводиться робота по озелененню коридорів. Подвір’я школи завжди прибране, доглянуте. На квітниках щороку висаджуються квіти, своєчасно обрізуються дерева, кущі. Протягом навчального року колектив ЗШ № 3 співпрацював з громадськими організаціями, запрошував до участі у діяльності навчального закладу батьків та працівників підприємств. Директор школи В.В.Шубіна

