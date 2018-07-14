Read Pre-K Page Per Day: Letters - Sylvan Learning [Ready]

Paperback. Pub Date: 05 May 2012 Pages: 64 Publisher: Sylvan Learning Publishing Learn Alphabet Basics with Just One Page of Activities Each Day! Sylvan Learning s Pre-K Page Per Day: Letters uses engaging games and ACTIVITIES to help Children become familiar with alphabet basics. including: - Alphabet Recognition - Uppercase Letters - Lowercase Letters - Writing Letters Students develop number recognition skills while they complete fun activities. such as: - Following clear instructions to learn how to write each letter through tracing exercises - Singing letter-of -the-day songs to familiar tunes such as Bingo and Wheels on the Bus - Making letter art from everyday objects. such as an M out of two pairs of pants or an N from three pencils - And much more! With perforated pages that can easily be removed for short. portable lessons. Pre-K Page Per Day: Letterswill help give...

Click This Link To Download https://karminosu.blogspot.com/?book=0307944557

