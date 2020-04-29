Fase 2: Torino si prepara al cambiamento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Riservato Nome personalizzato dell'azienda Versione 1.0 Fase 2Torino si prepara al cambiamento
Piano di riattivazione delle funzioni comunali e di rientro del personale Ci aspetta un periodo di grandi cambiamenti. Nel...
Linee guida della pianiﬁcazione La Pubblica Amministrazione è chiamata ad uno sforzo straordinario: modiﬁcare radicalmente...
Sicurezza ed efﬁcacia dovranno essere declinate nella prospettiva dell’efﬁcienza per evitare di distogliere risorse alla p...
Da lunedì 27 sono state avviate le azioni necessarie a riattivare i processi d dematerializzazione di un considerevole num...
Obiettivi generali
uno Stabilire linee guida per la gestione a regime del rischio: prevenzione, protezione e reazione
due Il Piano di rientro mira ad assicurare la piena ripresa delle attività (escluse ovviamente quelle del comparto istruzi...
tre Al fine di consentire una robusta riutilizzazione degli spazi e di contribuire ad alleggerire le necessità logistiche ...
quattro I piani di riattivazione dei servizi per l’infanzia e centri estivi saranno oggetto di specifica programmazione fi...
cinque La sicurezza nell’ambito dei cantieri è stata recentemente definita con uno specifico protocollo, con conseguente i...
Personale
Obiettivi ● Misure di regolazione di accesso agli ediﬁci comunali [magg.20] ● Accordi sindacali per attuare le misure di p...
Azioni ● Speciﬁcare le dotazioni necessarie per la regolazione degli accessi ● Strumenti di analisi digitali per il contro...
Servizi di sportello
Obiettivi ● Riattivazione del 50% degli sportelli dotati di protezione passiva [magg.20] ● Incremento degli sportelli virt...
Azioni ● Revisione del numero massimo di postazioni ● Sviluppo di un sistema di prenotazione online o telefonico per la ge...
Lavorazioni interne
Obiettivi ● Rilevazione delle prestazioni da cui poter fare homeworking [mag.20] ● Individuazione delle prestazioni da sta...
Azioni ● Piano fornitura delle dotazioni aziendali ● Protocolli di utilizzo degli strumenti di riunione a distanza
Revisione DVR e processi di sicurezza
Obiettivi ● Revisione DVR per tutte le divisioni [mag.20] ● Individuazione delle misure di potenziamento del servizio di p...
Servizi sociali
Obiettivi ● Messa a punto di sistemi di reazione in caso di sospetta o accertata positività al virus in strutture colletti...
Servizi culturali
Obiettivi ● Riattivazione del 20% di postazioni per gli utenti [giug 20] ● Individuazione delle misure di regolazione di a...
Azioni ● Revisione numero massimo delle postazioni di lavoro e per l'utenza in ragione del distanziamento di sicurezza ● C...
Polizia locale
Obiettivi ● Approvvigionamento DPI per servizi operativi esterni [mag. 20] ● Riattivazione a pieno organico dei servizi op...
Azioni ● Revisione numero massimo delle postazioni di lavoro ● Completamento del posizionamento di protezione di tipo pass...
Riservato Nome personalizzato dell'azienda Versione 1.0 Grazie
