⚡[E-PUB]DOWNLOAD Fractures of the Foot and Ankle

This book is a definitive reference on foot and ankle fractures covering all of the common fractures as well as variations detailing the mechanisms of injury physical findings and treatment options. Controversies in treatment and inappropriate treatment are also included.This is the first book of its kind to focus solely on fractures of the foot and ankle.Reviews both nonoperative and operative management of common and less common fractures of the foot and ankle.Includes comprehensive discussions of fracture fixation principles and techniques and complications of foot and ankle fractures.Covers mechanisms of injury clinical findings and general treatment considerations.Fractures of the foot and ankle in children and adolescents are covered in a separate chapter to address the many ways in which a child's foot and ankle must be managed differently from an adult foot and ankle.Over 1100 il