Vitrous hemorrhage

Vitreous hemorrhage Dr Qumber
• Vitreous haemorrhage is a important event as it is secondary to a disease condition in the posterior segment of the eye....
• Careful examination of the vitreous with the indirect ophthalmoscope and the biomicroscope is indicated, especially supe...
• Pre retinal or subhyaloid blood remains unclotted and moves about with gravity and tends to acquire a boat-shaped config...
• Ultrasonography with a B-scan is particularly helpful. • Fresh haemorrhage within the vitreous cavity gives rise to scat...
• Posterior vitreous detachment is indicated by point-like echoes confined to the gel compartment or retrohyaloid space. •...
• The common causes of vitreous haemorrhage are proliferative diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, branch retinal vein occ...
• Early surgical intervention is required in eyes having a traumatic etiology or those associated with a retinal detachmen...
• If the blood sinks under the influence of • gravity it may be possible to discover a cause which should be treated. • If...
• If the haemorrhage does not clear in 6 months, vitreoretinal surgery should be considered, if the electrophysiological p...
Vitreous Haemorrhage and Retinal Tears • Retinal tears crossing a blood vessel can lead to vitreous haemorrhage. • This te...
Vitreous Haemorrhage and Posterior Vitreous Detachment • Bleeding in association with posterior vitreous detachment is due...
Vitreous Haemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion • Venous obstruction occurs at the lamina cribrosa or at the arteriovenous...
• About 3 months after the occlusion, capillary • microaneurysms and fibrovascular proliferation may occur and vitreous ha...
Vitreous Haemorrhage in Eales Disease • Eales disease is an idiopathic, inflammatory peripheral retinal vasculopathy which...
• The peripheral retinal vasculitis leads to obliteration of the affected vessels, particularly the shunt capillaries of t...
• Haemorrhages, soft exudates and retinal oedema are common at the junction of perfused and non-perfused zones of the reti...
• Eventually recurrent vitreous haemorrhages occur. Initially these clear spontaneously, but after a few recurrences, the ...
• Treatment consists of systemic steroids which may be helpful in the early vasculitic stage. • Abnormal vessels under tra...
Vitreous Haemorrhage due to Ocular Trauma • Vitreous haemorrhage in the young commonly follows contusion or a perforating ...
FB + VR bands
• Investigations such as X-ray and ultrasonography and FB removed if present. • An open globe injury needs immediate • rep...
• After a concussional injury, vitrectomy may be postponed for 6 months to allow for spontaneous clearing of the vitreous ...
•Thank you
Vitrous hemorrhage
