Vitreous Dr Qumber
Embryology • Origin of vitreous – Mesoderm – Neural crest
• Optic plate grows outward Form diverticulum towards surface The primary optic vesicle • This diverticula along with meso...
• Optic vesicle meet surface ectoderm • Primary optic vesicle Invaginates from below – Optic cup • Invagination remain ope...
• Hyaloid artery enters optic cup – Through embryonic fissure • Grows forward to meet the lens • Bring nourishment to deve...
Anatomy • Behind the lens is the large vitreous chamber, containing the vitreous humour. • This is a jelly-like material c...
• The vitreous is a transparent extracellular gel consisting of collagen, soluble proteins,N hyaluronic acid and water (99...
Functions of vitreous • It provides structural support to the globe allowing a clear and optically uniform path to the ret...
Attachments • Attached anteriorly to the posterior • lens surface by the ligament of Weigert. • In the region of the ora t...
• Posteriorly, the vitreous body is attached • To the margin of the optic disc • To the macula forming a ring around each ...
• Primary vitreous is concentrated into the • centre of the globe by the secondary vitreous • Forms the canal of Cloquet •...
Subhyaloid space • The internal limiting membrane, on the inner surface of the retina, separates it from the vitreous and ...
Boat shaped subhyloid hemorrhage
How to examine vitreous • Examination of the anterior vitreous can be carried • out with a slit-lamp by rotating the slit ...
Changes of vitreous with age • Cloquet canal, which contains the primary vitreous at birth, runs straight from the lens to...
• Between 40 and 70 years of age in most individuals and earlier in myopes, vitreous liquefaction or syneresis occurs,
• The vitreous mass gradually shrinks and collapses, causing its separation from the retina, a condition known as posterio...
• Condensations of the vitreous fibrils are present within this liquefied vitreous and are visible as floaters. • When the...
Posterior Vitreous Detachment • Posterior vitreous detachment occurs posterior to the vitreous base and is a senile phenom...
• They are commonly noticed in the temporal field although they should normally be projected in the meridian opposite to t...
• The upper part of the vitreous commonly collapses first. • The incidence of retinal complications is low. • The conditio...
• Patients with posterior detachment of the vitreous must be carefully examined, and reassured • if there is no evidence o...
Anterior and Basal Vitreous Detachments • These occur secondary to trauma and are often accompanied by vitreous haemorrhage
Opacities in vitreous • Developmental opacities which are located in the canal of Cloquet and are remnants of the hyaloid ...
Asteroid hyalosis • Degenerative changes, • Asteroid hyalosis, usually found in the elderly, is characterized by the unila...
• They may be commonly seen in diabetes. • It is unilateral in the majority of cases and affects both sexes, is asymptomat...
Clinical picture
OCT
B scan
Synchysis scintillans • This degenerative condition leads to deposition of cholesterol crystals in the vitreous. • These a...
• It is derived from plasma cells or degraded products of erythrocytes, and lie either • freely or engulfed within foreign...
Anterior chamber of degenerate eye
Amyloid degeneration • Amyloidosis is a rare systemic disease and amyloid material is deposited in the collagen fibres of ...
• The clinical features consist of diplopia, diminution of vision, external phthalmoplegia, vitreous opacities, retinal ha...
Amyloid deposits
Other causes of vitreous opacities • retrolental fibroplasia, • Wagner disease, • Ehlers–Danlos syndrome • Marfan syndrome.
• Inflammatory cells of cyclitis, • haemorrhage secondary to diabetes, • retinal vasculitis • subarachnoid haemorrhage • o...
Retrolental fibroplasia: abnormal proliferation of fibrous tissue immediately behind the lens of the eye, leading to blind...
VITREOUS BANDS AND MEMBRANES • often form after posterior vitreous detachment and originate from hyalocytes, fibrocytes, m...
• In some diseases, a preretinal or epiretinal membrane lines the inner surface of the retina; if it is thin it looks like...
• Epiretinal membranes may progress to threaten central vision and cause a significant visual handicap, as evidenced by me...
• Pars plana vitrectomy combined with epiretinal membrane stripping is effective, particularly in treating macular pucker,...
Signs of traction in the peripheral fundus • are retinal areas of white-without-pressure, detachment of the ora serrata or...
PERSISTENT HYPERPLASTIC VITREOUS • This condition is seen in two forms—anterior or posterior. • There is a failure of the ...
• The retrolental tissue contracts over time to pull the • ciliary processes inwards. • Later the lens becomes opaque and ...
• The posterior form of persistent hyperplastic vitreous includes a persistent hyaloid artery with a large stalk issuing f...
• Remnants of the hyaloid vessels can form a Bergmeister papilla, seen as a tuft at the optic disc a Mittendorf dot on the...
Bergmeister papillae
Vitreous cyst • Vitreous cysts can be congenital or acquired, • acquired cysts being caused by a range of pathology such a...
• They are generally fixed – non-pigmented cysts are typically attached to the optic disc – but can be found floating free...
Thank you
