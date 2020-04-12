Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VITRECTOMY Dr. Qumber
• An abnormality leading to opacification of the vitreous body or the development of vitreoretinal scar tissue may require...
The aims of vitreous surgery are: • To remove any vitreous abnormalities, e.g. haemorrhage, • traction bands • To restore ...
• To treat abnormal retinal vessels or breaks by endophotocoagulation or cryotherapy • To provide tamponade to maintain ch...
• A vitrectomy is performed through a surgical microscope allowing coaxial illumination and fine movements • Special plano...
• Three sclerotomies of 20, 23 or 25 gauge size are made at the pars plana, 3–3.5 mm away from the limbus. • In one an inf...
• Any abnormalities in the vitreous can be cleared bimanually under direct vision using the vitrectomy instrument and the ...
• Once the visibility of the retina is restored, the cause for the vitreous disturbance is treated. • Endophotocoagulation...
• Vitrectomy is seldom carried out as an isolated procedure, but is often associated with surgery for vitreoretinal prolif...
• In the presence of vitreoretinal proliferation it is important to relieve all traction on the retina. • Vitreous bands c...
• Small foreign bodies are dissected of their fibrous capsule with a vitreoretinal pick or forceps and then removed by int...
• Maintenance of chorioretinal apposition to allow chorioretinal adhesions to occur and to prevent recurrence of fibrovasc...
• Combining agents available for tamponade allow support to the superior and inferior retina simultaneously without the ne...
• The disadvantages are a more rapid emulsification of the liquidsand more frequent inflammation. • Some of the combinatio...
• Visual prognosis after vitreous surgery is often guarded and depends upon the basic disease process and the degree of da...
• Open sky vitrectomy (through corneal incision) leads to instability of the entire vitreous and anterior segment while ma...
Instruments • Vitreous cutter (Fig. 16.44) has an inner guillotine blade that oscillates at very high speed (from 1500 up ...
• Faster cutting speeds translate into a lower level of traction exerted on the vitreoretinal interface during surgery.
• Intraocular illumination is supplied by a fibreoptic probe • Initially, reduced illumination was problematic with the na...
• These minimize retinal phototoxicity by filtering out higher-energy ultraviolet and blue light; some systems offer adjus...
• An infusion cannula is required in order to maintain the vitreous cavity pressure and volume. • These are generally self...
• Wide-angle viewing systems consist of an indirect lens beneath the operating microscope and an incorporated series of pr...
• Accessory instruments include scissors, forceps, and endodiathermy and endolaser delivery systems. • With the introducti...
Tamponading agents • These achieve intraoperative retinal flattening in combination with internal drainage of SRF, and are...
• Expanding gases. Although air can be used, an expanding gas is usually preferred in order to achieve prolonged tamponade...
• Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) doubles its volume if used at a 100% concentration and lasts 10–14 days. • Perfluorethane (C2F...
• Because the eye is usually left almost entirely gas- filled at the end of the procedure, most are used at only an isovol...
• Silicone oils have low specific gravity – they are lighter than • water and thus buoyant. • They are commonly used for b...
• Heavy liquids (perfluorocarbons) have high specific gravity and thus settle inferiorly in the vitreous cavity. • Althoug...
Giant retinal tear enrolled with heavy liquid
Indications of vitrectomy • Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment • When retinal breaks cannot be visualized as a result of ha...
• In which retinal breaks are unlikely to be closed by scleral buckling such as giant tears, large posterior breaks and in...
Giant retinal tear
Large posterior tear
Severe PVR
Tractional RD
• Tractional retinal detachment • Indications in diabetic RD • Tractional RD threatening or involving the macula • Vitrect...
• Combined tractional–rhegmatogenous RD should be treated urgently, even if the macula is not involved, because SRF is lik...
Indications in penetrating trauma • Prevention of tractional RD. • Unlike diabetic retinopathy where epiretinal membrane p...
• Late tractional RD, which may be associated with an intraocular foreign body or retinal incarceration, occasionally deve...
Technique Basic vitrectomy • An infusion cannula is inserted (3.5 mm behind the limbus in pseudophakic or aphakic eyes and...
• Further sclerotomies are made at the 10 and 2 o’clock positions, through which the vitreous cutter and fibreoptic probe ...
Wound leak following sutureless vitrectomy
• The central vitreous gel and posterior hyaloid face are excised. • The above basic steps apply to all vitrectomies; subs...
Proliferative vitreoretinopathy • The aims of surgery in PVR are to release both transvitreal traction by vitrectomy and t...
• Localized fixed retinal folds may be freed by the removal of the central plaque of epiretinal membrane. • This can usual...
segmentation
• The membrane is then either surgically dissected or simply peeled from the surface of the retina. • Smaller gauge cutter...
Tractional retinal detachment • The goal of vitrectomy in tractional RDs is to release anteroposterior and/or circumferent...
• The two methods of removing fibrovascular membranes in diabetic tractional RDs are the following: • • Delamination invol...
• Segmentation involves the vertical cutting of epiretinal membranes into small segments • It is used to release circumfer...
segmentation
Postoperative complications • Raised intraocular pressure • Overexpansion of intraocular gas, usually when the concentrati...
Silicone oil-associated glaucoma • Early glaucoma may be caused by direct pupillary block • by silicone oil • This occurs ...
Pupil block glaucoma by oil in AC
• Late glaucoma is caused by emulsified silicone in the anterior chamber causing trabecular obstruction and scarring. • Th...
Late glaucoma by emulsified oil in AC
• Other mechanisms include ghost cell, inflammatory and steroid-induced glaucoma. • Angle closure can also result from cil...
• Cataract • Gas-induced. A large or long-lasting intravitreal gas bubble typically gives rise to feathering of the poster...
• Silicone-induced. Almost all phakic eyes with silicone oil eventually develop cataract • Delayed. Following vitrectomy, ...
• Band keratopathy • Band keratopathy is not uncommon with extended silicone oil tamponade
• Examples of visualization aids include indocyanine green (ICG) dye to stain the internal limiting membrane (ILM) and tri...
•Thank You
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Vitrectomy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vitrectomy

29 views

Published on

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO OPEN POWER POINT PRESENTATION

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Vitrectomy

  1. 1. VITRECTOMY Dr. Qumber
  2. 2. • An abnormality leading to opacification of the vitreous body or the development of vitreoretinal scar tissue may require vitreous surgery.
  3. 3. The aims of vitreous surgery are: • To remove any vitreous abnormalities, e.g. haemorrhage, • traction bands • To restore retinal anatomy by removal of epiretinal • membranes or drainage of subretinal fluid
  4. 4. • To treat abnormal retinal vessels or breaks by endophotocoagulation or cryotherapy • To provide tamponade to maintain chorioretinal apposition, • internally by silicon oil and gases, or externally by an encirclage or plomb (buckle), and • To obtain tissue for biopsy.
  5. 5. • A vitrectomy is performed through a surgical microscope allowing coaxial illumination and fine movements • Special planoconcave lenses are placed on • the cornea to provide a clear image of the posterior third of the eye. • Microscope attachments allow re-inversion of the • image seen. All these provide the surgeon with a magnified, binocular view of the retina and vitreous.
  6. 6. • Three sclerotomies of 20, 23 or 25 gauge size are made at the pars plana, 3–3.5 mm away from the limbus. • In one an infusion line is inserted for balanced salt solution. • In the second, a fibreoptic light source provides endoillumination • and through the third, a vitrectomy instrument for suctionand cutting of the vitreous is passed into the vitreous cavity.
  7. 7. • Any abnormalities in the vitreous can be cleared bimanually under direct vision using the vitrectomy instrument and the endoilluminator as support when needed. • It is necessary to completely clear all the central vitreous and also the region of the vitreous base to prevent later fibrovascular proliferation.
  8. 8. • Once the visibility of the retina is restored, the cause for the vitreous disturbance is treated. • Endophotocoagulation with a fibre optic • probe delivering diode laser may be required to seal a retinal break or treat areas of retinal neovascularization. • Endodiathermy can be utilized to coagulate bleeding vessels.
  9. 9. • Vitrectomy is seldom carried out as an isolated procedure, but is often associated with surgery for vitreoretinal proliferation, complicated retinal detachments or foreign bodies in the eye
  10. 10. • In the presence of vitreoretinal proliferation it is important to relieve all traction on the retina. • Vitreous bands can be cut using the vitrectomy instrument or special miniature vitreoretinal scissors. • Epiretinal membranes are removed by gentle peeling with a vitreoretinal pick and forceps, or by cutting them with vitreoretinal scissors, to allow the retina to fall back into place.
  11. 11. • Small foreign bodies are dissected of their fibrous capsule with a vitreoretinal pick or forceps and then removed by intravitreal foreign body forceps. • An intravitreal magnet is occasionally employed.
  12. 12. • Maintenance of chorioretinal apposition to allow chorioretinal adhesions to occur and to prevent recurrence of fibrovascular poliferation in the vitreous necessitates an internal tamponade with gases or liquids
  13. 13. • Combining agents available for tamponade allow support to the superior and inferior retina simultaneously without the need for positioning of the patient and also permits drainage of the subretinal fluid through the break
  14. 14. • The disadvantages are a more rapid emulsification of the liquidsand more frequent inflammation. • Some of the combinations studied are semifluorinated alkanes with silicone oil, fluorosilicone and silicone oil, and 30% F6H8 with 70% polydimethylsiloxane 1000.
  15. 15. • Visual prognosis after vitreous surgery is often guarded and depends upon the basic disease process and the degree of damage to the retinal receptors. • Meticulous surgery has greatly increased the chances of anatomical success.
  16. 16. • Open sky vitrectomy (through corneal incision) leads to instability of the entire vitreous and anterior segment while making the patient aphakic. • It is indicated today, only when the cornea is not transparent.
  17. 17. Instruments • Vitreous cutter (Fig. 16.44) has an inner guillotine blade that oscillates at very high speed (from 1500 up to 5000–7500 cuts/minute – cpm – in the latest ‘ultra-high speed’ cutters), cutting the vitreous gel into tiny pieces and simultaneously removing it by suction into a collecting cassette..
  18. 18. • Faster cutting speeds translate into a lower level of traction exerted on the vitreoretinal interface during surgery.
  19. 19. • Intraocular illumination is supplied by a fibreoptic probe • Initially, reduced illumination was problematic with the narrower calibre MIVS systems due to • the limitations of halogen bulbs, and brighter sources consisting of xenon and potentially less phototoxic mercury vapour sources have been introduced that match or exceed the levels of 20- gauge systems
  20. 20. • These minimize retinal phototoxicity by filtering out higher-energy ultraviolet and blue light; some systems offer adjustable lighting characteristics to increase the contrast of particular structures.
  21. 21. • An infusion cannula is required in order to maintain the vitreous cavity pressure and volume. • These are generally self-retaining in smaller gauge systems.
  22. 22. • Wide-angle viewing systems consist of an indirect lens beneath the operating microscope and an incorporated series of prisms to reinvert the image • The field of view extends almost to the ora serrata; higher magnification smaller field lenses are available for macular surgery.
  23. 23. • Accessory instruments include scissors, forceps, and endodiathermy and endolaser delivery systems. • With the introduction of smaller-calibre cutters that are able to manipulate fibrovascular membranes more precisely and safely, the requirement for additional instrumentation may decrease.
  24. 24. Tamponading agents • These achieve intraoperative retinal flattening in combination with internal drainage of SRF, and are commonly used postoperatively for internal tamponade of retinal breaks.
  25. 25. • Expanding gases. Although air can be used, an expanding gas is usually preferred in order to achieve prolonged tamponade. • Postoperative positioning of the patient is used to maximize the effective vector and maintain surface tension around the break.
  26. 26. • Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) doubles its volume if used at a 100% concentration and lasts 10–14 days. • Perfluorethane (C2F6) triples its volume at 100% and lasts 30–35 days. • Perfluoropropane (C3F8) quadruples its volume at 100% and lasts 55–65 days.
  27. 27. • Because the eye is usually left almost entirely gas- filled at the end of the procedure, most are used at only an isovolumetric (non-expansile) concentration (e.g. 20–30% for SF6 and 12–16% for C3F8). • Low pressure environments, typically air travel, and nitrous oxide anaesthesia must be avoided until gas absorption is complete as these will increase the intraocular gas pressure
  28. 28. • Silicone oils have low specific gravity – they are lighter than • water and thus buoyant. • They are commonly used for both intraoperative retinal manipulation and prolonged postoperative intraocular tamponade, and are particularly helpful in the management of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. • 1000 cs silicone is easier to inject and to remove whilst 5000 cs is more viscous but may be less prone to emulsification.
  29. 29. • Heavy liquids (perfluorocarbons) have high specific gravity and thus settle inferiorly in the vitreous cavity. • Although primarily developed solely for intraoperative use newer compounds are available for postoperative tamponade of the inferior retina. However, cases of retinal toxicity and severe inflammation have been reported.
  30. 30. Giant retinal tear enrolled with heavy liquid
  31. 31. Indications of vitrectomy • Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment • When retinal breaks cannot be visualized as a result of haemorrhage, vitreous debris, posterior capsular opacity, IOL edge effects. • Vitrectomy is crucial to provide an adequate retinal view. Scleral buckling carries a high risk of failure if any breaks are missed.
  32. 32. • In which retinal breaks are unlikely to be closed by scleral buckling such as giant tears, large posterior breaks and in the presence of PVR
  33. 33. Giant retinal tear
  34. 34. Large posterior tear
  35. 35. Severe PVR
  36. 36. Tractional RD
  37. 37. • Tractional retinal detachment • Indications in diabetic RD • Tractional RD threatening or involving the macula • Vitrectomy is always combined with internal panretinal photocoagulation to prevent postoperative neovascularization that may cause vitreous haemorrhage or rubeosis iridis. Extramacular tractional RD may be observed without surgery because, in many cases, it remains stationary for a long time provided proliferative retinopathy has been controlled.
  38. 38. • Combined tractional–rhegmatogenous RD should be treated urgently, even if the macula is not involved, because SRF is likely to spread quickly.
  39. 39. Indications in penetrating trauma • Prevention of tractional RD. • Unlike diabetic retinopathy where epiretinal membrane proliferation occurs mostly on the posterior retina, fibrocellular proliferation after penetrating trauma tends to develop on the preequatorial retina and/or the ciliary body. • Treatment is usually aimed at visual rehabilitation and minimizing the tractional process.
  40. 40. • Late tractional RD, which may be associated with an intraocular foreign body or retinal incarceration, occasionally develops months after otherwise successful surgery.
  41. 41. Technique Basic vitrectomy • An infusion cannula is inserted (3.5 mm behind the limbus in pseudophakic or aphakic eyes and 4 mm in phakic eyes) at the level of the inferior border of the lateral rectus muscle; • limbal peritomy (conjunctival dissection) is required for conventional larger gauge systems, but unnecessary in small gauge systems
  42. 42. • Further sclerotomies are made at the 10 and 2 o’clock positions, through which the vitreous cutter and fibreoptic probe are introduced. These sclerotomies are self-sealing with modern small gauge systems, though wound leak occasionally occurs
  43. 43. Wound leak following sutureless vitrectomy
  44. 44. • The central vitreous gel and posterior hyaloid face are excised. • The above basic steps apply to all vitrectomies; subsequent steps depend on the specific indication. • Transconjunctival small gauge systems do not require postoperative suturing.
  45. 45. Proliferative vitreoretinopathy • The aims of surgery in PVR are to release both transvitreal traction by vitrectomy and tangential (surface) traction by membrane dissection in order to restore retinal mobility and allow closure of retinal breaks.
  46. 46. • Localized fixed retinal folds may be freed by the removal of the central plaque of epiretinal membrane. • This can usually be achieved by engaging the tip of vertically cutting scissors or a pic type instrument in the edge of a valley between two adjacent folds
  47. 47. segmentation
  48. 48. • The membrane is then either surgically dissected or simply peeled from the surface of the retina. • Smaller gauge cutters may be used in some cases to engage membranes directly, and forceps can facilitate this. • A relieving retinotomy is considered if the mobility of the retina is believed to be insufficient for sustained reattachment.
  49. 49. Tractional retinal detachment • The goal of vitrectomy in tractional RDs is to release anteroposterior and/or circumferential vitreoretinal traction. • Because the membranes are vascularized, and the retina often friable, they cannot be simply peeled from the surface of the retina as this would result in haemorrhage and tearing of the retina.
  50. 50. • The two methods of removing fibrovascular membranes in diabetic tractional RDs are the following: • • Delamination involves the horizontal cutting of individual vascular pegs connecting a membrane to the surface of the retina • This allows the complete removal of fibrovascular tissue from the retinal surface
  51. 51. • Segmentation involves the vertical cutting of epiretinal membranes into small segments • It is used to release circumferential vitreoretinal traction when delamination is difficult or impossible
  52. 52. segmentation
  53. 53. Postoperative complications • Raised intraocular pressure • Overexpansion of intraocular gas, usually when the concentration or volume of expansile gas is inadvertently too great. • Medical measures alone may be sufficient in some cases as the gas is allowed to absorb, but in very substantial elevation a gas tap via the pars plana with a 30-gauge needle on a 1 ml syringe may be necessary.
  54. 54. Silicone oil-associated glaucoma • Early glaucoma may be caused by direct pupillary block • by silicone oil • This occurs particularly in the aphakic eye with an intact iris diaphragm. • In aphakic eyes this can be prevented by performing an inferior (Ando) iridectomy at the time of surgery to allow free passage of aqueous to the anterior chamber. Intraocular gas can also cause pupillary block.
  55. 55. Pupil block glaucoma by oil in AC
  56. 56. • Late glaucoma is caused by emulsified silicone in the anterior chamber causing trabecular obstruction and scarring. • The risk may be reduced by early oil removal, though glaucoma can still occur. • A glaucoma drainage device or enhanced trabeculectomy may be required.
  57. 57. Late glaucoma by emulsified oil in AC
  58. 58. • Other mechanisms include ghost cell, inflammatory and steroid-induced glaucoma. • Angle closure can also result from ciliochoroidal effusion with anterior rotation of the lens–iris diaphragm; this may respond to cycloplegia and steroids.
  59. 59. • Cataract • Gas-induced. A large or long-lasting intravitreal gas bubble typically gives rise to feathering of the posterior subcapsular lens, though this is usually transient.
  60. 60. • Silicone-induced. Almost all phakic eyes with silicone oil eventually develop cataract • Delayed. Following vitrectomy, substantial nuclear sclerosis commonly develops within a year, especially if the patient is over 50 years of age.
  61. 61. • Band keratopathy • Band keratopathy is not uncommon with extended silicone oil tamponade
  62. 62. • Examples of visualization aids include indocyanine green (ICG) dye to stain the internal limiting membrane (ILM) and triamcinolone suspension to help identify cortical vitreous
  63. 63. •Thank You

×